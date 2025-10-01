2025-10-03 Friday

Coinbase’s (COIN) Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Exchange Prepares to Lift Borrowing Cap

The post Coinbase’s (COIN) Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Exchange Prepares to Lift Borrowing Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase (COIN) said its bitcoin-backed loan program has surpassed $1 billion in originations since launching in January, underscoring growing demand for crypto as collateral. The exchange currently offers retail customers in the U.S. the ability to borrow cash against bitcoin BTC$116,464.65 holdings through the on-chain Morpho platform. A spokesperson said the average loan size sits at $54,000 but noted the firm plans to raise its borrowing cap from $1 million to $5 million in the coming weeks. “We do see some users borrowing up against the current $1 [million] loan limit, and are excited to meet their needs, as well,” the spokesperson said. “We work closely with the Morpho team to ensure that we maintain steady liquidity in the onchain loan protocol as we roll out to more customers with larger loans.” The product caters to customers looking to access cash without selling their bitcoin, a use case that mirrors how homeowners tap equity or how businesses leverage equipment. Coinbase said top applications include debt consolidation, covering large unexpected expenses such as medical bills or taxes, investing in real estate, and making high-cost purchases. The move comes as the asset-based lending industry continues to expand. A July report projected the market could reach $1.3 trillion by 2030, reflecting broader interest in loans secured by assets beyond traditional real estate or vehicles. By pushing the ceiling higher, Coinbase is positioning itself to serve wealthier clients and investors who may want to borrow against larger bitcoin holdings. The milestone highlights the steady integration of crypto into conventional financial practices. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/coinbase-s-bitcoin-backed-loans-surpass-usd1b-as-exchange-prepares-to-lift-borrowing-cap
Prince, Earth, Wind & Fire, Isley Brothers, And UB40

The post Prince, Earth, Wind & Fire, Isley Brothers, And UB40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. These hit artists know what happens when use or ownership of a performance name is legally challenged. LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 19: Verdine White, Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson of Earth Wind & Fire perform on stage at the Royal Albert Hall on October 19, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images) Redferns Music business history is littered with legal conflicts surrounding artist names and the commercial rights to utilize them as trademarks. The right to use a given performance name can make the difference between lucrative brand recognition and marketplace oblivion. Past decades have yielded multiple variations on the artist trademark dispute theme as groups split or conflicts with management reveal fatal flaws in legal ownership arrangements. Issues also arise involving clashes with existing products. The September 2025 lawsuit filed against artist Neil Young for infringing on the Chrome Hearts luxury brand by giving his backing band the same name demonstrates the fervor surrounding this aspect of intellectual property. Some other relatively recent examples underline the crucial value of music business product identity, and such conflicts expend resources on litigating disputes that might be readily settled out of court or completely avoided. Prince’s Power In August 2025, the singer and actress, Apollonia Kotero, filed a trademark lawsuit against the Prince estate in the latest episode of varied legal and business maneuvers following the legendary artist’s 2016 death. The Prince-created girl group, Apollonia 6 (with its name arising from the ashes of the similar Vanity 6), only scored one hit single when in 1984 “Sex Shooter” reached #19 on the Billboard R&B chart, while only peaking at #85 on the Hot 100. The group’s self-titled debut album stalled at #62. However, its lead singer also co-starred with Prince in the hit 1984 Purple Rain…
Bitcoin Inflows Surge to Propel Prices Higher

The post Bitcoin Inflows Surge to Propel Prices Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid the fiscal standstill in Washington, U.S.-based Bitcoin ETFs experienced remarkable inflows towards the end of September, culminating in a net influx of $430 million on the month’s last trading day. In a matter of two days, the overall inflow into these funds exceeded $950 million, ensuing an uplift in Bitcoin’s value, driving its price […] Continue Reading:Bitcoin Inflows Surge to Propel Prices Higher Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-inflows-surge-to-propel-prices-higher
Metaplanet Hits 30K BTC Target, But Stock Drops 10% in Q4 Start

The post Metaplanet Hits 30K BTC Target, But Stock Drops 10% in Q4 Start appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Metaplanet became the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury globally, following the latest BTC purchases. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment reported 2.438 JPY billion in Q3 revenue, up 115.7% from Q2. Despite strong operational results, the stock fell over 10% to 516 JPY, while institutions like Capital Group continue to increase holdings. Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin BTC $116 310 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $61.24 B holder, Metaplanet, extended its lead with the purchase of another 5,268 BTC on Oct. 1. The Japanese firm purchased the latest BTC stash at $116,870 per Bitcoin, for an investment of $615 million. Despite this, the stock price has reacted negatively and corrected by over 10% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Metaplanet Becomes Fourth-Largest Bitcoin Treasury Firm As of October 1, 2025, Metaplanet holds a total of 30,823 BTC, purchased for roughly $3.33 billion at an average cost of $107,912 per Bitcoin. The company’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, declared that they are now the fourth-largest Bitcoin Treasury firm globally, thereby putting them in a dominant spot. 🪜Metaplanet is now the 4th largest publicly-traded Bitcoin treasury company in the world pic.twitter.com/kg8quw2JYR — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) October 1, 2025 More importantly, the Japanese firm has disclosed the results of the Bitcoin Income Generation Strategy. During the third quarter of 2025, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Generation segment reported quarterly revenue of 2.438 JPY billion, which marks a 115.7% increase from Q2. Following the strong Q3 performance, the Japanese firm revised its full-year 2025 consolidated guidance. As a result, it expects a revenue of 6.8 JPY billion, along with an operating profit of 4.7 JPY billion. The updated forecast reflects a 100% increase in revenue and an 88% rise in operating profit compared to previous projections. CEO Simon Gerovich noted that the Q3 results demonstrate operational…
Nasdaq Files with US SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF

The post Nasdaq Files with US SEC to List BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has officially filed to list and trade BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This premium income ETF by the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock aims to provide a yield to investors from Bitcoin-linked strategies. BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF to List on Nasdaq Nasdaq proposes to list and trade BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF under the commodity-based trust rule, according to a US SEC filing dated September 30. It follows a registration of the iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF by the asset manager in Delaware last week. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas described it as a “sequel” to IBIT, suggesting intent to expand its suite rather than diversify into a broad mix of altcoins. The company also framed the product as a way for investors to generate income from BTC while reducing volatility. The SEC has acknowledged the submission by Nasdaq, noting that the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF meets the eligibility criteria in the General Listing Standards. The commission now seeks comments on the proposed rule change to list and trade the income ETF under the commodity-based trust rule. iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Filing. Source: Nasdaq How Is It Different from Bitcoin ETF (IBIT)? As ETF expert Eric Balchunas explained, the fund is designed to generate income from its exposure through covered call Bitcoin strategies. Unlike BlackRock’s IBIT, which simply tracks the spot BTC price, the new product aims to provide a steady yield for income-focused investors. The firm disclosed in the filing that the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF will provide income by writing (selling) call options primarily on IBIT or indices that track spot Bitcoin ETPs. In terms of holdings, it will invest primarily in spot Bitcoin and IBIT, cash, while also writing options on…
Follow Buffett, Buy BTC, ETH, Gold & Silver

The post Follow Buffett, Buy BTC, ETH, Gold & Silver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Robert Kiyosaki emphasized that Bitcoin and Ethereum, alongside gold and silver, could serve as effective hedges against potential market downturns. After years of criticizing gold, Buffett is reportedly putting focus on precious metals. Berkshire Hathaway’s record cash reserves of $344–$348 billion in H1 2025 reflect its view that most stocks are overvalued. Veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki expressed strong concern over the state of the stock and bond markets following Warren Buffett’s recent endorsement of gold and silver. Kiyosaki also said that investors should follow the Berkshire Hathaway founder and consider buying more Bitcoin, gold, and silver, while predicting a stock market crash. Kiyosaki has been a long-time advocate of the world’s largest crypto, calling BTC ‘pure genius,’ by its design. Robert Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Before It’s Too Late In his latest message on the X platform, Kiyosaki said that Buffett’s recent shift towards precious metals highlights the stock market turmoil. Over the last several decades, Buffett has criticized holding gold as an investment, as it doesn’t fit in his value investing theory. I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 However, during the COVID-era, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway disclosed over $500 million in investment in gold mining giant, Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: B). Now, with both precious metals, gold and silver, gaining 45-50% so far in 2025, Buffett’s firm is taking a closer look at them. Kiyosaki noted that Buffett’s endorsement may indicate an upcoming crash in stocks and bonds. This could possibly lead to a broader…
Bitcoin Isn’t Dying, It’s Becoming Domesticated

The post Bitcoin Isn’t Dying, It’s Becoming Domesticated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Nic Puckrin, CEO of Coin Bureau The great decentralization experiment that began with the creation of Bitcoin is being progressively domesticated; collared, tagged and rehoused inside the very architecture it was built to route around. Wall Street’s wrappers and government rulebooks are metamorphosing a peer-to-peer (P2P) monetary network into a product line. The speed of that redomestication should unsettle anyone who still cares about the original ethos, and it should not be ignored anymore. For years, the establishment laughed at Bitcoin…now it lists it.  The shift is purely for financial gain. It’s seen in the likes of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other traditional finance (TradFi) pipelines as cypherpunk money (and its ethos) convert into a fee machine for the world’s largest managers. Consider the United States Bitcoin ETFs; they absorbed about $9 billion, proving that passive wrappers (not wallets) now drive growth. In the short run, it appears to be validation, but in reality, and in the long run, it resembles capture more closely. Bitcoin Halving Progress, Source: BitBo Wrappers, gatekeepers, chokepoints Buying a share of a trust is not acquiring a bearer asset, and since shareholders don’t hold keys…they don’t hold claims. Those claims are serviced by a small set of custodians and market-makers whose operational choices become de facto policy for millions of investors. Then, when a single company sits at the center of most of the sector’s spot-ETF custody, the network’s practical censorship-resistance is functionally outsourced to one compliance program. Look toward centralized exchanges (CEXs) like Coinbase, which now serves as a custodian for over 80% of US crypto ETF issuers. This is how centralization happens out in the open, where price discovery migrates from self-custodied markets to the closing auctions. In the US, spot-Bitcoin ETFs now command a large share of spot trading…
Polkadot Growth Slows While Lyno AI Emerges as a Top Presale Contender

Polkadot has decelerated and its roadmap has delays and uncertainties. Conversely, Lyno AI is becoming a market leader in the crypto presale, with a high initial demand and an attractive ROI.   Early Bird Presale: Why Whales Are Positioning Before the Price Jumps The Lyno AI presale is on its Early Bird round at $0.05 per […] The post Polkadot Growth Slows While Lyno AI Emerges as a Top Presale Contender appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Metaplanet now fourth-largest public bitcoin holder after latest $620 million buy

Metaplanet bought 5,268 BTC for around $623 million, pushing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC.
SG-FORGE Rolls Out Regulated Stablecoins for Institutional DeFi Use

Highlights: SG-FORGE rolls out regulated stablecoins with MEV Capital oversight and tokenized money market funds as collateral. Société Générale has expanded its DeFi presence with euro and dollar stablecoins on Morpho and Uniswap. The stablecoin market has hit $ a $289B cap as global regulation drives adoption. SG-FORGE, the digital asset arm of Société Générale, has introduced euro and US dollar stablecoins EURCV and USDCV to Ethereum-based DeFi protocols. The launch also includes listings on Morpho and Uniswap. This gives institutional clients new options to access regulated assets around the clock. French Bank SG-FORGE Launches Stablecoins on Ethereum SG-Forge, also known to be Europe’s one of the largest financial services institutions, seems to go beyond centralized exchanges, where the stablecoins were first listed. SG-Forge’s latest step aims to bring regulated… pic.twitter.com/6RFfAdwwrJ — CryptoMoonPress (@CryptoMoonPres1) October 1, 2025 Morpho allows users to borrow or lend EURCV and USDCV with collateral such as wrapped Bitcoin, staked Ether, and tokenized money market funds. The USTBL and EUTBL issued by Spiko invest in US Treasury bills and Eurozone bills. This setup creates a bridge between traditional financial products and decentralized lending. The spot trading of the stablecoins is currently available on Uniswap, and Flowdesk supplies the liquidity. This arrangement resembles crypto-native pools and still adheres to regulatory requirements. Société Générale said the move responds to growing institutional demand. Meanwhile, Institutions now want assets that function within and outside conventional trading hours. SG-FORGE Rolls Out Regulated Stablecoins with Institutional Oversight and Risk Controls SG-FORGE highlighted that EURCV and USDCV introduce regulatory consistency to an industry characterized by unregulated assets. MEV Capital will manage the eligibility of collateral, capital allocation, and risk management, including the management of possible defaults. The introduction of tokenized money market funds marks a new development. For the first time in this context, yield-bearing traditional instruments serve as collateral. This change applies within decentralized lending protocols. Institutional partners are heading the same way. SWIFT has recently chosen Linea to conduct blockchain experiments with global banks, and Deutsche Börse has signed a deal with Circle to add regulated stablecoins to the market infrastructure in Europe. Circle Deutsche Börse Group We are collaborating with the international exchange organization and market infrastructure provider with plans to expand the use of USDC and EURC across European capital markets. This initiative between a leading European market infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/tFKTdkFOFY — Circle (@circle) September 30, 2025 Nevertheless, traditional finance-based stablecoins are still facing some challenges. EURCV has a market value of approximately $66 million, and the USDCV has a market value of just $32.2 million. In comparison, the euro stablecoin of Circle has a valuation of $260 million, and the market leader Tether USDT has $174.8 billion. These statistics present an idea of the challenges banks and payment companies struggle to find their way to compete with crypto-based issuers. Stablecoin Market Adoption Accelerates Amid Global Regulation The stablecoin market is growing on the international front. The market has seen an increase of more than 5% within the past month and has a capitalization of $289 billion with over 192 million users involved. Adoption is still predetermined by global regulation. South Korea is progressing bills to allow local issuance of stablecoins, a campaign pledge made by President Lee Jae-myung. Regulation in the United States has been positive, encouraging leading tech companies, such as Apple and Airbnb, to explore the idea of using digital tokens. USDT custody service provided by a local bank in Bolivia has resulted in increased retail use of Tether, even in daily transactions. Societe Generale is managing its DeFi launch and wider shareholder obligations. The bank has recently initiated a $1 billion share buyback program in EUR, with 72.7% of the plan being accomplished by September 26. This initiative represents 1.7% of its share capital. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
