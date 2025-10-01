Robert Kiyosaki: Listen to Warren Buffett and Buy BTC, ETH, Gold, and Silver

Veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki expressed strong concern over the state of the stock and bond markets following Warren Buffett's recent endorsement of gold and silver. Kiyosaki also said that investors should follow the Berkshire Hathaway founder and consider buying more Bitcoin, gold, and silver, while predicting a stock market crash. Kiyosaki has been a long-time advocate of the world's largest crypto, calling BTC 'pure genius,' by its design. Robert Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Before It's Too Late In his latest message on the X platform, Kiyosaki said that Buffett's recent shift towards precious metals highlights the stock market turmoil. Over the last several decades, Buffett has criticized holding gold as an investment, as it doesn't fit in his value investing theory. I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 However, during the COVID-era, Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway disclosed over $500 million in investment in gold mining giant, Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: B). Now, with both precious metals, gold and silver, gaining 45-50% so far in 2025, Buffett's firm is taking a closer look at them. Kiyosaki noted that Buffett's endorsement may indicate an upcoming crash in stocks and bonds. This could possibly lead to a broader economic downturn. "Might be time to listen to Buffett and buy some gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum," he added. Robert Kiyosaki has been predicting a major stock market crash and a US recession amid a fragile US economy. He strongly believes that Bitcoin could thrive as a hedge asset in this condition, along with precious metals, while expecting the fall of the US dollar. Is Warren Buffett Fearing Fiat Collapse? Responding to Robert Kiyosaki, market commentator Shanaka Perera said: "If Buffett now embraces gold after decades of contempt, the signal isn't metals. It's fiat collapse." In order to pivot from the US dollar, central banks have been buying Gold in record numbers this year. At the same time, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has amassed a record cash reserve. It has reached an estimated $344 billion to $348 billion by the first half of 2025, up from $167 billion in 2024. The move reflects Buffett's assessment that most stocks in the market are currently overvalued. The question is: Will Buffett move a large part of his USD cash reserves to precious metals?