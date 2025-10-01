Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration

The post Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Friday that the government will proceed with plans for a mandatory digital identity, to be held on people’s phones to prove right to work. In a September 26 press release, the Prime Minister’s office said that the digital ID will become mandatory “by the end of the Parliament,” but that “there will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it.” The government also made clear that the motivation for this new mandatory ID was illegal immigration. “A new digital ID scheme will help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services,” said the press release. “This will stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key ‘pull factors’ for people who come to the U.K. illegally.” Starmer’s government has been under pressure to tackle the issue of illegal migration, with recent reports stating that more than 50,000 migrants have arrived on small boats since Labour came to power. In addition to combating illegal immigration, the government said the digital ID rollout would “in time make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records.” It added that “the new digital ID will be held on people’s phones, just as millions already use the NHS App or contactless mobile payments.” In terms of the specifics, according to reports, the ID will include a name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo. The government also said it would “take the best aspects” of digital ID systems from Australia, Estonia, Denmark, and India, citing access to private services, child benefits, health, and education records. Speaking from the Global Progress Action Summit in London on Friday, Starmer confirmed the digital ID policy and said, “You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that.”…