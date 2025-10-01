2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Pokémon Z-A’s Bold Marketing Redefines The Franchise’s Usual Strategy

Pokémon Z-A’s Bold Marketing Redefines The Franchise’s Usual Strategy

The post Pokémon Z-A’s Bold Marketing Redefines The Franchise’s Usual Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to be released on October 16, 2025, was first announced, there was little to no gameplay footage or Pokémon battles shown. The initial trailer depicted Lumiose City, based on Paris, France, undergoing an urban redevelopment project. While the trailer kept things simple and didn’t reveal much about the game to fans, it displayed the symbol for mega evolution, a mechanic introduced during the franchise’s sixth generation on the Nintendo 3DS, and then it ended. The Starter Pokémon from left right; Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile Image courtesy of The Pokémon Company International. ©2025 Nintendo / Creatures Inc. / GAME FREAK inc. For weeks, the trailer dominated online discussions, and nearly a year later, Z-A has cautiously revealed limited information to fans. Like most franchise entries, it has shared basic details such as game mechanics, the starter Pokémon, and brief bios of key characters. Some fans criticize the marketing, noting that previous games typically revealed more as the launch approached. While this frustration is understandable, the Pokémon franchise has adopted a new marketing approach for Z-A: a multi-genre campaign that combines game promotion with cinematic storytelling. While reviews have been mixed, this rollout may be Pokémon’s boldest campaign to date, and possibly a standard that may ingrain itself in the franchise for years to come, after some of the buzz it generated. Marketing Without Mechanics Pokémon fans typically look forward to several key elements when a new game is announced: a teaser, gameplay footage, an explanation of the new gimmick, possibly a demo, and multiple reveals of the upcoming Pokémon they can catch in-game. This time, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has chosen to adopt a marketing campaign that is more theatrical and driven by suspense. Instead of giving fans the reveals they’ve grown accustomed to Z-A has: Mega…
USUAL
USUAL$0.0551+2.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9894-0.40%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:41
Podiel
Chinese Woman Convicted in UK for Leading $6.9B Bitcoin Scam

Chinese Woman Convicted in UK for Leading $6.9B Bitcoin Scam

The post Chinese Woman Convicted in UK for Leading $6.9B Bitcoin Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The leader of a fraudulent bitcoin BTC$114,487.83 operation pleaded guilty in the U.K. Crown Court for her role in the 5.1 billion pound ($6.9 billion) scam. Chinese national Zhimin Qian, 47, was convicted for acquiring and possession of criminal property, namely cryptocurrency, the Metropolitan Police announced on Monday. Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, defrauded more than 128,000 victims in China between 2014 and 2017, subsequently storing her spoils in BTC and fleeing to the U.K., according to the police. She attempted to launder the bitcoin by purchasing property with the help of her assistant Jian Wen. Wen, 42, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for her role in the operation last year. The Metropolitan Police referred to the bust of 61,000 BTC as “what is believed to be the single largest cryptocurrency seizure in the world,” in Monday’s statement. There were reports earlier this year that the U.K. government may look to sell the BTC seized from this case, similar to what German authorities did last year, which applied considerable selling pressure to bitcoin’s price at the time. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/30/chinese-woman-convicted-in-uk-for-leading-usd6-9b-bitcoin-scam
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,461.27+2.71%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:30
Podiel
Interview With The Vampire Lets Authentic Queer Storytelling Shine

Interview With The Vampire Lets Authentic Queer Storytelling Shine

The post Interview With The Vampire Lets Authentic Queer Storytelling Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The second season of Interview with the Vampire is now available on Netflix, nearly a year after its debut on AMC and AMC+. Featuring opulent, chaotic, erotic, and intensely realistic portrayals of queer characters who are complex and morally ambiguous, Interview with the Vampire stands as one of the most daring adaptations of Anne Rice’s work in recent decades, since the 1994 film of the same name. Following a captivating first season, fans have passionately encouraged Netflix to binge on the story of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and his adopted daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayles), who insists she is his sister. They journey across Europe after departing from their home in New Orleans, seeking other vampires and coping with the aftermath of World War II.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.04%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:29
Podiel
"Big Brother Maji" still has a floating loss of $13.9 million on his ETH and XPL long positions

"Big Brother Maji" still has a floating loss of $13.9 million on his ETH and XPL long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "Brother Maji" still had a floating loss of US$13.9 million on his ETH and XPL long positions, while just 13 days ago he had a floating profit of as much as US$44.84 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,489.35+4.08%
Plasma
XPL$0.9608+0.47%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 11:23
Podiel
With The U.S. Government Shutting Down At Midnight, What Does It Mean For You?

With The U.S. Government Shutting Down At Midnight, What Does It Mean For You?

The post With The U.S. Government Shutting Down At Midnight, What Does It Mean For You? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 16: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) arrives for a news conference following a House GOP Conference Meeting at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Republican leadership faces a long week as they try to rally House Republicans behind a stopgap funding bill to avert a shutdown, while also navigating growing pressure to boost security for lawmakers in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Getty Images Are you prepared for the 2025 government shutdown? As the clock ticks toward midnight, Congress remains at an impasse over government funding, ensuring that the U.S. government will shut down just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday October 1. For many Americans, the political blame game playing out on Capitol Hill may feel like cable news chatter, but how will impact the daily lives of Americans? The federal government’s fiscal year begins on October 1. To stay open, Congress must either pass 12 appropriations bills — each funding a slice of the government for a full year — or approve a short-term continuing resolution to keep funding flat while negotiations continue. This year, neither side would budge, and the criteria to stay open wasn’t met. House Speaker Mike Johnson has blamed Democrats for holding out, accusing them of insisting on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that help millions of Americans pay for health insurance. Democrats, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, counter that Republicans are refusing to protect affordable coverage. The result: the stalemate is now a shutdown. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates roughly 750,000 federal employees will be furloughed in the first days, at a daily payroll cost of about $400 million. The longer the shutdown lasts, the broader the fallout. WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 23:…
Union
U$0.009831-0.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
Dogechain
DC$0.00003724+60.37%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:23
Podiel
BullZilla Roars Ahead as Dogecoin and Popcat Face Price Pressure

BullZilla Roars Ahead as Dogecoin and Popcat Face Price Pressure

The post BullZilla Roars Ahead as Dogecoin and Popcat Face Price Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover why BullZilla leads the top meme coin presales in 2025 as Dogecoin and Popcat struggle in a shifting market. The crypto market thrives on cycles of innovation, culture, and speculation. Meme coins once laughed off as jokes now command billions in capitalization. Yet, in 2025, the focus has shifted toward top meme coin presales in 2025, where structured mechanics meet viral narratives. Among these contenders, BullZilla ($BZIL) emerges as the leader, while Dogecoin (DOGE) and Popcat (POPCAT) fight to maintain relevance in a rapidly evolving market. The best meme coin presales list in 2025 is quickly expanding as investors chase projects that mirror early Dogecoin success stories, with attention fixed on the most trending meme coin presales 2025 and the top crypto presales this year. Analysts note that upcoming meme coin launches are drawing record participation thanks to unique tokenomics and high-yield staking mechanics, while legacy giants like Dogecoin remain in the spotlight with every Dogecoin price update, proving that both classics and newcomers continue to shape the meme coin narrative. BullZilla: The Beast That Redefines Meme Coin Presales At the heart of the top meme coin presales in 2025, BullZilla stands as a roaring example of presale engineering done right. Built on Ethereum, it leverages its Mutation Mechanism, which ensures automatic price increases every 48 hours or with each $100,000 milestone. Unlike ordinary meme projects, this creates urgency, momentum, and exponential ROI potential. Zilla DNA: Tokenomics That Power the Awakening BullZilla’s tokenomics reinforce why it leads conversations around top meme coin presales in 2025. With nearly 160 billion tokens, its distribution is balanced across community, staking, burns, and long-term growth. Half of its supply, 80 billion tokens, powers the presale. Another 20% fuels the HODL Furnace, rewarding long-term holders with up to 70% APY. A further…
POPCAT
POPCAT$0.2394+3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:17
Podiel
Can Cardano Slip Below $0.30? ETF Speculation and Analyst Warnings Cloud ADA Outlook

Can Cardano Slip Below $0.30? ETF Speculation and Analyst Warnings Cloud ADA Outlook

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.78–$0.80, struggling beneath a strong resistance at $0.83–$0.85, where the 50/100/200-day EMAs converge. Prediction markets currently assign a 91%–95% chance of U.S. Cardano spot ETF approval, with dates tentatively set for late October 2025. Related Reading: Ethereum Founder Dumps Billions In These Meme Coins, Is This A Repeat Of Shiba Inu In 2021? This narrative has helped stabilize sentiment after September’s decline. Bulls believe institutional access could mirror BTC/ETH’s ETF strategy by increasing liquidity and expanding demand. However, options activity remains subdued, and recent long liquidations suggest traders are cautious about chasing gains before a clear breakout. If ADA closes above $0.85, potential upward targets are $0.87 (Fib 0.382) and $0.90 (Fib 0.5). Cardano (ADA) Key Levels: $0.78 Support, Then $0.75 and $0.71 The Cardano (ADA) near-term structure is a range between $0.78 and $0.83 after a pullback from highs near $0.95. Momentum has improved from oversold levels, but Parabolic SAR remains above the price, and the trend hasn’t fully flipped. Immediate support is at $0.78, with deeper liquidity pockets at $0.75 and $0.71; a failure there exposes $0.68 as the last major defense. Analysts also point out a developing death-cross risk on lower timeframes, implying rallies could fade without new catalysts. Macro factors remain influential: tighter financial conditions or a Bitcoin retrace can reduce altcoin bids, capping ADA under resistance even if ETF headlines stay strong. ADA's price trends sideways on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSD on Tradingview The 2026 Bear Case: Why Sub-$0.30 Isn’t Impossible Beyond the next few weeks, some strategists warn of a path where ADA may revisit sub-$0.30 in 2026. The reasoning: at a roughly $34B market cap near $0.80, multiples might shrink unless usage growth significantly accelerates. While Cardano promotes research-driven upgrades (Ouroboros Leios, the Omega roadmap) and has an eight-year record with no downtime, critics point to slow app adoption, capital shifting to newer ecosystems, and ETF attention potentially directing flows into a few large caps. If global liquidity tightens, ETFs underperform, or structural demand weakens, a prolonged cycle could push ADA toward value zones below $0.30, where longer-term buyers might enter. Related Reading: Dogecoin Breakout Could Happen ‘In A Hurry,’ Analyst Warns In the short term, watch $0.83–$0.85 for a trend reversal and $0.78/$0.75 on the downside. The ETF story provides ADA with a real catalyst, but actual delivery and demand must materialize. Without that, the 2026 sub-$0.30 scenario remains a possible risk, especially if macroeconomic headwinds emerge. Cover image from ChatGPT, ADAUSD chart from Tradingview
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13575+0.81%
Cardano
ADA$0.8721+3.40%
Union
U$0.009831-0.54%
Podiel
NewsBTC2025/10/01 11:00
Podiel
Fed’s Goolsbee says short government shutdowns are okay

Fed’s Goolsbee says short government shutdowns are okay

The post Fed’s Goolsbee says short government shutdowns are okay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Tuesday that “short” government shutdowns tend to have a limited impact on the broader economy. The statements come at a time when the US government is barreling into a funding gap and subsequent shutdown. Goolsbee also noted that he hopes tariffs result in a one-time inflation bump, rather than a drawn out inflationary pressure boost. Goolsbee’s tariff comments come just after the Trump administration announced further targetted tariffs across a wide range of goods including cabinets and lumber. Key highlights Short government shutdowns have little impact on the economy.Effect of government shutdown on economy depends on breadth and length of shutdown.Hope tariffs are just a one-time price increase and that they are moderate.Still a pretty steady labor market.Now in an unusual low-hiring, low-firing environment. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-goolsbee-says-short-government-shutdowns-are-okay-202509301848
OKAYFUN
OKAY$0.001791-11.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06811-1.30%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:59
Podiel
Focus shifts to inflation in Europe and US ADP, ISM data

Focus shifts to inflation in Europe and US ADP, ISM data

The post Focus shifts to inflation in Europe and US ADP, ISM data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Steady jitters around a potential US government shutdown kept the US Dollar under pressure on Tuesday, adding to the ongoing multi-day weakness hurting the currency. In addition, prospects for extra rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also collaborated with the bearish price action. Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, October 1: The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to four-day lows in the 97.70-97.60 band on Tuesday, helped by further downward bias in US yields across the curve. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due, prior to the ADP Employnment Change, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles. In addition, the Fed’s Logan is also due to speak. EUR/USD extended its recovery for the third straight day, revisiting multi-day highs around 1.1760. The preliminary Inflation Rate in the euro area will take centre stage along with the final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the Euroland. Additionally, the ECB’S De Guindos and Elderson are due to speak. GBP/USD rose to multi-day highs, flirting with 1.3460 in response to the persistent selling mood hurting the Greenback. The Nationwide Housing Prices are expected seconded by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. Further downward pressure sent USD/JPY back to the 147.70 region, down for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. The Tankan survey will be released, followed by the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. AUD/USD climbed to eight-day peaks, surpassing the 0.6600 hurdle and opening the door to a potential challenge of its YTD tops just over 0.6700. The Ai Group Industry Index is next on tap alongside Commodity Prices, and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. WTI prices dropped further on Tuesday, this time confronting six-day lows near the $62.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0375+0.99%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+4.56%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:53
Podiel
Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI

Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI

The post Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payments giant Stripe unveiled a stablecoin issuance platform and AI commerce tools at its New York showcase on Tuesday, marking a push to tie its payments business to the growing role of digital dollars and artificial intelligence in online transactions. Open Issuance, underpinned by stablecoin infrastructure platform Bridge that Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion last year, enables firms to launch their own stablecoins, minting and redeeming tokens with just a few lines of code. Phantom’s CASH token, an open-loop stablecoin by the popular crypto wallet provider, will be the first to debut through Open Issuance, the firm announced. The recently-launched stablecoins of decentralized exchange Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD will also be issued through the protocol, with more projects already in the pipeline, the firm said. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin,” Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, said in a statement. “With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.” Issuers can balance reserves between Treasuries and cash, with asset management handled by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate and Lead Bank. Stripe’s network ensures interoperability across tokens and aims to offer lower conversion costs. The AI side of the showcase centered on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The offering allows merchants to transact with AI agents while keeping control over fulfillment and customer relationships, the firm said. Partners including Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are also testing the standard. These product launches build on a series of blockchain-focused moves by Stripe. In addition to acquiring Bridge, Stripe recently bought crypto wallet provider Privy, expanding its in-house crypto infrastructure…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01312+4.37%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+4.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013712-4.89%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:48
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe