TL;DR: The first day of the WFIS 2025 event in the Philippines took place at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City and focused on digital trust, AI deepfakes, and security in finance, with the BSP highlighting the importance of collaboration for a safer financial ecosystem. In this ever-evolving digital transformation era, finance and other vital sectors are revolutionizing. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation increase efficiency, while digital currencies and digital identity offer borderless transactions and safety. Despite rapid innovations, concerns about security and scams persist. Just recently, Interpol has recovered $439 million from voice phishing, romance scams, investment fraud, and money laundering associated with "online gambling, business email compromise and e-commerce fraud." In the organization's coordinated operation, they blocked over 68,000 bank accounts and froze 400 digital wallets. This only shows that security is still a must despite the glamor of tech trends. On the first day of the World Financial Information Series 2025 (WFIS) in the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, Philippines, last September 23, digital identity fraud, AI deepfakes, and detecting and overcoming them were the key highlights of the conference. The event brought together organizers—Tradepass, RBAP, Analytics & Artificial Intelligence, and FintechAlliance.PH—along with bankers, financial advisors, IT experts, and government officials. The focus was on the latest trends in cybersecurity and the dual role of AI as both a potential tool and a threat in this ongoing battle. Trust and transparency were the driving forces on Day 1 of the World Financial Innovation Series. These two principles are pivotal to the successful adoption of emerging technologies. Catch the full event coverage and interviews coming to https://t.co/2tclTdEeDu soon. Don't… pic.twitter.com/bQ506zPCO1 — CoinGeek (@RealCoinGeek) September 23, 2025 'Building institutional trust in the digital future' Setting…