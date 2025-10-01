Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
U.S. Senate to Vote on Government Reopening Bill
The post U.S. Senate to Vote on Government Reopening Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Senate to vote on reopening government amid ongoing appropriations deadlock. Potential increase in Democratic support anticipated. Financial markets face volatility due to shutdown uncertainty. The U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a bill Wednesday to reopen the federal government, with Republican leader John Thune hopeful for Democratic support. Prolonged shutdowns often impact financial markets, causing volatility in cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, although no new crypto-specific policies are affected. Senate Votes to Curb Government Shutdown Uncertainty Senate Republican leader John Thune has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming vote on a bill aimed at reopening the federal government. The effort, expected to garner additional Democratic support, comes amid an ongoing appropriations deadlock. During a recent TV interview, Thune highlighted three Democratic votes already received, indicating a potential shift towards more bipartisan backing. The government shutdown has introduced significant uncertainty into financial markets. Crypto markets react to such macroeconomic events, with stablecoins like USDT and USDC potentially seeing affected flows. Thune’s accusation that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pandering to progressives points to partisan tensions potentially impacting broader market sentiment. According to the CBO report on implications of government shutdown, the financial ramifications of such deadlocks can be substantial. Market reactions to the looming vote are mixed. Financial markets often express volatility during government shutdowns, and the involvement of key senators like Thune and Schumer adds a layer of complexity. While there have been no verified quotes from major regulatory bodies or cryptocurrency figures on this particular event, the crypto community remains watchful. “As of October 1, 2025, there have been no verified quotes or official statements from key political figures or cryptocurrency leaders regarding the current appropriations deadlock in the U.S. Senate.” Crypto Markets Watchful: Bitcoin and Shutdowns Did you know? Historically, U.S. government shutdowns, such as…
U
$0.009823
-0.62%
COM
$0.013712
-4.89%
JOHN
$0.01626
+4.70%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:40
Podiel
Bitmine-Linked Wallet Grabs $106M In Ethereum From FalconX – Details
The post Bitmine-Linked Wallet Grabs $106M In Ethereum From FalconX – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmine-Linked Wallet Grabs $106M In Ethereum From FalconX – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
WALLET
$0.02426
+2.75%
COM
$0.013712
-4.89%
SIGN
$0.06716
+0.58%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:27
Podiel
Real Traction vs Hype in 2025’s Presale Showdown!
The post Real Traction vs Hype in 2025’s Presale Showdown! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockDAG has already raised nearly $415 million in its ongoing presale, selling more than 26.5 billion coins, and delivering a remarkable 2,900% ROI since batch 1. Despite this momentum, the token is still available at just $0.0013 in batch 30. Its recent sponsorship of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team marks a significant milestone, positioning BlockDAG in front of a mainstream audience through one of the world’s most-watched sports platforms. On the other hand, BullZilla (presale) price prediction models are rising in online crypto circles due to strong media exposure and speculative enthusiasm. Highlighted alongside major names like Solana and Polkadot, BullZilla is being promoted as one of the best presale crypto 2025 picks, but it’s doing so without any major traction or infrastructure to support its narrative yet. How BlockDAG Turns Recognition into Adoption! For most Layer 1s, the biggest challenge is not performance; it’s visibility. BlockDAG has addressed this head-on by partnering with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. This sponsorship grants the project access to an entirely new tier of global exposure: trackside branding, social media buzz during Grand Prix weekends, and live engagement with millions of fans. That’s not just branding, it’s a funnel. Each logo seen on a car or camera becomes a conversation starter, converting casual awareness into ecosystem exploration. Unlike many competitors who stay locked in the Web3 echo chamber, BlockDAG is stepping into the mainstream. This helps drive developer curiosity, brand partnerships, and token demand. In a landscape where many technically strong projects remain hidden, BlockDAG is using visibility to rise above the noise. It’s not just building a blockchain, it’s building a brand. With nearly $415 million raised, BlockDAG has already proven that its strategy resonates with early adopters. The coin’s 2,900% ROI since batch 1, along with the ongoing traction…
REAL
$0.08078
+3.63%
HYPE
$49.91
+6.28%
COM
$0.013712
-4.89%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:19
Podiel
SOL and LTC ETFs Face Delays in Government Shutdown
The post SOL and LTC ETFs Face Delays in Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If the U.S. government shuts down this week, several long-awaited cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — including funds for solana SOL$210.54 and LTC$103.57 — could be thrown into limbo just as they near the finish line. Multiple asset managers have been in close communication with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the past few months, revising their S-1 registration statements. These amended filings are often interpreted as a signal that the regulator is working toward approval. But a federal shutdown would grind most of that work to a halt. One person familiar with the process said they believe some approvals could still land as soon as next week — assuming the government remains open. In particular, spot solana ETF applications are thought to be close, with several rounds of comments from the SEC already addressed. Issuers are still expected to file their final S-1 forms. Adding to the momentum, the SEC last week asked listing exchanges to withdraw their 19b-4 filings and re-submit under the General Listing Standards — a procedural shift expected after those standards were approved earlier this year. That move further hinted the agency was preparing to greenlight new products. October is packed with decision deadlines. Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF is due for a response by October 2. Several other applications face final deadlines between October 10 and 24 — dates that now risk slipping into a holding pattern if Congress fails to pass a funding bill before midnight this Tuesday. A shutdown would furlough much of the federal government, including staff at the SEC. While a skeleton crew would stay on to handle “essential” business, it’s unclear whether crypto ETFs fall into that category. In past shutdowns, regulatory reviews on financial products were often paused unless deemed critical to market stability. There’s also the possibility that…
SOL
$232.56
+6.00%
LTC
$119.33
+7.13%
COM
$0.013712
-4.89%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:06
Podiel
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Back, Remain on Board as CTO Emeritus
The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Back, Remain on Board as CTO Emeritus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Schwartz is concluding his 13-year tenure as CTO at Ripple and will join its board to guide the company’s long-term vision. He plans to spend more time on an XRPL node, exploring new XRP use cases, and engaging in hands-on coding for community projects. Stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralization remain central to his vision for the future of XRPL. Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz said he will step back from his day-to-day duties at the end of the year after more than 13 years at the company. The announcement was made in a post on X on Tuesday, where Schwartz described the move as a personal inflection point after four decades in technology. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year,” he wrote. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me—now or ever.” After consulting for the NSA, Schwartz began working on the XRP Ledger in 2011 with Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb, and Chris Larsen. Calling his time with Ripple “a wild ride,” Schwartz said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and returning to his hobbies. “The last few months I’ve been tinkering on the side—spinning up my own XRPL node and publishing its output data, researching other use cases for XRP,” he said. After stepping back from Ripple’s daily operations, Schwartz said he will take on a CTO emeritus role and join Ripple’s board of directors. Schwartz did not respond to requests for comment by Decrypt. In an August interview with Decrypt, Schwartz highlighted what he sees as the ledger’s strongest tailwinds: tokenization of real-world assets, institutional stablecoin adoption, and curated on-chain features designed for enterprises. “There…
COM
$0.013712
-4.89%
VISION
$0.0002832
+0.53%
MORE
$0.06994
-0.54%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 10:01
Podiel
Chinese National At Center Of Historic $6.7B Crypto Bust Pleads Guilty
A Chinese national, “Zhimin Qian” (also known as “Yadi Zhang”), has pleaded guilty in London to offences linked to what authorities call one of the largest cryptocurrency seizures on record. Related Reading: Crypto Kings: Singapore And UAE Dominate Global Digital Currency Usage – Study According to court records, she admitted two counts under the Proceeds […]
Podiel
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 10:00
Podiel
SEC No-Action Letter Creates Opening for More Firms to Serve as Crypto Custodians
The clarification of the regulator's stance creates a potential opening for a wider group of firms to serve as custodians for digital assets.
MORE
$0.06994
-0.54%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:22
Podiel
Stripe’s new tool can make stablecoins ‘with just a few lines of code’
Stripe’s new “Open Issuance” tool will enable companies to easily build and launch their own stablecoins, as well as manage the token’s reserves. Global payments firm Stripe is deepening its crypto offerings with a tool it says will allow any business to launch and manage their own stablecoin “with just a few lines of code.”The tool, called “Open Issuance,” will allow businesses to “mint and burn coins freely, and customize their reserves to manage the ratio between cash and treasuries and choose their preferred partners,” Stripe said on Tuesday.The service, one of more than 40 offerings Stripe announced this week, will be backed by Bridge — a stablecoin infrastructure company Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion in October 2024 — while treasuries will be managed by asset management giants BlackRock, Fidelity Investments and blockchain-based asset manager Superstate. Read more
OPEN
$0.45135
-2.55%
WELL
$0.0001158
-1.27%
TOKEN
$0.01309
+4.13%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:10
Podiel
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Holdings Hit Lowest— is a Rally on its Way?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) exchange holdings have dropped to their lowest level since 2023, pointing to accumulation by investors. With fewer tokens on exchanges, the question now is whether or not this setup will lead to a rally in coming days. Let’s examine. Exchange Reserves at a Two-Year Low Data from CryptoQuant shows SHIB exchange reserves […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exchange Holdings Hit Lowest— is a Rally on its Way? appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBA
$0.000000000589
+6.12%
SHIB
$0.00001266
+2.67%
NOW
$0.005
-13.04%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:09
Podiel
BlockDAG With $0.0013 Coin Price & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Races Ahead While Optimism (OP) Waits on Regulatory Winds
Optimism (OP) price prediction hinges on Ethereum and ETF news, while BlockDAG raises $415M, lands an F1 sponsorship, and delivers a massive ROI.
ALPINE
$1.5019
-29.34%
1
$0.006845
-14.19%
OP
$0.7402
+5.33%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 09:00
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe