High price masks an uncomfortable truth: Crypto isn’t sovereign

The post High price masks an uncomfortable truth: Crypto isn’t sovereign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Adrian Brink, Co-Founder of Anoma. In August 2025, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs, reigniting the usual flood of headlines and euphoria about the promise of sovereign money. But the higher the price goes, the easier it is to overlook a critical blind spot: crypto isn’t actually sovereign—at least not yet. Why? Because users of individual blockchains today have no choice but to rely on a single global security model. This oversight is rarely discussed, yet understanding it is fundamental if crypto is to live up to its potential and fulfill its core promise: sovereignty. In short, sovereignty is the practical ability for individuals and communities to control their own infrastructure, assets, and data on their own terms, without being forced to trust or rely on a distant global network, corporate-owned data centers, or a set of validators that can be captured, censored, or become unavailable. This idea is the bedrock of the vision of the crypto industry, but one that we have not achieved—at least not yet. The Pitfalls of Monolithic Consensus Models Modern consensus mechanisms depend on monolithic, globally synchronized networks of nodes working in sync across continents. Users, institutions, and governments have no ability to customize trust assumptions based on specific needs, compliance requirements, or risk models. It’s akin to a single global trust fabric for crypto, with no room for sovereignty. Moreover, most current-generation blockchains do not give us any control over our sensitive financial data. Using blockchains today means exposing your financial footprint to the world by default—a deal-breaker, especially for any serious institution looking to utilize this technology beyond holding on-chain assets. Without the ability to control what data we share, with whom, and for what purposes, crypto will never be truly sovereign. Global Infrastructure Is Vulnerability…