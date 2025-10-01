World Liberty Financial Turns to Tokenizing Real Assets
The post World Liberty Financial Turns to Tokenizing Real Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial is setting its sights on one of the biggest frontiers in crypto: the tokenization of real-world assets. Backed by Donald Trump Jr. and led by CEO Zack Witkoff, the project is already behind USD1, a fast-growing stablecoin, and WLFI, its governance token. Now, the team wants to bring commodities like oil, gas, cotton, and timber onto the blockchain, paired with USD1 as the stable and transparent bridge. Announced during Token2049 in Singapore, the move signals World Liberty’s ambition to expand beyond currency and governance tokens into a broader financial ecosystem that blends traditional assets with on-chain innovation. Exploring Tokenized Real-World Assets World Liberty Financial, the Trump-backed crypto initiative, is moving beyond its initial token launches to explore tokenization of real-world assets. According to CEO Zack Witkoff, the project is actively working on bringing commodities such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber on chain. Witkoff emphasized that these types of assets are natural candidates for blockchain trading, describing commodities as both interesting and necessary to modernize through tokenization. USD1: The Stablecoin at the Core The company plans to pair these tokenized assets with its USD1 stablecoin, positioning it as the trustworthy and transparent backbone for such trades. Witkoff called USD1 the “money for the future of finance,” highlighting its rapid growth. Since launch, USD1 has risen to become the fifth largest stablecoin globally, reaching a market capitalization of about $2.7 billion. Expanding Blockchain Ecosystem World Liberty Financial currently operates with two core tokens: WLFI, its governance token, giving the community a voice in the project’s direction. USD1, its dollar-pegged stablecoin, now expanding to the Aptos blockchain, making it the first Move-based chain to support USD1. This expansion reflects the team’s intent to broaden accessibility and adoption across different ecosystems. Upcoming Products and Services Beyond tokenization and stablecoin…
