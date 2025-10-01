2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Krypto správy
Cronos Partners With AWS to Advance Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

The post Cronos Partners With AWS to Advance Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to accelerate institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets (RWAs). Amazon Web Services Backs Cronos to Scale Onchain Finance Cronos has announced a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to make blockchain data and infrastructure more accessible to developers and financial institutions. The […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cronos-partners-with-aws-to-advance-institutional-tokenization-and-rwa-adoption/
Allo
RWA$0.007189-4.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013703-4.93%
RealLink
REAL$0.08061+3.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 14:36
Bitcoin’s $90,000 Level Holds Key To Preventing A New Bear Market, Top Analyst Says

The post Bitcoin’s $90,000 Level Holds Key To Preventing A New Bear Market, Top Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013703-4.93%
Everscale
EVER$0.01871+2.52%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 14:27
Experienced Analyst Predicts “When Bitcoin Will Peak”

The post Experienced Analyst Predicts “When Bitcoin Will Peak” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson has made a remarkable assessment of Bitcoin’s current market cycle. According to Wedson, Bitcoin has entered the final stages of a similar process compared to previous cycles, 528 days having passed since the last halving (April 19, 2024). Wedson reminded that the number of days between the halving and the all-time highs (ATH) in historical data was 371 in 2012, approximately 525 in 2016 and 546 in 2020, respectively. “This small but steady extension trend suggests that we are in the final phase of the current cycle,” he said. The analyst also argued that other cycle metrics such as the Fractal Cycle and Max Intersect SMA similarly indicate that the top is near. According to Wedson’s calculations, Bitcoin could see a potential peak on October 19, 2025, which is 548 days away. If this process extends to 561 days, the date could shift to November 1, 2025. “Considering the consistency of four-year cycles, it is possible that we will reach the current price peak within 30 days at most,” Wedson said, noting that the market is approaching a critical threshold. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-analyst-predicts-when-bitcoin-will-peak/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013703-4.93%
Aethir
ATH$0.05099-4.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 14:15
BlockDAG’s F1® Sponsorship & XRP Price Prediction In Focus

The post BlockDAG’s F1® Sponsorship & XRP Price Prediction In Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn how XRP price prediction gets a boost from ETF clarity, but BlockDAG wins on visibility with BWT Alpine F1® and raised $412M+ in presale. XRP is showing renewed strength after the SEC’s decision to streamline ETF listing rules, potentially accelerating institutional exposure. As a result, XRP price prediction models are starting to incorporate capital inflows and compliance-driven confidence. Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) has taken a very different path to gain momentum. With over $412 million raised in presale, 26.5 billion coins sold, and an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1, BlockDAG has now achieved a major brand milestone: sponsorship of the BWT Alpine F1®  Team. At just $0.0013 per coin in batch 30, this Layer 1 protocol is merging visibility and infrastructure into a powerful market strategy. The comparison between these two crypto assets highlights different paths to influence, one through regulation, the other through mainstream branding and community reach. BlockDAG Enters the Global Stage Through Sports, Not Just Code While many crypto projects aim for visibility through niche conferences and technical showcases, BlockDAG has accelerated this process by entering the mainstream arena of Formula 1®. By partnering with the BWT Alpine F1®  Team, BlockDAG is not only targeting developers; it is capturing the attention of sports fans, global media outlets, and consumer brands. This exposure creates something technical roadmaps can’t achieve on their own: cultural relevance. When a brand is seen on racetracks, car liveries, and fan activations during Grand Prix weekends, it signals strength, stability, and forward momentum. The question of what crypto to invest in becomes not just about performance metrics, but about perceived staying power. BlockDAG is now playing that game on a global stage. XRP Price Prediction Grows With Regulatory Shifts XRP has gained positive traction from recent SEC rulings that simplify the…
XRP
XRP$3.0606+4.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013703-4.93%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01539+2.66%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 14:02
Red Sox Watch Garrett Crochet Dominate And Get To The Eighth Inning With Ease Against Yankees

The post Red Sox Watch Garrett Crochet Dominate And Get To The Eighth Inning With Ease Against Yankees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Trevor Story knew Garrett Crochet was dominating, he just was not sure to extent of how dazzling things were going. It is understandable since Story was locked into everything standing at shortstop, but there also was another reason – he couldn’t find portion of the scoreboard showing the pitch count of one of the more dominant postseason outings by anyone. For the record at Yankee Stadium the scoreboard Story was looking for is located near the bleachers by the Yankee bullpen in center field. “I was trying to look to find his pitch count but I couldn’t find it and I saw it in the later innings, he was around 100 and I was like man, that’s why we call him the beast,” Story said after Boston beat the Yankees for the eighth time in the past nine postseason games since Game 3 of the 2004 ALCS. “He’s a frontline guy and he acts like it.” It also is the frontline guy the Red Sox did not possess for the past three seasons following their unexpected run to the 2021 ALCS when their rotation was anchored by Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez. The Red Sox certainly expected it go well but the unknown was the fact Crochet never did things like he did this year by pitching an AL-best 205 1/3 innings. The Yankees never came close to hitting anything towards the scoreboard Story was looking because of how dominating Crochet was Tuesday night, putting the Red Sox on the verge of advancing to…
RedStone
RED$0.5188+18.09%
GET
GET$0.004517-0.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013703-4.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 13:56
UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure Case

The post UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Chinese national has been convicted in the UK for masterminding a fraudulent crypto scheme that defrauded more than 128,000 victims of over 61,000 bitcoins. Global Investigation and UK’s Largest Seizure A Chinese national has been convicted in the United Kingdom (UK) for her role in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme that fleeced over 61,000 bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/uk-convicts-chinese-mastermind-in-largest-bitcoin-seizure-case/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 13:51
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $520 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

The post Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $520 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Mega Millions jackpot prize rose to $520 million—the third biggest lottery prize of the year so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night, although the eventual winner will take home a much smaller payout after paying their taxes. Mega Millions jackpot prize is now the third this year to cross the $500 million mark. Getty Images Key Facts If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have a choice between taking the $520 million jackpot spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $240.1 million—the preferred option for most winners. If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to $182.5 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied. The winner could then face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, which would further reduce their winnings to approximately $151.2 million. If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $17.33 million would drop to $10.9 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied. The winner may also face additional taxes from their state of residence, as some states, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t. What To Watch For The next Mega Millions lottery drawing is scheduled for Friday night. The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $174 million, and the next drawing is set to take place on Wednesday night. Big Number 1-in-290.4 million. Those are the astronomical odds a Mega Millions ticket buyer will have to overcome to win the big prize. This, however, represents a slight improvement over the competition’s earlier odds of 1 in 302.5 million, prior to Mega Millions’ implementation of major changes that also enhanced the odds…
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+9.13%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18843+0.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013703-4.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 13:47
Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis

Compiled and edited by Yuliya, PANews Maelstrom Chief Investment Officer Arthur Hayes once again delivered a striking statement at the TOKEN2049 conference. In his speech, titled "Bastille Day: Celebrating France's Exit from the Eurozone," he boldly predicted that France would eventually leave the Eurozone due to irreconcilable internal economic pressures and continued capital flight, potentially triggering a global banking crisis. PANews compiled and edited the speech; the following is the full text: Since Trump ascended to the throne of "American hegemony" in 2016, his core policy has always revolved around "America First." What does this mean? It means reversing the pattern of surpluses and deficits among countries. The Trump administration has long grown weary of the US model whereby the rest of the world provides financing for the US, which in turn holds assets in the US. It believes that US companies should be able to export their products and profitably compete with countries like Germany and Japan. Therefore, the implementation of the "America First" policy effectively closes off this vast US export market. This shift has forced traditionally export-oriented countries like Germany and Japan to adopt corresponding "Germany First" and "Japan First" policies in response. They need to repatriate their overseas savings and capital to counter the closure of the US market. The direct consequence of this move is that these countries will no longer be able to provide financing to deficit countries like France or even the United States as they did in the past. The French crisis: The truth about capital flight In the European financial system, there's a key indicator: the Target Balance. The European Central Bank publishes the net balance of the Target System monthly, reflecting capital flows within the eurozone. For example, France still had a surplus at the beginning of 2021, indicating capital inflows. However, a comparison of the changes between 2021 and now reveals a massive outflow of capital from the French banking system. Data shows that France is experiencing the most severe capital outflows in the eurozone. French depositors and capital holders have clearly lost confidence in their country's financial system and are reluctant to deposit their funds in French banks. Instead, they are transferring euros to locations like Germany and Luxembourg. As this situation worsens, France may be forced to implement measures such as capital controls to address the imbalances. So, what exactly are Target Balances? It's essentially a centralized clearing system operated by the ECB, designed to allow the Eurozone, which consists of around 17-18 different central banks, to function smoothly. Through this system, countries like Germany and France can run surpluses and deficits with each other without requiring each country's central bank to have bilateral accounts with all the others. To understand the essence of the Target system, consider this: If a Eurozone country exits the Eurozone and redenominates its currency to its own, such as the franc or the Deutsche Mark, would investors be willing to hold that currency? If a country runs a deficit and gradually loses its ability to raise funds, it may impose capital controls. Rational investors would choose to shift funds to a strong country like Germany while the Euro remains freely circulated, as Germany is the wealthiest and most stable country in the Eurozone. The deterioration of the Target balance is the "canary in the coal mine," demonstrating the unease of French domestic capital about the system. By transferring funds, the French public has expressed their distrust in the most direct way. *Note: Target Balances in the financial field specifically refer to the balance of claims or liabilities formed by the central banks of Eurozone countries in cross-border payments within the Eurosystem through the pan-European Real-time Gross Automated Clearing System (TARGET2). The ECB's Dilemma and Lagarde's Role Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, is nicknamed the "Crocodile Countess." A French-born lawyer, she ultimately rose to the top position at the European Central Bank. Her role is not to respect the will of the people of the eurozone, but to maintain the ECB's control over its member states. Looking back at the Greek debt crisis of 2011-2012 and other Eurozone elections, we can see the ECB's consistent approach: it presents an ultimatum to governments: "If you don't do what we say, we will stop printing money to buy your bonds." This leads directly to government bankruptcy, currency devaluation, and an inability to buy oil, food, and medicine. The subtext is: "Shut up and vote for the party that complies, and we'll keep financing you." Lagarde achieves this control precisely by controlling the printing press. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Central Bank has maintained a relatively tight monetary policy, setting rules such as "fiscal deficits must not exceed 3% of GDP." If a country's spending exceeds this limit, the ECB threatens to withhold support for its bond market until it passes an "acceptable" budget. This presents a significant dilemma for domestic politicians, particularly Macron of France. Macron's desperate situation and the government's inevitable choice French President Emmanuel Macron is caught in a dilemma. On the one hand, the French people want more social welfare and demand increased government spending. On the other hand, the European Central Bank is adamantly opposed, demanding fiscal austerity or threatening to cut off financial support. This conflict has degenerated into a constitutional crisis. In the past year, two French prime ministers have resigned for failing to pass budgets. Every hint of austerity measures and spending cuts from the government has been met with widespread street protests and strikes. The public's message is clear: "We don't want austerity. We want to print money for France and for ourselves. We don't care what the ECB or Brussels says." This puts Macron in an unresolvable dilemma. When a government is under pressure to fill a fiscal hole, what does it do first? The answer is: steal foreign assets. This isn't an exaggeration. Although France prides itself on being a capitalist nation that respects property rights, when national solvency is threatened, the first option is to plunder foreign wealth. Data shows that 53% of French stocks and bonds are held by foreigners. As a leading Communist Party member of the French parliament put it a few months ago, "Don't worry about raising taxes on the French people. All our debts are owed abroad; we just need to take their money first." This action would trigger a chain reaction. First, the plundering of foreign assets would scare away domestic capital, forcing the government to implement stricter domestic capital controls. Ultimately, private capital remaining in France would be forced to purchase government bonds at interest rates the government could afford, which is far from optimal for capital holders. Systemic Risk and the Future of Global Money Printing Any move by France to seize foreign assets or impose capital controls would have disastrous consequences. First, it would directly lead to the insolvency of the entire EU banking system. Since EU banks hold significant French assets, a French default would trigger a systemic collapse. It is estimated that the European Central Bank would need to provide a massive bailout of approximately €5 trillion to ensure the solvency of the EU banking system. Second, the crisis would quickly spread globally. What would the Bank of Japan do if it found hundreds of billions of dollars in investments trapped in France? What would the Federal Reserve do if the US faced the same situation? They would all be forced to print money to bail out their financial institutions that had lent money to France. Thus, this localized crisis in Europe would become the catalyst for a new round of massive money printing worldwide. To understand how this will play out, we must continue to monitor the evolution of the Target 2 system. Once France sets a precedent for capital controls, all investors will ask, "Who's next?" Capital will flee from all other vulnerable eurozone countries. No country's citizens will accept a fiscal deficit cap of just 3% when they crave more, not less, government spending. Ultimately, the question falls on Germany. What will it choose? Stay in the eurozone and pay for all this, or leave? This is a political decision fraught with uncertainty, and investors hate this kind of binary political game. For the European Central Bank, the so-called "choice" it faces is actually a false proposition: Printing money now : accepting fiscal expansion in various countries, restarting quantitative easing (QE), and buying bonds in various countries. This means returning power to national politicians and the ECB losing control. Print money later : Wait for France to threaten to leave the EU and seize foreign assets, then be forced to print 5 trillion euros for bailouts and restart QE for the remaining countries. The result is also out of control. The conclusion is obvious: the euro is fundamentally a failure, a fact that has taken us 30 years to recognize. The ECB has no choice but to print money. Without it, the euro is doomed; by printing money, Lagarde and her successors might be able to maintain their grip on Europe. Investment Lesson: Escape Europe and Embrace Real Assets From an investment perspective, historical data clearly illustrates the plight of European assets. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Euro Stoxx Index has not only underperformed the MSCI World Equity Index, but has also performed miserably compared to real hard assets like gold and Bitcoin. Given this information, and the fact that capital is fleeing France, it's hard to justify holding onto European assets. The conclusion is clear: get out while you still can. The most important monitoring tool remains the Target system balance. It is the core indicator for determining when the ECB is forced to print money. Simply checking the Target balances of various countries each month on the ECB website or Bloomberg provides a true insight into fund flows. With France's funding gap widening, the ECB has no way out. In reality, the ECB has exhausted all its options. France is too large to be rescued, yet it is also impossible not to rescue it. Once capital flight from France reaches a critical point, local measures will no longer be sufficient to maintain stability. The only response will be massive money printing. Whether or not France actually leaves the euro, the outcome will be the same: trillions of euros will be created out of thin air. This is particularly important for cryptocurrency investors. The United States is reshaping the global order, reversing the pattern of surpluses and deficits. Deficit countries will shift to surpluses, and surplus countries will shift to deficits. Countries like France, which lack reserve currencies, face a lack of buyers for their bonds, forcing them to rely on central bank money printing. For investors, this means European assets will remain unattractive for a long time, further emphasizing the importance of Bitcoin and other decentralized assets.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.768+2.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4084+4.23%
Wink
LIKE$0.007729+0.69%
PANews2025/10/01 13:39
A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale holds 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15, resulting in a current loss of $14.29 million. Four days ago, the whale purchased 24.295 million XPL using 33 million USDC, and today used 38.525 million USDC to purchase 37.854 million XPL. A total of 71.524 million USDC was transferred to Hyperliquid, purchasing 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15.
Plasma
XPL$0.9579+0.15%
1
1$0.006837-14.28%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.01%
PANews2025/10/01 13:29
Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

PANews reported on October 1st that according to Shell Finance, under the guidance of the National Financing Guarantee Fund, the Beijing Reinsurance Company facilitated the successful implementation of a digital RMB-backed loan between Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank. As Beijing's first digital RMB bank-guaranteed risk-sharing batch guaranteed loan, it not only demonstrates the innovative application of digital RMB in financing and guarantee scenarios, but also promotes the upgrade of currency and payment systems in the digital age. The digital RMB financing and guarantee business, a 1 million yuan credit line provided by Guohua Guarantee to a Beijing energy company, is based on an innovative digital RMB industry-financial model implemented by "Kunpeng Express Payment," a digital financial technology company under China National Petroleum Corporation. After obtaining loan approval from Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, the borrowing enterprise receives the guaranteed loan through its digital RMB wallet and uses it for purposes such as employee salary payments. Compared to traditional financing and guarantee models, digital RMB-backed loans offer advantages such as fast payment, traceability, and tamper-proofing.
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.1227+3.89%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001892-5.77%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
PANews2025/10/01 13:22
