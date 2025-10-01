2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
What Is XRP’s Secret Weapon? Tundra Presale Mints New Crypto Millionaires Daily

What Is XRP's Secret Weapon? Tundra Presale Mints New Crypto Millionaires Daily

The post What Is XRP’s Secret Weapon? Tundra Presale Mints New Crypto Millionaires Daily appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP ecosystem is seeing a surge of attention in 2025, but it isn’t price action driving the latest headlines. Instead, a presale project called XRP Tundra has emerged as the focal point. Its architecture combines two tokens, embedded staking rewards, and engineered liquidity — a package designed to generate wealth creation opportunities before listing. …
CoinPedia2025/10/01 17:43
Metaplanet Reach 30,823 BTC, Revenue Forecast Increased

Metaplanet Reach 30,823 BTC, Revenue Forecast Increased

The post Metaplanet Reach 30,823 BTC, Revenue Forecast Increased appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights:  Metaplanet acquired an additional 5,268 BTC on September 30, 2025 and has raised its total holdings to 30,823 BTC.  Q3 revenue reached JPY 2.438 billion. Operating profit forecast for FY2025 has been revised by 88% to JPY 4.7 billion.  Metaplanet Inc., a Tokyo-listed firm, acquired more Bitcoins to add to its BTC treasury. The company has acquired 5,268 BTC to its reserve yesterday, which brings its total to 30,823 BTC as of September 30, 2025. Along with this acquisition, the company also reported a marvellous performance in its Bitcoin Income Generation business during its third quarter of fiscal 2025. The company also announced revised full-year earnings forecast. This surge is an indication of the growing value of its Bitcoin position and revenue potential from Bitcoin-driven operations. Metaplanet Accelerates Bitcoin Accumulation, Moves Toward 2027 Treasury Goal The goal of the company is to hold 210,000 BTC by 2027. With the recent accumulation of 5,268 BTC, as mentioned above, the company currently holds 30,823 BTC as of September 30, 2025. This number is about 15% of its 2027 goal. From this information, it can be deduced that roughly, 179,177 BTC more are required for the company to reach its set goals. Metaplanet acquires 5,268 BTC yesterday, September 30, 2025 Recently, in the past week, the company had acquired 5,419 BTC at an average price of approximately $116,724 per Bitcoin BTC at that time. This is an indication that the company is slowly and steadily accumulating Bitcoin The recent changes in stakeholders have also increased the governance and support for these strategic investments. Such moves by the government further increases confidence in its Bitcoin growth plan. With this pace of acquisition, Metaplanet has become one of the top five publicly traded Bitcoin holders globally and it is positioning itself as one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:41
‘Depression Ahead?’: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Slams Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett

'Depression Ahead?': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Slams Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett

The post ‘Depression Ahead?’: ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Slams Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” launched a fresh attack on Warren Buffett after the billionaire investor made a rare case for gold and silver. Kiyosaki says Buffett’s change in attitude should be seen as a warning, and he has even hinted that a depression could be on the horizon. For decades, Buffett mocked precious metals as “dead weight.” In his view, unlike farmland or businesses that can generate profits, gold does not earn income or create anything useful.  I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 This is why Buffett’s recent praise of gold and silver is so surprising. Kiyosaki believes the shift is so dramatic that it signals serious problems brewing in stocks and bonds.  And even though he said Buffett’s words make him “want to vomit,” they also make it clear that investors should not ignore the signs.  Instead of trusting the traditional system, Kiyosaki argues that it is time to hold defensive assets. For him, that means not only gold and silver but also Bitcoin and Ethereum, which he considers essential hedges for the future. Bottom line This clash reveals two very different approaches to interpreting the market. Despite his reputation, the “Oracle of Omaha” is moving toward assets he once dismissed. Kiyosaki, true to form, takes this as proof that the old rules no longer apply. For everyday investors, the message is clear: when even Buffett starts praising gold, a big change may be on the horizon. Source: https://u.today/depression-ahead-rich-dad-poor-dad-author-kiyosaki-slams-bitcoin-critic-warren-buffett
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:39
Prediction Markets Close Gap With Solana Memecoins as Trading Volume Shifts Toward ‘Truth Capital’

Prediction Markets Close Gap With Solana Memecoins as Trading Volume Shifts Toward 'Truth Capital'

The post Prediction Markets Close Gap With Solana Memecoins as Trading Volume Shifts Toward ‘Truth Capital’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Prediction markets represented 55% of weekly trading activity of Solana memecoins between Sept. 22-28. Kalshi dominated with $854.7 million in weekly volume, surpassing its November 2024 US election week peak. Solana memecoins registered $2.8 billion in trading volume, the smallest since early September 2024. Prediction markets registered $1.54 billion in trading volume between Sept. 22 and 28, narrowing the gap with Solana memecoins. The four leading prediction market platforms captured 55% of the weekly trading activity compared to memecoins on Solana, according to data shared by X user MovieTime on Sept. 29. Solana memecoins registered $2.8 billion in trading volume for the same period, the smallest volume since early September 2024, according to Blockworks data. Solana Memecoins In Focus as Prediction Markets Grow Amid the Solana memecoins hype, Kalshi dominated weekly volumes with $854.7 million, its all-time high in weekly volume, according to data from DefiLlama. The figure surpassed the previous peak of $750 million seen during the US election week of Nov. 4 and 10. Kalshi’s Weekly Trading Volume Since Nov. 4 | Source: DefiLlama Data from DefiLlama showed that Polymarket registered $355.6 million in weekly volume, the second-best week since the last week of December 2024, bested only by the previous week of Sept. 15 and 21. Together, Polymarket and Kalshi accounted for 78.6% of the prediction market’s weekly trading volume. MovieTime assessed the movement: “Truth capital markets. More capital in these markets makes it more accurate. When we get more volume, then we get bigger players. Which causes more volume. positive feedback loop. I think prediction markets are here to stay.” Starting the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, prediction markets generated more volume Solana memecoins on Sept. 29, according to data shared by Kalshi’s growth team member, ultra. Solana Memecoins Activity since January…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:20
Falcon Finance audit confirms USDf stablecoin fully backed by reserves

Falcon Finance audit confirms USDf stablecoin fully backed by reserves

The post Falcon Finance audit confirms USDf stablecoin fully backed by reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Falcon Finance has published its first Independent Quarterly Audit Report on USDf reserves, confirming that all tokens in circulation are fully backed by assets that exceed liabilities, Finbold has learned.  The review was conducted by audit firm Harris & Trotter LLP under the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE 3000). Independent validation of reserves According to the report, USDf reserves are held in segregated, unencumbered accounts on behalf of token holders. The audit verified wallet ownership, collateral valuation, user deposits, and overall reserve sufficiency. Falcon Finance also publishes weekly verification of USDf issuance and reserves through its Transparency Page, with additional third-party reviews planned. “Independent quarterly audits are essential for building trust in stablecoin infrastructure. This review confirms that USDf is not only fully collateralized but backed by a diversified reserve base designed for resilience,” said Andrei Grachev, Founding Partner of Falcon Finance. “At Falcon, we are building stable, yield-generating infrastructure that meets the expectations of institutions, regulators, and onchain users alike.” The publication of the first quarterly audit sets a framework for regular reporting on USDf’s collateral base, with Falcon positioning the stablecoin as compliant and transparent infrastructure for institutional and on-chain adoption. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/falcon-finance-audit-confirms-usdf-stablecoin-fully-backed-by-reserves/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:05
BTC, ETH, SOL, and Ozak AI: Which Token Has the Highest ROI Potential in the Next 12 Months?

BTC, ETH, SOL, and Ozak AI: Which Token Has the Highest ROI Potential in the Next 12 Months?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 17:04
Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration

Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration

The post Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Digital ID rollout set as UK targets illegal migration United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Friday that the government will proceed with plans for a mandatory digital identity, to be held on people’s phones to prove right to work. In a September 26 press release, the Prime Minister’s office said that the digital ID will become mandatory “by the end of the Parliament,” but that “there will be no requirement for individuals to carry their ID or be asked to produce it.” The government also made clear that the motivation for this new mandatory ID was illegal immigration. “A new digital ID scheme will help combat illegal working while making it easier for the vast majority of people to use vital government services,” said the press release. “This will stop those with no right to be here from being able to find work, curbing their prospect of earning money, one of the key ‘pull factors’ for people who come to the U.K. illegally.” Starmer’s government has been under pressure to tackle the issue of illegal migration, with recent reports stating that more than 50,000 migrants have arrived on small boats since Labour came to power. In addition to combating illegal immigration, the government said the digital ID rollout would “in time make it simpler to apply for services like driving licences, childcare and welfare, while streamlining access to tax records.” It added that “the new digital ID will be held on people’s phones, just as millions already use the NHS App or contactless mobile payments.” In terms of the specifics, according to reports, the ID will include a name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, and a photo. The government also said it would “take the best aspects” of digital ID systems from Australia, Estonia, Denmark, and India, citing access to private services, child benefits, health, and education records. Speaking from the Global Progress Action Summit in London on Friday, Starmer confirmed the digital ID policy and said, “You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:01
Cardano Price Prediction: Remittix Tops Trending Charts Worldwide After Gaining Global Media Attention

Cardano Price Prediction: Remittix Tops Trending Charts Worldwide After Gaining Global Media Attention

This large whale transfer comes after different Cardano price predictions forecast moderate gains in the coming months. The Cardano community […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Remittix Tops Trending Charts Worldwide After Gaining Global Media Attention appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 16:50
David Schwartz Steps Down as Ripple CTO After 13 Years

David Schwartz Steps Down as Ripple CTO After 13 Years

TLDR David Schwartz is stepping down as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025 after more than 13 years with the company. Schwartz was one of the main architects who helped build the XRP Ledger blockchain. He will remain connected to Ripple by joining the company’s board of directors as Chief Technology Officer [...] The post David Schwartz Steps Down as Ripple CTO After 13 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 16:45
Strong Inflows in Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs Led by BlackRock! Here’s All the Data

Strong Inflows in Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs Led by BlackRock! Here's All the Data

The post Strong Inflows in Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs Led by BlackRock! Here’s All the Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to SoSoValue data, remarkable net inflows were recorded in Ethereum and Bitcoin spot ETFs on September 30. Strong Entry into Ethereum and Bitcoin Spot ETFs: BlackRock Takes Leading Position Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total of $127 million in net inflows, while none of the nine listed funds experienced net outflows. The biggest inflow of the day was into BlackRock’s ETHA ETF. ETHA alone attracted $127 million, bringing its historical total net inflow to $13.44 billion. This brings the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs to $27.396 billion, equivalent to 5.41% of Ethereum’s market capitalization. The historical total net inflow stands at $13.799 billion. Bitcoin spot ETFs also performed strongly on the same day, with total net inflows reaching $430 million and all 12 listed funds closing positive. BlackRock’s IBIT ETF was the largest contributor. IBIT saw $199 million in inflows in a single day, bringing its total net inflow to $60.971 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB ETF came in second. ARKB saw $106 million in daily inflows, bringing its historical total to $2.271 billion. As of the latest data, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $150.771 billion, equivalent to approximately 6.6% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. The historical net inflow was $57.767 billion. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/strong-inflows-in-ethereum-and-bitcoin-spot-etfs-led-by-blackrock-heres-all-the-data/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:45
