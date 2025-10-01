Burza MEXC
Trump family crypto project WLFI to launch new debit card
PANews reported on October 1st that according to market sources: WLFI CEO Zach Witkoff announced the launch of a new debit card that connects crypto assets with everyday spending. WLFI is actively considering tokenizing asset classes such as real estate and oil and gas.
TRUMP
$7.768
+2.72%
WLFI
$0.2066
+1.02%
REAL
$0.08061
+3.37%
PANews
2025/10/01 14:44
Bank of Korea Weighs Deposits for Stablecoin Reserves
The post Bank of Korea Weighs Deposits for Stablecoin Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Korea has proposed that issuers of won-based stablecoins must deposit reserve assets directly at the central bank. The proposal appeared in documents the bank submitted to the National Assembly’s finance committee on October 1. The government plans to publish its first draft bill on won-pegged stablecoins in October. Policymakers argue that tighter controls will protect users and stop private issuers from exploiting seigniorage-like profits. Bank of Korea Pushes for Stricter Controls According to the South Korean economic daily Herald Economy report and the submission, the BOK said that “if deemed necessary by the central bank, mandatory deposit requirements of reserve assets at the central bank should be considered.” The bank emphasized that such a measure could reduce risks linked to sudden redemption surges and uncontrolled money supply growth outside its oversight. Sponsored Sponsored The BOK explained that issuers profit by investing reserves in risk-free assets such as government bonds. Redirecting these reserves into central bank deposits would cap issuers’ earnings at policy rate levels. Citing global precedents, the BOK highlighted the US Federal Reserve, which pays policy-rate interest on deposits but does not impose mandatory requirements. In the US, only Fed-approved entities may issue stablecoins. The BOK added that requiring deposits within the central bank could align stablecoins more closely with the traditional payment system and ensure redemption certainty. Officials said this step would build user confidence and reduce systemic risks if stablecoins expand to a significant share of transactions. Full Reserve Demands and October Bill The measure could reduce the profitability of stablecoin issuance in Korea and discourage non-bank players. Yet the BOK argued that the tradeoff provides greater stability, including stronger safeguards against a “coin run” or mass redemptions. The central bank also backed a full reserve model, stating that issuers should deposit 100% of their liabilities…
BANK
$0.06807
-1.20%
COM
$0.013703
-4.93%
FINANCE
$0.001892
-5.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 14:40
The Best Crypto to Buy as the SEC May Allow Tokenized Securities
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could allow tokenized stocks to be traded on crypto exchanges. While there’s still some time before this kicks, tokenized securities could bring traditional finance and blockchain technology ever closer. As the lines between the two worlds blur, this could benefit certain crypto projects such as Snorter Token ($SNORT) […]
MAY
$0.0398
+3.02%
FINANCE
$0.001892
-5.77%
EVER
$0.01871
+2.52%
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 14:32
CrossBar to Release Daric Chip and EMPC Real-Time Signature Demonstration
PANews reported on October 1st that CrossBar will debut its Daric chip and EMPC (Enhanced Multi-Party Computation) real-time signing demonstration at TOKEN2049 Singapore, showcasing how EMPC eliminates mnemonics and passwords, supports flexible T-of-N configurations, and eliminates single points of failure. Leveraging open-source hardware and transparent auditability, CrossBar will enhance blockchain security and trust. Attendees will also receive an exclusive preview of the PHSM 8 feature, which is still under development.
REAL
$0.08061
+3.37%
MULTI
$0.03744
+0.80%
T
$0.01567
+1.88%
PANews
2025/10/01 14:29
AlphaTON Capital takes 51% stake in Animoca’s GAMEE arm
The post AlphaTON Capital takes 51% stake in Animoca’s GAMEE arm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AlphaTON Capital, a TON treasury company, has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in mobile gaming firm GAMEE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Summary AlphaTON Capital has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 51% stake in Animoca Brands’ gaming subsidiary GAMEE. The deal includes plans to acquire $4 million worth of GMEE and WAT tokens from the open market. AlphaTON shares initially slipped, but rebounded in after-hours trading following the announcement. According to a Sep. 30 announcement, the letter of intent includes equity and token investments in GAMEE, which is a high-engagement mobile gaming platform and web3 ad network built on the TON blockchain with over 119 million registered users and a strong foothold within the Telegram ecosystem. For AlphaTON, the acquisition is touted as part of the company’s broader strategy to accelerate Web3 adoption across Telegram’s billion-user network by backing high-traction platforms that can drive engagement, token utility, and ecosystem growth within the TON blockchain. As part of the LOI, AlphaTON would acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE along with 51% of the GMEE and WAT tokens held in the company’s treasury. The company will also purchase another $3 million worth of GMEE and $1 million worth of WAT on the open market. GMEE is the native token for GAMEE’s gaming ecosystem and supports rewards and governance on the platform. Meanwhile, WAT is a community-first token for WatBird, a gaming project incubated within the GAMEE ecosystem. If the transaction, which is pending customary closing conditions and final definitive agreements, is completed, it would make GAMEE “the first Nasdaq-listed Web3 gaming company with gaming assets listed on a major exchange,” according to Animoca Brands executive chairman Yat Siu. “We believe GAMEE can facilitate the mass adoption of open-source and…
COM
$0.013703
-4.93%
TON
$2.833
+1.97%
MOBILE
$0.0003536
+1.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 14:28
Stellar’s XLM Slips 4% as Institutional Selling Weighs on Market
The post Stellar’s XLM Slips 4% as Institutional Selling Weighs on Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token faced pronounced bearish pressure over a 23-hour span between September 29 at 15:00 and September 30 at 14:00, falling 4% from $0.38 to $0.36. The decline came within a narrow $0.01 range, underscoring the token’s struggle to sustain momentum. Early resistance at $0.38, coupled with heavy trading volume of 38.6 million, signaled strong institutional selling, while a secondary rejection at the same level, with 18.6 million in volume, reinforced the bearish sentiment. Support emerged at $0.37 and $0.36, with the latter drawing considerable defensive buying late in the session as volumes spiked to 31.4 million. While the high-volume activity at $0.36 hints at accumulation, the broader market structure—defined by lower highs and lows—suggests the bearish bias remains intact. Breaching the psychological $0.37 threshold further cemented the case for extended downside pressure. XLM closed the 24-hour period with a failed recovery attempt at $0.37 in its final hour of trading, where volumes briefly surged before being rejected, sealing a 4% cumulative decline. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Summary Resistance established at $0.38 with elevated volume of 38.6 million indicating institutional selling pressure. Secondary resistance zone around $0.38 coincided with substantial volume activity of 18.6 million. Support levels emerged at $0.37 and $0.36 with high-volume defence during final trading hours. Technical breakdown below $0.37 psychological level confirmed bearish sentiment. Critical support breakdown occurred at 13:31 with elevated volume of 665,000. Zero volume at 14:07-14:08 suggests potential liquidity exhaustion. Pattern of lower highs and lower lows indicates sustained institutional distribution. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/stellar-s-xlm-slips-4-as-institutional-selling-weighs-on-market
XLM
$0.408
+3.84%
COM
$0.013703
-4.93%
TOKEN
$0.01308
+4.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 14:21
Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler may be under investigation for deleting official text messages during his tenure
PANews reported on October 1st that, according to Cointelegraph, U.S. House Republicans sent a letter to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins, requesting an investigation into former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's deletion of official text messages during his tenure. The SEC's Office of Internal Oversight (OIG) noted in a report in early September that the SEC's transparency and compliance during Gensler's tenure were questionable. The report shows that the SEC's Information Technology Department implemented an erroneous automated policy that resulted in the complete wipe of Gensler's government-issued phone, deleting text messages from October 2022 to September 2023. Republican lawmakers criticized Gensler for having a double standard, suing several financial institutions in 2023 for recordkeeping failures and collecting more than $400 million in fines while failing to ensure its own institution's compliance record.
MAY
$0.0398
+3.02%
U
$0.00982
-0.36%
HOUSE
$0.008366
+5.37%
PANews
2025/10/01 13:56
SEC clears Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo to act as custodians
The post SEC clears Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo to act as custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened the door for Ripple, Coinbase, and BitGo to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. Summary SEC issued no-action letter on Sept. 30 Ripple, Coinbase, and BitGo qualify via state-chartered trusts Move expands institutional access to regulated crypto custody On Sept. 30, the SEC’s Division of Investment Management issued a no-action letter in response to a request from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. The guidance allows investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as custodians under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. While not a formal rule, the staff letter means the agency will not pursue enforcement if advisers follow the outlined conditions. Conditions for qualification To be eligible, state-chartered trusts must be governed by a U.S. state banking authority, such as the Division of Banking in South Dakota or the Department of Financial Services in New York. They must also offer independent control reports, audited financial statements that comply with GAAP, and custodial agreements that forbid rehypothecation of client assets without consent. Additional safeguards include keeping client assets off the custodian’s balance sheet and allowing periodic due diligence checks, including surprise audits. Advisers must also show that choosing such a custodian is in the best interest of clients or shareholders. Impact on major crypto firms The letter clears a path for several firms already operating state-chartered trusts. Coinbase Custody Trust Company in New York manages over $90 billion in assets, while BitGo Trust Company in South Dakota oversees $64 billion. Ripple, through its Standard Custody & Trust Company, acquired in 2023, can now extend custody services tied to its institutional strategy. The decision provides long-sought clarity in a space where crypto firms were often sidelined in favor of traditional custodians, such as BNY Mellon…
ACT
$0.03355
+1.72%
COM
$0.013703
-4.93%
U
$0.00982
-0.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 13:49
SEC’s tokenized stock push has unclear benefits for crypto: Dragonfly Exec
Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick said institutions building private blockchains create “leakage” that could limit benefits to the broader crypto ecosystem. Tokenized equities will be a big benefit to traditional markets, but may not be a boon for the crypto industry that others have predicted, says Rob Hadick, general partner at crypto venture firm Dragonfly.“There’s no doubt it has a big effect on TradFi,” Hadick told Cointelegraph at the TOKEN 2049 conference in Singapore. “They want 24/7 trading, it’s better for their economics.”However, he saw unclear benefits for major crypto players in the real-world asset tokenization space, such as Ethereum.Read more
PUSH
$0.03104
+2.54%
MAY
$0.0398
+3.02%
NOT
$0.00163
+1.24%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 13:28
Breaking: U.S. Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Bill
Read the full article at coingape.com.
U
$0.00982
-0.36%
COM
$0.013703
-4.93%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 13:13
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe