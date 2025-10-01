Ripple’s Interledger Protocol Bridges XRP Into SWIFT Network — Here’s How

Ripple is taking another bold step toward mainstream finance by extending the reach of its Interledger Protocol into the SWIFT network, regarded as the backbone of global payments. By enabling interoperability between two of the most influential payment ecosystems, Ripple is positioning XRP as a key player in the future of international money movement. Could XRP Become A Standard For Settlement? The strategy for mainstream adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and its native asset, XRP, is intricately linked to the Interledger Protocol (ILP). As highlighted by researcher SMQKE on X, Ripple’s approach is to become an essential part of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network, providing an interoperable layer that seamlessly bridges the old and new financial worlds. Related Reading: Pundit Claims That Ripple Is Building The Banking System Right On The Blockchain Using XRP This Interledger Protocol is designed to synchronize separate ledgers without forming a new one, while acting as a connective tissue across financial systems. In many ways, it mirrors SWIFT’s own structure, where the successful processing of a payment message creates binding obligations to pay between nodes and intermediaries. However, ILP is Ripple’s core strategy for mainstream adoption of the XRP Ledger. By making ILP fully compatible with SWIFT, Ripple ensures that both XRP and its technology can plug into the world’s most dominant payment network. What’s important about this move is the fact that Ripple itself is now often described as evolving into the Interledger Protocol initiative. Ripple understood that the world would never standardize on a single ledger, which is why it built ILP to enable interoperability to bridge across multiple systems. Meanwhile, this approach is reinforced through the ISO 20022 adoption to ensure that the entire transaction is secure, seamless, and scalable, offering a superior settlement experience that coexists with the bank’s existing messaging connectivity across the global financial infrastructure. “The strategy is clear: one protocol (ILP), unlimited networks, and seamless XRP movement,” SMQKE noted. The Promise Of Financial Freedom With XRP As the crypto landscape expands, XRP has been hailed as an asset that could offer financial breakthroughs. The sentiment expressed by Traveler2236 points to a profound vision of global financial inclusion and the end of economic inequality enforced by legacy systems. His core claim is that there will come a day when XRP will unleash dreams beyond imagination. Related Reading: Analyst Warns XRP Investors That This Is Happening Right Now – Time To Pay Attention? Also, there will be no denials because of a credit score, and no more doors closed because your income doesn’t match some arbitrary outcome. Traveler2236’s statement is not merely a prediction, but a declaration of certainty, bordering on a personal epiphany. “This isn’t a dream anymore, it’s happening right now,” the expert stated. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com