2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

The First Step Has Been Taken Towards the $1 Billion Target for the Altcoin Closely Followed by Turks! This Date Has Been Marked!

The First Step Has Been Taken Towards the $1 Billion Target for the Altcoin Closely Followed by Turks! This Date Has Been Marked!

The post The First Step Has Been Taken Towards the $1 Billion Target for the Altcoin Closely Followed by Turks! This Date Has Been Marked! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, surged Wednesday after Avalanche Treasury Co., established to support the Avalanche ecosystem, announced its initial public offering (IPO) and major token purchase plan. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) announced the signing of a joint venture agreement and merger with Nasdaq-listed Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (MLAC) valued at over $675 million, according to an official statement. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AVAT” in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Emin Gün Sirer, founder and CEO of Ava Labs, will join the company as an advisor, making it the second treasury firm focused on Avalanche. Avalanche Treasury Co. plans to acquire AVAX for $1 billion as part of its AVAX treasury strategy and will acquire AVAX with an initial $460 million in funds. The company will go public with the newly concluded $675 million merger agreement and will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “AVAT” in 2026. According to the statement, the merged company, which will trade under the ticker symbol AVAT, has entered into a priority agreement with the Avalanche Foundation for discounted AVAX sales. Accordingly, AVAT will acquire AVAX at a discount for $200 million with 18-month priority rights and aims to hold over $1 billion worth of AVAX after the IPO. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-first-step-has-been-taken-towards-the-1-billion-target-for-the-altcoin-closely-followed-by-turks-this-date-has-been-marked/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:40
Cheap Doesn’t Mean Free: What Low-Cost Trading Really Costs Retail Investors

Cheap Doesn't Mean Free: What Low-Cost Trading Really Costs Retail Investors

In 2025, IQCent and other trading applications have been the talk of the town, enticing traders with zero commissions and, at the same time, creating a casino-like investment atmosphere. The incidents of meme-stock, along with the remarkable scaling of app installations, have generated a picture of “financial access to the masses,” where everyone can trade easily […]
Tronweekly 2025/10/02 22:29
Will ETH Outpace the AI Trend, or Will Ozak AI Deliver Superior ROI by 2026?

Will ETH Outpace the AI Trend, or Will Ozak AI Deliver Superior ROI by 2026?

The post Will ETH Outpace the AI Trend, or Will Ozak AI Deliver Superior ROI by 2026? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the most critical contests in the cryptocurrency market is between the established blockchain network Ethereum (ETH) and the new artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform Ozak AI. As Ethereum approaches the price of $4,200 and Ozak AI presale gains traction, the question emerges: Will Ethereum remain the top dog in the market, or will Ozak AI outperform it in the next few years? The Strength of Ethereum and its Market Potential Ether is also doing very well and is valued at $4,161.33, and its market capitalization is 500.87 billion. The cryptocurrency has experienced significant price appreciation with the rising whale activity. Analysts believe that once ETH reaches the level of over 4,200, the price is likely to skyrocket to the 4,600-4,700 zone. The performance of Ethereum is still based on the progress of decentralized finance (DeFi) apps, which are still expanding on its network. The Ethereum network, which is characterized by its decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract functions, has received massive investments. Although Ethereum continues to be a force in the blockchain industry, the emergence of new technologies, more so AI, is changing the game. This brings in a new player, Ozak AI, a new platform that is at the intersection of AI and blockchain, providing predictive analytics of financial markets. Ozak AI: A New Competitor with Prospective Technology With its predictive analytics platform based on machine learning and decentralized networks, Ozak AI is rapidly developing attention. The Ozak AI ecosystem is a no-code financial forecasting engine that runs on the $OZ token and enables users to build AI models. The Ozak Stream Network of the platform offers real-time information, and the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) make it fast, secure, and scalable. The fact that the platform is partnering with the Pyth Network, which provides real-time data on…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:24
How to Build a Crypto Portfolio: A Guide for Beginners

How to Build a Crypto Portfolio: A Guide for Beginners

Cryptocurrency has evolved from a niche interest to a mainstream asset class, attracting investors eager to capitalise on its potential. But jumping into crypto without a plan is like setting sail without a map — you might catch the right winds, but you could also drift into stormy waters. For those in the U.S. looking […]
Tronweekly 2025/10/02 22:19
TRON Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Revolutionary Dual Token Acquisition Opportunity

TRON Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Revolutionary Dual Token Acquisition Opportunity

The post TRON Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Revolutionary Dual Token Acquisition Opportunity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Since its launch in 2017, TRON has become one of the most widely used blockchains for value transfers. Its architecture prioritizes throughput and low transaction costs, processing millions of operations daily. The network now carries a large share of stablecoin activity, particularly Tether (USDT), cementing its role as a backbone for payments and cross-border settlements. …
CoinPedia 2025/10/02 22:16
Wholesale Jumps 7%: Nike’s Comeback in Motion

Wholesale Jumps 7%: Nike's Comeback in Motion

It's been another testing quarter for the world's largest sportswear brand, but today's results showed signs of improvement.
Crypto Breaking News 2025/10/02 22:08
ECB hires AI startup to fight fraud in digital euro launch

ECB hires AI startup to fight fraud in digital euro launch

The ECB stated that the awarding of tenders marks the launch of the digital euro’s second phase of preparation.
Cryptopolitan 2025/10/02 22:00
Dogecoin Fans Share Hopium-Fueled Dreams of Lofty DOGE Targets

Dogecoin Fans Share Hopium-Fueled Dreams of Lofty DOGE Targets

Dogecoin (DOGE) price traded near $0.24 on Oct. 1, with the memecoin jumping an impressive 7.4% to reach a daily high near $0.247 as trading entered the new month. The gains helped restore DOGE price’s momentum. Despite the uptrend, Dogecoin price failed to break above the $0.25 mark, suggesting a heavy bearish presence near the […] The post Dogecoin Fans Share Hopium-Fueled Dreams of Lofty DOGE Targets appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats 2025/10/02 21:53
DOGE Price Prediction for October 2

DOGE Price Prediction for October 2

Can growth of DOGE lead to test of $0.27 zone soon?
Coinstats 2025/10/02 21:45
Shiba Inu Developer Breaks Silence on X With Decentralization Perspective

Shiba Inu Developer Breaks Silence on X With Decentralization Perspective

Shiba Inu developer hints at most crucial thing for privacy-focused blockchains
Coinstats2025/10/02 21:40
Trendové správy

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe