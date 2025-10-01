2025-10-03 Friday

Chainlink Launches Digital Transfer Agent Standard With UBS Asset Management

Chainlink Launches Digital Transfer Agent Standard With UBS Asset Management

Chainlink’s DTA launch with the UBS marks a major step in scaling tokenized funds and could reshape a $132 trillion industry. The move can strengthen LINK’s role in institutional adoption, potentially boosting demand if more asset managers adopt the standard. After partnership Chainlink with Canton Network, as Crypto News Flash (CNF) highlighted that it was [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/01 15:34
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF's BTC holdings rise to 1,067

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF's BTC holdings rise to 1,067

PANews reported on October 1 that according to an official announcement, Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that its holdings had reached 1,067 bitcoins as of September 30, with a market value of approximately A$184 million.
PANews2025/10/01 15:24
Navigating security challenges at WFIS 2025

Navigating security challenges at WFIS 2025

The post Navigating security challenges at WFIS 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Navigating security challenges at WFIS 2025 TL;DR: The first day of the WFIS 2025 event in the Philippines took place at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City and focused on digital trust, AI deepfakes, and security in finance, with the BSP highlighting the importance of collaboration for a safer financial ecosystem. In this ever-evolving digital transformation era, finance and other vital sectors are revolutionizing. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation increase efficiency, while digital currencies and digital identity offer borderless transactions and safety. Despite rapid innovations, concerns about security and scams persist. Just recently, Interpol has recovered $439 million from voice phishing, romance scams, investment fraud, and money laundering associated with “online gambling, business email compromise and e-commerce fraud.” In the organization’s coordinated operation, they blocked over 68,000 bank accounts and froze 400 digital wallets. This only shows that security is still a must despite the glamor of tech trends. On the first day of the World Financial Information Series 2025 (WFIS) in the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, Philippines, last September 23, digital identity fraud, AI deepfakes, and detecting and overcoming them were the key highlights of the conference. The event brought together organizers—Tradepass, RBAP, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, and FintechAlliance.PH—along with bankers, financial advisors, IT experts, and government officials. The focus was on the latest trends in cybersecurity and the dual role of AI as both a potential tool and a threat in this ongoing battle. Trust and transparency were the driving forces on Day 1 of the World Financial Innovation Series. These two principles are pivotal to the successful adoption of emerging technologies. Catch the full event coverage and interviews coming to https://t.co/2tclTdEeDu soon. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/bQ506zPCO1 — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) September 23, 2025 ‘Building institutional trust in the digital future’ Setting…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:01
Cardano Faces Pressure in Q2 with $20.7B Market Cap and Falling Transactions

Cardano Faces Pressure in Q2 with $20.7B Market Cap and Falling Transactions

Cardano ended the second quarter of 2025 under pressure, as the latest report from Messari revealed declines across key financial indicators. ADA’s price fell 14% quarter-over-quarter to $0.57, dragging its market capitalization down 13% to $20.7 billion. The dip in market cap was slightly cushioned by a 0.4% increase in circulating supply. Even so, ADA […]
Tronweekly2025/10/01 15:00
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years, Joins Board Instead

Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years, Joins Board Instead

TLDR: Ripple CTO David Schwartz confirmed he will step down at year-end, ending 13 years in the role. Schwartz, also known as JoelKatz, will stay active as Ripple Board Member and CTO Emeritus. He plans to spend time with family while continuing XRPL coding and research outside Ripple. Schwartz credited Ripple leaders and XRPL developers [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years, Joins Board Instead appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 14:50
How the U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact XRP ETF Approvals

How the U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact XRP ETF Approvals

The post How the U.S. Government Shutdown Could Impact XRP ETF Approvals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. government officially shut down at midnight on Tuesday after lawmakers failed to pass a funding bill. While shutdowns have happened 21 times since 1980, often causing short-term disruptions, this one comes at a crucial time for the crypto industry, particularly XRP and other crypto ETF filings. Markets Are Calm, but Crypto Could Feel …
CoinPedia2025/10/01 14:47
Trump-Linked USD1 Stablecoin to Launch on Aptos Network October 6

Trump-Linked USD1 Stablecoin to Launch on Aptos Network October 6

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/trump-linked-usd1-stablecoin-to-launch-on/
Coinstats2025/10/01 14:47
XLM Bulls Charge: Is $0.50 the Next Stop After $0.38?

XLM Bulls Charge: Is $0.50 the Next Stop After $0.38?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xlm-bulls-charge/
Coinstats2025/10/01 14:44
Mr Beast, Whales Buy ASTER Token Amid 20% Crash, What’s Next?

Mr Beast, Whales Buy ASTER Token Amid 20% Crash, What’s Next?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/01 14:40
Government Shutdowns Have Meant Crypto Bloodbaths: Bad News Ahead For Bitcoin, Ethereum?

Government Shutdowns Have Meant Crypto Bloodbaths: Bad News Ahead For Bitcoin, Ethereum?

The U.S. federal government shut down at midnight, sending leading cryptocurrencies lower and raising concerns about the market’s short-term outlook.read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 14:39
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe