Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH

The post Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe has integrated the Open Issuance tool, a new platform powered by Bridge, which Stripe acquired last year for $1.1 billion. The new product aims to help businesses take advantage of artificial intelligence and stablecoins to grow their revenue. Open Issuance also empowers businesses to create, mint, and redeem their own stablecoins using a few lines of code and new solutions for agentic commerce. Stripe revealed that the updates were part of Stripe Tour New York, where it launched over 40 new products and features. Stripe focuses on channeling opportunities in AI Introducing Open Issuance from Bridge (@stablecoin). Launch and manage your own stablecoin—with just a few lines of code. https://t.co/lX1VYHmuER pic.twitter.com/87WNy8WXcU — Stripe (@stripe) September 30, 2025 Will Gaybrick, Stipe’s president of technology and business, said the company’s role in stablecoins and AI is to bring frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream. He added that Stripe is focused on capitalizing on the numerous opportunities in AI and stablecoins, which have seen a 57% surge in total supply over the last 12 months. Stripe revealed that treasuries on the new platform are managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Superstate, while Lead Bank holds cash to provide liquidity. According to the announcement, all new tokens will be fully interoperable with any others issued via Open Issuance. The company added that Bridge’s orchestration API comes with low-cost conversions to virtually any other stablecoin. Stripe also acknowledged that businesses can generate rewards for stablecoins they create on their platform. Users can also use earnings from the rewards to incentivize their customers. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin. With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits…