Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Stripe’s Stablecoin Issuance Tool Might Be the Future of Finance: Here’s Why
Digital dollars and artificial intelligence - terms that a few years ago were vague concepts are becoming a critical part of everyday finance, with a race for companies to find new ways to integrate the two.
FUTURE
$0.12242
+0.22%
FINANCE
$0.001892
-5.77%
HERE
$0.00023
+5.02%
Podiel
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 15:45
Podiel
PFL Has Signed A Heavyweight They Believe Is ‘The Next Big Star’
The post PFL Has Signed A Heavyweight They Believe Is ‘The Next Big Star’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good and marketable heavyweights are hard to find in combat sports, but it seems the Professional Fighters League has found themselves one in Pouya Rahmani. The 33-year-old Iranian has the look of a man who has a future in films as a villain in action movies. He has swagger that is a mixture between Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev, a 4-0 record in MMA and grappling credentials that ensure he is the real deal in the cage. Rahmani will make his PFL debut on Friday in Dubai as a part of the huge PFL Champions Series 2 card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2. Rahmani will clash with Slim Trabelsi, an opponent he just defeated in a grappling match earlier this year. With gold teeth, jewelry to match, and a big personality, Rahmani has wasted no time making himself a presence during fight week. His numbers on PFL’s socials are spiking—from his headshots to his intense face-off moments—and it’s clear the promotion sees the makings of a marketable figure who could carry their heavyweight division into the future. DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – SEPTEMBER 30: Pouya Rahmani speaks to media during the media day ahead of PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai on September 30, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Getty Images Born in Iran and now calling Dubai home, Rahmani carved out his reputation in the grappling and wrestling world before shifting into MMA full-time. He was a member of the Iranian national wrestling team for more than a decade, earning the type of high-level mat experience that translates seamlessly into mixed martial arts. That base was further sharpened with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where he holds a black belt, giving him a dangerous submission arsenal to pair with his relentless top control.…
STAR
$0.12613
-0.44%
COM
$0.013695
-4.98%
LOOK
$0.09627
+11.96%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:44
Podiel
Alcaraz Wins Japan Open But Pulls Out Of Shanghai Masters Injured
The post Alcaraz Wins Japan Open But Pulls Out Of Shanghai Masters Injured appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 30: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates victory against Taylor Fritz of United States during the Singles Final on day seven of Kinoshita Group Japan Open at Ariake Colosseum on September 30, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) Getty Images World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Shanghai Masters due to an ankle injury, which he picked up during his recent Japan Open title run. The 22-year-old twisted his ankle in his opening match of the Japan Open against Sebastian Baez last Thursday, but pushed himself to play the rest of the ATP 500 tournament. Dropping only one set throughout his campaign, Alcaraz eventually lifted the trophy on Tuesday, beating American Taylor Fritz in the final for his ATP Tour-leading eighth title of the season. “I enjoyed every single second, [apart from] the five minutes I was on the floor after I hurt my ankle,” Alcaraz joked about his Tokyo debut. “I’m really happy with the level that I played, with everything. Starting the week not good with the ankle, and the way that I came back from that, I’m just really happy about it.” Ankle Injury TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 25: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain falls against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during the Singles Round of 32 on day two of Kinoshita Group Japan Open at Ariake Colosseum on September 25, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images) Getty Images Organizers of the Shanghai Masters, a ATP 1000 tournament in China, announced the Spaniard’s withdrawal hours after his title triumph in Tokyo. “Hello everyone. I’m just really disappointed to announce that I won’t be playing at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year,” Alcaraz said in the video. “As you know, I have been struggling physically during this week…
OPEN
$0.45049
-2.61%
COM
$0.013695
-4.98%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-18.95%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:32
Podiel
US government shuts down: Why congress failed to pass the funding bill
The US government shuts down much of its operations after two sides of congress failed to reach an agreement on the funding bill. Approximately 750,000 federal workers will reportedly be left unpaid. What was the cause? On Oct. 1, the…
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
OCT
$0.08508
+2.92%
1
$0.006836
-14.29%
Podiel
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 15:31
Podiel
Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 30,823 BTC
The post Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 30,823 BTC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has added 5,268 BTC to its reserves, pushing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. The company remains focused on building Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, reflecting its belief in the cryptocurrency’s long-term strength. By steadily increasing its reserves, Metaplanet is positioning itself among the leading corporate Bitcoin holders. This …
BTC
$120,218.84
+2.49%
Podiel
CoinPedia
2025/10/01 15:22
Podiel
XRP Price: Token Consolidates at $2.80 as Charts Signal Breakout Toward $4.50
TLDR XRP is trading at $2.87, down 1.13% in 24 hours but up 0.69% over the past week The cryptocurrency is consolidating between $2.82 and $2.94, with analysts watching for a potential breakout Chart patterns show similarities to 2017’s price action before XRP’s previous parabolic rally Key resistance level sits at $3.65, with potential to [...] The post XRP Price: Token Consolidates at $2.80 as Charts Signal Breakout Toward $4.50 appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$3.0593
+4.11%
TOKEN
$0.01308
+4.05%
1
$0.006836
-14.29%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 15:22
Podiel
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down: What Does it Mean for XRP?
The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down: What Does it Mean for XRP? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Schwartz, Ripple’s long-time Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and one of the chief architects of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has announced he will step back from his role at the end of the year after more than a decade of service. His departure has sparked strong reactions across the XRP community. Many expressed gratitude, respect, and confidence in his lasting legacy. However, some have also raised concerns that his departure signals that ‘XRP has failed.’ Ripple CTO Departure Raises Questions Over XRP’s Future Schwartz joined Ripple in 2011 as a cryptographer and rose to the position of chief technology officer in 2018. In a personal statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he expressed gratitude for his 13-year tenure. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside,” he posted. Schwartz also affirmed that, while he may no longer serve as the CTO, he will remain closely tied to Ripple. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever),” Schwartz added. The executive revealed that he has accepted a seat on the company’s board of directors and will hold the honorary title of CTO Emeritus. The news elicited varied responses from the cryptocurrency community. Many expressed appreciation and respect for Schwartz’s contributions, describing him as an ‘XRP community legend.’ The smartest (and maybe the funniest) person I know. A true OG in crypto with the conviction and vision to see what others couldn’t – you are a legend. Thank you David for everything you’ve done for the industry, for Ripple and for the XRP…
XRP
$3.0593
+4.11%
COM
$0.013695
-4.98%
MORE
$0.07001
-0.45%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:20
Podiel
XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit
The post XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price held steady at $2.85 as Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz announced plans to step down after 13 years, with traders weighing leadership changes against broader market signals. Summary XRP trades at $2.85, down 1.5% but stable within range. Ripple CTO David Schwartz to exit role in Dec. 2025, joins board. Technicals show consolidation, with key levels at $2.71 and $2.98. XRP was trading at $2.85 at the time of writing, down 1.5% from the day before but still within its seven-day range of $2.71 to $2.98. Despite the brief decline, the token has risen 1.2% in the last week and 4% in the last month, showing resilience during a time when sentiment in the Ripple ecosystem is changing. Market activity suggests steady participation. XRP’s (XRP) 24-hour trading volume stood at nearly $4.9 billion, up 0.5% from the previous day, even as derivatives metrics showed some cooling. Coinglass data showed a 3.9% drop in futures volume to $5.21 billion and a 1.57% slide in open interest to $7.42 billion. That decline suggests traders are reducing leveraged bets, leaving the spot market to set the tone. For now, that tone appears steady. Schwartz steps back as community weighs leadership change Ripple’s longtime Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz, better known to the XRP community as JoelKatz, announced on September 30 that he will step down from his position at the end of 2025. In a long message on X, Schwartz described his 13 years at the company as one of the greatest honors of his life, second only to his family. As happens in one’s life, I’ve been taking stock of my last 40 years. It’s been a wild ride. I’ve gone from consulting for the NSA to watching the early stages of Bitcoin. Then, I met Arthur, Jed, and…
XRP
$3.0593
+4.11%
COM
$0.013695
-4.98%
1
$0.006836
-14.29%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:10
Podiel
EU Raises Concerns Over Stablecoins Impact
The post EU Raises Concerns Over Stablecoins Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has issued a warning regarding the potential threats posed by multi-issuance stablecoins to the financial stability of the European Union. Highlighting the intricate regulatory landscape these digital assets introduce, the ESRB’s recommendation underscores the challenges of ensuring consistent oversight. Continue Reading:EU Raises Concerns Over Stablecoins Impact Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/eu-raises-concerns-over-stablecoins-impact
COM
$0.013695
-4.98%
MULTI
$0.03758
+1.18%
NET
$0.00007589
-10.48%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:06
Podiel
US Government Shutdown Begins After Budget Talks Fail: What It Means For Crypto
TLDR The US government entered its first shutdown since 2019 after Congress failed to pass a spending bill at midnight on October 1, 2025 The shutdown furloughs hundreds of thousands of federal workers and suspends government economic data releases including Friday’s jobs report The deadlock centers on disputes over healthcare subsidies and Medicaid cuts, with [...] The post US Government Shutdown Begins After Budget Talks Fail: What It Means For Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.006836
-14.29%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 14:50
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe