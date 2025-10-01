2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
SlowMist Cosine: Beware of phishing operations related to the Inferno Drainer phishing gang

PANews reported on October 1st that SlowMist Yuxian posted a message on the X platform warning against phishing operations related to the Inferno Drainer phishing gang, and said that judging from one of the phishing wallet addresses, the number of people affected may be less than a few dozen. According to a post by SlowMist CISO 23 PDS on the X platform, the official English Twitter account of BNBchain was stolen. A malicious phishing website replaced the letter "i" with "l". The malicious domain name belongs to the inferno phishing group and should not be interacted with.
PANews2025/10/01 12:20
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $430 million yesterday, with no net outflow among the twelve ETFs.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 30, Eastern Time) was US$430 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$199 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.971 billion. The second is the ETF ARKB of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a net inflow of US$106 million in a single day. Currently, the total net inflow of ARKB in history has reached US$2.271 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.771 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.767 billion.
PANews2025/10/01 12:06
Jim Cramer Says Buy Crypto; XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC Face ETF Withdrawals; $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Disaster — Crypto News Digest

The post Jim Cramer Says Buy Crypto; XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC Face ETF Withdrawals; $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Disaster — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC pushes back on altcoin ETF filings ahead of new standards ETF issuers are set to start withdrawing their XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC filings as early as this week. Regulatory move. The SEC has asked ETF issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings for proposed XRP, LTC, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly asked exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs.  This comes after the SEC recently approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs, including cryptocurrency-based ones. Issuers will start withdrawing their applications as early as this week, meaning that it is only a matter of time until such ETFs will become publicly tradable.  Why it matters. The SEC isn’t rejecting altcoin ETFs outright—it’s reshaping the approval path to fit the updated regulatory framework. Normally, each ETF has to be approved under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The approval process is usually lengthy and daunting. Now, however, if a certain product meets specific eligibility criteria, it can secure a much-coveted listing at a much faster pace. Such commodities are supposed to have CFTC-regulated futures contracts (among some other requirements).  XRP bet ends in disaster for Hyperliquid trader A wallet was left with $785,000 after massive XRP liquidation. What happened. Trader “qwatio” took on a $154 million leveraged short on XRP while also running a 40x short against Bitcoin. Trader known across crypto circles as “qwatio” has officially blown up on Hyperliquid after going all-in with leverage that left no room for error.  What began as a $154 million XRP short position, as per Onchain Lens, layered on top of a massive 40x bet against Bitcoin, turned into a spectacular loss of $3.44 million in just a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:06
The US government officially shuts down

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi, the US government began to shut down most of its operations after the appropriations bill failed to make progress in Congress.
PANews2025/10/01 12:04
18 Solana treasury entities hold a total of 20.921 million SOL, of which nearly 60% is staked.

PANews reported on October 1st that Strategic SOL Reserve data shows that the 18 entities that currently maintain the Solana Treasury hold a total of 20.921 million SOL tokens, valued at $4.37 billion, representing 3.64% of the current total supply of SOL. Of this total, approximately 12.468 million SOL tokens are staked, representing 59.6% of the total holdings of the 18 Solana Treasury entities, valued at approximately $2.61 billion.
PANews2025/10/01 12:03
ETH bull James Fickel deposited 4,400 ETH into Coinbase, suspected of selling

PANews reported on October 1st that James Fickel , a well-known ETH bull , deposited 4,400 ETH into Coinbase 10 minutes ago , worth $18.28 million, and is suspected of selling. Currently, his on-chain account still holds 57,071 ETH, with a total value of $237 million.
PANews2025/10/01 11:54
Brett and Apecoin Climb While BullZilla Defines the Best New Meme Coin Presales Now

The market is shifting. Meme coins are no longer dismissed as chaotic experiments. They are evolving into structured opportunities that attract both institutions and independent investors. Today, the spotlight is on the best new meme coin presales now, where design and tokenomics matter as much as hype. Among the projects leading this narrative are BullZilla, Brett, […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
9 Top Cryptos to Consider in Q4: Why Bitcoin Whales Are Secretly Eyeing the Best 100x Crypto to Buy Now

Which coins will lead portfolios into the next wave of wealth? Meme tokens and altcoins are rewriting investor expectations, turning small entries into portfolio-transforming gains. As October 2025 unfolds, attention is fixed on projects combining culture, tech, and strong fundamentals. The best 100x crypto to buy now isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about spotting tokens that
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
Ethereum: Psychology or fundamentals, what really moves ETH’s price?

Ethereum’s history and current indecision prove psychology drives its price as strongly as fundamentals.
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:00
With $415M+ Raised and F1® Partnership, BlockDAG Races Ahead While Stellar’s USDC Push and PEPE Predictions Lag

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-bwt-alpine-f1-team-deal-shines-against-stellar-growth-and-pepe-outlook-among-top-crypto-coins/
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:00
