Why congress failed to pass the funding bill
The post Why congress failed to pass the funding bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US government shuts down much of its operations after two sides of congress failed to reach an agreement on the funding bill. Approximately 750,000 federal workers will reportedly be left unpaid. What was the cause? Summary The U.S. government shut down on Oct. 1 after Democrats and Republicans failed to pass competing short-term funding bills. While the shutdown is not expected to directly harm crypto markets, it could delay key legislation like the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. On Oct. 1, the US government decided to cease federal operations after Democratic and Republican lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a last-minute government spending bill. The bill required a total of 60 votes to pass senate vote, which could have prevented the government shutdown. According to a report by NPR, Republicans vetoed a bill proposed by Democratic lawmakers designed to provide government funding throughout the end of October. The proposed bill included an extension of healthcare subsidies that would have expired at the end of the year. Another bill was also blocked by the Democrats, who refused to approve the Republican’s bid on a short-term measure that would keep the government funded and running at current levels through Nov. 21, 2025. The bill was dubbed as a clean bill of funding without other initiatives attached, also known as a continuing resolution. Both bills failed to pass the voting threshold of 60 votes. Therefore, the US government proceeded to enact a shutdown on federal operations for the unforeseeable future. Not long after the government shutdown started, both sides began blaming each other over the unintended outcome. Vice President JD Vance blamed Democratic lawmakers for the shutdown, claiming that they are threatening the American people because the Republican side did not concede to their terms. He believes that the US government…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:31
EU Threatens to Ban Dollar Stablecoins, Targeting Circle and Paxos
TLDR The European Central Bank and European Systemic Risk Board are pushing to ban multi-issuance stablecoins in the EU, directly affecting Circle and Paxos operations. Regulators fear that during market stress, investors would rush to redeem stablecoins in the EU, overwhelming local reserves while non-EU reserves remain out of reach. ECB President Christine Lagarde argues [...] The post EU Threatens to Ban Dollar Stablecoins, Targeting Circle and Paxos appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/01 15:31
SEC Faces Heat Over Missing Gensler Texts as Lawmakers Demand Accountability
TLDR: Lawmakers press SEC over lost Gary Gensler texts, citing failures in oversight and recordkeeping across the agency. The SEC Inspector General report found Gensler’s phone stopped syncing for months before a wipe erased key data. House Committee leaders said Gensler’s lost texts included mission-related messages with commissioners and senior staff. The controversy renews scrutiny [...] The post SEC Faces Heat Over Missing Gensler Texts as Lawmakers Demand Accountability appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 15:21
800,000 US government employees face potential pay cuts due to the government shutdown, and Friday's non-farm payroll report is likely to be delayed.
PANews reported on October 1st, according to Jinshi, that the US federal government officially shut down at 12:01 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement on a short-term spending plan. The shutdown comes at a sensitive time for the US labor market: job growth stagnated throughout the summer. Due to the government data center's staff layoff, the September non-farm payroll report, originally scheduled for release this Friday, is likely to be delayed, depriving economists and investors of this crucial benchmark.
PANews
2025/10/01 15:15
Stripe Expands into Stablecoin Issuance with New Open Platform
Stripe launches Open Issuance, enabling businesses to issue stablecoins, powered by Bridge, alongside AI and commerce innovations. Payments leader Stripe has moved into stablecoin technology with the launch of Open Issuance. The platform enables businesses to issue and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code. The announcement was made at Stripe […] The post Stripe Expands into Stablecoin Issuance with New Open Platform appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 15:00
Switzerland’s Sygnum launches BTC Alpha fund, targeting 8-10% Bitcoin yield
Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum is launching a fund to help investors maximize their Bitcoin yield while retaining price exposure. Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum launched a product for investors who want to earn yield on Bitcoin without sacrificing price…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 15:00
SEC Embraces State Trusts as Custodians for Cryptocurrency
SEC allows state trusts as crypto custodians, easing federal custody uncertainty. Recognition facilitates broader institutional access and financial product development. Continue Reading:SEC Embraces State Trusts as Custodians for Cryptocurrency The post SEC Embraces State Trusts as Custodians for Cryptocurrency appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 14:59
Metaplanet increased its holdings by 5,268 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 30,823.
