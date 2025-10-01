2025-10-03 Friday

BoE’s Breeden says recent inflation “hump” shouldn’t lead to more inflation

The post BoE’s Breeden says recent inflation “hump” shouldn’t lead to more inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden, stated on Tuesday that she believes the recent “bump” in inflation won’t lead to further, long-term inflationary pressures. However, Breeden warned that consumer-level inflation expectations have risen dramatically, and is a cause for concern. Key highlights The recent “hump” in inflation is unlikely to lead to additional inflationary pressure.Underlying disinflationary process looks to be on track but policymakers face a balancing act.Significant rise in household inflation expectations since the recent lows in 2024 has given me some pause for thought.If expectations were to continue to rise with further increases in food prices, this could be a cause for concern.Risks in holding policy too tight for too long, could pull inflation below target. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-breeden-says-recent-inflation-hump-shouldnt-lead-to-more-inflation-202509301642
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
VanEck Explores Disruptive Investment Trends in Decentralization and Digitization

The post VanEck Explores Disruptive Investment Trends in Decentralization and Digitization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 29, 2025 18:56 VanEck discusses strategies for navigating disruptive investment trends, focusing on decentralization and digitization. The approach aims to leverage macro themes for potential market opportunities. In a rapidly changing financial landscape, VanEck is positioning itself to address disruptive investment trends through a strategic focus on decentralization, digitization, and energy. According to VanEck, their Multi-Asset Solutions approach, led by David Schassler, is designed to capture these powerful macro themes, which are poised to shape the future of investments. Decentralization as a Core Investment Theme Decentralization, particularly in the context of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), is gaining traction as a major investment theme. Bitcoin, a decentralized digital currency, operates without a central bank, offering users peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries. This concept of decentralization is increasingly appealing to investors looking for alternatives to traditional financial systems. Digitization and Its Investment Implications Digitization is another significant trend impacting investment strategies. As digital technologies continue to evolve, they are transforming industries and creating new opportunities for growth. VanEck’s approach seeks to capitalize on these technological advancements by integrating them into their model portfolios, aiming to provide investors with exposure to the digital economy. Energy and Environmental Considerations The energy sector, particularly in the context of sustainable and renewable energy sources, is also a key focus for VanEck. As global awareness of environmental issues increases, there is a growing demand for investments that align with sustainable practices. VanEck’s strategy includes identifying and investing in companies that are at the forefront of energy innovation. Investment Risks and Considerations While these themes present potential opportunities, VanEck acknowledges the inherent risks involved in such investments. The volatility of commodities, the specific risks associated with the gold industry, and the challenges of investing in emerging markets are…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Ends With Shocking Elimination—See The Scores

The post ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Ends With Shocking Elimination—See The Scores appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “TikTok Night” – From the “For You Page” to center stage, the 12 remaining couples on “Dancing with the Stars” perform dances set to songs that have dominated TikTok. TUESDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) JENNA JOHNSON, CHARLIE D’AMELIO, BRITT STEWART Disney Dancing With the Stars delivered another must-watch episode celebrating viral hits. After last week’s double elimination, the 12 remaining pairs returned to the ballroom on Tuesday, Sept. 30, performing to trending TikTok tracks. But the night took a shocking turn as one fan-favorite couple was sent home. Season 31 champion and social media star Charli D’Amelio returned to the ballroom as a special guest for TikTok Night. She performed multiple times throughout the evening, including a dance to “Assumptions” by Sam Gellaitry with her former pro partner Mark Ballas. ForbesSee The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Songs And DancesBy Monica Mercuri The episode kicked off with an opening number to “Apple” by Charli XCX. D’Amelio also joined the troupe for a dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring choreography by pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy. As for the contestants, they performed routines in various dance styles, including the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango and Quickstep. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas tied with Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa for the night’s highest scores, each earning eight points from all three judges. At the other end of the leaderboard, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong tied with Andy Richter and Emma Slater as the lowest-scoring pairs, receiving sixes from each judge. Continue scrolling to see the DWTS TikTok Night scores, commentary and the final Week 3 leaderboard. Plus, find out which couple was eliminated from the show. What Were The Dancing With the Stars Season 34 TikTok…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus

The post EUR/GBP treads water as UK GDP beats forecasts, Eurozone inflation in focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EUR/GBP edges lower as Sterling draws support from steady UK GDP data. UK GDP grew 0.3% QoQ in Q2 as expected, while annual growth rose to 1.4%, beating forecasts. Market attention turns to upcoming Eurozone inflation data for policy signals. The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the British Pound (GBP) on Tuesday, with EUR/GBP hovering near the lower end of its week-long range, between 0.8720 and 0.8750. At the time of writing, the cross is trading around 0.8730, as Sterling draws support from steady UK growth data. Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK economy expanded by 0.3% QoQ in the second quarter, matching both market expectations and the previous quarter’s pace.On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.4%, in line with forecasts and up from 1.2% in Q1. Across the channel, the latest national inflation reports presented a mixed but generally firmer picture, pointing to a slowdown in the recent disinflation trend. In Germany, headline CPI accelerated to 2.4% YoY in September, beating the 2.3% forecast and up from 2.2% in August. Inflation in Spain also picked up modestly, while France’s annual rate inched higher but fell short of expectations. Italy’s inflation also ticked up slightly, highlighting persistent underlying price pressures across much of the bloc. With the preliminary national inflation data out of the way, market attention now shifts to the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and the core measure for September, which will provide a clearer picture of underlying price pressures and guide expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next monetary policy moves. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking on Tuesday, said the central bank is “navigating a far more difficult environment than before, which we must also factor into our policy.” She…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH

The post Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe has integrated the Open Issuance tool, a new platform powered by Bridge, which Stripe acquired last year for $1.1 billion. The new product aims to help businesses take advantage of artificial intelligence and stablecoins to grow their revenue. Open Issuance also empowers businesses to create, mint, and redeem their own stablecoins using a few lines of code and new solutions for agentic commerce. Stripe revealed that the updates were part of Stripe Tour New York, where it launched over 40 new products and features. Stripe focuses on channeling opportunities in AI Introducing Open Issuance from Bridge (@stablecoin). Launch and manage your own stablecoin—with just a few lines of code. https://t.co/lX1VYHmuER pic.twitter.com/87WNy8WXcU — Stripe (@stripe) September 30, 2025 Will Gaybrick, Stipe’s president of technology and business, said the company’s role in stablecoins and AI is to bring frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream. He added that Stripe is focused on capitalizing on the numerous opportunities in AI and stablecoins, which have seen a 57% surge in total supply over the last 12 months. Stripe revealed that treasuries on the new platform are managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Superstate, while Lead Bank holds cash to provide liquidity. According to the announcement, all new tokens will be fully interoperable with any others issued via Open Issuance.  The company added that Bridge’s orchestration API comes with low-cost conversions to virtually any other stablecoin. Stripe also acknowledged that businesses can generate rewards for stablecoins they create on their platform. Users can also use earnings from the rewards to incentivize their customers. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin. With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar

The post GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD extends winning streak as US shutdown fears hit US Dollar The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its gains for three straight days on Tuesday, edging up 0.20% as investors sell off the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a US government shutdown. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3461 at the time of writing. Read More… Pound Sterling advances against US Dollar ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its upside to near 1.3450 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair advances as the US Dollar trades cautiously amid fears of a potential United States (US) government shutdown, with Republicans struggling to persuade Democrats to support short-term funding bill before Tuesday’s midnight deadline. Read More… GBP/USD remains close to near 1.3450 ahead of Q2 UK GDP data GBP/USD stays silent after two days of gains, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair moves little ahead of the release of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to release Q2 UK GDP data at 06:00 GMT, with markets expecting steady growth of 0.3% quarter-over-quarter and 1.2% year-over-year. Read More…   Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-extends-winning-streak-as-us-shutdown-fears-hit-us-dollar-202509301611
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN

The post CNN Fact Checker Says Trump ‘Repeatedly Lied’ In Speech, Even About CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QUANTICO, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images CNN’s resident fact checker says President Trump “repeatedly lied” during a speech to senior military leaders Tuesday, including repeating one of his favorite lies about CNN, which was provably false to anyone watching the network’s live coverage of the president’s remarks. In a report on CNN’s Situation Room, senior reporter Daniel Dale unraveled Trump’s “numerous false claims,” which included previously debunked claims about Joe Biden, Ukraine, NATO, Venezuela, protests in Portland–and CNN. “Fake news CNN,” Trump said, gesturing to the cameras on a press riser in the back of the room. “Oh, their camera just went off. You know, their camera, every time I mention them, they turn their camera off because it’s never good.” This claim was carried live on CNN via a camera that the network did not, in fact, “turn off.” CNN’s camera, in fact, was capturing the speech not just for CNN, but other media as well, serving as a “pool” camera. The network carried Trump’s speech live–and in full. ‘Trump is lying right now’ Trump has repeatedly suggested at rallies that CNN cuts away from him when the network doesn’t like what he’s saying–a claim CNN and other journalists have long called out as false. At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in 2016, then-candidate Trump told a crowd of thousands of supporters that CNN had turned off its camera as soon as he began disparaging the network. “CNN is a disgrace,” he said. “Oh, they just…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Gala Games Wraps Up ‘Desperate Measures’ Event with Notable Achievements

The post Gala Games Wraps Up ‘Desperate Measures’ Event with Notable Achievements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Sep 29, 2025 18:35 Gala Games concludes its ‘Desperate Measures’ event, highlighting the heroic efforts of players in overcoming challenges within the virtual world of Mirandus. Gala Games has officially concluded its ‘Desperate Measures’ event, marking the end of a thrilling chapter within the virtual realm of Mirandus. According to Gala News, the event saw players battling against a corrupted life-force stemming from an alchemist’s failed elixir. Event Highlights Throughout the event, participants engaged in various challenges, collecting ‘Chaotic Trace’ and acquiring artifacts from the young alchemist’s corrupted journey. Players, known as ‘Exemplars’, joined forces with ‘Hollows’ to overcome the obstacles, demonstrating the strength of new alliances and the emergence of fresh talent within the gaming community. Community Engagement The event was notable for its high level of community engagement, with players climbing the ranks and competing for top honors. The collaborative spirit and competitive edge of the participants contributed to the event’s success, making ‘Desperate Measures’ a memorable experience for all involved. Future Prospects As the echoes of combat fade, the world of Mirandus looks forward to future events and challenges. The conclusion of ‘Desperate Measures’ leaves players eager for new adventures and opportunities to showcase their skills in the expansive universe created by Gala Games. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-wraps-up-desperate-measures-event
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix

The post Spanish Thriller ‘Billionaires’ Bunker’ Hits No. 1 On Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Carlos Santos as Rafa, Joaquín Furriel as Guillermo, Pau Simon as Max in the first episode, titled “Atomic Monkeys.” NETFLIX/Emilio Pereda Billionaires’ Bunker (​El refugio atómico), a tale of wealthy elites hunkering down in a secret luxur​y bunker​ amid the rising threat of a nuclear war, sharing the underground safe haven with people they despise, shot to the number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 non-English shows. The eight-episode thriller​ captured 10.3 million views in its second week​. It got a major bump from its debut week, when it attracted 3.7 million views. Audiences tuned in to see how a group of 45 families navigate survival in the Kimera Underground Park. Set 1,000 feet below a lake, the fallout shelter becomes a pressure cooker for personal dramas and long-simmering conflicts. The series taps into a compelling premise: what happens when the ultra-​r​ich secure protection from world-ending catastrophe that others can​’t access, only to discover the​y’re trapped in a golden cage with its own horrors. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind global phenomenon Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), have crafted another Spanish hit examining how extreme wealth warps human behavior. Their latest explores privilege and moral compromise when civilization collapses. Creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato have crafted another Spanish-language hit that examines how extreme wealth corrupts the human psyche​ amid an unthinkable end-of-the-world scenario, exploring privilege, survival, and the moral compromises wealth enables when civilization collapses. For the protagonists, what ​b​egins as a temporary safety measure becomes a nightmare​ when Spain’s wealthiest elites watch helplessly as ​nuclear bombs detonate and the surface world burns while they remain trapped together underground. The cast includes Pau Simon (Nudes) as Max, Miren Ibarguren (Phenomena) as Minerva, Alícia Falcó (In the Company of Women) as…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
DeAgentAI Joins Forces with X3 to Redefine Smarter SocialFi for Millions

DeAgentAI and X3 fusing AI agents with SocialFi to empower 1 million+ users through smarter engagement, data insights, and decentralized innovation.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/01
