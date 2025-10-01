2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Headed For Another Decade High?

Headed For Another Decade High?

The post Headed For Another Decade High? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Tesco Extra sign displayed outside one of its stores in Altrincham, United Kingdom (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images). Getty Images The Tesco share price (LON:TSCO) has struck new decade highs on multiple occasions this year. With its interim results due tomorrow, here’s what investors can expect, and what it would take for the stock to keep smashing its ceiling. EBIT Conservative Earlier this year, management toned down expectations of another strong year with its lower adjusted EBIT guidance range of £2.7-3.0 billion (FY25 adjusted EBIT was £3.13 billion). Despite that, the market has moved past this and is now forecasting the board to upgrade the lower bound of its guidance range tomorrow by at least £100 million – and I concur. The initial conservative outlook was weighed down by two core worries. The first was the uptick in labour costs stemming from higher employers’ national insurance contributions and the national living wage. The second was from more intense competition, particularly from ASDA’s price reductions. Tesco was worried that the rollbacks would force lower prices, thereby eating into margins further, and a loss of market share. However, as we covered in a previous article, ASDA hasn’t made much of a dent, and the threat has failed to materialise with further market share losses since the start of the year. In fact, ASDA has now recorded 18 consecutive months of negative sales. And with budget grocers also getting their margins squeezed from elevated commodity and labour costs, our base case remains that the industry will continue to price reasonably. ASDA Sales Still in Decline Despite Rollbacks Interpretiv Inflated Expectations? In the meantime, Tesco has continued to rally and build on its already ginormous market share. In both the 12 weeks to July and August, Britain’s largest retailer expanded its market share…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013695-4.98%
Sign
SIGN$0.06726+0.77%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5677-18.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:41
Podiel
How To Capture Attention At Work To Boost Employee Engagement

How To Capture Attention At Work To Boost Employee Engagement

The post How To Capture Attention At Work To Boost Employee Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How To Capture Attention At Work To Boost Employee Engagement getty I recently watched a TEDx talk from behavioral researcher Vanessa Van Edwards, where she shared an experiment in which she simply stood on a busy sidewalk and looked up at absolutely nothing. One by one, people stopped and joined her, looking at the same empty spot in the sky. Eventually, a woman leaned over and asked, “Is he going to jump?” The crazy thing is that there was no one there. That moment tells us something serious about human behavior: we are wired to imitate others. It is a kind of social learning we rarely talk about at work. When you watch people around you, you unconsciously begin to mirror their behaviors, expectations, and patterns. The question is, what are you copying and what are you causing others to copy? Why Nonsense Captures Attention At Work getty Why Nonsense Captures Attention At Work Vanessa’s staring-at-the-empty-sky story reminded me of several others I like to share when I speak. For example, a woman went into an eye doctor’s office, thinking she was getting her eyes examined, but she was part of a thought experiment. A bell would ring every so often and everyone around her, who were really actors and not other patients, stood up and sat down for no reason, just to see what she would do. After hearing the bell ring just three times, she imitated that behavior and stood up and sat down for no reason other than everyone else was doing it. That is how easily people mimic things and fall prey to social learning. At work, when we do what everyone else does without questioning why, we are no different from the woman who leaned over and asked if the man was going to jump.…
Boost
BOOST$0.1058-0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013695-4.98%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.033-13.15%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:38
Podiel
FC Barcelona Versus Paris-Saint Germain Champions League Line Up

FC Barcelona Versus Paris-Saint Germain Champions League Line Up

The post FC Barcelona Versus Paris-Saint Germain Champions League Line Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lamine Yamal will start for FC Barcelona on Wednesday, as the Catalans host Champions League holders Paris-Saint Germain in Montjuic. Europa Press via Getty Images Lamine Yamal will start for FC Barcelona on Wednesday, as the La Liga kings host Champions League holders Paris-Saint Germain in Montjuic. The youngster had previously been injured thanks to discomfort in the pubic area, and therefore missed his team’s opening match in the competition this term against Newcastle United. On Sunday, Lamine came off the bench and made an immediate impact at Real Sociedad’s expense. Setting up Robert Lewandowski with a cross to the back post after one of his mindbending dribbles, the Spain international will hope to repeat such exploits on the continent when PSG visit the Catalan capital. FC Barcelona makes changes up front As the Pole hits the bench, though, he won’t be Lamine’s primary target with Ferran Torres expected to be up front as the central 9. Rewarded for his double at St. James’ Park which sunk Newcastle almost a fortnight ago, as well as another assist against La Real, Marcus Rashford is the left winger in the injured Raphinha’s place. Pipping Fermin Lopez to the post, Dani Olmo gets the nod to complete a midfield trio with Pedri and a more retreated pivot in Frenkie de Jong. FC Barcelona pearl Cubarsi features Rested at the weekend, Pau Cubarsi returns to form a centre back partnership with Eric Garcia. That means Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are benched, but the full back pairing is still the same meaning starts for Jules Kounde and Gerard Martin . As Joan Garcia recovers from surgery, Wojciech Szczesny is the goalkeeper looking to keep a freescoring PSG, lacking Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, at bay. FC Barcelona coach Flick is not out for revenge…
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000279+5.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013695-4.98%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+3.92%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:35
Podiel
Investing $500 in Ozak AI Today Could Yield Over $50,000 by 2026—Here’s Why Early Backers Have a Strong Advantage

