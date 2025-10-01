David Schwartz Steps Back as Ripple CTO After 13 Years

The post David Schwartz Steps Back as Ripple CTO After 13 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dennis Jarosch will take over engineering leadership. His announcement briefly lifted XRP’s price before a slight dip. At the same time, US crypto hiring is booming as new legislation like the Genius Act and pro-crypto policies under President Trump drive talent back to the country. Firms are shifting focus from technical hires to commercial roles, while companies like Ripple, Coinbase expand their US crypto teams. David Schwartz Ends Daily CTO Duties David Schwartz, one of the most recognized people in the cryptocurrency world and Ripple Labs’ chief technology officer, announced that he will be stepping back from his daily responsibilities at the company after more than 13 years of service. In a post that was shared on X, Schwartz revealed that by the end of the year he will no longer serve as Ripple’s CTO in an active capacity, although he will stay closely connected to both the company and the XRP community. He is known as one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger, and first joined Ripple in 2011 as a cryptographer and rose to the role of CTO in 2018. He helped steer the company through a period of impressive growth and challenges. Schwartz said he looks forward to spending more time with his family and returning to hobbies he set aside during his years of leadership. However, he assured supporters that his involvement with Ripple and the XRP ecosystem is far from over, as he will continue to engage with the community. He will keep an honorary role as CTO emeritus and will also take a position on Ripple’s board of directors. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz as a “true OG in crypto,” and recognized his pivotal contributions to the blockchain industry. The company also confirmed that Dennis Jarosch, Ripple’s senior vice president of…