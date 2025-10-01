Burza MEXC
Why Pepeto Can Beat Floki For The Best Crypto Investment, Before The Next Bull Run
The post Why Pepeto Can Beat Floki For The Best Crypto Investment, Before The Next Bull Run appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News We have all heard the tales, tiny crypto stakes turning into millions. The real puzzle is catching those windows before the crowd piles in. First, we will pressure test Floki (FLOKI). In Q4 2025 it reads less like a pure meme and more like a toolkit, so we will see if it deserves a place …
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 13:40
Crypto Trader Makes Nearly 500,000% Profit
The post Crypto Trader Makes Nearly 500,000% Profit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins When Pepe (PEPE) exploded onto the scene in 2023, few could have predicted just how quickly it would mint millionaires. By the end of 2024, the meme-inspired token had surged to an eye-watering $0.00002803, briefly turning internet jokes into serious money. One wallet in particular has become legend among traders. Using the alias dimethyltryptamine.eth, an investor spent the equivalent of just $215 in Ethereum to scoop up nearly 6 trillion PEPE coins. Months later, when the market frenzy peaked, part of that stack was sold for more than $1 million – proof that in crypto, timing can be everything. Another trader followed a similar path, but on a slightly larger scale. With around $2,100 worth of ETH, this buyer secured over 5 trillion tokens. At the right moment, they sold a portion of their holdings for nearly $1.8 million, underscoring how life-changing the meme coin rush could be for those who got in early. But stories of instant wealth mask the harsh reality for most investors. After the euphoric highs, both Pepe and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have suffered steep corrections. SHIB trades more than 80% below its record price, and PEPE has shed roughly two-thirds of its value since December’s peak. The lesson is clear: while meme coins can generate staggering returns, they’re volatile, unpredictable, and often short-lived. Hitting the jackpot with just a few hundred dollars isn’t impossible – but the window of opportunity usually closes as quickly as it opens. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:11
House Republicans Investigate Missing Texts from Gary Gensler
Recent investigations by the U.S. House of Representatives have spotlighted concerning issues within the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the deletion of former Chair Gary Gensler’s text messages. The controversy raises questions about transparency and the agency’s handling of sensitive communications related to cryptocurrency enforcement, prompting calls for greater oversight amidst ongoing crypto regulation [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 13:09
Circle And Deutsche Börse Partner To Boost Stablecoin Adoption In Europe
Global stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Group and German multinational corporation Deutsche Börse Group have unveiled their collaboration to expand stablecoin adoption in Europe. Related Reading: Ukrainians Shield From War’s Economic Impact With Bitcoin, Crypto Investment Strategy, Survey Finds Circle Partners With Deutsche Börse For Stablecoin Expansion On Tuesday, Circle and Deutsche Börse Group announced they […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 13:00
BNB Chain’s Official X Account Compromised, Phishing Links Shared
Detail: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/bnb-chain-account-hacked-phishing/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:59
How It Can Affect Crypto Markets
The post How It Can Affect Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The United States has entered its first government shutdown since 2018 after lawmakers failed to agree on a funding deal. At midnight on Wednesday, the federal government closed its doors, sending hundreds of thousands of workers into furloughs and halting many non-essential services. A Political Deadlock With No Breakthrough The shutdown stems from the Senate’s inability to pass two rival funding bills. Democrats pushed for a measure that preserved Affordable Care Act subsidies and restored Medicaid funding, while Republicans backed a short-term stopgap designed to extend government operations for several weeks. Neither side gathered enough votes, forcing agencies to begin winding down operations. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republicans for refusing compromise, while Vice President JD Vance placed the blame on Democrats. Earlier negotiations at the White House, led by President Donald Trump, failed to produce a resolution, leaving the standoff unresolved. Human And Economic Fallout The Congressional Budget Office projects that approximately 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day, with nearly $400 million in daily wages put on hold. While essential staff and military personnel will continue to work, their pay will be delayed until the shutdown ends. For many workers, this echoes the hardship of the 2018–2019 shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—when families turned to food banks and struggled to pay household bills. Unions warn that similar strains could emerge quickly if the closure stretches into weeks. Financial Market Reactions Wall Street and global investors have responded cautiously. U.S. equities closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones hitting a fresh record, but futures pointed to weaker momentum on Wednesday. Overseas, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell while India’s Nifty 50 gained as its central bank kept rates steady. Safe-haven assets are already in motion: gold surged to an all-time high above $3,870 per ounce, while…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:59
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Tether koopt 8.888 BTC, PlanB ziet bullmarkt en banenrapport valt tegen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws van vandaag, met extra context en analyse. Begin de dag met een bitcoinontbijt. Wat kan de Bitcoin koers doen in 2025? Analisten speculeren volop over de mogelijke koersontwikkeling van Bitcoin in 2025. Terwijl sommige experts verwachten dat BTC nieuwe all-time highs kan neerzetten, wijzen anderen op risico’s zoals strengere regulering, geopolitieke onzekerheden en concurrentie van alternatieve assets. Historische patronen suggereren dat bullmarkten vaak pieken rond halveringcycli, waardoor 2025 mogelijk opnieuw een cruciaal jaar kan worden. Voor beleggers is de boodschap duidelijk: volatiliteit blijft, maar de langetermijncase voor Bitcoin blijft volgens velen overeind. Instroom in ETF’s, institutionele adoptie en macro-economisch beleid zullen de belangrijkste drijvers zijn. Tether koopt 8.888 Bitcoin en breidt hard-assetstrategie uit Stablecoingigant Tether heeft 8.888 BTC toegevoegd aan zijn reserves als onderdeel van een bredere hard-assetstrategie. Naast Bitcoin investeert Tether ook in goud, infrastructuur en energieprojecten. Deze aanpak moet het bedrijf minder kwetsbaar maken voor risico’s in de traditionele financiële sector en tegelijk vertrouwen wekken bij gebruikers. De aankoop bevestigt dat Tether, ondanks kritiek en toezicht, blijft inzetten op lange termijnwaardeopslag. Voor de markt laat dit zien dat de grootste stablecoinuitgever niet alleen geldstromen beheert, maar ook actief meebouwt aan de Bitcoin-infrastructuur. PlanB: Bitcoin zit in een onomkeerbare bullmarkt De bekende analist PlanB stelt dat Bitcoin zich in een onomkeerbare bullmarkt bevindt. Zijn Stock-to-Flow-model wijst erop dat de huidige prijsbewegingen passen bij eerdere cycli die leidden tot grote stijgingen. PlanB erkent dat tussentijdse correcties mogelijk zijn, maar gelooft dat de onderliggende trend te sterk is om te keren. Volgens hem zijn ETF-instroom, institutionele adoptie en de komende halvering de factoren die BTC naar nieuwe hoogtes zullen brengen. Zijn optimisme voedt opnieuw het debat over de voorspellende waarde van zijn model. Amerikaans banenrapport valt tegen: gevolgen voor Bitcoin? Het laatste banenrapport uit de VS kwam zwakker uit dan verwacht, met een duidelijke vertraging in de groei van de werkgelegenheid. Dit vergroot de kans dat de Federal Reserve eerder of sneller renteverlagingen zal overwegen. Voor Bitcoin kan dit gunstig uitpakken: lagere rentes maken risicovolle activa aantrekkelijker en zorgen voor meer liquiditeit. Toch waarschuwen analisten dat macro-economische zwakte ook kan leiden tot grotere volatiliteit, omdat beleggers hun risicoprofiel herzien. Voor nu wordt het banenrapport gezien als een signaal dat de Amerikaanse economie afkoelt, met mogelijke implicaties voor crypto. Robert Kiyosaki: zilver kan 400% stijgen Robert Kiyosaki, auteur van *Rich Dad Poor Dad*, voorspelt dat de zilverprijs met maar liefst 400% kan stijgen en noemt het “het grootste koopje op de markt”. Volgens hem zijn edelmetalen zoals zilver en goud cruciale bescherming tegen inflatie en monetaire onzekerheden. Hoewel hij vaak positief is over Bitcoin, benadrukt Kiyosaki dat beleggers diversificatie moeten overwegen. Zijn voorspelling onderstreept dat de zoektocht naar alternatieven voor fiatgeld breder is dan alleen crypto. Voor investeerders kan dit een aansporing zijn om naast BTC ook traditionele edelmetalen in de portefeuille op te nemen. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Tether koopt 8.888 BTC, PlanB ziet bullmarkt en banenrapport valt tegen is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:31
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Uptober Push BTC Beyond $120K This Time?
Uptober hype grows—Bitcoin price prediction hints BTC could smash $120K as traders brace for the breakout everyone’s watching.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:23
BREAKING: 21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs Gain DTCC Listing
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:10
BlockDAG vs Kaspa & Cardano: Branding or Backbone Which Top Crypto Project Leads?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-vs-kas-ada-which-is-the-top-crypto-project-in-2025/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 12:00
