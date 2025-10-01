2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Bridging the divide: Merchant adoption of digital assets has stalled | Opinion

Bridging the divide: Merchant adoption of digital assets has stalled | Opinion

The primary reason for the stalled adoption of digital assets by merchants is a lack of educational material around the technological changes.
Crypto.news2025/10/01 16:43
Dogecoin, Pepe & Remittix: Which Is Set For 20x Gains Before January?

Dogecoin, Pepe & Remittix: Which Is Set For 20x Gains Before January?

With the market showing signs of recovery, traders are hunting for the next breakout altcoin. Dogecoin and Pepe remain fan favourites, each backed by massive communities and meme-fueled momentum. But a new contender, Remittix (RTX), is quickly entering the conversation, boasting over $26.8 million in presale funding, live wallet testing, and a growing user base […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 16:39
Find Mining introduces a new mobile-based mining solution for its users

Find Mining introduces a new mobile-based mining solution for its users

XRP slides 25% in September, but Find Mining’s new mobile mining app offers holders an interesting income alternative. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/10/01 16:38
Durov bought “thousands of bitcoins” at $700 and predicted the asset would rise to $1 million

Durov bought “thousands of bitcoins” at $700 and predicted the asset would rise to $1 million

Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, gave an interview to Lex Friedman, where, in particular, he talked about his faith and investment in the first cryptocurrency. According to him, he bought the first “several thousand bitcoins” back in 2013 at a price of around $700. Durov said that the following year, after the […] Сообщение Durov bought “thousands of bitcoins” at $700 and predicted the asset would rise to $1 million появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/01 16:36
Can Ethereum price stay above $4,100 after BitMine’s $213m buy?

Can Ethereum price stay above $4,100 after BitMine’s $213m buy?

The post Can Ethereum price stay above $4,100 after BitMine’s $213m buy? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a volatile stretch that briefly pushed it below $3,900, Ethereum is now holding steady near $4,100 as corporate accumulation provides support. Summary Ethereum price is holding near $4,130, down 1.6% in the past 24 hours. The asset staged a mild recovery after briefly dipping below $3,900 last week. BitMine purchased over 51,000 ETH worth $213 million today, following a $127 million acquisition just a day ago. Ethereum remains in a short-term descending channel, with $4,100 as key support and $4,330 as resistance at the 30-day SMA. Ethereum price at press time is hovering around $4,130, down about 1.6% over the past 24 hours, according to market data from crypto.news. Following a multi-week decline that briefly pushed the token below $3,900, modest gains in recent days have helped the second-largest crypto asset stage a mild recovery. Though still in the red for the week and month, ETH (ETH) is now holding above the $4,100 mark, fueling expectations that it may be on track to retest its recent highs. Among several factors keeping Ethereum firm is strong corporate accumulation. BitMine, the largest corporate holder of ETH, has been on a buying streak, adding around 51,255 ETH valued at about $213 million earlier today. The move came less than 24 hours after another large-scale purchase, when on-chain trackers spotlighted BitMine-linked wallets acquiring over 30,000 ETH valued at about $127 million. BitMine is not the only corporate treasury adding weight to Ethereum’s support levels. BitDigital also stepped up this week, announcing a $100 million convertible note offering aimed at boosting its ETH reserves. These aggressive bets from corporate treasuries have reinforced price stability for Ethereum, now raising the question of whether they can provide the momentum needed for a stronger recovery. Ethereum price outlook: Can $4,100 hold? The daily chart shows ETH trading…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:28
Nasdaq Wants BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Its Board

Nasdaq Wants BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Its Board

TLDR: Nasdaq filed with the SEC to list BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, aiming to expand crypto-linked investment access. The ETF combines Bitcoin exposure with a premium income strategy, according to SEC filing No. 34-104148. A Nasdaq listing could attract income-seeking investors while strengthening Bitcoin’s presence in institutional portfolios. SEC approval remains pending, and the [...] The post Nasdaq Wants BlackRock’s Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Its Board appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 16:27
Top 3 Altcoins Poised for 100x ROI: Ozak AI, Pepe, and Dogecoin

Top 3 Altcoins Poised for 100x ROI: Ozak AI, Pepe, and Dogecoin

Crypto markets in 2025 are buzzing with speculation as the next bull run takes shape. While Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to lead the market, altcoins are where investors are eyeing exponential upside.
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 16:15
US Government Shutdown Hits: What’s Next for the Crypto Market?

US Government Shutdown Hits: What’s Next for the Crypto Market?

TLDR: US government is now shut down, affecting 750,000 workers daily and halting many federal services. Gold surged to new highs as safe-haven demand rose with fiscal gridlock in Washington. The US dollar’s drop and inflation fears push crypto into a volatile, yield-hunt regime. Markets now face higher $VIX risk amid short volatility positions and [...] The post US Government Shutdown Hits: What’s Next for the Crypto Market? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 16:01
SUI Declines 3% as $144M Token Unlock Spurs Selloff

SUI Declines 3% as $144M Token Unlock Spurs Selloff

The post SUI Declines 3% as $144M Token Unlock Spurs Selloff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI, the native token of the Sui network, fell 3.3% over the past 24 hours, slipping from $3.32 to $3.21 as traders hit the sell button. The token broke through its $3.26 support late in the session, a move that confirmed downward momentum and brought the asset closer to the $3.20 psychological threshold, CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis model found. The move came as the broader crypto market, measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index, fell about 2% over the past 24 hours. Volume data underscored the selling conviction. Transactions spiked well above the daily average of 6.9 million on two occasions, suggesting coordinated exits by large holders. The pressure comes as SUI Corporation begins a $143.9 million token unlock, releasing 44 million tokens between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. This is one of the largest scheduled distributions in a week, which will see more than $773 million worth of cryptocurrency vesting events. Similar unlocks from projects like Ethena ($126.8 million), Eigen ($68.6 million), and Optimism ($21.3 million) are weighing on sentiment across the sector. For traders, the concern is twofold: technical weakness and fresh supply. Even if demand stays flat, the extra supply can pressure prices lower, forcing difficult allocation decisions. With altcoins broadly under pressure, the next test for SUI will be whether buyers defend the $3.20 level or allow further downside as the unlock cycle continues. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/sui-declines-3-as-usd144m-token-unlock-spurs-selloff
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:00
Bug Bounties Hit Limits as AI Puts Crypto Hackers on Equal Footing

Bug Bounties Hit Limits as AI Puts Crypto Hackers on Equal Footing

Immunefi CEO Mitchell Amador told Decrypt AI has armed hackers with tools once exclusive to security firms, reducing costs to pennies.
Coinstats2025/10/01 15:53
