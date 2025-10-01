2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
ETH Consolidates Above $4,000 as Bears Test Critical Support Zone

ETH Consolidates Above $4,000 as Bears Test Critical Support Zone

The post ETH Consolidates Above $4,000 as Bears Test Critical Support Zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 30, 2025 06:11 Ethereum trades at $4,182.87 with 1.85% daily gains, but technical indicators suggest consolidation phase as price remains below key moving averages. Market Overview ETH is trading at $4,182.87, posting a modest 1.85% gain over the past 24 hours after testing intraday lows near $4,082. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains in a consolidation phase, trading below both its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages while maintaining significant distance above the 200-day SMA at $2,975. Trading volume of $1.68 billion indicates moderate institutional interest as the market digests recent price action. Technical Picture The technical landscape presents a mixed but cautiously bearish outlook for ETH. The Relative Strength Index sits at 45.8, indicating neutral momentum with neither oversold nor overbought conditions. More concerning is the MACD histogram reading of -26.48, which suggests bearish momentum remains intact despite today’s modest recovery. ETH price action shows the asset struggling below the 20-day SMA at $4,351, a level that has acted as dynamic resistance over recent sessions. The 4.9% gap below the 50-day SMA at $4,398 indicates that medium-term trend momentum has shifted in favor of sellers. However, the substantial 40.6% premium above the 200-day moving average suggests the longer-term uptrend structure remains intact. Critical Levels to Watch Immediate Resistance: $4,245 – Today’s session high represents the first hurdle for bulls attempting to regain control. A decisive break above this level could trigger short covering. Key Resistance Zone: $4,351-$4,398 – The convergence of the 20-day and 50-day SMAs creates a formidable resistance cluster. Reclaiming this zone would signal a potential trend reversal. Primary Support: $4,082-$4,000 – Today’s low coincides with psychological support at $4,000. A breakdown below this level could accelerate selling toward the next major support. Critical Support:…
Ethereum
ETH$4,484.38+3.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013701-4.95%
1
1$0.006839-14.27%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:39
Podiel
USD/JPY steadies near 148.00 as BoJ hawkish stance caps gains

USD/JPY steadies near 148.00 as BoJ hawkish stance caps gains

The post USD/JPY steadies near 148.00 as BoJ hawkish stance caps gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY gains some positive traction and stalls its corrective slide from a nearly two-month high. Hawkish BoJ expectations and sustained safe-haven buying underpin the JPY and cap spot prices. Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and further act as a headwind for the major. The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to sub-148.00 levels. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through, warranting some caution before confirming that the recent pullback from the vicinity of the 150.000 psychological mark, or the highest level since August 1 touched last week, has run its course. The Summary of Opinions from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) September policy meeting showed that board members debated the feasibility of raising interest rates in the near term. This reaffirmed market expectations that the central bank would stick to its policy normalization path. Apart from this, rising geopolitical tensions and the US government shutdown might continue to lend some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, could act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Meanwhile, the BoJ’s hawkish stance marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice this year. The latter fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) in attracting any meaningful buyers. Moreover, the divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks should benefit the lower-yielding JPY and contribute to capping the USD/JPY pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s…
NEAR
NEAR$2.946+3.15%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013701-4.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:38
Podiel
Plan to exercise caution in further reductions

Plan to exercise caution in further reductions

The post Plan to exercise caution in further reductions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Lorie Logan said late Tuesday that he “plans to exercise caution in further reductions.” Additional quotes Anchored inflation expectations cannot be taken for granted. Excluding tariff impacts inflation may rise to 2.4%, driven by non-housing services. May require more labor market slack to hit 2% inflation target. Financial conditions are a tailwind now, evidence policy is only modestly restrictive. Resilient consumption and business investment, also signs policy only modestly restrictive. Market reaction The US Dollar Index fails to find any inspiration from these hawkish remarks, trading flat on the day at 97.80, as of writing. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% 0.00% 0.04% 0.03% 0.16% 0.02% -0.02% EUR 0.05% 0.07% 0.07% 0.07% 0.23% 0.10% 0.02% GBP -0.00% -0.07% 0.04% 0.00% 0.17% 0.04% -0.03% JPY -0.04% -0.07% -0.04% 0.00% 0.10% 0.22% 0.03% CAD -0.03% -0.07% -0.01% -0.00% 0.13% 0.02% -0.05% AUD -0.16% -0.23% -0.17% -0.10% -0.13% -0.13% -0.20% NZD -0.02% -0.10% -0.04% -0.22% -0.02% 0.13% -0.07% CHF 0.02% -0.02% 0.03% -0.03% 0.05% 0.20% 0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-logan-plan-to-exercise-caution-in-further-reductions-202510010149
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013701-4.95%
MAY
MAY$0.03986+3.18%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010411+1.86%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:32
Podiel
U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Impact on Crypto Unclear

U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Impact on Crypto Unclear

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Begins, Impact on Crypto Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. government shutdown starting October 1 affects general operations. Cryptocurrency impact remains unclear with no immediate disruption. No major official crypto statements from U.S. or industry leaders. The U.S. government shutdown commenced on October 1, 2025, as Congress failed to pass the appropriations bill, reportedly affecting various federal operations according to Jinshi through PANews. While previous shutdowns showed limited crypto market impact, potential regulatory implications remain a concern for digital asset stakeholders. U.S. Shutdown Focuses on Budget, Leaves Crypto Unscathed As of October 1, 2025, the U.S. government commenced a shutdown due to Congress’s inability to progress with an appropriations bill. This process has affected general federal operations, with a focus on non-essential services. Discussions have centered around Medicaid and ACA subsidies, with no crypto-specific references from Congress or the administration. In the financial realm, crypto markets remain steady, as no direct grants or federal blockchain pilot projects have been impacted. The focus of the shutdown is on traditional budgetary concerns rather than digital assets, limiting immediate crypto repercussions. Historical parallels suggest that unless coupled with regulatory shifts, such events rarely disturb the crypto landscape significantly. Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum, “While the government faces shutdown challenges, the Ethereum community is focused on ensuring our development continues uninterrupted.” Source Current Crypto Stability Mirrors Past Shutdowns Did you know? Previous U.S. government shutdowns in 2013 and 2018–2019 had little direct impact on cryptocurrency, only influencing markets when paired with major regulatory changes. As of October 1, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $114,423.68, maintaining a market cap of 2,280,258,297,923.73 with a dominance of 58.36% in the market, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent data reflects a 7.24% rise in the past 24 hours. With a circulating supply of 19,928,203 BTC, the price has exhibited resilience, marked by a 6.50% uptick over the last…
Union
U$0.009827-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013701-4.95%
1
1$0.006839-14.27%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:31
Podiel
XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush

XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush

The post XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analyst EGRAG Crypto assigned a 70% probability to a flush on XRP price toward $2.35-$2.40 before a sustained uptrend. XRP products registered $93.1 million in weekly inflows between Sept. 22 and 26, the second-largest among crypto assets. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that altcoin ETF approvals in the US reached 100% certainty following SEC guidance changes. XRP price was at $2.8414 as of press time, positioning itself for a potential correction toward $2.40, which analysts characterized as structurally healthier than an immediate upward movement. The Ripple coin lost the $3 level on Sept. 18 and declined 1.35% in the past 24 hours. Analyst Egrag Crypto shared a technical analysis on Sept. 29, sustaining the case for a near-term flush. XRP Price Targets $2.35-$2.40 Range Egrag Crypto assigned a 70% probability to a flush before an uptrend, which he described as healthier from a structural perspective. The analyst identified a 30% chance XRP price could surge immediately, but warned this scenario could lead to a sharp correction. He noted: “Many technical analysts, including myself, believe that prices tend to revert to fair value over time, which often leads to gaps being filled.” Egrag identified the fair value gap at $2.35-$2.40 based on the principle of mean reversion. XRP Price Chart | Source: Egrag Crypto, X The analyst used a three-day chart timeframe to capture long-term trends while considering short-term price movements. He noted the previous gap fill took approximately 129 days, placing a similar timeframe around Nov. 15, though he emphasized price movements over specific dates. The analyst also anticipated an initial drop to $2.65 for XRP price. If that level held with confirming price action, it could represent the bottom. However, he stated he was looking for a Ripple coin dip to $2.30-$2.40 before the final upward leg…
XRP
XRP$3.06+4.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013701-4.95%
1
1$0.006839-14.27%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:11
Podiel
BREAKING: Insider Sources Make Statement Regarding Approval of Solana Spot ETFs

BREAKING: Insider Sources Make Statement Regarding Approval of Solana Spot ETFs

The post BREAKING: Insider Sources Make Statement Regarding Approval of Solana Spot ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly preparing to approve Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to Blockworks, sources close to the process say that approval may come in the coming days. Following the SEC’s recent adoption of general listing standards for crypto assets, a number of Solana fund filings have also been updated. These developments have fueled expectations of a new wave of cryptocurrency ETFs entering the market. People familiar with three separate ETF issuers said next week is a “realistic timetable” for Solana ETF approval. However, they added that a potential U.S. government shutdown could disrupt the process. One of the sources said it’s “highly likely” that the Solana ETF S-1 forms will be finalized in the first half of October. It’s also worth noting that recent updates to the filings also addressed staking, but it’s not yet clear whether spot ETFs will include staking. If approved, Solana would be the third crypto asset to gain spot ETF status, following Bitcoin and Ethereum. With a market capitalization of $113 billion, Solana is among the largest assets, but it lags behind Bitcoin’s $2.2 trillion and Ethereum’s $503 billion. Following the SEC’s new general standards, it’s anticipated that ETF applications for other crypto assets like Ripple and Litecoin will also be approved quickly. While funders were previously required to withdraw their 19b-4 applications, the new rules make this process unnecessary. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-insider-sources-make-statement-regarding-approval-of-solana-spot-etfs/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013701-4.95%
Union
U$0.009827-0.38%
Solana
SOL$232.62+6.03%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:03
Podiel
From Pit Stops to Price Locks, BlockDAG BWT Alpine F1® Team Sponsorship & Locked $0.0013 Price Prove It’s Best Crypto for the Future

From Pit Stops to Price Locks, BlockDAG BWT Alpine F1® Team Sponsorship & Locked $0.0013 Price Prove It’s Best Crypto for the Future

In Formula 1®, the blink of an eye can decide a race. A pit stop trimmed by a second can transform defeat into victory. In crypto, presale price locks play the same role as fleeting, decisive moments that define long-term outcomes. BlockDAG has seized this metaphor and made it a reality. With its current batch […] The post From Pit Stops to Price Locks, BlockDAG BWT Alpine F1® Team Sponsorship & Locked $0.0013 Price Prove It’s Best Crypto for the Future appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Pitbull
PIT$0.0000000003143-1.96%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.5079-28.82%
Succinct
PROVE$0.7499-3.02%
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 12:00
Podiel
1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance

1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance

The post 1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 1inch Rebrands To Reflect Broader Mission Uniting DeFi And Global Finance – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release 1inch rebrands to reflect broader mission uniting DeFi and global finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/1inch-rebrands-to-reflect-broader-mission-uniting-defi-and-global-finance/
1INCH
1INCH$0.2665+2.34%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001099+5.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00202+21.17%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:49
Podiel
Tron Inc. Shares Tumble 85% From June Peak Amid DAT Market Slump

Tron Inc. Shares Tumble 85% From June Peak Amid DAT Market Slump

Experts Decrypt spoke with cite Tron Inc.’s 85% stock plunge as part of broader crypto treasury hype beginning to cool.
WorldAssets
INC$0.8227+10.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0969-17.88%
Particl
PART$0.2401+5.91%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:25
Podiel
SEC staff open to advisers using trust companies as crypto custodians

SEC staff open to advisers using trust companies as crypto custodians

The SEC's Division of Investment Management said it wouldn’t recommend that the agency take action against advisers who use a state trust company as a crypto custodian. The US Securities and Exchange Commission staff has opened up to allowing investment advisers to use state trust companies to custody cryptocurrency assets.In a rare no-action letter, the SEC’s Division of Investment Management said on Tuesday that it wouldn’t recommend that the SEC take enforcement action if advisers used state trust companies as a crypto custodian.Law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett had sent a letter to the Division on Tuesday, wanting assurances that registered financial institutions, such as venture capital firms, wouldn’t be subject to enforcement action by the regulator if they custody crypto assets.Read more
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.45007-2.66%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004273+4.16%
Threshold
T$0.01566+1.82%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:20
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe