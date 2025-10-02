2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Market: Spot gold plummeted by more than $20 in the short term, falling below $3,850/ounce

Market: Spot gold plummeted by more than $20 in the short term, falling below $3,850/ounce

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi data, the spot gold price plunged rapidly in the short term, falling by more than $20 and falling below the $3,850/ounce mark. The intraday decline is now 0.41%.
PANews2025/10/02 22:41
Fed's Logan: Current policy is "just right" and we need to be very cautious about rate cuts

Fed's Logan: Current policy is "just right" and we need to be very cautious about rate cuts

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi data, Federal Reserve official and Dallas Fed President Lorie K. Logan said in a speech that the current monetary policy is "only slightly tight, which is just right." She stressed that the Fed needs to be extremely cautious about cutting interest rates and must not over-easing monetary policy, otherwise it may have to reverse its policy direction in the future. Logan's remarks came after the unexpectedly weak U.S. ADP employment data, cooling the market's dovish expectations for a rate cut.
PANews2025/10/02 22:40
Crypto ETFs continue to rebound, $55m flow into the market

Crypto ETFs continue to rebound, $55m flow into the market

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs rebound with $557m inflows as MSP Miner launches BTC, ETH contracts. Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recently rebounded, with Bitcoin attracting approximately $430 million and Ethereum recording $127 million. BlackRock’s IBIT continues to lead…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 22:38
XRP Has No Major Resistance for Massive Rally After Defending $2.80 Support: Analyst

XRP Has No Major Resistance for Massive Rally After Defending $2.80 Support: Analyst

XRP holds $2.80 support with price near $2.98. Analysts see $3.13 as the breakout pivot, opening targets toward $4.13 and beyond.
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 22:36
Solana Could Overtake Ethereum as Staking ETF Leader, Says Bitwise

Solana Could Overtake Ethereum as Staking ETF Leader, Says Bitwise

Bitwise CEO has predicted that Solana (SOL) could dominate the staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) industry by outshining Ethereum (ETH). His reason is that Solana staking has a faster withdrawal wait time compared to Ethereum.  Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has boldly declared that Solana could easily outshine Ethereum in the Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/02 22:08
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Tapzi Outshines BlockDAG and Bullzilla in Growth Potential

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Tapzi Outshines BlockDAG and Bullzilla in Growth Potential

The crypto megastars like Bitcoin and Ethereum dipped to create a fund shift to cash. Yet, when the shutdown ended, […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Tapzi Outshines BlockDAG and Bullzilla in Growth Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 22:07
EU Warns of Liquidity Risks From Offshore Stablecoins

EU Warns of Liquidity Risks From Offshore Stablecoins

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) said that stablecoins jointly issued inside and outside the EU – often referred to […] The post EU Warns of Liquidity Risks From Offshore Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:55
ESRB calls for immediate oversight of EU-linked stablecoins

ESRB calls for immediate oversight of EU-linked stablecoins

The EU’s financial risk watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), has formally demanded immediate protections for stablecoins that were partially issued in the EU. The EU has put in place one of the world’s strictest regimes on crypto assets. However, policymakers worry that issuers originating from outside the bloc enjoy easier regulation and could import financial risk. “The General Board stressed that third country multi-issuer schemes – with fungible stablecoins issued both in the EU and outside – have built-in vulnerabilities which require an urgent policy response,” the European Systemic Risk Board, headed by ECB President Christine Lagarde, said in a statement. Issuers in the EU and abroad to be held to similar standards The main concern is that investors may choose to cash out in the EU because it has the best safeguards in place in the event of a run on the asset. However, reserves held in the EU may not be sufficient to meet concentrated demand. This would create a liquidity squeeze in the bloc and potentially force the ECB to respond. This warning is similar to one issued by the European Central Bank, which is concerned that its failure could lead to a run on reserves. According to the letter sent by the ECB president, MiCAR requires EU stablecoin issuers to maintain at all times sufficient reserves in high-quality liquid assets and a minimum level of own funds.  The rules also require having in place crisis management tools, such as recovery and redemption plans, to help protect the rights of token holders. However, according to the ECB, many non-EU countries either have no stablecoin regime or, if they do have one, it lacks key elements, such as sound rules for systemic stablecoins and crisis management. Therefore, in the absence of worldwide compliance with international standards, permitting stablecoin issuers who are not fully subject to the EU’s prudential standards to issue stablecoins in the EU would diminish the safeguards established by MiCAR.  To that end, Lagarde said the bloc should hold companies that issue stablecoins both in the EU and abroad to the same standards. In “multi-issuer” schemes, an EU and a non-EU entity jointly issue stablecoins, and the strict EU regulation does not extend to the non-EU issuer, tilting the playing field.  “Multi-function groups may operate under regulatory regimes which are much more lenient than for financial conglomerates, raising the question of divergent prudential standards,” the ESRB said. Besides the ECB, officials from the Italian central bank have echoed similar concerns. They said that multi-issuance stablecoins pose risks to financial stability within the EU. According to the bank, these stablecoins, which are issued by companies operating in multiple jurisdictions, can make it difficult for regulators to ensure proper oversight and prevent potential risks to the European financial system. EU considers Digital Euro amid stablecoin concerns As discussions about stablecoins continue, the EU is making progress on its plans for a digital euro. Since 2021, people have been talking about the idea of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). EU member states might decide on the digital euro by the end of this year, according to Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB’s executive board. The goal of the digital euro is to offer an alternative to real cash that is safe, dependable, and available to everyone. Additionally, it is expected to contribute to making Europe’s economy more resilient in the digital era. As reported by Cryptopolitan, if approved, the digital euro is expected to be available by 2029. This would be a big step forward for the EU in its efforts to control digital currencies and keep its financial system stable.  Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
Coinstats2025/10/02 21:40
Vanguard Mulling Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

Vanguard Mulling Crypto ETFs Amid Growing Client Demand

Vanguard Group Inc. is considering offering customers crypto ETFs on its platform, a move that marks a significant departure from its earlier stance towards the popular yet volatile asset.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 20:53
4 Coins Investors Are Watching as US and UK Announce Joint Crypto Task Force

4 Coins Investors Are Watching as US and UK Announce Joint Crypto Task Force

This week, the crypto industry got a major shake-up as the U.S. and U.K. announced a joint Transatlantic Task Force focused on capital markets and digital assets.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 20:51