Investing $500 in Ozak AI Today Could Yield Over $50,000 by 2026—Here’s Why Early Backers Have a Strong Advantage

The post Investing $500 in Ozak AI Today Could Yield Over $50,000 by 2026—Here’s Why Early Backers Have a Strong Advantage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Early-stage investments in innovative blockchain projects are drawing increasing attention.  Ozak AI, a next-generation platform that combines predictive artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, is one such initiative that is currently gaining momentum in the AI and blockchain domain. As the $OZ token is available at a discounted price of $0.012 during the presale, early investors can get tokens at a reasonable price when the project is being launched. Analysts estimate that the current investment of less than half a thousand dollars in Ozak AI would be worth more than 50,000 by the year 2026. Why Ozak AI is Positioned for Exponential Growth Ozak AI is intended to transform the financial markets by offering decentralized AI-based solutions. As the key element of this ecosystem, the $OZ token is available with various utilities, such as staking options, governance over it, and access to powerful predictive tools. Since the presale allows the first access to the token at a price of $0.012, a chance to buy tokens at a low cost is quickly fading away. The price will increase to $0.014 in the second stage as the presale continues, which will further increase the chances of high returns. The target price for $OZ tokens is set at $1.00, indicating an 80x increase from the current price. This is an enormous potential profit to early investors. Having already raised more than $3.49 million during the presale, the high level of investor interest in the project indicates that Ozak AI is poised to surpass its initial estimates, and the price of the token can potentially skyrocket as it gains more and more users in the AI and blockchain sector. A Unique Blend of AI and Blockchain Ozak AI is exclusive in its innovative approach to artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The platform exploits the abilities…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1284+4.81%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+5.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:29
Podiel
Metaplanet Acquires Additional 5,268 BTC, Total Holdings Reach 30,823 BTC

Metaplanet Acquires Additional 5,268 BTC, Total Holdings Reach 30,823 BTC

The post Metaplanet Acquires Additional 5,268 BTC, Total Holdings Reach 30,823 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Metaplanet now holds 30,823 BTC, joining MicroStrategy among top corporate Bitcoin holders globally. The company plans to scale its Bitcoin platform and expand into banking and cash flow businesses. Shares closed at JPY 516, down 10.26%, yet analysts maintain confidence in long-term Bitcoin income growth. Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin reserves with the purchase of 5,268 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. This milestone cements its position among the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders, alongside firms like MicroStrategy. The company’s accumulation strategy accelerated throughout 2024 and 2025, reflecting a structured approach to long-term digital asset growth. In October 2024, it held only 748 BTC, but by December that year, its reserves grew to 1,761 BTC. Rapid acquisitions defined 2025, including 2,391 BTC in March, 5,555 BTC in May, and 11,111 BTC in June. By the end of June, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings surpassed 13,350 BTC, worth more than 191 billion yen. The latest acquisition builds on this momentum and takes the company beyond its previously stated 30,000 BTC goal for the year. At current prices, these holdings represent hundreds of billions of yen and underscore a strong conviction in Bitcoin. Strategic Expansion and Market Response Metaplanet has also launched the second phase of its Bitcoin strategy, focusing on scaling its platform and expanding into complementary businesses. Plans include using Bitcoin as collateral to acquire cash flow assets, such as Japanese digital banks. The company reported third-quarter revenue of JPY 2.438 billion, a 115.7% increase from the previous quarter, driven by Bitcoin income generation. Capital Group recently became Metaplanet’s largest shareholder with an 11.45% stake worth nearly $500 million. Additionally, new subsidiaries have been established, including Metaplanet Income Corp. in the US and Bitcoin Japan Inc. in Japan. These entities will handle Bitcoin derivatives, trading, community engagement, and…
Bitcoin
BTC$120,225.07+2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013695-4.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.19%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:25
Podiel
BNB Eyes New Rally Amid $1,000 Reclaim – 30% Run Coming?

