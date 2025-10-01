How To Capture Attention At Work To Boost Employee Engagement

How To Capture Attention At Work To Boost Employee Engagement getty I recently watched a TEDx talk from behavioral researcher Vanessa Van Edwards, where she shared an experiment in which she simply stood on a busy sidewalk and looked up at absolutely nothing. One by one, people stopped and joined her, looking at the same empty spot in the sky. Eventually, a woman leaned over and asked, "Is he going to jump?" The crazy thing is that there was no one there. That moment tells us something serious about human behavior: we are wired to imitate others. It is a kind of social learning we rarely talk about at work. When you watch people around you, you unconsciously begin to mirror their behaviors, expectations, and patterns. The question is, what are you copying and what are you causing others to copy? Why Nonsense Captures Attention At Work getty Why Nonsense Captures Attention At Work Vanessa's staring-at-the-empty-sky story reminded me of several others I like to share when I speak. For example, a woman went into an eye doctor's office, thinking she was getting her eyes examined, but she was part of a thought experiment. A bell would ring every so often and everyone around her, who were really actors and not other patients, stood up and sat down for no reason, just to see what she would do. After hearing the bell ring just three times, she imitated that behavior and stood up and sat down for no reason other than everyone else was doing it. That is how easily people mimic things and fall prey to social learning. At work, when we do what everyone else does without questioning why, we are no different from the woman who leaned over and asked if the man was going to jump.…