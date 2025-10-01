Burza MEXC
Forget $10K: Ethereum (ETH) Rally Could Push Past $10,000, Lifting This Under-$0.0025 ETH Token to $1
Ethereum’s climb toward five figures has become one of the most discussed narratives of this cycle. Analysts point to institutional buying, record DeFi activity, and historical price patterns that mirror the last bull run. While ETH could surge past $10,000, the real hidden alpha may lie in an Ethereum-based meme token trading under $0.0025, Little [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/01 14:41
Shutdown Threat Delays Data, Fuels Uncertainty Across Markets
As U.S. budget standoff puts jobs data in jeopardy, digital assets gain ground on safe-haven appeal and Fed uncertainty.
Blockhead
2025/10/01 14:35
COTI – On-Chain Privacy – Brave New Coin
The post COTI – On-Chain Privacy – Brave New Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shahaf Bar-Geffen is the CEO for COTI, on-chain privacy for every user, everywhere. Why you should listen Privacy isn’t a luxury — it’s the backbone of real freedom. It gives users the confidence to transact and explore without fear, and empowers builders to innovate without trade-offs. COTI is a high-performance, EVM-compatible privacy layer built on Garbled Circuits, a powerful cryptographic primitive. It delivers scalable, privacy-on-demand across blockchains — unlocking the full potential of Web3 for businesses, individuals, and autonomous AI agents. COTI is laying the cryptographic foundation for a new era of on-chain confidentiality. By combining cutting-edge privacy tech with fast, scalable infrastructure, we enable businesses and their users to interact securely — without friction and without compromise. COTI is building a future where data and interactions remain protected by default, allowing everyone — companies, creators, users, and machines — to confidently participate and push the boundaries of what’s possible online. Supporting links Fidelity Crypto Careers COTI Andy on Twitter Brave New Coin on Twitter Brave New Coin If you enjoyed the show please subscribe to the Crypto Conversation and give us a 5-star rating and a positive review in whatever podcast app you are using. Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/coti-on-chain-privacy
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 14:33
Bitcoin New: Einflussreiche Senatorin Lummis pusht neues Gesetz für Krypto-Steuern
Die US-Senatorin Cynthia Lummis will die steuerliche Behandlung von Bitcoin und Co. modernisieren. Ein Gesetzesentwurf sieht unter anderem Steuerfreiheit für kleinere Transaktionen unter 300 Dollar vor. Die Finanzkommission des Senats arbeitet parteiübergreifend an einem neuen Rahmen für digitale Assets. Kryptowährungen sind längst mehr als ein Nischenphänomen. In den USA rücken sie nun verstärkt in den […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 14:31
21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website
21Shares lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC, signaling progress toward U.S. approval as altcoin ETFs gain momentum. Swiss-based 21Shares has taken another step toward altcoin ETFs. The firm listed its Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and Sui ETF (TSUI) on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) website. The addition is a standard preparatory stage. However, […] The post 21Shares Polkadot and Sui ETFs Listed on DTCC Website appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 14:30
Aster: Epoch 3 personal dashboard data inconsistencies exist and will be fixed within 24 hours
PANews reported on October 1st that Aster announced in a post on the X platform that they had discovered inconsistencies in Team Boost data for Phase 2 users in the Epoch 3 personal dashboard. These issues may be related to the way the Team Boost mechanic is displayed and described, potentially causing user confusion. The team is addressing this issue and has pledged to complete the necessary adjustments within the next 24 hours to ensure fairness for all users. A further announcement is planned once all Team Boost data adjustments are complete.
PANews
2025/10/01 14:22
SEC Halts QMMM Trading After 959% Surge on Crypto Treasury Manipulation Concerns
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has temporarily suspended trading in QMMM Holdings after the stock rocketed 959% in under three weeks on the back of a splashy crypto-treasury pivot. Related Reading: 7 XRP ETFs Draw Close To Their Decision Deadlines With The SEC – Here Are The Dates In its suspension order, the SEC […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/01 14:00
SEC clears path for Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo to qualify as custodians
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened the door for Ripple, Coinbase, and BitGo to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. On Sept. 30, the SEC’s Division of Investment Management issued a no-action letter in response to a…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 13:47
Trump-Linked Firm Boosts Dogecoin Mining with $2.5M Support
Trump-linked Thumzup invests $2.5M in DogeHash to expand Dogecoin mining, adding 500 ASIC miners and boosting institutional crypto interest. A company tied to the Trump family has made a fresh move into cryptocurrency. Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) announced a $2.5 million investment in DogeHash Technologies. The company was working on growing Dogecoin mining with […] The post Trump-Linked Firm Boosts Dogecoin Mining with $2.5M Support appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 13:45
Ripple CTO David Schwartz Steps Down After 13 Years – XRP Community Reacts
Ripple’s long-serving Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced he will step down from his day-to-day role at the end of this year, marking the end of an era for both the company and the wider XRP community. In a heartfelt message shared on X, Schwartz reflected on his four decades in tech, from working
Coinstats
2025/10/01 13:30