BNB Eyes New Rally Amid $1,000 Reclaim – 30% Run Coming?

The post BNB Eyes New Rally Amid $1,000 Reclaim – 30% Run Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country’s economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
Binance Coin
BNB$1,067.46+4.57%
1
1$0.006836-14.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013695-4.98%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:18
Podiel
Metaplanet Japan Adds 5,268 BTC to Holdings, Surpassing Targets

Metaplanet Japan Adds 5,268 BTC to Holdings, Surpassing Targets

The post Metaplanet Japan Adds 5,268 BTC to Holdings, Surpassing Targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Metaplanet acquires 5,268 BTC, advancing its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Plans to raise $1.4 billion for future Bitcoin investments. Projected to become top-five corporate Bitcoin holder. Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company, has boosted its Bitcoin holdings by 5,268 BTC, reaching 30,823 BTC, solidifying its status as a significant Bitcoin holder. This acquisition aligns with Metaplanet’s strategy to funnel substantial funds into Bitcoin, potentially impacting global liquidity and positioning the firm among the top corporate Bitcoin holders. Metaplanet Seeks $1.4 Billion to Bolster Bitcoin Portfolio Metaplanet Inc. has taken a significant step by expanding its Bitcoin holdings to 30,823 BTC, boosting its presence in the market. The acquisition aligns with their strategic goal to raise $1.4 billion, primarily for Bitcoin purchases. This plan contributes to their target of becoming one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally. The implications of this acquisition may affect market dynamics by increasing institutional influence within Bitcoin markets. Such substantial Bitcoin purchases can potentially drive liquidity challenges due to reduced market availability. “The accumulating BTC is expected to drive localized and possibly global liquidity pressures.” Reactions from experts highlight the strategic foresight displayed by companies in acquiring Bitcoin at scale. “Please note this purchase is just the first tranche,” remarked Dylan LeClair, Director of Bitcoin Strategy at Metaplanet. The substantial investment timing by Metaplanet has garnered interest from institutional investors who view Bitcoin as a key treasury asset. Bitcoin’s Historic Price Pattern as Metaplanet Expands Holdings Did you know? Bitcoin was created in 2009 by an anonymous person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. As of October 1, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $114,303.24, with a market cap of $2.28 trillion and a 58.38% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Its recent 24-hour trading volume stood at $57.26 billion, experiencing an…
Bitcoin
BTC$120,225.07+2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013695-4.98%
1
1$0.006836-14.29%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:07
Podiel
$291M Institutional Inflows Boost Solana Toward $300 — Snorter Token Presale Skyrockets

$291M Institutional Inflows Boost Solana Toward $300 — Snorter Token Presale Skyrockets

On September 29, institutional inflows of $291M were injected into Solana-linked investment products. Despite most crypto funds seeing net outflows recently, Solana stands as one of the few winners, attracting capital reflecting growing institutional confidence.
Boost
BOOST$0.1058-0.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308+4.05%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007589-10.48%
Podiel
Brave Newcoin2025/10/01 14:39
Podiel
AlphaTON Capital to acquire 51% stake in Animoca’s gaming arm GAMEE

AlphaTON Capital to acquire 51% stake in Animoca’s gaming arm GAMEE

AlphaTON Capital, a TON treasury company, has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in mobile gaming firm GAMEE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. According to a Sep. 30 announcement, the letter of intent…
TONCOIN
TON$2.831+1.90%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003536+1.43%
Podiel
Crypto.news2025/10/01 14:26
Podiel
XRP Price Prediction Fires Up, But BlockDAG Accelerates Past the Competition with BWT Alpine F1® Sponsorship!

XRP Price Prediction Fires Up, But BlockDAG Accelerates Past the Competition with BWT Alpine F1® Sponsorship!

XRP is showing renewed strength after the SEC’s decision to streamline ETF listing rules, potentially accelerating institutional exposure. As a […] The post XRP Price Prediction Fires Up, But BlockDAG Accelerates Past the Competition with BWT Alpine F1® Sponsorship! appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.061+4.16%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.5108-27.42%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/01 14:00
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe