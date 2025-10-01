2025-10-03 Friday

Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why

Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why

The post Metaplanet Stock (MTPLF) Makes Epic 12% Reversal, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Metaplanet stock rockets more than 12% ahead of the Bitcoin Income Generation Revenue report release. CEO Simon Gerovich is confident about the report as the firm has made significant growth this quarter. Short positions on Metaplanet stock (MTPLF) have now collapsed from 141 million earlier this month to 14 million. Metaplanet stock skyrocketed more than 12% on Tuesday, recovering massively from the latest deep downside. This comes amid various catalysts, primarily due to the disclosure of its Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy’s results scheduled on Wednesday. Simon Gerovich-led Metaplanet is the 5th largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, holding 25,555 BTC worth nearly $3 billion. The firm has achieved 85.2% of its 30,000 BTC accumulation target for 2025. Japan-listed Metaplanet stock price closed 12.52% higher at 575 JPY on September 30. The recovery sparked speculation among shareholders and the crypto community. The 24-hour low and high were 520 JPY and 587 JPY, respectively. Also, the 24-hour trading volume was higher at almost 61 million than the average of 41 million. Today’s Metaplanet stock upside comes as a major respite from the recent downturn, correcting 34% over the past month. Moreover, the stock price year-to-date return has reduced to 65%, as per Yahoo Finance. Meanwhile, MTPLF stock was trading 0.41% higher $3.64 at the time of writing. However, the stock is down 38% in a month. The latest recovery happened as investors await the Bitcoin Income Generation Revenue report for Q3 2025. CEO Simon Gerovich expressed confidence about the results of the Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy due on October 1. He added that investors should not be required to wait 45 days after quarter-end to understand how the company has performed in 2025. He revealed that the firm maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the market. Recently, the firm also announced…
2025/10/01
Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office

Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office

The post Infinity Castle Breaks $600M In Global Box Office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, the highly anticipated adaptation of the beginning of the final arc of the manga by Japanese creator Koyohauru Gotouge, of the same name, has become a international box office hit. Over the weekend, the latest installment in the franchise grossed over $600 million worldwide, officially earning the title of the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, surpassing an earlier entry, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which held the top spot at $506 million. HONG KONG, CHINA – JULY 24: A visitor walks past the booth of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Infinity Castle” during the media preview of the Ani-com & Games Hong Kong (ACGHK) 2025 at Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre on July 24, 2025 in Hong Kong, China. ACGHK is one of the most popular summer events in Hong Kong, will be held from July 25 to 29 this year. (Photo by Li Zhihua/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) China News Service via Getty Images While these numbers are nothing short of impressive, with this film beating out several big name Hollywood blockbusters for 2025, a noted driver of the frachise’s success is found within Ufotable, the animation studio tasked with brining the manga panels of Demon Slayer to life on the big screen. With Mugen Train previously setting the record for the highest grossing Japanese film of all time, it’s no surprise that Infinity Castle was able to outpace it’s predecessor. While North American audiences have so far contributed over $115 million, the film grossed more than $230 million in Japan alone. With the $600 million box office steadily climbing, people are starting to take note on how animation is steadily making itself a top contender amongst blockbusters worldwide.…
2025/10/01
SEC Evaluates Blockchain-Based Stock Trading Plan

SEC Evaluates Blockchain-Based Stock Trading Plan

The post SEC Evaluates Blockchain-Based Stock Trading Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC is considering regulatory frameworks for blockchain-based stock trading, supported by Coinbase and Robinhood. Could modernize US markets using distributed ledger technology. Traditional financial institutions oppose due to stability risks. The U.S. SEC is planning regulations for trading stocks on blockchain platforms, akin to cryptocurrencies, supported by major exchanges Coinbase and Robinhood, amid industry discussions. This effort may enhance investment flexibility but faces resistance from traditional finance, underscoring potential shifts in the market landscape. Blockchain Stock Trading: SEC and Industry Leaders Engage The move to blockchain-based stock trading is a notable shift in the financial landscape, involving discussions between SEC staff and industry leaders. SEC Chair Paul Atkins remarked on the importance of innovation in digital assets: Stakeholders like Coinbase advocate for urgent approval, while traditional banks highlight potential market disruptions. SEC commitment remains strong, focusing on clear regulatory pathways to promote digital asset trading. Ultimately, achieving regulatory consensus appears challenging amid varying industry interests. By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process and reducing barriers to access digital asset products within America’s trusted capital markets. Impact of SEC’s Digital Standards on Market Dynamics Did you know? The SEC’s recent generic listing standards for digital exchange-traded products are a pivotal shift, aiming to streamline access and reduce blockchain financial innovation barriers. Based on current CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,150.94 with a market cap of $501.03 billion. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $36.39 billion, reflecting a 4.93% decrease. In the past 90 days, Ethereum saw a price increase of 60.64%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:24…
2025/10/01
ECB pushes for EU ban on multi-issuance stablecoins

ECB pushes for EU ban on multi-issuance stablecoins

The post ECB pushes for EU ban on multi-issuance stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ECB is gaining support for a ban on stablecoins issued jointly within the bloc and other jurisdictions, setting the stage for a clash over how operators like Circle Internet Group Inc. and Paxos Inc. manage their activities across borders. The European Systemic Risk Board, tasked with guarding Europe’s financial system, last week passed a recommendation to ban so-called multi-issuance stablecoins, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified while discussing non-public information. While the ESRB’s guidance, approved by a board of central bank governors and EU officials, is not legally binding, it is expected to pressure authorities to either adopt the restrictions or justify how financial stability could be maintained without them. ECB moves to restrict multi-issuance stablecoins Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are pegged to the value of a specific asset, such as the US dollar, and are typically backed by a corresponding reserve of cash. In the case of the multi-issuance model, Licensed providers that issue tokens in the EU should have a local reserve established in at least one member state, and should also manage reserves for identical Tokens issued outside that member state. The ECB, headed by President Christine Lagarde, who chairs the ESRB’s general board, was a vocal proponent of the proposed ban and secured support from EU officials and regulators to proceed. The ESRB also identified possible alternative mechanisms to safeguard multi-issuance stablecoin arrangements in the EU, which were considered less effective.ESRB and ECB spokespersons declined to comment on the matter. The implications for stablecoin firms already licensed under the multi-issuance model, including Paxos and Circle, remain unclear. Finland’s markets authority, which oversees Paxos, and France’s L’Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution, which oversees Circle, also declined to comment. Both companies operate primarily out of the United States,…
2025/10/01
‘$1 Trillion Club’ ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

‘$1 Trillion Club’ ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

The post ‘$1 Trillion Club’ ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Defiance ETFs has debuted a new fund tracking the BITA Trillion Dollar Club Index. The ETF gives investors exposure to companies and assets with a $1 trillion market cap or higher. It tracks Bitcoin via BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. An exchange-traded fund tracking trillion dollar assets, including tech and crypto-related companies and products, debuted on Tuesday, the latest ETF to give U.S. investors exposure to the fast-growing digital asset and AI space.  Miami, Florida-based Defiance ETFs’ Defiance Trillion Dollar Club Index ETF, which trades as TRIL, tracks the performance of the BITA Trillion Dollar Club Index, or “trillion dollar club,” an index made up of companies such as Nvidia, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms.  TRIL also holds BlackRock’s spectacularly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) in its portfolio and Warren Buffett’s conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway.  ﻿ The ETF follows a lengthy surge in Mag 7 stocks and digital asset prices the past two years.  BlackRock’s iShares (IBIT) now has close to $88 billion in assets under management and has been the most popular Bitcoin fund for institutions so far wanting exposure to Bitcoin. BTC, which is by far the biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion, has risen 77% over the past year. The fund received approval  from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to begin trading in January 2024 along with nine other funds.  Mag 7 stocks account for about a third of the S&P 500, which account for about a third of the index’s market value.  “These names represent global market leaders driving the AI, cloud, semiconductor, digital asset, and next-generation technology revolutions,” Defiance ETFs said in an announcement.  Debuting on Tuesday, investors traded 5,744 shares of TRIL priced at $20 per share—a total volume of $114,800. Defiance already…
2025/10/01
Ripple and Coinbase to qualify as crypto custodians under new SEC staff guidance

Ripple and Coinbase to qualify as crypto custodians under new SEC staff guidance

The post Ripple and Coinbase to qualify as crypto custodians under new SEC staff guidance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC issued a no-action letter on Sept. 30, allowing investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for crypto assets, opening the door for Ripple, Coinbase, and other digital asset firms to serve registered funds. The staff guidance clarifies the definition of “bank” under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, addressing uncertainty regarding whether state trust companies meet this definition. Journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, told her: “This additional clarity was needed because state-chartered trust companies were not universally seen as eligible custodians for crypto assets.” Both statutes require advisers to maintain client assets with qualified custodians, typically banks or trust companies with national fiduciary powers. Ripple, Coinbase among beneficiaries The clarity provided by the letter positions companies such as Ripple and Coinbase to become recognized qualified custodians for crypto assets. These firms operate as state-chartered trust companies but previously faced questions about their eligibility under federal custody requirements. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart called the letter “a textbook example of more clarity for the digital asset space” and “exactly the sort of thing the industry was asking for over the last few years.” Investment advisers must conduct annual reviews confirming that state trust companies maintain policies designed to safeguard crypto assets from theft, loss, and misappropriation. Requirements to be a custodian The letter requires advisers to review audited financial statements prepared under GAAP and internal control reports from independent accountants. Custodial agreements must prohibit lending, pledging, or rehypothecating crypto assets without the client’s consent and require the segregation of client assets from the custodian’s balance sheet. The guidance applies to state trust companies authorized by state banking authorities to provide crypto custody services. These institutions face comprehensive regulatory frameworks…
2025/10/01
Crypto.com Makes History with Full CFTC Derivatives Licenses

Crypto.com Makes History with Full CFTC Derivatives Licenses

Crypto.com has taken a major step in its U.S. expansion, securing a full stack of derivatives licenses from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The approvals make Crypto.com the first major cryptocurrency platform worldwide to hold three key licenses in the country: futures commission merchant (FCM), designated contract market (DCM), and derivatives clearing organization (DCO). […]
2025/10/01
SEC Probes Firms for Insider Trading in Crypto Treasury Moves

SEC Probes Firms for Insider Trading in Crypto Treasury Moves

The post SEC Probes Firms for Insider Trading in Crypto Treasury Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US regulators are reportedly probing more than 200 firms with crypto treasuries over insider trading. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) raised concerns after observing unusually high trading volumes and sharp stock-price gains in the days before the companies’ announcements. A Regulatory Sweep Recent reports revealed that federal regulators are now scrutinizing over 200 companies that have adopted crypto purchases as a core corporate strategy, facing allegations of insider trading. Sponsored Sponsored Although the specific names of the firms weren’t disclosed, the news surfaced as more corporations adopt an aggressive, MicroStrategy-inspired playbook for crypto accumulation. The SEC reportedly launched these investigations after observing notable trading volume and stock price surges just before the public announcements.  To follow up on this, the regulator warned the firms, specifically cautioning them against violating Regulation Fair Disclosure. This rule forbids sharing nonpublic information selectively with certain investors who might use it for trading. When companies privately fund large cryptocurrency purchases by engaging outside investors, they require these investors to sign non-disclosure agreements. However, sharp spikes in the company’s stock price immediately before the public announcement suggest this confidentiality was broken.  The Corporate Crypto Playbook CoinGecko data shows that 108 companies currently own Bitcoin. However, these corporate treasuries have expanded beyond Bitcoin to include altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Litecoin in recent months. Top 10 Bitcoin Treasury Companies. Source: CoinGecko. Many companies use a “flywheel” strategy by privately raising capital via debt and equity to finance massive crypto purchases. Because these financing and purchasing plans are highly sensitive and nonpublic, any premature disclosure provides a major trading advantage.  The flywheel model uses capital—frequently raised through cheap debt like convertible bonds—to buy large amounts of crypto. This boosts the company’s stock price because investors treat the shares as…
2025/10/01
Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service

Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service

The post Crypto Wallet Phantom Unveils Stablecoin and Payments Service appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Phantom designed its own stablecoin—CASH—to underpin its new consumer financial platform Phantom Cash. Phantom Cash will offer unique features like peer-to-peer transactions, a Visa debit card, and rewards on unspent CASH. The wallet provider raised $150 million in January at a $3 billion valuation. Popular Solana crypto wallet Phantom unveiled CASH, a new U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin built in collaboration with Stripe and Bridge that will underpin its new financial platform called Phantom Cash.  Designed by the wallet provider, CASH was created using stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge’s new Open Issuance platform that allows any business to create its own stablecoin.  “Stablecoins are the atomic unit of consumer finance. But nothing out there made sense for Phantom,” Phantom VP of Strategy Donnie Dinch posted on X.  “So we designed the stable we were looking for, and it’s open for any builder to use.”  Builders and businesses that use CASH will keep 100% of the net revenues, differentiating it from other stablecoins the CASH website FAQ says.  At first, the token will only be deployed on Solana, but it is expected to expand to other chains in the future.  ﻿ CASH’s first use case will be inside Phantom Cash, the new financial network that builds on Phantom’s existing wallet with new features like instant bank funding, peer-to-peer payments, a Visa debit card, and rewards on unspent stablecoins.   “We wanted to create a better financial consumer platform for people. In order to do that we needed to offer a more diverse set of things that you could do in the product,” said Dinch on a livestream broadcast hosted by the Phantom X account.  Finally, one place for all your money. • Fund instantly, link your bank or card, and start using funds right away • Buy and sell crypto fast without fees…
2025/10/01
Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/10/01
