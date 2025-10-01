2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
No Reaction From Crypto Markets as US Govt Shuts Down

Crypto markets have not moved in either direction in reaction to the United States government shutdown.
CryptoPotato2025/10/01 14:23
New Data Shows How Dormant Crypto Wallets Shape Market Trends

The post New Data Shows How Dormant Crypto Wallets Shape Market Trends appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBitcoin Fresh data from Alphractal highlights how Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin continue to experience significant shifts in their Lost Coins metrics, a factor often overlooked in price analysis. Lost Coins represent assets tied to wallets that have never been moved on-chain, many belonging to early adopters who accumulated in the infancy of each network. While prices tend to push long-term holders to move dormant funds, the overall metric rarely falls to zero. This is largely because a portion of wallets are permanently inaccessible, locking away coins forever. Bitcoin’s Lost Coins Plateau For Bitcoin, the chart reveals a steady rise in Lost Coins throughout its early years, peaking as millions of BTC were permanently locked. In more recent cycles, the metric has flattened, suggesting that most recoverable dormant coins have already been activated. This trend reflects a more mature market, where price rallies no longer trigger as dramatic a decline in Lost Coins as seen in earlier years. Litecoin shows a different picture, with Lost Coins steadily increasing across its history. Despite strong rallies, the metric has rarely dropped significantly, indicating that many early wallets remain untouched. This rising dormant supply has coincided with LTC’s price hovering in consolidation ranges, suggesting muted selling pressure from long-term holders. Dogecoin’s Volatility Reflected in Lost Coins Dogecoin presents the most erratic pattern. The memecoin’s Lost Coins surged in its early years, then saw sharp declines whenever price action turned euphoric. However, the long-term trend still points upward, meaning a growing share of DOGE is sitting idle. Given Dogecoin’s inflationary supply model, permanently lost tokens act as a subtle counterbalance to new issuance. Market Signals from Lost Coins Analysts often underestimate the role of Lost Coins in shaping supply dynamics. When the metric is rising, it usually indicates a lack of selling from early wallets,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 14:05
Trump-Tied Thumzup Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Miner Before Acquisition Deal

TLDR: Thumzup is injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash ahead of a full acquisition to grow Dogecoin mining scale. The loan is expected to add more than 500 ASIC miners, boosting the Dogecoin fleet to over 4,000 rigs. Thumzup executives say the funding aligns with recent DOGE treasury purchases and crypto strategy expansion. DogeHash’s CEO says [...] The post Trump-Tied Thumzup Pumps $2.5M Into Dogecoin Miner Before Acquisition Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 14:03
Cronos and AWS Partner to Power $10 Billion Tokenization Vision

Cronos, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems, has entered into a major collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive tokenization and real-world asset adoption among institutions. The agreement focuses on making blockchain data and artificial intelligence tools widely accessible, while creating new opportunities for startups and enterprises. Under the plan, Cronos will make its […]
Tronweekly2025/10/01 14:00
AI agents need crypto to operate in financial markets: Coinbase exec

Coinbase head of institutional strategy, John D’Agostino, says expecting AI agents to operate in the traditional finance system is akin to streaming using a dial-up modem. Crypto will be necessary for artificial intelligence-powered agents to operate effectively in the financial market, as the infrastructure for the traditional finance system is outdated, says John D’Agostino, the head of institutional strategy at Coinbase.If AI agents are going to operate on behalf of people, then they need to operate on “true sources of information,” because it would be “disastrous if they didn’t,” D’Agostino told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday.“Artificial intelligence is infinitely scalable intelligence, and if you think of blockchain, which is the underlying technology for crypto, as an infinitely scalable source of truth, then those two things work very well together,” he said.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 13:57
Cronos and Amazon Web Services Unite to Accelerate Tokenization and Institutional Adoption of RWA

Cronos and Amazon Web Services unite to expand tokenization, AI tools, and institutional adoption of RWA as targeting $10B in assets and millions of users.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 13:45
Arthur Hayes Warns of France’s Capital Crisis at Token 2049

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/hayes-warns-france-capital-crisis/
Coinstats2025/10/01 13:29
Bulls Poised to Squeeze TON Shorts After Heavy Build-Up

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bulls-poised-to-squeeze-ton-shorts-after/
Coinstats2025/10/01 13:26
South Korea’s exports declined 6.1% in September

South Korea’s exports fell 6.1% in September as the impact of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures outweighed the benefits of having more working days in the month. This situation has illustrated how protectionist trade policies can have undesirable effects, which is also observed in data affected by holidays. Regarding the decrease in South Korea’s exports, data from reliable sources revealed that the 6.1% decline in September was the lowest compared to the same period last year, after accounting for the number of working days. This was after the overall exports surged by 12.7%, following a slight upswing of 1.2% in August. On the other hand, imports increased by 8.2%, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.6 billion.  Trump’s extensive tariff policies threaten South Korea’s economic growth  The recent data released indicated how the calendar affected business operations. Regarding the working days set, this year’s September had 22 official working days due to the October Chuseok holiday, while last year’s September had only 20 working days.  The change observed in the working days boosted the monthly total but reduced the daily average. This decline ended a three-month streak of growth, according to reports. Following this information, South Korean officials and analysts concluded that the situation resulted from the tension triggered by Trump’s tariff policies, which caused exporters to send shipments out earlier before the policies took effect.   The drop in South Korea’s exports demonstrates the difficult circumstances that exporters in the country face during this new phase of protectionism initiated by Trump’s presidency. With these figures released, officials at the Bank of Korea might consider the urgency of resuming their monetary easing strategy when they review their policy on October 23.  Notably, exports in South Korea play a significant role in the country’s economy. To support this claim, data released in 2024 showed that the sector accounted for more than 40% of the country’s GDP. Therefore, a significant decline in the sector weakens the country’s economy. South Korea strikes a new deal with the US  Considering the drastic drop in exports, South Korean officials have devised a strategy to enhance their relationship with the US. As part of the effort, the country has agreed to share monthly details with the US regarding its foreign-exchange interventions. It will also release annual information about its reserve currencies.  This new deal aims to enhance transparency and solidify both countries’ commitments not to manipulate their currencies. In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, October 1, the US Treasury Department and the South Korean Ministry of Finance announced that this agreement was reached during ongoing trade negotiations. They emphasized that any interventions must be limited to preventing severe market volatility or disorderly trading. Talks began in April, although the statement did not specify when these actions would take effect. Meanwhile, Korea will share the monthly intervention data confidentially with the US Treasury and publicly announce annually its currency composition. Moreover, it will publish its market stabilization figures every four months and continue to release monthly data on reserves and forward positions, as mandated by the IMF. In April, South Korean news media reported that a senior foreign exchange official had joined the trade team negotiating with the US. In June, the Treasury Department added South Korea to its watch list in a report on foreign exchange and called for the country to reduce its currency actions. With this new deal, South Korean officials are optimistic that the country could be removed from the US monitoring list. This is because the two countries are working to finalize a trade deal inked in July, where Seoul pledged to inject $350 billion. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Coinstats2025/10/01 13:09
Chainlink Unveils Digital Transfer Agent Standard as UBS Becomes First Adopter

Chainlink has launched its Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) technical standard to bring fund administration and transfer agency services onchain.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 11:00
