Top New York Regulator Updates Crypto Guidance After Departure Announcement
NYDFS updates crypto guidance ahead of Harris’ departure, focusing on custodianship and user protection in insolvency cases. New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris has announced updates to state crypto guidance. These changes come ahead of her departure on October 18. The new guidance aims to better protect users in the […] The post Top New York Regulator Updates Crypto Guidance After Departure Announcement appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 10:30
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.
PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
PANews
2025/10/01 10:24
Solana Ecosystem Re-staking Protocol KYROS Airdrop Snapshot Completed
PANews reported on October 1st that KYROS, the Solana ecosystem restaking protocol, announced that it had completed its airdrop snapshot at 8:00 AM on September 30th. Users can check the airdrop status once the page is live. Full information about KYROS, including airdrop details, token economics, and long-term prospects, will be released soon.
PANews
2025/10/01 10:12
A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.
According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid 10 hours ago and then bought 29.27 million XPL (worth US$31.13 million).
PANews
2025/10/01 10:07
Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end
PANews reported on October 1st that Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced his departure from the company at the end of the year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at Ripple for over 13 years, seven of which served as CTO and even more as Chief Cryptographer. Schwartz, who played a key role in developing the XRP ledger, the blockchain associated with Ripple, stated, "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren and resuming my hobbies that I've put on hold. However, please note that I will not be leaving the XRP community."
PANews
2025/10/01 10:06
BlackRock Now Owns 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply, Analyst Highlights ‘Extraordinary’ Implications
BlackRock now holds 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply, second only to Satoshi Nakamoto. IBIT has $87.7B in assets. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, now holds 3.8% of Bitcoin’s total supply through its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT). Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has called this development “extraordinary,” noting that such ownership in a relatively […] The post BlackRock Now Owns 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply, Analyst Highlights ‘Extraordinary’ Implications appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 10:00
XDC Staking Goes Live on Credefi – Will Supply Shock Lift the Token?
XDC Network has partnered with Credefi Finance and enabled staking for its token holders. The move locks tokens out of circulation and reduces supply: will this staking mechanism lift the XDC price? Let’s examine. Credefi Partnership Turns XDC into Yield Asset Credefi Finance, a decentralized lending platform, has integrated with XDC Network (XDC) to launch […] The post XDC Staking Goes Live on Credefi – Will Supply Shock Lift the Token? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:18
BoE urged to tackle inflation carefully to avoid job losses
The BoE must be careful to lower inflation without affecting jobs, UK officials said.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 09:08
$10B in Ethereum shorts at risk – Is a squeeze coming?
Ethereum eyes a breakout as bearish momentum fades and whale activity heats up.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:00
BlockDAG Lands Formula 1® Spotlight, While BullZilla Stays in Blogs: Who Is Winning The 2025 Presale Race?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-vs-bullzilla-real-traction-vs-hype-in-2025s-presale-showdown/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 09:00
