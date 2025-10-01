2025-10-03 Friday

Virgil Abloh The Codes; Collaboration, Community And Storytelling

Virgil Abloh The Codes; Collaboration, Community And Storytelling

The post Virgil Abloh The Codes; Collaboration, Community And Storytelling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Portrait of Virgil Abloh by Alessio Segala VAS / Alessio Segala Virgil Abloh Securities (VAS), the creative organisation dedicated to perpetuating the late artist’s legacy, has unveiled Virgil Abloh: The Codes and Virgil Abloh: World’s Fair, “a multidisciplinary celebration of culture, ideas and innovation through the perspective of Virgil Abloh.” The program begins with Virgil Abloh: The Codes exhibition at Paris’ Grand Palais. Running through October 9, the show in partnership with Nike, explores Abloh’s multidisciplinary oeuvre via some 700 pieces from his 20,000 strong archive and taking in apparel, footwear, design objects, architecture, music and advertising. Alongside footwear created with Nike, pieces from his tenureship as Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton Men’s and, of course, from his own label Off-White, are the products of myriad collaborations with a vast range of brands including Apple, Evian, IKEA, Moët & Chandon, Palace, Rimowa, Supreme, Wild & The Moon and many more. In addition to the physical pieces comes a series of public programming features screenings and conversations, DJ sets and design workshops. A T-shirt Virgil Abloh created in collaboration with Colette in 2008 on show at Virgil Abloh: The Codes exhibition in Paris. VAS / Colette With roots in the 19th century, World’s Fairs were exhibitions celebrating national achievements—two of the most famous being the 1889 Paris Exhibition—piece de résistance being the Eiffel Tower—and Chicago in 1893 which introduced the Ferris Wheel. Speaking at a preview in Paris, Shannon Abloh, Virgil’s life and business partner, now CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities, described the initiative as “beautifully bringing together Virgil’s creative community… an invitation to the world to engage with and build upon his ideas.” “Virgil fluently worked across music, fashion, advertising and design,” she said. “He was a researcher and avid collector, as enthusiastic about art and arch…
Elordi ‘Frankenstein’ Poster Released; New Trailer Coming Wednesday

Elordi ‘Frankenstein’ Poster Released; New Trailer Coming Wednesday

The post Elordi ‘Frankenstein’ Poster Released; New Trailer Coming Wednesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jacob Eloridi in Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein.” Neflix Netflix has released a new poster for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein featuring Jacob Elordi ahead of the release of a new trailer for the film on Wednesday. The poster gives audiences their best look yet at Elordi’s version of Frankenstein’s Monster. In the first trailer and previous posters and stills from del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic Gothic novel, the face of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein has been partially obscured. ForbesTop 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers Netflix released the new Frankenstein poster featuring Elordi on Tuesday in a social media post on X, which is embedded below. Accompanying the image is a teaser that simply reads, “Frankenstein trailer tomorrow.” Netflix, however, did not indicate the time the new trailer was going to drop on Wednesday. Frankenstein also stars Mia Goth as Victor’s fiancée, Elizabeth Lavenza. The film also stars Christoph Waltz, Ralph Ineson, Burn Gorman, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery and Charles Dance. ‘Frankenstein’ Will Play In Theaters In October Ahead Of Its Netflix Debut Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in late August before playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. Frankenstein is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 17 before it begins streaming on Netflix on Nov. 7. During his visit to the Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea, on Sept. 18, del Toro screened his IMAX cut of Frankenstein. Around the same time, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond told attendees of the Axios Media Live conference in New York that Frankenstein will be shown in some IMAX venues during its theatrical release, but he did not indicate how many. ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’…
Ripple CTO Steps Down After 13 Years, Keeps XRP at Heart

Ripple CTO Steps Down After 13 Years, Keeps XRP at Heart

The post Ripple CTO Steps Down After 13 Years, Keeps XRP at Heart appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News David Schwartz, one of the chief architects of XRP Ledger and a prominent figure in the crypto industry, is stepping down from his role as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer. After serving more than 13 years in the company, he is scaling back his responsibilities at Ripple.  Ripple CTO Bids Farewell  In an X post, Schwartz …
Here’s How Much Your $10,000 Will Be If XRP, Cardano, And Paydax Hit $10 This Month

Here’s How Much Your $10,000 Will Be If XRP, Cardano, And Paydax Hit $10 This Month

The post Here’s How Much Your $10,000 Will Be If XRP, Cardano, And Paydax Hit $10 This Month appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For crypto investors, figures tell the real story. Imagine investing $10,000 in altcoins that have long been debated in the market, such as XRP and Cardano (ADA), as well as the newcomer Paydax (PDP). Each of these digital assets has its own narrative: XRP fighting regulatory battles, Cardano (ADA) as the dApp innovator, and Paydax …
Wes Moore’s First Budget Depends On Tax Recently Struck Down In Court

Wes Moore’s First Budget Depends On Tax Recently Struck Down In Court

The post Wes Moore’s First Budget Depends On Tax Recently Struck Down In Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images The current state budget in Maryland, which Governor Wes Moore (D-Md.) signed into law in May, assumes that the state’s digital advertising tax, which Maryland legislators enacted by overriding a veto from then-Governor Larry Hogan (R) in 2021, will bring in $83 million dollars in this coming year. However, Governor Moore’s first budget might already have an $83 million hole in it thanks to an August 15 ruling issued by the fourth district U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which partially struck down the tax as a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. “Although the revenue from the digital tax has not been made public, it has been reported that Maryland collected approximately $93 million in 2022 and $82.5 million in 2023,” noted a recent Anrok update on the case. “All of the revenue is earmarked for the state’s education system.” “When Maryland lawmakers celebrated overriding Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto in February 2021 to enact the nation’s first digital advertising tax, they envisioned a groundbreaking revenue stream that would generate up to $250 million annually for education reforms,” noted recent analysis by the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. “Four years later, ‘that pioneering spirit has turned into a cautionary tale of unintended consequences, endless litigation and a tax that may ultimately cost the state far more than it ever collected,’ says accounting lecturer Samuel Handwerger, upon a federal appeals court ruling the tax as unconstitutional because it blocks big tech from telling customers about the tax.” While Handwerger points to Maryland’s digital ad tax and the ensuing legal battle as a cautionary tale, it hasn’t shaken the confidence of digital ad tax supporters in Washington State, where “digital advertising costs are about to jump roughly…
High price masks an uncomfortable truth: Crypto isn’t sovereign

High price masks an uncomfortable truth: Crypto isn’t sovereign

The post High price masks an uncomfortable truth: Crypto isn’t sovereign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from  Adrian Brink, Co-Founder of Anoma. In August 2025, Bitcoin hit new all-time highs, reigniting the usual flood of headlines and euphoria about the promise of sovereign money. But the higher the price goes, the easier it is to overlook a critical blind spot: crypto isn’t actually sovereign—at least not yet. Why? Because users of individual blockchains today have no choice but to rely on a single global security model. This oversight is rarely discussed, yet understanding it is fundamental if crypto is to live up to its potential and fulfill its core promise: sovereignty. In short, sovereignty is the practical ability for individuals and communities to control their own infrastructure, assets, and data on their own terms, without being forced to trust or rely on a distant global network, corporate-owned data centers, or a set of validators that can be captured, censored, or become unavailable. This idea is the bedrock of the vision of the crypto industry, but one that we have not achieved—at least not yet. The Pitfalls of Monolithic Consensus Models Modern consensus mechanisms depend on monolithic, globally synchronized networks of nodes working in sync across continents. Users, institutions, and governments have no ability to customize trust assumptions based on specific needs, compliance requirements, or risk models. It’s akin to a single global trust fabric for crypto, with no room for sovereignty. Moreover, most current-generation blockchains do not give us any control over our sensitive financial data. Using blockchains today means exposing your financial footprint to the world by default—a deal-breaker, especially for any serious institution looking to utilize this technology beyond holding on-chain assets. Without the ability to control what data we share, with whom, and for what purposes, crypto will never be truly sovereign. Global Infrastructure Is Vulnerability…
Crypto Trader Makes Nearly 500,000% Profit – Here is How

Crypto Trader Makes Nearly 500,000% Profit – Here is How

By the end of 2024, the meme-inspired token had surged to an eye-watering $0.00002803, briefly turning internet jokes into serious […] The post Crypto Trader Makes Nearly 500,000% Profit – Here is How appeared first on Coindoo.
Arf, Huma to Join Circle (CRCL) Payments Network for Seamless Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments

Arf, Huma to Join Circle (CRCL) Payments Network for Seamless Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments

The post Arf, Huma to Join Circle (CRCL) Payments Network for Seamless Cross-Border Stablecoin Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SINGAPORE — Arf, a Swiss provider of short-term liquidity for cross-border payments, is set to join Circle Payments Network (CPN) in a move that will provide eligible users access to on-demand credit, effectively eliminating the need for prefunding, or tying up a large fiat balance before settlement occurs. The integration, powered by Huma Finance’s PayFi network, aims to make cross-border stablecoin settlements faster and more capital-efficient, said Irfan Ganchi, senior vice president of product management at Circle Internet (CRCL). Circle is the issuer of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap. The development addresses a fundamental challenge in cross-border finance — how to move money quickly across borders without locking up large amounts of capital in prefunding, which limits flexibility and increases costs. Payments giant Visa (V) is also working on the problem and is starting a prefunding pilot for the use of stablecoins through Visa Direct, its real-time payments platform, it said Tuesday. By enabling on-demand credit inside a major stablecoin network, Arf, which is regulated by Switzerland’s Financial Services Standard Association (VQF), and Huma are facilitating same-day USDC settlement, helping institutions free up working capital, reduce costs and accelerate payments, Ganchi said at the Circle Forum in Singapore. Real-time stablecoin payments and reducing prefunding hurdles have been longstanding goals in the crypto and fintech industries. However, this partnership stands out as one of the prominent ones to include regulated entities and offer direct integration into a major stablecoin network, such as CPN. Stablecoin boom USDC holds a market value of $73.26 billion. Unlike some other cryptocurrencies, USDC operates within regulated frameworks, offering greater reliability and trust. The adoption of stablecoins in cross-border transactions and other user cases beyond trading has been steadily growing. According to Payments Consulting Network, 90% of financial institutions have actively integrated stablecoins, with nearly…
‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sequel Could Be Disney’s Smartest Sequel Yet

‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sequel Could Be Disney’s Smartest Sequel Yet

The post ‘The Simpsons’ Movie Sequel Could Be Disney’s Smartest Sequel Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, The Simpsons, the longest-running American sitcom, announced its return to the big screen, scheduled for July 23, 2025. This marks 20 years since the release of the first Simpsons film, which, ironically, included a gag about a sequel during the credits. Announced by 20th Century Studios, the franchise offers the long-anticipated sequel to one of television’s most recognizable families in what could be more than just another cash grab rooted in nostalgia. The Simpsons, acquired by Disney in 2019 after gaining ownership of 20th Century Fox, remains one of the most-watched shows on television and has a chance to re-establish itself as the top legacy franchise. Released in 2007, the original Simpsons film made $536.4 million, making it a clear success and highlighting the franchise’s place in pop culture. Twenty years later, and with the knowledge of other adult animation franchises having films of their own, with some recent ones barely breaking even or bombing at the box office, the commercial potential of The Simpsons, despite its competition, remains strong. The Simpsons: A Billion-Dollar Brand and Legacy Franchise Debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has an estimated value of $30 billion, generated not only from the show itself but also from branding, partnerships, video games, and merchandise. For Disney, betting on theatrical success is a way to leverage its 2019 investment in the franchise and further boost the legacy franchise’s success. Considering that The Simpsons, as a brand, has never left the forefront of consumer’s minds, with memorabilia for the characters practically everywhere and hardcore fans finding moments in the franchise that seemingly depict the future, it’s no surprise that Disney would want to position the film as an event to generate renewed brand interest and possible deals for their streaming service, which will inevitably host the film once it…
Trump’s Thumzup Media Boost Dogecoin Mining Fleet, Pumps $2.5M Into DogeHash

Trump’s Thumzup Media Boost Dogecoin Mining Fleet, Pumps $2.5M Into DogeHash

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe