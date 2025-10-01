2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Mega Bull Michael Saylor’s Flash Bitcoin Statements: “1 Trillion Dollars in Accumulation, 21 Million Dollars in Price…”

The post Mega Bull Michael Saylor’s Flash Bitcoin Statements: “1 Trillion Dollars in Accumulation, 21 Million Dollars in Price…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a remarkable interview with Bitcoin Magazine, Michael Saylor detailed the ultimate goal of his company, MicroStrategy (and Bitcoin treasury companies in general), and the Bitcoin-centric future of the global financial system. Saylor stated that the main goal of their strategy is to accumulate one trillion dollars worth of BTC and aims to grow by issuing loans on this capital. Michael Saylor argued that this strategy is simple yet transformative. Saylor summarized their ultimate goal: “The ultimate goal is to accumulate a trillion dollars worth of Bitcoin and then grow that capital by issuing more credit.” Saylor describes Bitcoin as “digital energy” and the monetary foundation of the 21st century. He argues that, like fire, the wheel, or oil, Bitcoin is the next technological paradigm shift that will improve the human condition. According to Saylor, BTC Treasury companies leverage this capital by issuing new digital credit instruments (bonds, preferred stocks) using Bitcoin as digital gold. Saylor states that these companies’ primary competition isn’t with each other, but with the legacy 20th-century credit and equity markets. He claims that this new form of digital credit is more transparent, more reliable, and offers higher returns. Saylor predicts that these new financial products will replace traditional, lower-yielding instruments. In Saylor’s vision, this strategy presents the greatest opportunity in the current financially stressed large capital markets. Bitcoin-backed loans could offer significantly higher returns, say up to 10%, and thus restore the health of traditional banking and deposit markets, particularly in markets like Switzerland or Japan where risk-free interest rates are close to zero. Saylor noted that institutional adoption is rapidly increasing, noting that the institutional Bitcoin treasury trend that began in 2020 has now reached more than 180 publicly traded companies. He explained that institutions are the “engines that keep the Bitcoin economy running,”…
Tron Bull
1
BRC20.COM
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 13:30
A Dormant Bitcoin Address Moves 400 BTC After Over A Decade

The post A Dormant Bitcoin Address Moves 400 BTC After Over A Decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Bitcoin
BRC20.COM
Notcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:57
S. Korea, US agree to avoid manipulating exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage

The post S. Korea, US agree to avoid manipulating exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea and the United States (US) released a joint statement on a foreign exchange policy agreement on Wednesday. Key takeaways South Korea, US agree to avoid manipulating exchange rates to gain unfair competitive advantage. South Korea, US agree any macroprudential, capital flow measures will not target exchange rates – joint statement South Korea, US to exchange fxFX intervention operations on monthly basis. South Korea, US agree FX market intervention should be reserved for combating excessive volatility and would be considered for both disorderly depreciation and appreciation. The joint statement does not mention bilateral currency swap, South Korea’s state-run pension fund. South Korean won erases early gains to turn lower after FX agreement with the US. Market reaction The South Korean Won (KRW) erased early gains to turn south after FX agreement with the US, with USD/KRW spiking from 1,402.50 to as high as 1,409.45 in the last hour. The pair is up 0.20% on the day, as of writing. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/s-korea-us-agree-to-avoid-manipulating-exchange-rates-to-gain-unfair-competitive-advantage-202510010204
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:53
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $127 million yesterday, while none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on October 1 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$127 million yesterday (September 30, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$127 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.44 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$27.396 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.41%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.799 billion.
LayerNet
1
PANews2025/10/01 12:07
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain officials stated that the official English Twitter account had been stolen and was being urgently repaired. Please do not click on any links.
Binance Coin
Notcoin
PANews2025/10/01 12:01
Tron Inc. Faces Sharp Decline as DAT Market Struggles in Q3 2025

Tron Inc., a publicly traded blockchain company, has seen its stock price tumble 85% from its June 2025 peak amid a sharp downturn in the Decentralized Asset Token (DAT) market. The collapse underscores the volatility facing blockchain-linked equities as digital asset sentiment cools across global markets. Tron Inc. Hit Hard by Market Slump Tron Inc. […]
WorldAssets
Juneo Supernet
TokenFi
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:58
BNB Chain's official Twitter account is suspected of being compromised. Users are advised to be cautious when clicking on links.

PANews reported on October 1st that the official BNB Chain Twitter account released information about a so-called "airdrop," which is suspected to have been stolen. Users are advised to be cautious when clicking on related links.
Binance Coin
PANews2025/10/01 11:51
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Cointelegraph, X.me, the Web 3 version of TikTok social media platform, announced the completion of a US$30 million strategic financing round, led by Tido Capital, with participation from Genesis Capital, Alpha Capital, Rollman Management, Parallel Ventures, WAGMi ventures and Web 3 Vision. The financing funds will be mainly used for the platform currency issued by the X.me Foundation.
ME
1
Stella
PANews2025/10/01 11:46
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense

In a thread on X, Matt Hougan explained that the large valuations of cryptocurrencies make sense when compared to the massive markets they aim to disrupt. Following surprise from the cryptocurrency community at Bitcoin’s multitrillion-dollar valuation, Bitwise’s CIO took to X to explain the large markets that crypto assets are competing for.  Bitcoin and gold […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 11:30
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

Formula 1® grids and blockchain systems might look like they come from completely different worlds, but both thrive on speed, precision, and performance under pressure. The engines on the track and the algorithms running decentralized networks share the same principle: they can’t afford a single mistake when the stakes are global. That’s why the recent partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team feels so natural. This isn’t a surface-level collaboration. It’s about combining the adrenaline and precision of motorsport with a blockchain protocol designed to scale under real-world conditions. With a presale that has already raised over $415 million and 3 million active miners worldwide, BlockDAG is showing why it’s being talked about as the best crypto to buy today. The connection with the BWT Alpine F1® team cements its position as a blockchain ready for the mainstream. Shared DNA of Speed and Precision Formula 1® grids are unforgiving arenas where every decision and adjustment is measured in fractions of a second. The pressure is relentless because one minor miscalculation can derail the entire race. Blockchain systems, particularly those designed for scalability, operate under a similar kind of intensity.  BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team highlights this alignment perfectly. Both worlds demand faultless execution, whether it’s a pit stop in record time or a network processing thousands of transactions per second. The Awakening Testnet, which is already live, provides a glimpse into this ability to withstand real-world stress before the mainnet launch. By introducing features such as account abstraction, upgraded vesting contracts, and integrated miner connectivity, BlockDAG demonstrates that its system can deliver both efficiency and resilience.  This combination of technical readiness and operational transparency positions BlockDAG as the best crypto to buy today, especially for those who value performance alongside dependability. Fan Engagement Meets Web3 Utility BlockDAG’s partnership with BWT Alpine F1® taps into a culture of passion, loyalty, and community, introducing blockchain to audiences who might not have engaged before. The collaboration is designed to go beyond branding and instead build real, interactive connections. Fans will be able to experience simulators, explore curated setups featuring the team’s official car, and participate in events that merge motorsport excitement with blockchain-enabled experiences. Equally important, this partnership creates a space where developers and fans come together. Hackathons and showcases will blur the line between entertainment and technology, while global blockchain events will feature crossover activations that connect coders with Formula 1® supporters. For BlockDAG, this represents an expansion of blockchain from niche adoption into mainstream sports culture. For fans, it is a chance to experience a sport they love through digital innovations that enhance their participation. By embedding blockchain utility into such a passionate community, BlockDAG proves why it is frequently mentioned as the best crypto to buy today. Mining on the Grid and on the Go The engines that power Formula 1® are a combination of brute force and refined precision, and BlockDAG has mirrored this duality in its mining strategy. On one side, the X1 mobile app allows more than 3 million users worldwide to mine BDAG coins directly from their smartphones, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. On the other side, the X-Series miners, ranging from compact entry-level devices to industrial-grade machines, provide the heavy-duty horsepower that ensures the network runs securely and efficiently. This two-tiered approach ensures accessibility while maintaining robust infrastructure. The X1 App gives ordinary users the ability to participate in mining and earn rewards with minimal barriers, while the X-Series devices provide institutional-level validation that supports the blockchain’s long-term scalability.  Both systems are already integrated into the Awakening Testnet, proving that this isn’t a promise of what might come in the future but an operational reality happening now. By combining accessibility and industrial-grade validation, BlockDAG strengthens its case as the best crypto to buy today, offering both mass participation and high-performance reliability. Why This Partnership Breaks Into the Mainstream Crypto projects often struggle to achieve true mainstream recognition, with many partnerships amounting to little more than surface-level marketing. What makes BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team different is the depth and authenticity of the collaboration.  For the racing team, this alliance brings blockchain-powered fan experiences that expand how supporters engage with their sport. For BlockDAG, it opens a global stage where millions of fans can see blockchain technology not as an abstract idea but as something that directly enhances their experiences. The timing also reinforces the strength of this partnership. BlockDAG has already raised over $415 million in presale, secured more than 312,000 holders, sold 20,000 mining devices, and built a presence across 130 countries. Unlike projects that delay delivering their promises until after a mainnet launch, BlockDAG is proving its capacity right now through its Awakening Testnet.  This commitment to transparency and operational proof signals that the technology can handle pressure before being rolled out on a larger scale. For fans, it enriches their connection with Formula 1®; for developers, it validates a blockchain infrastructure ready for use; and for buyers, it underscores why BlockDAG continues to be viewed as the best crypto to buy today. The Final Take The story of Formula 1® and blockchain is not just about sponsorship, it’s about synergy. Both operate under conditions where margins for error are razor-thin and performance must be proven in real time. The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine F1® team shows how these two worlds can reinforce each other. BlockDAG has proven its growth through a record presale, millions of miners, and a network already functioning under testnet stress. The partnership takes this momentum to the next level by putting blockchain utility into the spotlight of global sports culture. For fans, it means new interactive experiences. For developers, it means a platform to innovate. And for buyers, it strengthens the argument that BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy today, a project racing at full throttle toward mainstream adoption. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet appeared first on 36Crypto.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
1
LOOK
Coinstats2025/10/01 11:15
