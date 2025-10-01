Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

PANews reported on October 1st that Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced his departure from the company at the end of the year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at Ripple for over 13 years, seven of which served as CTO and even more as Chief Cryptographer. Schwartz, who played a key role in developing the XRP ledger, the blockchain associated with Ripple, stated, "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren and resuming my hobbies that I've put on hold. However, please note that I will not be leaving the XRP community."