Krypto správy
2025-10-03 Friday
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Can You Buy October? Modeling MLB Playoffs Odds By Payroll
The post Can You Buy October? Modeling MLB Playoffs Odds By Payroll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: The Los Angeles Dodgers pose on the field after defeating the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images The MLB playoffs are underway, and once again, high spending has not guaranteed postseason success for the New York Mets. With a payroll exceeding $340 million, the Mets will not be participating in October baseball. They are the only team with a total payroll above $250 million to miss the playoffs this season. At the other end of the financial spectrum, the Cleveland Guardians clinched the AL Central while spending less than $100 million. This sharp contrast highlights a long-standing question in Major League Baseball: to what extent does payroll influence a team’s chances of reaching the postseason? To answer this, I built a model to estimate the probability of making the playoffs based on team payroll. The goal is not only to measure the strength of the relationship between spending and success, but also to identify potential thresholds where additional payroll begins to yield diminishing returns. With the expanded playoff format and increasing payrolls, understanding this relationship is more relevant than ever. MLB Payroll Data I used payroll data from Spotrac and limited the analysis to the current 12-team playoff era (2022 to present) and adjusted all monetary figures to 2025 U.S. dollars for inflation consistency. Since 2022, the median team payroll has risen from $137.5 million to $162.0 million, reflecting a steady year-over-year increase in league-wide spending. While the overall distribution of payrolls has remained relatively consistent, the data also reveals persistent disparities between the highest- and lowest-spending teams. The box-and-whisker plot shows the full distribution…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 16:38
World’s Largest Bitcoin Bust: $6.7B in BTC Seized from Chinese Woman in UK
Qian’s massive crypto fraud spanned years, tricked over 128,000 Chinese victims, hiding billions in bitcoin. UK police recovered 61,000 bitcoin worth $6.7bn, marking the world’s biggest cryptocurrency seizure. A Chinese national has been convicted in the UK following what investigators describe as the biggest single Bitcoin seizure in the world. Authorities recovered 61,000 bitcoin valued [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/01 16:30
Can Cardano Price Hold $0.80 As eToro Staking Expands Access?
The post Can Cardano Price Hold $0.80 As eToro Staking Expands Access? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analysts highlight $0.75–$0.80 support band as a key technical base for Cardano price. eToro launched Cardano staking in the US, offering access to over 40M users. Charts showed potential upside targets at $0.82–$0.85 if momentum held. Cardano price traded near important support levels in late September 2025, with participants weighing whether the token’s next move would confirm a breakout or expose further downside. eToro’s staking launch in the United States added a new catalyst, expanding ADA’s reach to millions of users. Analysts said the combination of technical support and adoption trends placed the token at a pivotal point. Cardano Price Defends Bull Market Support Traders observed that Cardano price held its ground along the so-called bull market support band on weekly charts. This level, often viewed as a dynamic moving average zone, functioned as a support base through most of the year. Analyst Jordan noted that ADA had been climbing gradually since early 2025 while repeatedly bouncing from this support. He said this pattern suggested underlying strength, with the $0.75–$0.80 zone forming a crucial reference for both chart watchers and sentiment. If ADA price continued to defend this area, Jordan projected the possibility of higher highs later in the year. He mentioned that, based on past cycles, such resilience often preceded stronger rallies. However, a decisive break below this band could shift momentum back to sellers and pressure the token further. At the time of writing, the ADA price was around $0.80. It had risen 0.39% in the past 24 hours, declined 1.29% over the past week, and was down 0.05% in the past month. Cardano Price Chart | Source: Investor Jordan, X Market Views Cardano Price as Undervalued Beyond chart levels, several community voices framed Cardano price as misaligned with its fundamentals. Commentator WhaleFUD said that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 16:29
Sui Price: Coinbase Futures Launch Set for October 20 as Token Holds Key Support
TLDR Coinbase Derivatives will launch SUI futures trading on October 20, 2025 SUI price currently sits at $3.16 and is holding above its ascending support trendline The token has delivered strong rallies from this support level before, including a 121% surge in April and 81% climb in July Technical analysis points to a potential 44% [...] The post Sui Price: Coinbase Futures Launch Set for October 20 as Token Holds Key Support appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/01 16:28
Circle, Deutsche Börse Set To Boost EU Stablecoin Adoption
The post Circle, Deutsche Börse Set To Boost EU Stablecoin Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle, Deutsche Börse Set To Boost EU Stablecoin Adoption Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/circle-deutsche-borse-partner-stablecoin-europe/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 16:24
Sui and Polkadot ETFs from 21Shares listed on DTCC website
