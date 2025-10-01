2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery

The post Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF holds above 0.7939 support, but sustained break risks retest of 0.7900 and September’s 0.7829 yearly low. RSI remains in bearish territory, though early signs suggest buyers may be gathering momentum at current levels. Bulls must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA at 0.8013 to target 0.8063 and ultimately the 0.8100 threshold. The USD/CHF consolidates at around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7955 down 0.05% as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins. The technical picture shows that the pair might bottom at around current levels, despite refreshing yearly lows in mid-September at 0.7829. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates the USD/CHF printed losses for the last three trading days, but failed to clear key support at 0.7939, which could pave the way for testing 0.7900 and the low of the year at 0.7829. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge, but buyers seem to gather some steam. For them to regain control, they must clear 0.8000, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8013. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 0.8063, followed by the 0.8100 figure. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily  Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated…
Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

The post Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tom Lee announced Bitmine’s expansion into Ethereum validator networks. Intends to increase ETH holdings to 5% of network. Market reacts positively, ETH prices remain stable amidst news. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Bitmine Chairman, outlined future plans at Token 2049 to increase ETH holdings and collaborate with the Ethereum Foundation. This highlights Bitmine’s commitment to Ethereum, influencing market perceptions and potentially driving institutional involvement in cryptocurrency developments. Tom Lee Unveils 5% ETH Network Ownership Plan Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine, highlighted a major strategic pivot toward Ethereum at the Token 2049 event. Bitmine aims to establish a domestic validator network in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and increase its ETH holdings to cover 5% of the total network. This initiative, known as Bitmine Moonshots, aims to fund early-stage startups, mirroring Google’s early investment approaches. In immediate implications, Bitmine has shifted its corporate strategy, significantly increasing its ETH treasury holdings to 2.15 million, marking the largest reported by a single entity. The company plans to further expand its Ethereum presence by targeting 5% network ownership, substantially impacting market dynamics. Following the announcement, market participants showed positive response, with increased staking and liquidity migration observed. Raoul Pal further emphasized the profound implications of institutional ETH accumulation in interviews discussing real-world asset tokenization and AI integration. As of October 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,144.18 with a market cap of $500.22 billion, marking a -1.42% change in the last 24 hours. ETH’s circulating supply stands at 120.70 million, sustaining a market dominance of 12.80%. The 24-hour trading volume is $37.20 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5.60%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent ETH price movements show a 61.13% increase over 90 days, contrasting with a -5.37% fall over 30 days. According to Coincu’s research team, Bitmine’s…
Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves

The post Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that he will leave his position at the end of the year, after more than 13 years. Schwartz, one of the founding developers of XRP Ledger (XRPL), is also known in the industry by the nickname “JoelKatz” and is among the names that played a key role in Ripple’s current position. In his farewell statement, Schwartz recalled the turning points of his career and used the following statements: “I reflect on the last 40 years of my life. It’s been a wild ride, from consulting for the NSA to covering the early stages of Bitcoin to meeting Arthur, Jed, and Chris and coding the XRP Ledger. I worked at Ripple for over 13 years, and it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.” Schwartz, who announced that he will step down as CTO at the end of the year, said he will focus on spending time with his family and returning to his long-delayed hobbies. However, he added that he will not withdraw from the XRPL ecosystem entirely: “Be warned, I’m not shying away from the XRP community. In recent months, I’ve been working on my own XRPL node, exploring non-Ripple-focused use cases for XRP. Writing code and interacting directly with developers has always been a thrill for me. There’s much more to come in this area.” Schwartz also announced that he will join Ripple’s Board of Directors. After stepping down as CTO, he will continue to contribute to the company as CTO Emeritus. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/unexpected-departure-at-ripple-xrp-legendary-name-leaves/
Dogecoin and Popcat Struggle for Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Top Meme Coin Presales in Q4 2025

The crypto market thrives on cycles of innovation, culture, and speculation. Meme coins once laughed off as jokes now command […] The post Dogecoin and Popcat Struggle for Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Top Meme Coin Presales in Q4 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

