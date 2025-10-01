Metaplanet Reach 30,823 BTC, Revenue Forecast Increased
The post Metaplanet Reach 30,823 BTC, Revenue Forecast Increased appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Metaplanet acquired an additional 5,268 BTC on September 30, 2025 and has raised its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. Q3 revenue reached JPY 2.438 billion. Operating profit forecast for FY2025 has been revised by 88% to JPY 4.7 billion. Metaplanet Inc., a Tokyo-listed firm, acquired more Bitcoins to add to its BTC treasury. The company has acquired 5,268 BTC to its reserve yesterday, which brings its total to 30,823 BTC as of September 30, 2025. Along with this acquisition, the company also reported a marvellous performance in its Bitcoin Income Generation business during its third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also announced revised full-year earnings forecast. This surge is an indication of the growing value of its Bitcoin position and revenue potential from Bitcoin-driven operations. Metaplanet Accelerates Bitcoin Accumulation, Moves Toward 2027 Treasury Goal The goal of the company is to hold 210,000 BTC by 2027. With the recent accumulation of 5,268 BTC, as mentioned above, the company currently holds 30,823 BTC as of September 30, 2025. This number is about 15% of its 2027 goal. From this information, it can be deduced that roughly, 179,177 BTC more are required for the company to reach its set goals. Metaplanet acquires 5,268 BTC yesterday, September 30, 2025 Recently, in the past week, the company had acquired 5,419 BTC at an average price of approximately $116,724 per Bitcoin BTC at that time. This is an indication that the company is slowly and steadily accumulating Bitcoin The recent changes in stakeholders have also increased the governance and support for these strategic investments. Such moves by the government further increases confidence in its Bitcoin growth plan. With this pace of acquisition, Metaplanet has become one of the top five publicly traded Bitcoin holders globally and it is positioning itself as one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:41