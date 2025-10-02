Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
CME Prepares 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading as Demand Surges
TLDR: CME will open crypto futures and options trading 24/7 starting early 2026 for nonstop market access. Weekly two-hour maintenance windows will occur, with weekend trades settling the following business day. Crypto futures at CME reached $39B open interest and 411,000 average daily contracts in August 2025. More than 1,010 large open interest holders participated [...] The post CME Prepares 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading as Demand Surges appeared first on Blockonomi.
OPEN
$0.45143
-2.22%
MORE
$0.06992
-0.58%
1
$0.006833
-14.34%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 22:33
Podiel
SEC Allows State-Chartered Trusts with no action relief
The post SEC Allows State-Chartered Trusts with no action relief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What does the SEC’s no-action relief mean for crypto advisers? It allows advisers to use these custodians without facing enforcement, signaling regulatory support for crypto integration. How could the SEC’s move impact the custodial crypto market? It’s expected to accelerate growth, reduce friction for institutions, and open the door for new entrants in a $7.7 billion market. Over the past nine months, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has significantly shifted its stance on crypto regulation. As a result, the SEC now supports pro-crypto policies aimed at fostering market growth and encouraging adoption within traditional financial institutions. SEC offers no-action relief In a landmark decision, the SEC announced it will not pursue enforcement actions against advisers who use state-chartered trust companies to custody crypto assets. This no-action relief follows a request from law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which sought assurance that venture capital firms would not face penalties for such practices. The move reflects the Donald Trump administration’s hands-off approach to digital asset oversight and signals the SEC’s growing openness to state trust companies participating in the crypto sector. Although the guidance is non-binding, it carries significant influence. SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce welcomed the decision, stating it eliminates uncertainty for advisers navigating regulatory gray areas. Pierce noted, “Regulatory gray zones could definely hurt investors” She further emphasized that the guidance extends beyond clients holding crypto, also to include tokenized securities. What this custodial step means for market concentration This custodial development marks a major milestone for both the growth of crypto custody providers and broader institutional adoption of digital assets. Notably, about 10 major firms – including Coinbase, Anchorage, BitGo, Fireblocks, and Fidelity, currently dominate the crypto custody market. This concentration strengthens regulatory compliance but also raises concerns about systemic risk from centralized control. This shift…
COM
$0.01372
-4.84%
MOVE
$0.1161
+4.78%
OPEN
$0.45143
-2.22%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 22:22
Podiel
Altcoin Predictions 2025: Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman
Altcoin predictions in 2025 attract both new traders and long-term holders. Many compare large caps with cryptocurrency presales to balance […] The post Altcoin Predictions 2025: Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman appeared first on Coindoo.
ALTCOIN
$0.0004661
+6.58%
SUI
$3.611
+3.60%
ADA
$0.8723
+3.51%
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/02 22:13
Podiel
On Lex Fridman’s podcast, Pavel Durov explained why Telegram gifts are “socially relevant NFTs”
On Sep. 30, Lex Fridman shared a four and a half hour long interview with Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov. They touched upon various topics, including censorship, government pressure, and freedom of speech, among others. Some portions of their…
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
FREEDOM
$0.0000000413
+7.74%
Podiel
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 22:13
Podiel
Arc Miner secures $100 million in strategic funding
Arc Miner has secured $100 million in strategic funding to scale its decentralized governance and public goods financing technology. #partnercontent
ARC
$0.003252
+6.10%
PUBLIC
$0.04877
-5.41%
Podiel
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 22:03
Podiel
Best Coins for Investing in Crypto Before Prices Jump: BlockDAG, Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid
Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid have each created strong areas of focus, but in 2025, true staying power depends on real […] The post Best Coins for Investing in Crypto Before Prices Jump: BlockDAG, Sui, XRP, and Hyperliquid appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
$3.611
+3.60%
XRP
$3.0624
+4.38%
REAL
$0.0808
+3.78%
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/02 22:00
Podiel
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revives: 11% Surge May Be Just the Beginning
Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes 11% to 40% upside if this October scenario plays out
SHIBA
$0.000000000589
+6.12%
SHIB
$0.00001266
+2.67%
MAY
$0.03982
+3.08%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 21:58
Podiel
Solana ($SOL), Memecoin, and Pump.fun ($PUMP) News: Galaxy Digital’s Key Findings
The post Solana ($SOL), Memecoin, and Pump.fun ($PUMP) News: Galaxy Digital’s Key Findings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Memecoins, once dismissed as little more than internet jokes, have cemented themselves as a permanent fixture of the crypto economy, according to new research from Galaxy Digital. In a report published Wednesday, research analyst Will Owens argues that the sector has matured into a cultural and economic force in its own right. Galaxy estimates digital assets tied to memes now represent a meaningful share of trading activity and investor interest, extending well beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. A cultural and trading phenomenon Owens wrote that memecoins “capture attention and capital” by blending humor with financial speculation, making them uniquely effective at onboarding new participants into crypto. Galaxy’s research cites the growing number of users interacting with memecoins not only as traders but also as community members who build narratives, memes and digital identities around the tokens. On the trading side, Owens notes that memecoins consistently generate some of the highest liquidity and fee volumes in the industry, rivaling mainstream assets. Their volatility, he added, has turned them into a reliable revenue source for exchanges and liquidity providers. Pump.fun and infrastructure shifts One of the most striking developments highlighted in the report is the rise of Pump.fun, a Solana-based platform that lets anyone launch a memecoin in minutes. Galaxy said the service has turbocharged activity in 2025, creating thousands of new tokens and contributing to record-high fee generation on Solana. While many of these tokens fade quickly, Owens argued the platform illustrates how memecoins are reshaping crypto’s infrastructure. He believes that by driving experimentation in token issuance, liquidity bootstrapping and trading mechanics, memecoins are helping to pressure-test blockchain ecosystems at scale. Long-term implications The report cautioned that most memecoins remain speculative and short-lived, but said the broader trend is undeniable: the sector is no longer a passing fad. “Memecoins are here…
SOL
$232.63
+6.22%
MEMECOIN
$0.001631
+25.84%
PUMP
$0.007127
+5.67%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:52
Podiel
Market Pullback Creates Buying Zone, Analysts Debate Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term Gains
The recent downturn in broader markets has left many investors asking why crypto is down and whether this is the right time to re-enter. Analysts scanning crypto charts now argue that such pullbacks are creating ideal entry points for disciplined buyers. One name being highlighted is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a presale project already attracting serious [...] The post Market Pullback Creates Buying Zone, Analysts Debate Which Crypto to Buy Today for Short-Term Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
NOW
$0.00499
-13.51%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 21:50
Podiel
Shiba Inu Lost Steam Pepe Price Prediction Slows, Pepeto Presale Emerges Perfect Bullrun Play As The Best Crypto To Buy Now
Pepe stunned traders in 2023 when a $10,000 entry morphed into $1,000,000 within months. In this analysis, we present a clear Pepe price predicition with the key levels and drivers so anyone seeking a direct Pepe price predicition for 2026 knows exactly where we stand. We also explore where the next 100x could appear in
SHIBA
$0.000000000589
+6.12%
PEPE
$0.00001019
+4.72%
PLAY
$0.04174
+0.55%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 21:45
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe