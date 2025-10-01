2025-10-03 Friday

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $55 million, mainly due to short positions.

Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $55 million, mainly due to short positions.

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Coinglass data, the entire network had a liquidation of US$55.1218 million in the past hour, of which short positions had a liquidation of US$46.1280 million and long positions had a liquidation of US$8.9938 million.
1$0.006823-14.46%
PANews2025/10/01 16:41
BNB Chain: The team has regained full access to the X account

BNB Chain: The team has regained full access to the X account

PANews reported on October 1st that BNB Chain posted on the X platform that the team has regained full access to the X account.
PANews2025/10/01 16:29
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged PUMP long position.

A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged PUMP long position.

According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 2x leveraged PUMP long order, with a position of 800 million PUMP.
PANews2025/10/01 16:28
Stripe Lets Companies Build Their Own Stablecoins With New Platform

Stripe Lets Companies Build Their Own Stablecoins With New Platform

TLDR Stripe launched Open Issuance, a platform that lets companies create custom stablecoins with minimal coding requirements. Phantom’s CASH token is the first stablecoin to launch through the platform, with Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD joining soon. The platform uses infrastructure from Bridge, which Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion last year. Stripe introduced the Agentic [...] The post Stripe Lets Companies Build Their Own Stablecoins With New Platform appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 16:21
Door to Institutional Crypto Investment Opens in 2025

Door to Institutional Crypto Investment Opens in 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/institutional-crypto-investment-2025/
Coinstats2025/10/01 16:00
LINK Price Prediction: Can LINK Overcome $47 Resistance?

LINK Price Prediction: Can LINK Overcome $47 Resistance?

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at $21.45, falling by 1.65% over the last 24 hours. The trading volume increased by 6.6% and currently stands at $714.28 million. Such a gain in volume is an indication of great interest in the market, and therefore, this implies that its investors are forming an active interest in LINK […]
Chainlink
LINK$22.98+2.08%
Tronweekly2025/10/01 16:00
The “Insider Whale” transferred 668,000 USDC to GMX to open a 95x leveraged Bitcoin short position, with the liquidation price at $115,131.

The “Insider Whale” transferred 668,000 USDC to GMX to open a 95x leveraged Bitcoin short position, with the liquidation price at $115,131.

PANews reported on October 1st that an insider whale, monitored by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, had just closed his entire XRP short position on Hyperliquid. He had transferred 4.22 million USDC to Hyperliquid five days prior to starting the short position, but today, only 668,000 USDC remained, representing a $3.55 million loss. He withdrew the remaining 668,000 USDC from Hyperliquid and transferred it to GMX. He then shorted $59.89 million worth of BTC using 95x leverage, opening at $114,560 and liquidating at $115,131.
PANews2025/10/01 15:56
BTC Breaks $114K, ETFs Fuel Massive October Rally

BTC Breaks $114K, ETFs Fuel Massive October Rally

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/btc-breaks-114k-etfs-fuel-massive-rally/
Coinstats2025/10/01 15:44
Thumzup Invests $2.5M in DogeHash to Strengthen Dogecoin Mining Operations

Thumzup Invests $2.5M in DogeHash to Strengthen Dogecoin Mining Operations

Highlights: Thumzup invests $2.5M in DogeHash as part of efforts to expand its Dogecoin mining operations. The funding will accelerate the deployment of DigeHash’s next-generation ASIC miners. Thumzup CEO said the move reflects the company’s desire to establish a premier DOGE mining company. Donald Trump’s family-backed Thumzup Media Corporation has invested $2.5 million in DogeHash Technologies to boost Dogecoin (DOGE) mining operations. The company announced the move in a press release on September 30, underscoring its strong faith in Dogecoin and crypto mining operations. According to the press release, the new funding will accelerate the deployment of DogeHash’s next-generation ASIC miners, with over 500 new machines expected to be added to its fleet. The expansion could increase the company’s total mining rigs to over 4,000 by the end of this year. Thumzup announces $2.5 million capital infusion into DogeHash Technologies to expand its #Dogecoin mining capacity. Strategic funding expected to accelerate fleet deployment to over 4,000 ASIC miners. Read the press release: https://t.co/DWw17VG5gj $TZUP $DOGE pic.twitter.com/fqwV6NAmSI — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) September 30, 2025 The financing follows Thumzup’s recent purchase of approximately 7.5 million DOGE for $2 million at an average cost of $0.2665 per token. Crypto2Community reported the acquisition on September 18, adding that it closely followed a stock offering that raised $50 million for the company. Moreover, the $2.5 million investment arrived ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash. On August 20, Crypto2Community reported that DogeHash shareholders will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares as part of the mining firm’s purchase agreement. For context, DogeHash runs large-scale mining for Dogecoin and Litecoin (LTC). Upon completion of the acquisition, the mining company’s name will change to DogeHash Technologies Holdings Inc., and it will trade under the market ticker symbol XDOG. Meanwhile, sources familiar with the deal expect it to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Company Executives React as Thumzup Invests $2.5M in DogeHash Robert Steele, Thumzup’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), expressed excitement about the recent development in the Dogecoin ecosystem. He said that Thumzup is looking forward to establishing a premier DOGE mining company in partnership with DogeHash. Parker Scott, DogeHash’s CEO, appreciated Thumzup for investing in his company despite the pending acquisition deal. “These funds are anticipated to add more than 500 ASIC miners to our fleet, expanding our efficiency and scale during a pivotal period for the Dogecoin market,” the CEO added. Trump family–affiliated Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) provided $2.5 million to DogeHash Technologies to expand Dogecoin mining and deploy next-generation ASIC miners, adding 500+ units and raising the total to over 4,000 this year. https://t.co/r3YInHlk9m — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 1, 2025 Dogecoin Spikes Slightly At the time of writing, DOGE is 0.5% up in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2334. Within the same timeframe, it fluctuated between $0.2269 and $0.234 with trading volume of $1.83 billion. The other extended period price change metrics reflected declines. For context, DOGE dropped 1.4% 7-day-to-date and 11.9% 14-day-to-date. However, it spiked 11.6% month-to-date and 97.2% year-to-date. Meanwhile, supply inflation reflected medium at 3.42%, volatility was high at 9.42%, while dominance was 0.90%. Source: CoinMarketCap Interest in Mining Operations Continues to Rise On September 23, Crypto2Community reported that American Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm CleanSpark secured $100 million from Coinbase Prime to scale its Bitcoin mining operations by adding more megawatts to its energy portfolio. Matt Schultz, CleanSpark’s CEO, stated: “We see tremendous opportunity to accelerate mining growth while simultaneously optimising our assets, particularly those near major metro centres and in our immediate pipeline, through the potential development of high-performance compute campuses.” In September, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted in support of a new bill that permits the establishment of state-led cryptocurrency mining and reserve, using national resources. The move formed part of the nation’s government effort to boost its economy via digital innovation. France’s Rassemblement National Party also pushed for the conversion of excess nuclear energy into state-backed Bitcoin mining operations. The group proposing the move argued that France’s surplus energy supply could generate extra revenue beyond basic power needs. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/01 15:39
South Korea , U.S. reach consensus not to tamper forex rates for trade advantage

South Korea , U.S. reach consensus not to tamper forex rates for trade advantage

The U.S. and South Korea agreed not to manipulate foreign exchange rates for competitive trade advantages.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 15:19
