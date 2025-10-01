2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Launches Regulated Bitcoin Yield Fund Targeting 8–10% Annual Returns

Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Launches Regulated Bitcoin Yield Fund Targeting 8–10% Annual Returns

The post Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Launches Regulated Bitcoin Yield Fund Targeting 8–10% Annual Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum today launched the Starboard Sygnum BTC Alpha Fund, developed with Starboard Digital and Starmark as AIFM, targeting an 8–10% annual return paid in bitcoin via systematic arbitrage strategies that convert trading profits into additional BTC. Designed for professional and institutional investors, the Cayman-domiciled fund offers monthly liquidity, a strict risk-management […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/swiss-crypto-bank-sygnum-launches-regulated-bitcoin-yield-fund-targeting-8-10-annual-returns/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 16:15
Two Crypto Assets That You Should Hold In Your Portfolio In Q4 Are Bitcoin & Remittix

Two Crypto Assets That You Should Hold In Your Portfolio In Q4 Are Bitcoin & Remittix

The post Two Crypto Assets That You Should Hold In Your Portfolio In Q4 Are Bitcoin & Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News As Q4 approaches, serious investors are eyeing which crypto assets deserve a spot in their portfolios. Bitcoin remains the anchor of cryptocurrency portfolios thanks to its liquidity, recognition, and institutional interest.  Into that mix comes Remittix (RTX), now making a splash with its 15% USDT rewards model, a fresh catalyst that demands comparison against Bitcoin. Below, we examine why holding Bitcoin and Remittix in Q4 could form a resilient yet opportunistic combo in a shifting market. Bitcoin: The Foundation of Crypto Portfolios Bitcoin continues to lead in market depth, institutional inflows, and macro capital allocation. In 2025, BTC has already seen over 20% gains, riding demand from ETFs and corporate treasuries. Most recently, Michael Saylor has predicted that Bitcoin will “move up smartly again” toward the end of 2025, banking on macro headwinds fading and cash flows from institutions increasing. Despite those headwinds, Bitcoin’s resilience and dominance make it a logical “core” holding for many portfolios. Remittix Is The High Upside Companion When compared to Bitcoin, Remittix offers a different reward profile. Bitcoin is largely driven by macro trends, institutional capital flows, and network effects. In contrast, Remittix is engineered for payment utility, token incentives, and adoption growth. That means in Q4, Remittix has a higher ceiling than BTC, making it a complementary growth play next to Bitcoin’s anchor strength. At the feature and metrics level, the Remittix team is now VERIFIED by CertiK and Remittix is currently ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre Launch Tokens, a strong signal of security and credibility. Its beta wallet is live, with community users testing real transactions, UX, and integrations. The 15% USDT referral model is now active, letting users claim earned USDT every 24 hours through the Remittix dashboard. Remittix has sold over 673 million tokens, trades at $0.113, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 15:56
UBS Drives Blockchain Shift with New Collaboration

UBS Drives Blockchain Shift with New Collaboration

In a groundbreaking pilot project, UBS Asset Management is exploring the integration of blockchain technology with Chainlink and Swift to advance fund transactions. This effort could transform financial operations without altering current banking frameworks.Continue Reading:UBS Drives Blockchain Shift with New Collaboration
Coinstats 2025/10/01 15:54
US Government Shutdown Officially Starts After Political Stalemate — What Does It Mean For Crypto?

US Government Shutdown Officially Starts After Political Stalemate — What Does It Mean For Crypto?

The first US government shutdown in six years threatens broad disruption and could delay expected approvals of spot altcoin ETFs.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 15:51
Chainlink, UBS, and Swift Enhance Fund Transactions with Blockchain Integration

Chainlink, UBS, and Swift Enhance Fund Transactions with Blockchain Integration

UBS, Chainlink, and Swift are piloting a blockchain fund transaction collaboration. The initiative allows blockchain transactions without changing existing banking infrastructure. Continue Reading:Chainlink, UBS, and Swift Enhance Fund Transactions with Blockchain Integration The post Chainlink, UBS, and Swift Enhance Fund Transactions with Blockchain Integration appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 15:47
BTC Breaks $114K, ETFs Fuel Massive October Rally

BTC Breaks $114K, ETFs Fuel Massive October Rally

The post BTC Breaks $114K, ETFs Fuel Massive October Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin ETFs add $947 million in two days, fueling renewed institutional demand and price strength. Price holds above $114,000 with traders targeting $118K–$119K liquidity cluster as the next breakout zone. Support remains near $107K–$108K, but sustained ETF inflows could drive Bitcoin toward new highs soon. BTC Breaks $114K, ETFs Fuel Massive October Rally Bitcoin (BTC)moved past $114,000 after a surge of buying through spot exchange-traded funds. Data shows ETFs brought in $518 million on September 29 and another $429.9 million on September 30, totaling $947.9 million in just two days. This was the strongest back-to-back inflow streak in September. Fidelity, BlackRock, Bitwise, and Ark were the main drivers. Fidelity recorded $298.7 million on September 29 and $54.7 million on September 30. BlackRock added $199.4 million, while Bitwise and Ark also posted notable gains. These flows reversed earlier outflows seen in mid-September, pointing to renewed institutional activity. Bitcoin Price Above $114K Bitcoin is currently priced at $114,381, with a daily trading volume of $53.3 billion. The asset has increased 0.39% in the last 24 hours and 2% over the past week. The move above $114,000 followed a period of sideways action, where the price briefly dipped close to $107,000 in September. Commenting on the recent buying,  market watcher Cas Abbé stated,  “In just 2 days, ETFs have bought $947 million in $BTC. This has helped push BTC above $114K.”  Bitcoin ETFs buying have accelerated now. In just 2 days, ETFs have bought $947 million in $BTC. This has helped push BTC above $114K and is now looking strong. It seems like BTC wants a new ATH in October. pic.twitter.com/kDEO2pgieA — Cas Abbé (@cas_abbe) October 1, 2025 The strong flows have been linked directly to the rebound in price, showing the influence of ETF demand. Key Liquidity Levels Liquidity data…
Bitcoin
BTC$120,189.96+2.52%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00504+6.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 15:46
Solana (SOL) Price: Drop to $205 Shakes Out Weak Hands While Institutions Buy the Dip

Solana (SOL) Price: Drop to $205 Shakes Out Weak Hands While Institutions Buy the Dip

TLDR Solana price dropped to $204.17 on Tuesday after fears of a US government shutdown rattled markets, but quickly recovered to trade above $209.50 Retail traders using leverage were liquidated during the flash crash, while institutional investors bought the dip according to on-chain data Traditional stock markets reversed losses with the DOW hitting another record [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Drop to $205 Shakes Out Weak Hands While Institutions Buy the Dip appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$232.54+6.02%
Coincentral 2025/10/01 15:39
Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming?

Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming?

The post Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-etfs-see-record-inflows-as-eth-breaks-4000/
Ethereum
ETH$4,485.84+4.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 15:33
XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit after 13 years

XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit after 13 years

XRP price held steady at $2.85 as Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz announced plans to step down after 13 years, with traders weighing leadership changes against broader market signals. XRP was trading at $2.85 at the time of writing,…
XRP
XRP$3.0562+4.11%
Crypto.news 2025/10/01 15:05
Trump Family’s USD1 Stablecoin Set to Launch on Aptos Network

Trump Family's USD1 Stablecoin Set to Launch on Aptos Network

The post Trump Family’s USD1 Stablecoin Set to Launch on Aptos Network appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Donald Trump Jr. and WLFI CEO Zach Witkoff announced that World Liberty Financial’s USD1 stablecoin will launch on the Aptos network on October 6. Witkoff told Reuters the company will also introduce a debit card that connects crypto assets to everyday spending. In addition, WLFI is exploring tokenization of real-world assets, including real estate, oil, …
CoinPedia 2025/10/01 15:02