The post Sui and Polkadot ETFs from 21Shares listed on DTCC website appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Sui and Polkadot exchange-traded funds from 21Shares have been listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s National Securities Clearing Corporation list as they await regulatory approval. Summary 21Shares’ SUI and Polkadot ETFs have been listed on the DTCC’s clearing list under tickers TSUI and TDOT. SUI and DOT prices slipped despite initial gains. Analysts believe the chances of SEC approval are high, especially following recent regulatory developments. According to the DTCC’s updated list, 21Shares SUI ETF was added under the ticker TSUI, while the DOT ETF was listed under the ticker TDOT, which clears them for listing and settlement. SUI and Polkadot ETFs added to DTCC website | Source DTCC A DTCC listing is a routine step that precedes an ETF’s potential launch and doesn’t confirm regulatory approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Over the past weeks, the DTCC has added a number of crypto ETFs to its list, including funds tied to Solana, XRP, Hedera, and Dogecoin. As of Oct. 1, neither of the ETFs has been approved by the agency, but these listings can be considered a sign that issuers are laying the operational groundwork as they likely expect an SEC approval soon. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have previously placed the odds of approval for the Polkadot and Sui ETFs at around 90 percent and 60 percent, respectively. However, following some recent regulatory developments, these odds have likely improved as the SEC appears to be moving toward a more streamlined review process for crypto-linked funds. On Sep. 29, the agency withdrew its delay notices for at least 16 applications for exchange-traded fund products based on Solana, XRP, and other tokens, just days after it approved new generic listing standards for crypto-based ETFs. In a recent X post, Balchunas said these developments…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 16:13
Tether’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Buy Triggers Market Bubble Concerns, CEO Warns
The post Tether’s $1 Billion Bitcoin Buy Triggers Market Bubble Concerns, CEO Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 16:06
Bo Hines – Cointelegraph Magazine
The post Bo Hines – Cointelegraph Magazine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether USA CEO Bo Hines says it wasn’t an easy decision to step down as the head of US President Donald Trump’s digital assets council. “It certainly was difficult,” Hines tells Magazine during a sit-down interview at Korea Blockchain Week, but he “felt like that was the right time.” “We had positioned the United States to be the crypto capital of the world. That’s what the president asked us to do,” the 30-year-old explains. Hines’ resignation on Aug. 9 came just days after Trump’s digital asset council released the 180-day report on digital assets. The timing left Hines feeling confident that the groundwork, guidelines, and framework for the US crypto industry were on the right track, as he intended to start exploring opportunities back in the private sector. Hines says the digital assets report is “the most comprehensive report that’s ever been produced, in terms of regulatory framework, at least, giving the guidance of what we wanted to see…in terms of market structure as well.” The report outlined policy recommendations for regulating crypto in the US, including crypto market structure, jurisdictional oversight, banking regulations, promoting US dollar hegemony through stablecoins and taxation of cryptocurrencies. Hines’ resignation cleared the way for Patrick Witt Hine’s departure opened the door for his deputy, Patrick Witt, to take the reins, which Hines said would give the council a fresh leading voice as it tackles more crypto legislation, such as the digital asset market structure bill, which is currently moving through the Senate. “Going into a new round of legislative battles, it’s always good to have a fresh voice in the room…and I wanted to make sure that Patrick [Witt] was afforded that opportunity.” Hines’s departure also came just two weeks after Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin legislation that Hines played a crucial…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 16:03
Cardano (ADA) Price: Consolidation Continues as SEC Changes ETF Approval Process
TLDR Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.80, stuck in a tight range between $0.75 and $0.85 for several weeks with low trading volume. The SEC has directed ETF issuers including Grayscale to withdraw their 19b-4 applications for Cardano ETFs in favor of new Generic Listing Standards that could speed up approval. Bloomberg analysts give Cardano [...] The post Cardano (ADA) Price: Consolidation Continues as SEC Changes ETF Approval Process appeared first on CoinCentral.
ADA
$0.8712
+3.32%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 15:56
Thinking Strategically About AI And Warfare Via An Outside-The-Box Lawful Frame Of Mind
The post Thinking Strategically About AI And Warfare Via An Outside-The-Box Lawful Frame Of Mind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advanced AI is being immersed in all stages of the war cycle, so we need to ensure that international rules and laws are aligned accordingly. getty In today’s column, I examine the rapidly evolving and altogether acrimonious debate about whether and how AI should or should not be used as a tool for weaponization amidst the waging of wars. You probably have heard or read about the efforts to embed modern-era AI into all manner of weaponry. The temptation to do so is immense. A frequent argument is that using the latest AI in this way is pretty much required due to an arms race underway. AI is the newest wonder-weapon of choice. Those that don’t incorporate AI into their military wares will be at a severe competitive disadvantage and wide open to being crushed by those that do extensively adopt AI militarily. A recently published research article by the esteemed professor and researcher Dr. Asaf Lubin provides crucial insights into the AI and warfare topic, especially revealing intriguing considerations for how we might seek to reimagine international law when it comes to preparations for warfare. We all need to mindfully think outside the box on these life-or-death matters. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). Systems Development Life Cycle Before I dive into the mainstay topic at hand, I’d like to provide a seemingly off-tangent foundational setting that will be useful when addressing the sobering warfare considerations. You will see momentarily the logic for my starting the discussion in this fashion. Please hang in there. Nearly anyone who has ever been involved with developing a new system of one kind or another…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 15:50