The post SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US SEC is allowing investment advisors to rely on chartered trust companies as crypto custodians.   This means that any officially approved or licensed trust company can hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether in the same way they hold hard cash or other assets. The American financial watchdog disclosed the update in a letter sent to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, a law firm that reached out to the SEC, seeking clarification. SEC supports state-trusts as crypto custodians The Securities and Exchange Commission stated in the letter that trust companies may be treated as “banks.” The approach works under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. State-chartered trust companies are now eligible to hold crypto assets on behalf of their clients.  The SEC shared the letter and analysis on its website. The agency wrote, “…any Registered Adviser that has custody of client funds or securities maintain those funds and securities with a qualified custodian, where “qualified custodian” is defined to include “a bank as defined in Section 202(a)(2) of the Advisers Act.”  The SEC letter is classified as a no-action letter, meaning that the agency will not take enforcement action if advisers or funds use state trust companies to hold crypto assets. Senator Cynthia Lummis posted on X and said that she is “encouraged to see @SECGov recognizing state-chartered trust companies as qualified digital asset custodians.” She reminded people of how Wyoming paved the way for this decision when it issued a no-action relief in 2020 and was criticized back then by SEC employees. She said, “They finally recognized the rigor & value of WY’s digital asset supervision.” Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, told Eleanor Terrett that, “This additional clarity was needed because state-chartered trust companies were not…
UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons

The post UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) has partnered with the United Nations International Computing Center (UNICC) to pilot a digital identity system for pensioners. According to a report, both entities have published a white paper detailing their progress with digital IDs, turning to blockchain technology for the offering. Titled ‘Transforming Public Digital Identity: A Blockchain Case in Action from the UN System,’ the whitepaper proposes a blockchain-based Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) for UN pensioners. The joint effort between the UNJSPF and the UNICC is expected to phase out the traditional seven-decade-old paper-based method of identifying pensioners. The solution is designed to automate pension processes using smart contracts and facial biometrics as an added layer of security for the UN. Alongside blockchain, the digital ID system utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and geo-location technologies. If implemented, the system will redefine pension verification processes for over 70,000 beneficiaries across 190 countries. Early tests of the DCE have shown promise, with the white paper revealing that paper processing and archiving costs will be slashed by 95%. Furthermore, the paper noted that overtime expenses fell by nearly 80% while user retention rates of the digital system surged to 99% in early tests. “This paper highlights how decentralized identity frameworks can enhance security, operational efficiency, and transparency while aligning with the UN’s broader agenda on digital transformation and inclusive governance,” read the joint publication. Given the streak of cost-saving benefits, there are plans to extend the DCE framework across all UN agencies and other international bodies. The report hints at the launch of a DCE Consortium Initiative, a partnership designed to spearhead the offering of DCE-as-a-Service to bodies keen on deploying digital ID systems. Digital ID revolution…
SEC allows investment advisers to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

The US SEC is allowing investment advisors to rely on chartered trust companies as crypto custodians.
Fed Expected to Cut Interest Rates Despite U.S. Shutdown

zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs

The post zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Horizen Labs, a zero-knowledge cryptography platform, is rolling out its dedicated layer-1 blockchain for private data verification. ZkVerify, a new L1 blockchain designed for zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) verification, announced its mainnet launch on Tuesday. “ZkVerify’s mission is to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption,” Horizen Labs CEO and zkVerify founder Rob Viglione told Cointelegraph. “Even though verification is typically seen as the ‘cheapest’ part of the ZK value chain, it is still far too costly and inefficient to support real-world scale,” Viglione said. What is ZKP verification? ZKP verification is a cryptographic method that allows one party to prove a statement to another without disclosing the underlying information or data itself. A common example is verifying age eligibility to access a service without requiring the disclosure of an entire ID or other personal details. With a ZKP volume estimated at around $100 million and 4.4 billion proofs as of 2025, the ZK proving market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, according to data from leading industry platforms Chorus, Aligned and Horizen Labs. ZK proving market predictions. Source: Delphi Digital “Right now, many chains and apps can be slowed down or more expensive because verifying those proofs on Ethereum or another chain can be significantly more expensive,” Viglione said. According to zkVerify, ZKP verification on networks like Ethereum can cost up to $60 per proof during high congestion, with verification consuming up to 300,000 gas units. zkVerify promises to enable cost reduction of at least 90% compared to verifying directly on L1s. “Heavy math instead of original app or chain” To cut verification costs, zkVerify provides a dedicated verification layer by separating proof verification from settlement on L1s. “zkVerify checks a ZK-proof by doing the heavy math instead of the original app or chain,” Viglione told…
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Drop Ahead Of Midnight Government Shutdown: Analyst Says We'll Be 'Trending Upwards' In Few Days

