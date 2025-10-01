Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down: What Does it Mean for XRP?

David Schwartz, Ripple's long-time Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and one of the chief architects of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has announced he will step back from his role at the end of the year after more than a decade of service. His departure has sparked strong reactions across the XRP community. Many expressed gratitude, respect, and confidence in his lasting legacy. However, some have also raised concerns that his departure signals that 'XRP has failed.' Ripple CTO Departure Raises Questions Over XRP's Future Schwartz joined Ripple in 2011 as a cryptographer and rose to the position of chief technology officer in 2018. In a personal statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed gratitude for his 13-year tenure. "The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year. I'm really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside," he posted. Schwartz also affirmed that, while he may no longer serve as the CTO, he will remain closely tied to Ripple. "But be warned, I'm not going away from the XRP community. You haven't seen the last of me (now, or ever)," Schwartz added. The executive revealed that he has accepted a seat on the company's board of directors and will hold the honorary title of CTO Emeritus. The news elicited varied responses from the cryptocurrency community. Many expressed appreciation and respect for Schwartz's contributions, describing him as an 'XRP community legend.' The smartest (and maybe the funniest) person I know. A true OG in crypto with the conviction and vision to see what others couldn't – you are a legend. Thank you David for everything you've done for the industry, for Ripple and for the XRP…