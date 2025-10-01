Jim Cramer Says Buy Crypto; XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC Face ETF Withdrawals; $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Disaster — Crypto News Digest

The post Jim Cramer Says Buy Crypto; XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC Face ETF Withdrawals; $154 Million XRP Trade Ends in Disaster — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC pushes back on altcoin ETF filings ahead of new standards ETF issuers are set to start withdrawing their XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC filings as early as this week. Regulatory move. The SEC has asked ETF issuers to withdraw 19b-4 filings for proposed XRP, LTC, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly asked exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings for XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) ETFs. This comes after the SEC recently approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based ETFs, including cryptocurrency-based ones. Issuers will start withdrawing their applications as early as this week, meaning that it is only a matter of time until such ETFs will become publicly tradable. Why it matters. The SEC isn’t rejecting altcoin ETFs outright—it’s reshaping the approval path to fit the updated regulatory framework. Normally, each ETF has to be approved under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The approval process is usually lengthy and daunting. Now, however, if a certain product meets specific eligibility criteria, it can secure a much-coveted listing at a much faster pace. Such commodities are supposed to have CFTC-regulated futures contracts (among some other requirements). XRP bet ends in disaster for Hyperliquid trader A wallet was left with $785,000 after massive XRP liquidation. What happened. Trader “qwatio” took on a $154 million leveraged short on XRP while also running a 40x short against Bitcoin. Trader known across crypto circles as “qwatio” has officially blown up on Hyperliquid after going all-in with leverage that left no room for error. What began as a $154 million XRP short position, as per Onchain Lens, layered on top of a massive 40x bet against Bitcoin, turned into a spectacular loss of $3.44 million in just a…