PANews reported on October 1st that Japanese Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet announced on the X platform that it had increased its holdings by 5,268 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 30,823.
PANews
2025/10/01 14:56
Cardano Founder Hails Major Partnership Between Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has publicly celebrated a significant new collaboration: the Midnight Foundation’s partnership with Google Cloud. The Midnight Foundation, the nonprofit dedicated to advancing Cardano’s privacy-focused sidechain, Midnight, confirmed the alliance, which is set to accelerate the development and commercialization of zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology. This partnership represents a crucial milestone for the … Continue reading "Cardano Founder Hails Major Partnership Between Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud" The post Cardano Founder Hails Major Partnership Between Midnight Foundation and Google Cloud appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 14:49
EU Watchdog Recommends Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins Amid Rising Risks
Highlights: The ESRB has recommended a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins in the EU. EU officials warn that multi-issuance stablecoins from non-EU entities could weaken euro oversight. The ECB is advancing the digital euro plans with possible approval by the end of the year and rollout expected by 2029. The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has recommended a ban on stablecoins issued across multiple jurisdictions. The advisory targets coins that operate both inside and outside the European Union. Although the recommendation is not legally binding, it could influence policymakers to adopt tougher restrictions on major issuers. EU proposes to ban multi-issuance stablecoins The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), chaired by ECB President Christine Lagarde , has approved a recommendation to prohibit the issuance of stablecoins under the multi-issuance model, where the same company issues… pic.twitter.com/VySAAl27il — Artyom Tamrazyan (@ArtyomTamrazya2) September 30, 2025 The ESRB also expressed concerns that such digital assets could create a gap in the financial system of Europe. Their interference in multiple legal areas can help them avoid the different levels of control, which raises the possibility of risks remaining hidden. Issuers like Circle and Paxos that operate stablecoins in other jurisdictions would be under increased scrutiny should the proposal have momentum. Officials stressed that stablecoins tied to foreign currencies may also amplify reliance on non-EU assets. This would expose Europe to external market volatility and risks that are not in its control. The ESRB stated that permitting multiple-issuance models with weaker supervision could have a long-term impact on the financial stability. Although the recommendation has no direct legal authority, it is an indication of increased pressure by EU institutions. National authorities could adopt the advice and impose measures that reshape how stablecoin issuers operate in the region. EU Officials Warn of Risks From Multi-Issuance Stablecoins Amid Ban Proposal European officials have continuously emphasized the dangers of stablecoins issued by non-bloc institutions. The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, recently emphasized that stronger policies are necessary to fix the gaps in current oversight. She warned that foreign stablecoins could create blind spots in Europe’s financial framework. BREAKING: ECB’s Lagarde warns of liquidity risks from non EU stablecoins. Calls for strong rules to ensure foreign issuers can meet EU redemption demands in a crisis. #Crypto #Stablecoins #ECB pic.twitter.com/U1vJymbMVP — Pushpendra Singh Digital (@PushpendraTech) September 4, 2025 The market is dominated by stablecoins pegged to the US dollar, which is a prime example. One of the biggest in terms of capitalization is Tether. However, it is pegged to the dollar rather than the euro. The reliance on digital money financed by others has become a source of controversy in Europe, with some sense of sovereignty and resilience being challenged. Authorities in the bloc see the potential for these assets to expand beyond their original purpose. Assuming the rise of adoption, the use of stablecoins issued outside the EU can undermine the impact of systems based on the euro. With the ESRB’s recommendation, the debate around control and stability is moving closer to concrete action. Digital Euro Plans Take Shape Alongside these warnings, the European Central Bank is advancing its work on a digital euro. ECB board member Piero Cipollone recently stated that EU nations could reach a decision by the end of this year. If approved, the digital euro may launch as early as 2029. Officials aim to provide a secure, reliable, and widely accessible form of central bank money in digital form. They also emphasize that the digital euro would be like a complement to physical cash but not a substitute. The idea is to guarantee resilience in the financial system of Europe and provide citizens with a trusted digital alternative. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 14:44
