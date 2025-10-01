Burza MEXC
Krypto správy
2025-10-03
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
What Metallica, Buffalo And North Carolina Have In Common: Workforce Development
What Metallica, Buffalo And North Carolina Have In Common: Workforce Development

(L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images You might think that a world-famous rock band, a Rust Belt city, and a southern U.S. state would have little in common. And while that may generally be true, it's the nature of today's war for talent that our skilled worker shortage unites Metallica, the city of Buffalo and North Carolina in their active efforts to close the skilled trades labor shortage. Peter Delgrosso, executive director and board member at the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation, told me about their efforts in an email exchange. "If you have ever been to a Metallica concert, or any concert for that matter, you know that none of what you see on stage is possible without a large crew setting up and breaking down the entire production from town to town, country to country," he said. "These people are the unspoken heroes here, and all of them are engaged in the trades that not only fuel the concert industry, but the country. Unfortunately, there is a lack of qualified tradespeople today because far too often the trades are misunderstood and misrepresented. That didn't sit well with the band or AWMH, so we wanted to shine a one-million-watt spotlight on the importance of the trades and demonstrate to people that these jobs are the backbone of our country, enabling people to forge a career capable of creating family-sustaining wages. " With all that in mind, in 2017 the band and management established AWMH, creating a broader call to action across the Metallica family. Its core mission…
$0.013713
-4.88%
AUCTION
$8.773
+2.05%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-18.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:41
Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play
Hedera (HBAR) Slips 1.6% Daily but ETF Hopes and Swift Partnership Keep Uptober Rally in Play
HBAR
$0.229
+2.74%
1
$0.006845
-14.19%
PLAY
$0.04172
+0.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:19
Jonathan Kuminga Signs Two-Year Deal With Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket and getting fouled by the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations going nowhere, Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have finally agreed to a new contract according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal is two-years $48.5 million but there is interesting language in the contract. Charania reports that the deal contains a team option that is designed for the contract to be ripped up and renegotiated next summer. With this contract, Kuminga is making sure that his immediate future is still in his hands, while also securing himself a contract for this season. Golden State has been wary about trading Kuminga and it has been clear this summer that they prefer to have him on their roster for the time being. With this deal essentially being an expiring contract, it is likely that both sides may look to pursue a trade during the season. Last season Kuminga posted averages of 15.3 points per game, 2.2 assists per game and 4.6 rebounds per game with 47 total games played. It seems clear that Kuminga believes a change of scenery could benefit his game. The former G-League Ignite member is only 22 years old and still has many years to transition into the star he believes he can be. His raw athleticism and ability to put pressure on the rim are eye-popping whenever you watch him in a game. He still…
$0.013713
-4.88%
SECOND
$0.00001
+3.09%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-18.95%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:19
Will institutions follow Bitcoin onto other chains?
The success of spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and major BTC treasury companies marked another step in the institutional adoption of crypto. US-traded spot Bitcoin ETFs captured $518 million on Sept. 29 and have accumulated $57.3 billion in net flows since their launch in January 2024, according to Farside Investors data. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) crossed $80 billion in assets by July 2025, becoming the fastest ETF to reach that threshold in just 374 trading days. Adding to the stellar performance, names such as Harvard Management Co. and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala disclosed investments in Bitcoin through IBIT. The digital asset treasury movement expanded in tandem with the adoption of ETFs. Strategy increased its Bitcoin holdings to 649,031 BTC worth $72.67 billion as of Sept. 29. Meanwhile, Metaplanet up-sized its share offering to $1.4 billion in September to fund aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions, targeting 210,000 BTC by 2027. Institutions now face a choice between cold storage and yield generation. Max Gokhman, deputy CIO at Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions, noted that yield is a major driver for institutional adoption of crypto. And the SEC is clearing pathways for yield through regulated products. On Aug. 6, a staff statement confirmed that liquid staking tokens do not constitute securities by default, while the Sept. 17 generic listing standards expedited crypto ETF approvals. As more altcoin ETFs are set to launch in the US, potentially offering yields through staking, institutions will gain exposure to the returns that crypto has to offer. This change might impact how Wall Street sees Bitcoin. Bitcoin options fragment across chains Bitcoin is scattered across 365,958.79 BTC in synthetic forms totaling $41.8 billion as of Sept. 30, according to Bitcoin Layers. As Bitcoin does not have native smart contract capabilities, the idea of a synthetic token, commonly referred…
$0.013713
-4.88%
BTC
$120,429.31
+2.76%
MAJOR
$0.12393
+1.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 09:11
SEC Likely to Approve Solana Spot ETF in October
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/solana-spot-etf-approval-pending/
$0.013713
-4.88%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:58
Trump Says Harvard May Settle With Government For $500 Million
Harvard University's ongoing battle against the Trump administration may soon be coming to an end, President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday, saying the prestigious university will pay $500 million to settle its dispute with the federal government, which is trying to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funds for Harvard over antisemitism allegations. Trump provided details about the settlement in the Oval Office on Tuesday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said the deal is "getting very close" to being finalized and Harvard will pay "about $500 million" and begin operating trade schools as part of the settlement. Forbes has reached out to Harvard for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/30/harvard-may-settle-government-dispute-for-500-million-trump-says/
TRUMP
$7.767
+2.84%
MAY
$0.03982
+3.08%
$0.013713
-4.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:56
Solana ETF approvals rumored to arrive next week as issuers prepare for launch
Solana spot ETF approvals could come as soon as next week, with a timeline of Oct. 6-10 representing a realistic expectation for the SEC's approval. As Blockworks reported on Sept. 30, sources at three separate issuers said that the optimism follows the SEC's adoption of generic listing standards for crypto exchange-traded products, which eliminated the need for individual 19b-4 filings for token-specific funds. The standards allow crypto ETFs to gain SEC approval without individual rule-changing forms, streamlining a process that previously required extensive regulatory review for each asset. Issuers have submitted a wave of amended S-1 forms addressing technical details, including provisions related to staking. One source expressed "high conviction" that Solana ETF registration statements would go into effect in the first half of October. However, the looming threat of a US government shutdown could derail the timeline, with two sources noting that approvals are "very unlikely to happen during a shutdown." A potential midnight shutdown would pause all SEC activity, one person said. Generic standards clear path On Sept. 29, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported the regulator asked issuers to withdraw earlier filings for Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Cardano, and Dogecoin funds, as the new rules automatically cover these assets. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said on Sept. 29 that approval odds for altcoin ETFs are "really 100% now," adding that new products could launch any day. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted on Sept. 26 that issuers had updated Solana ETF prospectuses in preparation. According to the report, the most recent round of S-1 amendments addressed staking, though sources did not confirm whether approved funds would include staking features. In August, the SEC cleared what was seen as the "last hurdle" for staking features in ETFs by stating that liquid staking tokens are not securities by default. Additionally, the…
$0.013713
-4.88%
SOON
$0.5252
+31.26%
OCT
$0.08507
+2.89%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:55
White House Rescinds Brian Quintenz CFTC Nomination: Report
The White House has formally rescinded its nomination of a16z policy head Brian Quintenz to the role of Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), per a Politico report published Tuesday.White House Withdraws CFTC Chair OfferAccording to the September 30 report, two anonymous sources confirmed to the media outlet that Quintenz's nomination had been withdrawn ahead of […]
WHITE
$0.0002955
-6.66%
HOUSE
$0.008368
+6.38%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:36
Landmark SEC Letter Rewrites Crypto Future With Doublezero 2Z Breakthrough
The SEC's groundbreaking no-action letter on Doublezero's 2Z token signals regulatory clarity, fueling confidence, compliance, and momentum for U.S. crypto innovation, token distribution, and industry-wide growth opportunities. SEC Clears Path for 2Z Token With Landmark No-Action Letter The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to clarify its approach to digital assets, providing selective assurances […]
FUTURE
$0.12244
+0.45%
2Z
$0.6732
+236.60%
TOKEN
$0.01312
+4.62%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:30
From BWT Alpine F1® Sponsorship to 325K Members, BlockDAG Proves Why It's Among the Best Cryptos to Buy Now
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-builds-325k-strong-army-is-this-the-best-crypto-to-buy/
ALPINE
$1.4952
-29.83%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
NOW
$0.005
-13.34%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 08:00
Trendové správy
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe