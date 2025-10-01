Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Circle and Deutsche Börse Team Up on Stablecoins in Europe
The post Circle and Deutsche Börse Team Up on Stablecoins in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. German securities marketplace Deutsche Börse has partnered with USDC stablecoin issuer Circle to collaborate on stablecoin adoption in Europe. Deutsche Börse Group and Circle Internet Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate Circle’s stablecoins within Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. The collaboration targets Circle’s euro-pegged EURC (EURC) stablecoin, as well as its dollar-pegged USDC (USDC), with an initial focus on listing and trading on 360T’s digital exchange 3DX and via Crypto Finance, both part of Deutsche Börse. The announcement comes amid reports that European authorities are considering a ban on multi-issuer stablecoins, raising questions about the potential impact on companies like Circle and Paxos. Collaboration enabled by MiCA According to the announcement, Circle and Deutsche Börse’s collaboration is enabled by the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, which entered into full force in late 2024. Circle became the first global stablecoin issuer to comply with MiCA rules, its co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire announced in July 2024. Source: Circle “We’re planning to advance the use of regulated stablecoins across Europe’s market infrastructure — reducing settlement risk, lowering costs, and improving efficiency for banks, asset managers and the wider market,” Allaire said in the announcement, adding: “As clear rules take hold across Europe, aligning our regulated stablecoins, EURC and USDC, with trusted venues will unlock new products and streamline workflows across trading, settlement, and custody.” In addition to trading on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX, the partnership aims to enable custody through Deutsche Börse’s post-trade business Clearstream, leveraging the German entity Crypto Finance as sub-custodian. Multi-issuance stablecoin ban: What is it about? Circle’s partnership with Deutsche Börse came amid Bloomberg reporting on European authorities considering a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins, or tokens issued in Europe and overseas under a single brand. Citing…
COM
$0.0137
-4.96%
USDC
$0.9993
-0.01%
WELL
$0.0001158
-1.27%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:39
Podiel
HBAR Drops 3% as Institutional Trading Volume Signals Market Repositioning
The post HBAR Drops 3% as Institutional Trading Volume Signals Market Repositioning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR token slipped nearly 3% in the 24 hours through September 30, falling from $0.22 to $0.21 as institutional investors pared back exposure to enterprise-focused cryptocurrencies. The decline came after HBAR met resistance at the $0.22 level during evening trading on September 29, with volumes climbing above 34 million tokens as corporate holders began to take profits. Market participants said support around the $0.21 threshold initially held through the morning of September 30, but heavy selling in the afternoon pushed volumes sharply higher, peaking at nearly 55 million tokens in the final hour of trading. Analysts suggested that the move reflected growing caution among corporate treasuries in the wake of evolving regulatory frameworks for enterprise blockchain adoption. By late afternoon on September 30, HBAR briefly recovered before slipping again to intraday lows around $0.21. Elevated trading activity during the final hour—topping 5.9 million tokens in a single interval—highlighted the intensity of institutional rebalancing. The token ended the session with modest stabilization near $0.21, but market watchers warned continued volatility may persist as corporate strategies adapt to shifting regulatory headwinds. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Market Analysis Resistance established at $0.22 during September 29 evening trading with institutional profit-taking on above-average volume. Support zone identified around $0.21-$0.21 with multiple corporate buying opportunities throughout morning sessions. Volume surge to 54.88 million tokens in final hour indicating accelerated institutional risk management protocols. Extraordinary trading activity reaching 5.90 million tokens during 3:10 PM interval and 4.51 million at 3:11 PM. Break below established support zone suggesting potential continued corporate de-risking in enterprise blockchain sector. Price stabilization efforts near $0.21 level by session end with sustained institutional trading volumes. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards.…
HBAR
$0.22896
+2.51%
COM
$0.0137
-4.96%
TOKEN
$0.01312
+4.20%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:36
Podiel
Visa Pilots Stablecoins To Modernize Cross-Border Payments
The post Visa Pilots Stablecoins To Modernize Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa Pilots Stablecoins To Modernize Cross-Border Payments Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/visa-pilots-stablecoin-prefunding-border-payments/
CROSS
$0.23154
-3.34%
COM
$0.0137
-4.96%
SIGN
$0.06726
+0.71%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:12
Podiel
Story’s [IP] 10% fall – How intellectual property disputes sparked $200M in outflows
Story protocol’s intellectual property issues had a significant impact on the market.
IP
$9.13
+2.06%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 13:00
Podiel
Warner Bros. Hits $4B At Box Office Thanks To Bold 2025 Slate
The post Warner Bros. Hits $4B At Box Office Thanks To Bold 2025 Slate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Warner Bros. reached a significant milestone in 2025 by becoming the first studio to exceed $4 billion at the global box office. This marks their best year since 2019, when they earned $4.4 billion worldwide following releases like Joker, It: Chapter Two, and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. This achievement underscores Warner Bros.’s capacity to lead internationally through a strategy of supporting daring, genre-blending films that resonate with viewers. In 2025, Warner Bros. appears to have undergone a software reset, focusing on content that resonates with audiences. The lineup includes the latest Superman portrayal, two horror films that have redefined the genre, and a video game adaptation that maintains a lighthearted tone. Warner Bros. has discovered innovative and creative methods to develop films that forge unique connections with viewers. Superman Leads the Charge With the latest adaptation of Superman in the self-titled film Superman, James Gunn had a lot to prove to an audience that had already seen several versions of the hero on the big screen, and he delivered. Instead of telling the origin of Superman and how Clark Kent discovered his powers, Gunn elects to show his audience a hero that has already been in the superhero role for a decent amount of time. With this reimagined interpretation of the man of steel, and the introduction of several comic characters that have, at this point, hardly had any depiction outside of comics and television, the film was able to win over jaded fans and casual viewers alike. In an era when superhero fatigue has become widespread, Superman managed to tell a fresh story that proved to be profitable. Warner Bros. demonstrated that audiences aren’t necessarily tired of heroes; they’re tired of the same storylines in spandex and capes, and avoiding that can lead to a successful, profitable film. Weapons and…
COM
$0.0137
-4.96%
LIKE
$0.007729
+0.63%
GAME
$36.507
+1.23%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:56
Podiel
Breaking: BNB Chain Account Hacked With Founder CZ Shown Promoting Meme Coin
Read the full article at coingape.com.
BNB
$1,067.71
+4.58%
MEME
$0.002545
+3.45%
COM
$0.0137
-4.96%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:49
Podiel
House Republicans to probe Gary Gensler’s deleted texts
A group of House Republicans said they’re engaging with the SEC’s Office of Inspector General to find out more about former SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s deleted text messages. US House Republicans have told Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins that they are investigating the loss of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler from when he led the agency.The SEC’s Office of Inspector General’s findings in early September cast doubt on whether the Gensler-led SEC acted with transparency and integrity while serving between 2021 and 2025, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill said in a letter to Atkins on Tuesday.Hill said the House Financial Services Committee said “is engaging with the OIG to learn more about their report, seek clarity on outstanding questions, and discuss additional areas that require further oversight and investigation.”Read more
HOUSE
$0.008366
+5.35%
MORE
$0.07002
-0.42%
LEARN
$0.01539
+2.60%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:32
Podiel
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 01, 2025 – Spot Solana ETF Approval Seen as Early as Next Week, Altcoins Expected to Rally
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 01. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
LIVE
$0.0149
-0.93%
OCT
$0.08506
+2.84%
MORE
$0.07002
-0.42%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:22
Podiel
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down by Year-End, Stay on Board
David Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer of Ripple Labs, has announced that he will step down from his executive role by the end of 2025, while continuing to serve on the company’s board of directors. The move marks a significant leadership transition for Ripple, as Schwartz has been instrumental in shaping the company’s blockchain technology and […]
MOVE
$0.1161
+4.40%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:21
Podiel
Ethical hackers save crypto billions, SEAL’s Safe Harbor makes it possible
White hat hacker collective SEAL has acknowledged 29 companies for supporting its Safe Harbor framework, enabling ethical hackers to defend user funds during live attacks. For several agonizing hours in August 2022, white hat hackers watched anxiously as evil-doers, known as “black hats,” stole $190 million from the Nomad bridge — the fourth biggest crypto hack just that year alone. While some white hats eventually took it upon themselves to steal the funds for temporary safekeeping, many more hesitated over fears that getting involved could land them in prison.This exact incident is what led crypto security nonprofit Security Alliance, or SEAL, to find a way to give white hats the freedom and, more importantly, legal safety, to fight against the bad guys. Read more
SAFE
$0.3827
+2.38%
WHITE
$0.0002951
-6.76%
LIVE
$0.0149
-0.93%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:00
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe