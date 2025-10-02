2025-10-03 Friday

BlackRock BUIDL Fund gains $600M AUM in two weeks on Ethereum

The post BlackRock BUIDL Fund gains $600M AUM in two weeks on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock’s BUIDL fund gained $600 million in AUM in just two weeks, primarily on Ethereum. The BUIDL fund is now issued natively on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund has gained $600 million in assets under management over the past two weeks on Ethereum, according to Token Terminal, a crypto analytics firm tracking on-chain metrics for tokenized assets. The BUIDL fund is BlackRock’s tokenized USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund. The world’s largest asset manager has distributed over $78 million in dividends through the fund since launch and now issues it natively on seven leading blockchains. Ethereum holds the majority of BUIDL’s assets under management. BlackRock actively expanded its tokenized fund offerings across multiple blockchains, including Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, Polygon, and Solana. Securitize serves as the issuer, placement agent, and transfer agent for the BUIDL fund. The tokenization platform integrated with Ripple’s stablecoin in September 2025 to enhance liquidity for yield-bearing assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-buidl-fund-600m-aum-ethereum/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:44
UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case

The post UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > UK convicts 2 foreigners in record crypto laundering case A man and woman have been convicted by a United Kingdom court for their roles in a multibillion-pound fraudulent BTC scheme, after an investigation that resulted in the world’s largest seizure of digital assets to date, more than £5.5 billion ($7.4 billion). The seizure followed a seven-year investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Economic Crime team into an international money laundering scheme. Launched in 2018 on the back of intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets, the investigation resulted in the arrest and prosecution, under the U.K.’s Proceeds of Crime Act (2002), of Chinese national Zhimin Qian, 47, and Malaysian national Hok Seng Ling, 46. According to the Met Police, Qian (also known as Yadi Zhang) “played a leading role” in a large-scale fraud in China between 2014–2017. She allegedly defrauded over 128,000 victims and subsequently went on to store the illegally obtained funds in BTC assets. She then reportedly fled China using false documents and entered the U.K., where in September 2018, she attempted to launder the proceeds by purchasing property. After the Met’s investigation and seizure of 61,000 BTC, Qian and her associate Ling were arrested in April 2024 for their parts in the scheme. Both pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court this week (on Monday and Tuesday, respectively), Qian to acquiring and processing criminal property, namely BTC, and Ling to transferring criminal property. “These two guilty pleas mark the culmination of years of dedicated investigation by the Met’s Economic Crime teams and our partners,” said Will Lyne, the Met’s Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command. “This is one of the largest money laundering cases in U.K. history and among the highest-value cryptocurrency cases globally.” In 2024, as part of the same investigation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:23
SOL Consolidates Around $209 as ETF Approval Process Shows Mixed Signals

The post SOL Consolidates Around $209 as ETF Approval Process Shows Mixed Signals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Oct 01, 2025 06:26 Solana trades at $209 amid conflicting ETF developments, with the SEC delaying decisions while streamlining approval processes and institutional investments totaling $267M. What Happened The SEC postponed its decision on Solana ETF applications until October 16, creating uncertainty despite recently streamlining crypto ETF approval processes. SOL price declined 0.62% to $209.00 as traders weighed mixed regulatory signals against strong institutional backing totaling $267 million in recent investments. The Details Two contradictory regulatory developments emerged within 48 hours. While the SEC delayed Solana ETF decisions citing the need for “more thorough analysis,” the agency simultaneously reduced crypto ETF approval timelines from 270 days to just 75 days on September 24. This regulatory whiplash coincided with significant institutional moves, including Helius Medical’s $167 million Solana investment and DeFi Development’s $100 million stock buyback signaling ecosystem confidence. The timing suggests regulatory uncertainty persists despite procedural improvements. Market participants are interpreting the delay as standard due diligence rather than outright rejection, particularly given the streamlined framework now in place. Technical Response SOL price tested support near $204.29 before recovering to current levels around $209. The token remains below its 20-day moving average of $224.50 but holds above the 50-day average at $210.23, indicating short-term consolidation within a longer-term uptrend. Daily volume of $718 million reflects elevated interest despite the modest decline. The RSI reading of 45.9 suggests neutral momentum, while the bearish MACD histogram at -3.0874 indicates potential for further downside if support fails. Key resistance lies at $253.51, representing the recent high, while critical support zones emerge at $190.80 and $175.69. What Traders Are Doing Institutional accumulation continues despite regulatory uncertainty, with $267 million in fresh investments over the past week demonstrating long-term confidence. Large holders appear to be…
Solana
SOL$232.67+6.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:19
Ethereum Price Struggles With Market Psychology as BlockchainFX Presale Surges 160% Toward $0.05 Launch

BlockchainFX presale surges 160% with 1000x ROI potential, daily rewards, Visa cards, and $500K giveaway, as Ethereum faces price struggles.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 01:18
Top DeFi Projects by Social Activity, Aster and Avantis Leading the Charge

Aster ($ASTR) leads DeFi social activity with 23.9K posts and 6.4M interactions, followed by Avantis ($AVNT), Zcash ($XEC), and other rising projects.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 01:15
How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity

The post How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Meme coins have long been a force in the crypto world, with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu leading the charge in past years. Both built communities that transformed internet jokes into digital assets worth billions. But the crypto pre sale scene in 2025 looks very different. A new wave of projects is blending utility with meme culture, shifting the focus from hype alone to real applications. Based Eggman ($GGs) is one such pre sale crypto that is showing how culture, gaming, and streaming can come together in one ecosystem. It is also being highlighted as one of the best crypto pre sale to buy this year. Based Eggman: A Meme Coin With More Than Memes Based Eggman ($GGs) is more than just a playful internet character. It represents a new crypto pre sale designed to unite meme culture with gaming and streaming in a single platform. By creating this bridge, it stands apart from traditional meme tokens that often lack utility beyond trading. The project has already raised $156,000 in its presale coin offering, signaling strong early adoption. Its design is built around Web3 features, including on-chain gaming, streaming rewards, and community-led events. The $GGs token fuels every layer of this ecosystem, from gaming tournaments to streaming tips, making it more than just a presale coin. What makes Based Eggman different is how it positions itself as both a cultural icon and a utility-driven project. It creates spaces for gamers, streamers, and meme creators to connect while participating in the same economic loop.  This balance is what places it among the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025. Key Highlights of Based Eggman ($GGs): Raised $156,000 in its pre sale crypto round Combines gaming, streaming, and meme culture in one ecosystem Runs on Base, offering speed and low…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:59
Top Trusted Crypto Casinos to Play with USDT [October 2025 Updated List]

USDT (Tether) has become the default coin for crypto gambling in 2025. It keeps your bankroll stable, clears quickly on fast networks (TRON/TRC-20, Solana, Polygon), and is accepted by virtually every major crypto casino. This guide compiles an October 2025 short-list of trusted USDT casinos known for reliable payouts, transparent terms, and strong game libraries. How We Built This List We evaluated 30+ sites against the following criteria and only kept those that met consistent standards: Trust & oversight: clear licensing and/or independent security audits; provably fair or reputable game providers. USDT depth: multiple networks (TRC-20, ERC-20, SOL, POL/MATIC) and low-fee cashier flows. Payout speed: target under 10 minutes for crypto withdrawals after internal checks. Fair promos: transparent free-spin terms, reasonable rollover, visible max-win caps. Game coverage: leading providers (Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, NetEnt) and live tables. UX & support: quick KYC if ever required, 24/7 help, clear responsible-gaming tools. Note: Jurisdictional rules vary. Even “crypto” casinos may request verification for risk/fraud reasons. The 8 Best USDT Casinos in October 2025 1) Dexsport — Best Overall for USDT + Web3 Transparency Why we trust it: Dexsport.io is a licensed operation plus on-chain public live bet desk where placed bets and outcomes are visible, and security audits by CertiK and Pessimistic. USDT support: TRC-20, ERC-20, and additional chains; instant deposits/fast withdrawals. Highlights 10,000+ games, including live dealers (Evolution, Pragmatic Live, Ezugi). Sportsbook with 100+ markets per match, esports (CS2, Dota 2, Valorant), and live streams (often available even with zero balance). KYC-free onboarding via wallet, email, or Telegram; multi-chain cashier (BTC, ETH, TRX, TON, SOL, BNB, more). Promos: up to 480% across first three deposits (capped), 300 free spins, weekly cashback up to 15% without wagering, and monthly freebets for VIP Sports Club. Best for: Players who want a decentralized, auditable experience with top-tier live games and a powerful sportsbook. 2) Stake — Licensed Brand, Fast USDT Cashier Why we trust it: Longstanding licensed operator with robust AML/RG controls and consistent service levels.USDT support: ERC-20 and additional integrations; quick cashouts.Highlights 2,000+ slots, deep live casino library, full sportsbook. Transparent VIP program (reloads, weekly boosts). Modern UX, strong customer care Consider if: You value a licensed environment and don’t mind occasional KYC depending on region. 3) BC.Games — Bonuses, Social Features, Huge Library Why we trust it: Curacao-licensed, long operating history, large global player base. USDT support: Multi-network USDT plus BTC/ETH/TRX/SOL; built-in swaps. Highlights ~6,000 slots, 200+ live tables, sportsbook. Faucet, rakeback, daily wheel; frequent free-spin campaigns. Active community/chatrooms.Note: KYC can trigger for risk/limits—keep docs handy if you’re high-rolling. 4) BetFury — Casino + Staking Rewards With Fast USDT Payouts Why we trust it: Licensed, long-running hybrid with transparent promo terms and clear house games.USDT support: TRC-20 + other chains; fast withdrawals.Highlights 6,000+ games, live dealers, sportsbook coverage. Faucet/cashback, BFG staking for passive yield. Regular free-spin and reload promos.Best for: Players who want to bet and earn via staking in one ecosystem. 5) Vave — Clean, Mobile-First, Licensed Why we trust it: Licensed, straightforward promos, consistent payouts.USDT support: Multiple networks; very simple cashier.Highlights 3,000+ slots, 100+ live dealer tables; core sports markets. Weekly reloads, loyalty perks. Excellent mobile UX and quick onboarding.Best for: Newer players who prefer a simple, fast casino experience. 6) TrustDice — Minimalist, Provably Fair + USDT Why we trust it: Longstanding reputation for provably fair RNG and transparent house edge.USDT support: USDT plus BTC/ETH/EOS; quick payouts.Highlights Dice, crash, slots, live tables; light sportsbook selection. Faucet and XP leveling. Typically KYC-free unless risk flags.Best for: Players who prize simplicity and proof of fairness. 7) Thunderpick — Licensed Esports-First With USDT Why we trust it: Licensed, established in esports with growing casino catalog.USDT support: Fast cashier; also supports BTC/ETH; SOL via swap on some routes.Highlights Deep esports markets (CS2, LoL, Valorant, Dota 2), plus sportsbook and slots. Frequent odds boosts, tournaments, and occasional free-spins reloads.Best for: Crypto users who primarily bet esports but still want a competent casino. 8) Rollbit — Gamified Crypto Casino With Quick USDT Cashouts Why we trust it: Large user base, transparent gamification mechanics.USDT support: Extensive; quick withdrawals.Highlights Slots, live casino, sportsbook; “XP” leveling, lootbox-style rewards. Clear promo pages; frequent challenges.Consider if: You enjoy gamified progression layered onto standard casino play. Top Crypto Casinos (October 2025) Casino Trust Anchor (License/Audit) USDT Networks* Live Casino Sportsbook Notable Perks Dexsport Licensed + CertiK/Pessimistic audits TRC-20, ERC-20, others Yes (Evolution, etc.) Yes (100+ mkts/match) 480% welcome + 300 FS, 15% no-wager cashback, on-chain bet desk Stake Licensed (multiple) ERC-20 + integrations Yes Yes VIP reloads, polished UX BC.Games Licensed (Curacao) Multi-chain + swaps Yes Yes Faucet, rakeback, huge library BetFury Licensed (Curacao) TRC-20 + others Yes Yes Staking (BFG), faucet, cashback Vave Licensed (Curacao) Multi-chain Yes Core Mobile-first, easy promos TrustDice Provably fair + licensed ops USDT + BTC/ETH/EOS Yes Light Faucet, XP leveling Thunderpick Licensed USDT + swaps Yes Esports-first Odds boosts, tourneys Rollbit Established brand, transparent promos USDT + others Yes Yes Gamified XP, challenges *Network availability by region may vary; TRC-20 (TRON) generally offers the lowest fees. How to Choose the Right USDT Casino Pick your network: TRC-20 (TRON): lowest fees, very fast. SOL (Solana) or POL (Polygon): also fast/cheap where available. ERC-20 (Ethereum): most universal, higher fees during congestion. Check payout policies: Look for stated processing windows, max-win caps on free spins, and any manual review triggers. Scan bonus terms: Confirm wagering (x20–x40 typical), contributing games, time limits, and max bet per spin while the bonus is active. Confirm game providers: Evolution/Pragmatic Live for tables; Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, NetEnt for slots. Have a wallet plan: Use a dedicated USDT wallet per network (e.g., TRONLink for TRC-20, MetaMask for ERC-20/POL, Phantom for SOL). Always match the network you deposit on. Getting Started (USDT) Create or open a supported wallet (MetaMask, TRONLink, Phantom). Fund USDT on your chosen network (TRC-20 is often cheapest). Register or connect your wallet (Dexsport allows wallet/email/Telegram). Claim any welcome spins/bonus. Play responsibly; set limits in the account RG tools. Withdraw back to the same-network USDT address. Bonuses & Free Spins: What “Good” Looks Like Transparent cap on free-spin wins (e.g., 0.01–0.03 BTC equivalent) and fair rollover (≤40x). Cashback without wagering is a green flag (Dexsport’s weekly up to 15%). Sportsbook boosts/freebets with clear min-odds and settlement rules. Fees & Payout Speeds (What to Expect) Deposits: usually free; network fee only. Withdrawals: most casinos cover processing; you pay network gas (lowest on TRC-20/SOL). Speed: 0–15 minutes after internal checks; first withdrawals may take longer if risk flags trigger. Responsible Gambling & Legal Note Availability depends on your jurisdiction. Use VPNs only if compliant with local law and site terms. Always set deposit/loss/time limits, and take cooling-off breaks when needed. FAQ Is USDT safer than volatile coins for casino play?Yes. Your stake value doesn’t swing with the market, which simplifies bankroll management. Which USDT network should I use?For fees/speed, TRC-20 is widely preferred. Use ERC-20 when compatibility matters most; SOL/POL are excellent where supported. Will these casinos ask for KYC?They can if risk triggers (AML/fraud) occur or for large withdrawals. Dexsport is typically KYC-free for standard play. Are live games fair?Stick to casinos using top providers (Evolution, Pragmatic Live) and/or provably fair systems. Dexsport adds on-chain verification of bet outcomes. TL;DR — Editor’s Picks (October 2025) Best overall: Dexsport — licensed, audited, on-chain transparency, elite promos, fast USDT on multiple networks. Best licensed brand UX: Stake. Best for bonuses/community: BC.Games. Best for staking + casino: BetFury. Best minimalist/provably fair: TrustDice. Best esports focus: Thunderpick. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:52
Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu to Witness its Final 2025 Jump, Expert Reveals Key Expectations ‬

The cryptocurrency market is grappling with short-term losses, but analysts suggest a decisive move could be on the horizon.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:49
Understanding the Essentials of Crypto Investment

Introduction to Investing in Cryptocurrency The journey into cryptocurrency investment does not require advanced technical knowledge about blockchain technology or the specifics of cryptographic functions. Instead, a basic understanding of what you are investing in, its market behavior, and its relevance to users is more crucial. The Significance of Market Behavior and Investor Sentiment Consider the trends of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, which has shown significant growth influenced by factors such as institutional adoption and regulatory developments. Such trends often point to a maturing market where informed decisions can yield rewards. The Role of Media in Crypto Investments Media coverage plays a pivotal role in shaping investor perception and market trends. Understanding the emphasis of news can guide investors towards making informed decisions, distinguishing between impactful developments and transient hype. Deciphering Crypto Charts Interpreting cryptocurrency charts does not have to be an arcane process filled with complex indicators. Recognizing basic patterns like price trends, volume shifts, and support or resistance levels can provide crucial insights without needing expert-level skills. Being able to differentiate a genuine market movement from a fleeting pump-and-dump scheme can protect investors from common pitfalls. Regulatory Influence on Cryptocurrencies Understanding the regulatory environment is essential as it directly affects market stability and growth. Awareness of political trends and regulatory discussions can help investors anticipate market reactions and prepare accordingly. Community Engagement in Cryptocurrencies Communities are the backbone of any cryptocurrency. They not only foster development and innovation but also provide support during market downturns. Engaging with community discussions can offer deeper insights into the cryptocurrency’s potential and sustainability. Essential Knowledge for Crypto Investors Before investing, it is vital to understand a few key elements about cryptocurrencies: Functionality and purpose of the coin Risk assessment personal tolerance Investment duration and strategy Impact of media coverage and market indicators Strength and quality of the community behind the cryptocurrency Common Mistakes to Avoid in Crypto Investing New investors often make decisions that lead to losses not because of the technological intricacies but due to avoidable errors: Investing based on recent price surges without understanding the reasons behind them Investing more than they can afford to lose Taking speculative promises at face value without scrutiny Concluding Advice for Aspiring Crypto Investors To navigate the complex world of cryptocurrency investments, one needs to maintain a balanced perspective focused on strategic, informed decisions. Staying updated with media, understanding basic chart analysis, acknowledging regulatory impacts, engaging with the community, and always considering the inherent risks are fundamental in avoiding typical investment blunders. With a practical approach, investors can enter the cryptocurrency market with a reasonable expectation of navigating its challenges effectively. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:49
JPMorgan says Bitcoin could climb to around $165,000

Uptober gains have attracted groundbreaking predictions led by banking giant JPMorgan. As per the financial giant, Bitcoin could climb to around $165,000 on a volatility-adjusted basis relative to gold.  The Wall Street lender’s models indicate that Bitcoin would need to rise approximately 40% from current levels to match the scale of private gold holdings once […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010428+1.94%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 23:28
