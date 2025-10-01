2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Best Crypto Presales: MoonBull Rockets Past 600 Holders, Drawing Investor Excitement as Bitcoin and Aster Climb

Best Crypto Presales: MoonBull Rockets Past 600 Holders, Drawing Investor Excitement as Bitcoin and Aster Climb

Learn how MoonBull is one of the best crypto presales, offering updates on Bitcoin and Aster. Massive ROI, early access, and staking rewards await investors.
Aster
ASTER$1.8401+9.71%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01538+2.60%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 16:45
Podiel
Best Crypto Presale To Buy in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Picks

Best Crypto Presale To Buy in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Picks

The best crypto presale to purchase in September is Lyno AI. Its Early Bird level allows you to own tokens at a very low price of only $0.050. This  describes the presale process and discusses why analysts believe that this AI-based project will experience a significant price increase. 806,000+ Tokens Sold Already—How Long Before the […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Picks appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1283+4.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0149-1.06%
Podiel
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 16:35
Podiel
Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High on Plans to Expand Prediction Markets in UK and Europe

Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High on Plans to Expand Prediction Markets in UK and Europe

TLDR Robinhood is planning to expand its prediction markets product to the UK and Europe after its successful US launch in partnership with Kalshi The company is in discussions with the UK Financial Conduct Authority to determine regulatory classification and compliance requirements Robinhood has already processed over 4 billion event contracts, with more than half [...] The post Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High on Plans to Expand Prediction Markets in UK and Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07001-0.44%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 16:33
Podiel
David Schwartz Steps Back as Ripple CTO After 13 Years

David Schwartz Steps Back as Ripple CTO After 13 Years

The post David Schwartz Steps Back as Ripple CTO After 13 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dennis Jarosch will take over engineering leadership. His announcement briefly lifted XRP’s price before a slight dip. At the same time, US crypto hiring is booming as new legislation like the Genius Act and pro-crypto policies under President Trump drive talent back to the country. Firms are shifting focus from technical hires to commercial roles, while companies like Ripple, Coinbase expand their US crypto teams. David Schwartz Ends Daily CTO Duties David Schwartz, one of the most recognized people in the cryptocurrency world and Ripple Labs’ chief technology officer, announced that he will be stepping back from his daily responsibilities at the company after more than 13 years of service. In a post that was shared on X, Schwartz revealed that by the end of the year he will no longer serve as Ripple’s CTO in an active capacity, although he will stay closely connected to both the company and the XRP community.  He is known as one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger, and first joined Ripple in 2011 as a cryptographer and rose to the role of CTO in 2018. He helped steer the company through a period of impressive growth and challenges. Schwartz said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and returning to hobbies he set aside during his years of leadership. However, he assured supporters that his involvement with Ripple and the XRP ecosystem is far from over, as he will continue to engage with the community. He will keep an honorary role as CTO emeritus and will also take a position on Ripple’s board of directors.  Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz as a “true OG in crypto,” and recognized his pivotal contributions to the blockchain industry. The company also confirmed that Dennis Jarosch, Ripple’s senior vice president of…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013685-5.07%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18844+0.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0573+4.14%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:31
Podiel
World Liberty Financial Turns to Tokenizing Real Assets

World Liberty Financial Turns to Tokenizing Real Assets

The post World Liberty Financial Turns to Tokenizing Real Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial is setting its sights on one of the biggest frontiers in crypto: the tokenization of real-world assets. Backed by Donald Trump Jr. and led by CEO Zack Witkoff, the project is already behind USD1, a fast-growing stablecoin, and WLFI, its governance token. Now, the team wants to bring commodities like oil, gas, cotton, and timber onto the blockchain, paired with USD1 as the stable and transparent bridge. Announced during Token2049 in Singapore, the move signals World Liberty’s ambition to expand beyond currency and governance tokens into a broader financial ecosystem that blends traditional assets with on-chain innovation. Exploring Tokenized Real-World Assets   World Liberty Financial, the Trump-backed crypto initiative, is moving beyond its initial token launches to explore tokenization of real-world assets. According to CEO Zack Witkoff, the project is actively working on bringing commodities such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber on chain. Witkoff emphasized that these types of assets are natural candidates for blockchain trading, describing commodities as both interesting and necessary to modernize through tokenization. USD1: The Stablecoin at the Core The company plans to pair these tokenized assets with its USD1 stablecoin, positioning it as the trustworthy and transparent backbone for such trades. Witkoff called USD1 the “money for the future of finance,” highlighting its rapid growth. Since launch, USD1 has risen to become the fifth largest stablecoin globally, reaching a market capitalization of about $2.7 billion. Expanding Blockchain Ecosystem World Liberty Financial currently operates with two core tokens: WLFI, its governance token, giving the community a voice in the project’s direction. USD1, its dollar-pegged stablecoin, now expanding to the Aptos blockchain, making it the first Move-based chain to support USD1. This expansion reflects the team’s intent to broaden accessibility and adoption across different ecosystems. Upcoming Products and Services Beyond tokenization and stablecoin…
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04023-8.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.08055+3.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013685-5.07%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:10
Podiel
‘Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years’ – Tom Lee

‘Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years’ – Tom Lee

Corporate entities and people are too busy betting on Ethereum these days.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000243-3.57%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.54-0.70%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01805+3.61%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 16:00
Podiel
Token Terminal Joins Boba Network to Advance On-Chain Data Analytics

Token Terminal Joins Boba Network to Advance On-Chain Data Analytics

Token Terminal and Boba Network’s partnership is focused on enhancing on-chain data and analytics while also improving transparency in stakeholder reporting.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131+4.38%
Boba
BOBA$0.08866+1.10%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 16:00
Podiel
Strong Inflows in Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs Led by BlackRock! Here's All the Data

Strong Inflows in Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs Led by BlackRock! Here's All the Data

According to SoSoValue data, remarkable net inflows were recorded in Ethereum and Bitcoin spot ETFs on September 30. Continue Reading: Strong Inflows in Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs Led by BlackRock! Here's All the Data
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+5.02%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007589-10.48%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 15:47
Podiel
Ethereum Ve Bitcoin Spot ETF’lerinde BlackRock Liderliğinde Güçlü Girişler Yaşandı! İşte Tüm Veriler

Ethereum Ve Bitcoin Spot ETF’lerinde BlackRock Liderliğinde Güçlü Girişler Yaşandı! İşte Tüm Veriler

SoSoValue verilerine göre, 30 Eylül’de Ethereum ve Bitcoin spot ETF’lerinde dikkat çekici net girişler kaydedildi. Ethereum ve Bitcoin Spot ETF’lerine Güçlü Giriş: BlackRock Lider Konumda Ethereum spot ETF’leri toplamda 127 milyon dolar net giriş görürken, listelenen dokuz fonun hiçbiri net çıkış yaşamadı. Günün en büyük girişi, BlackRock’un ETHA ETF’ine oldu. ETHA tek başına 127 milyon […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
LayerNet
NET$0.00007589-10.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013685-5.07%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 15:45
Podiel
MoonBull Ignites Uptober Rally as Best Crypto in October While Stellar and Bitcoin Cash Blow Up

MoonBull Ignites Uptober Rally as Best Crypto in October While Stellar and Bitcoin Cash Blow Up

Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could become the next big one, transforming small investments into life-changing fortunes? History has shown that early believers in meme coins have reaped massive rewards, and the market is once again buzzing. While Stellar continues to hold strong with privacy enthusiasts and Bitcoin Cash keeps climbing with impressive daily […]
Everscale
EVER$0.01873+2.63%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003265-16.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002542+3.50%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 15:45
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe