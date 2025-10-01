Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Why is The Crypto Market Going Down Today?
The post Why is The Crypto Market Going Down Today? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $3.9 trillion, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin trades around $114,477, showing little change but struggling to build momentum. Ethereum is at $4,148, down slightly, while XRP trades at $2.83. Most of the top altcoins are in the red, with Solana, BNB, and Dogecoin posting small …
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
CAP
$0.13234
+17.51%
CHANGE
$0.00184985
+3.98%
Podiel
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 12:27
Podiel
XAU/USD stays close to fresh highs above $3,850
The post XAU/USD stays close to fresh highs above $3,850 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price reached a fresh all-time high of $3,871 on Tuesday. Bullion gained support as soft US jobs data raised expectations of Fed rate cuts. The safe-haven Gold attracts buyers due to worries over a potential US government shutdown. Gold price (XAU/USD) continues its winning streak for the fifth successive session, hovering, during the Asian hours on Wednesday, around its fresh all-time high of $3,871 per troy ounce, which was recorded on Tuesday. The price of the non-interest-bearing bullion received support as soft United States (US) jobs data increased the odds of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. Gold is showing remarkable resilience again, effortlessly clawing back early losses after uninspiring US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) that won’t stand in the way of another rate cut in a month,” Reuters cited an independent metals trader Tai Wong. The latest Job Openings in the US showed the labor market is slowing, yet vacancies rose from 7.21 million to 7.23 million in August. Meanwhile, the hiring rate edged down to 3.2%, the lowest level since June 2024, while layoffs remained at a low level. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 76% possibility of another reduction in December. Rising expectations of further Fed rate cuts weighed on the US Dollar (USD), making Gold cheaper for overseas buyers and boosting bullion demand. Gold price found support amid concerns over a looming US government shutdown. Washington prepared for the risk on Tuesday, with Republicans and Democrats still deadlocked and unlikely to reach a deal before the midnight funding deadline. The US Labor Department said Monday that its statistics agency would suspend data releases, including Friday’s closely watched monthly jobs report, if a partial shutdown occurs,”…
COM
$0.013701
-4.95%
SAFE
$0.383
+2.46%
T
$0.01566
+1.82%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:26
Podiel
South Korea Trade Balance climbed from previous $6.51B to $9.56B in September
The post South Korea Trade Balance climbed from previous $6.51B to $9.56B in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
TRADE
$0.10425
+1.14%
COM
$0.013701
-4.95%
FORWARD
$0.0002331
+5.52%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:17
Podiel
Robinhood (HOOD) Eyes Global Expansion of Prediction Markets After U.S. Debut: Bloomberg
The post Robinhood (HOOD) Eyes Global Expansion of Prediction Markets After U.S. Debut: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Popular trading platform Robinhood (HOOD) is planning to expand its prediction markets product, which allows traders to buy and sell contracts based on future outcomes, beyond the U.S. and into global markets, the company told Bloomberg. Robinhood sees international demand growing, especially in Europe and the UK. JB Mackenzie, vice president and general manager of futures and international at the company, said users abroad have shown particular interest in this new form of trading. “We’re definitely looking to offer it globally, and my goal or focus is to make sure it’s a regulatory-compliant product everywhere we go,” Mackenzie told Bloomberg. To that end, Robinhood has begun discussions with overseas regulators, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, to explore how a localized version of the product could be structured, he said. The move follows its recent partnership with blockchain-based and CFTC-regulated Kalshi, which lets users bet on the outcomes of real-world events such as elections, economic data releases or geopolitical developments. Rise of prediction market The push into prediction markets comes amid a surge of interest in event-based trading, sparked in part by the rise of crypto-native platform Polymarket. That platform has processed billions of dollars in wagers in 2024, largely tied to the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. The platform became so popular that Polymarket was recently reported to be weighing a potential deal that valued the company at $9 billion, a sharp climb from its $1 billion valuation just a few months ago. While Polymarket rose to fame, the market was somewhat constricted. Now, with Robinhood’s U.S. and potentially global offerings, it might open up the prediction market to a larger group of traders. CoinDesk has reached out to Robinhood for comments. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/robinhood-eyes-global-expansion-of-prediction-markets-after-u-s-debut-bloomberg
HOOD
$0.00002514
-0.51%
U
$0.009827
-0.38%
COM
$0.013701
-4.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:09
Podiel
Increasing Housing Affordability By Cutting Crime, Indexing Cap Gains
The post Increasing Housing Affordability By Cutting Crime, Indexing Cap Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ending taxation of inflationary capital gains, reforms that strengthen property rights, and public safety measures that reduces crime, together could all help rectify the housing affordability crisis. getty North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh last week to pass House Bill 307, a reform package referred to by many as “Iryna’s Law” in honor of the Ukrainian refugee who was murdered on a Charlotte light rail train in August. As the Carolina Journal reported shortly after the bill received final passage on September 24, “HB 307 tightens pretrial conditions for the release of violent offenders, eliminates cashless bail, establishes a new protocol for ordering mental health evaluations in the criminal justice system, and sets a firmer timeline for appeal in death penalty cases.” “For too long, activist judges and magistrates have turned dangerous criminals loose, endangering lives and spreading chaos in our communities,” said North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall (R) following the passage of HB 307, which Governor Josh Stein (D-N.C.) is still considering. “That ends now. Iryna Zarutska’s murder is a tragic reminder of what’s at stake. That’s why we are delivering some of the strongest tough-on-crime reforms in North Carolina history.” “The bill eliminates cashless bail for certain offenses, restricts judicial discretion in granting pretrial release, and creates a new category of ‘violent offenses’ requiring GPS monitoring, house arrest, or secured bond for those accused,” noted the Carolina Journal. “It also mandates mental health evaluations in specific cases, tightens deadlines on death penalty appeals, and adds committing a capital felony on public transportation to the list of aggravating factors that can make a defendant eligible for the death penalty. Republican leaders say the changes are designed to ensure violent and repeat offenders remain off the streets while holding magistrates more accountable for release decisions.” Reforms to reduce crime…
CAP
$0.13234
+17.51%
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.44%
COM
$0.013701
-4.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:02
Podiel
Inside Bitcoin Whales: Calm LTH vs Aggressive STH Dynamics
Discover how calm LTH whales and aggressive STH whales shape Bitcoin market dynamics, influencing volatility and long-term stability.]]>
Podiel
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/01 12:00
Podiel
XRP Price Supercycle: Why Analysts See $20 to $30 Ahead
The post XRP Price Supercycle: Why Analysts See $20 to $30 Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price Supercycle: Why Analysts See $20 to $30 Ahead appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is once again at the center of price speculation, but this time the targets are higher than most have seen before. Analysts following recent market data now believe XRP could enter a supercycle that lifts the price into the $20 to $30 range by 2026. The argument by Zach Rector is built on comparisons with Bitcoin. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted more than $57 billion in inflows since their launch in early 2024. That capital helped Bitcoin set new price records well before its halving cycle. Supporters of XRP say a similar pattern is forming now that spot XRP ETFs are beginning to roll out. Why ETFs Matter Until recently, XRP lacked the regulated investment products that have fueled Bitcoin’s rise. That gap is closing. The first spot XRP ETF has already launched, and more are set to follow. Banks and research firms are weighing in with early estimates: JP Morgan expects $4–8 billion in inflows during the first year. Canary Capital has hinted $5 billion could arrive in the first month. Some analysts set a wider range of $10–20 billion in year one. At XRP’s current circulating supply of about 60 billion tokens, these inflows alone could justify a base case of $20 to $30 per coin. Current Market Conditions XRP trades below $3 after a recent pullback tied to U.S. political uncertainty. Analysts describe this as a short-term event rather than a change in long-term momentum. The asset has already shown the ability to recover quickly, climbing more than 600% since late 2024 despite ongoing debates about regulation. Beyond ETFs The supercycle outlook is not only about ETFs. Broader changes in global markets are underway. Regulators and exchanges are…
XRP
$3.0613
+4.22%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
COM
$0.013701
-4.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:57
Podiel
Japan Tankan Non – Manufacturing Outlook registered at 28, below expectations (29) in 3Q
The post Japan Tankan Non – Manufacturing Outlook registered at 28, below expectations (29) in 3Q appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.013701
-4.95%
FORWARD
$0.0002331
+5.52%
NOT
$0.001629
+1.18%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 11:53
Podiel
I funded my lifestyle from Bitcoin, not Telegram: Pavel Durov
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed he bought thousands of Bitcoin in 2013 at $700, and the investment has allowed him “to stay afloat.” Messaging app Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov says he invested in Bitcoin when the cryptocurrency was in its infancy and has since used his holdings to fund his lifestyle.“I was a big believer in Bitcoin since more or less the start of it. I got to buy my first few thousand Bitcoin in 2013, and I didn’t care much,” the Russian tech entrepreneur said on Lex Fridman’s podcast on Tuesday.He added that he bought at the “local maximum,” which was around $700 per BTC, and “I just threw a couple of million there.”Read more
NOT
$0.001629
+1.18%
APP
$0.001941
+6.82%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 11:48
Podiel
Trump Administration Withdraws Brian Quintenz's Nomination For CFTC Chair, Says President Prioritizes Making America 'Crypto Capital' Of The World
The Trump administration has pulled back the nomination of Brian Quintenz for the chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a White House official told Benzinga late Tuesday. read more
TRUMP
$7.77
+2.69%
WHITE
$0.0002954
-6.66%
HOUSE
$0.008362
+5.30%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 11:30
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe