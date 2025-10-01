2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Founder of Decentralized Finance Giant Aave Discusses the Impact of Interest Rate Cuts on the DeFi Sector! Details Here

The post Founder of Decentralized Finance Giant Aave Discusses the Impact of Interest Rate Cuts on the DeFi Sector! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stani Kulechov, founder and CEO of Aave, a leading name in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, said that global interest rate cuts could initiate a new wave of growth in the DeFi market. Interest Rate Cuts Could Trigger DeFi Sector “Every central bank rate cut, whether from the Fed or the European Central Bank, creates additional arbitrage opportunities for DeFi returns. As interest rates fall, we will see a very strong bull market in DeFi,” Kulechov said at the Token2049 event in Singapore. Kulechov stated that this process will offer “attractive returns for investors regardless of region.” Last month, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) lowered its policy rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4%-4.25% and signaled two more cuts by the end of the year. President Donald Trump is calling for more aggressive rate cuts. Kulechov recalled that near-zero interest rates in the post-2020 period triggered DeFi’s first major surge, the “DeFi Summer,” saying, “Today, we have established a fully developed DeFi infrastructure. In the coming phase, DeFi will be more integrated into the financial and fintech system and distribute returns.” Aave saw significant growth in 2025, increasing its total value locked (TVL) from $21 billion to $43.4 billion. The protocol has become the sixth-highest-generating DeFi protocol in fees, exceeding $99 million in revenue in the last 30 days. Kulechov also predicted that tokenized assets will play a larger role in the future of DeFi as regulations ease. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/founder-of-decentralized-finance-giant-aave-discusses-the-impact-of-interest-rate-cuts-on-the-defi-sector-details-here/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:33
Live: Crypto Market Sees Investor Optimism on Oct. 1, Is Uptober Here?

Uptober is fueling momentum in the crypto market as prices are rising. Let's explore the latest crypto updates! The post Live: Crypto Market Sees Investor Optimism on Oct. 1, Is Uptober Here? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/01 17:28
How to Buy Helsing Stock? Invest in the AI-Powered Defense Unicorn

The post How to Buy Helsing Stock? Invest in the AI-Powered Defense Unicorn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence is rewriting the rulebook in nearly every industry. Defense is no exception. One of the most closely watched companies in this field is Helsing, a Munich- and Berlin-based AI defense startup that has quickly risen to “unicorn” status.  Backed by some of Europe’s most influential investors (including Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek), Helsing has become one of the leading players in AI-powered military technology. But unlike companies such as Palantir, Helsing is not publicly traded. That means you won’t find a Helsing stock ticker on the NYSE or Nasdaq, and you can’t type “Helsing stock price” into your brokerage app.  Still, investors curious about the future of defense AI often ask: can you buy Helsing stock? The answer is yes, but only under very specific conditions. Key highlights: Helsing is not publicly traded: There is no Helsing stock ticker or public stock price. Daniel Ek is a major backer: The Spotify CEO led Helsing’s €600M Series D round and now serves as Chairman. You can only invest privately: Accredited investors may access Helsing stock via secondary marketplaces like EquityZen or Forge—if shares are available. Valuation stands at ~$14 billion: Based on its 2025 Series D funding round. Risks are high: Illiquidity, limited information, and geopolitical sensitivity all apply to Helsing AI stock. In this guide, I’ll break down exactly what Helsing is, Daniel Ek’s role in its rise, why there’s no public Helsing stock ticker, and how accredited investors might gain exposure through private markets.  I’ll also cover the risks and limitations of investing in a company like Helsing, and briefly compare it to other defense tech firms. What is Helsing? Helsing AI was founded in 2021 with a stated mission to build AI-powered defense systems that give democracies a technological edge on the battlefield.  The company focuses on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:26
Metaplanet Hits 30K Bitcoin Holdings Target as Q4 Begins, but Stock Tanks 10%

Japanese firm Metaplanet purchased an additional 5,268 BTC at $116,870 each, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC, worth $3.3 billion. The post Metaplanet Hits 30K Bitcoin Holdings Target as Q4 Begins, but Stock Tanks 10% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/01 17:18
Telegram Founder Reveals He Secured Financial Freedom With Bitcoin — Here’s How BTC Changed His Life

Pavel Durov has acknowledged his large Bitcoin holdings, framing the cryptocurrency as the highest form of economic freedom. Telegram has slowly incorporated crypto payments for speed and security, most notably its recent addition of Stellar. On a recent episode of Lex Fridman’s podcast, Telegram founder Pavel Durov, the mind behind the privacy-focused messaging app with [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/01 17:08
Plasma – How XPL’s rally ended in ‘embarrassing’ 46% crash

Will XPL recover amid alleged team sell-off?
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:00
XRP ETF Could Lead $18 Trillion Crypto Boom, Says CoinShares CEO

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly2025/10/01 17:00
Remittix Tops Trending Charts Worldwide After Gaining Global Media Attention

The post Remittix Tops Trending Charts Worldwide After Gaining Global Media Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News On-chain metrics have reported a large number of liquidations on the Cardano ecosystem. It further stated that the whale’s liquidated funds were being quietly diversified into an emerging Payfi project called Remittix.  This large whale transfer comes after different Cardano price predictions forecast moderate gains in the coming months. The Cardano community is buzzing right now, as retail investors continue to ask questions about Remittix (RTX). Read On. Cardano  Price Prediction: Moderate Gains Ahead The Cardano ecosystem continues to gain ground with its enterprise-grade DeFi, identity, utility, and a long-term sustainable roadmap. The ecosystem continues to record increasing developers’ activity, partnerships, and on-chain activity, bringing fresh capital. According to charts, Cardano is within an approximate horizontal trend channel in the medium-long term, which indicates further development in the same direction. ADA is moving within a rectangle formation between support at $0.77 and resistance at $0.89. A decisive breakthrough in support or resistance will dictate the new direction for the currency. In his Cardano price prediction, seasoned crypto analyst Ali Martinez stated that, as long as Cardano $ADA holds $0.80, a rebound to $0.95 stays on the table. Source: Ali_chart via X. While Cardano price prediction places ADA above $1 by the end of 2025, should market conditions remain favorable, investors aren’t impressed. The whales are investing in Remittix (RTX), a PayFi project positioned to disrupt the global remittance industry. Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin Stealing Cardano’s Investors Remittix (RTX) is positioned at the intersection of finance and blockchain, aiming to bridge a $19 trillion global remittance gap. It is a PayFi platform built on the Ethereum blockchain to facilitate cross-border crypto-to-fiat transactions in 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. Users send crypto converted with a live FX rate on the app and deposit it as fiat directly to bank…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:56
Robert Kiyosaki: Listen to Warren Buffett and Buy BTC, ETH, Gold, and Silver

Veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki expressed strong concern over the state of the stock and bond markets following Warren Buffett’s recent endorsement of gold and silver. Kiyosaki also said that investors should follow the Berkshire Hathaway founder and consider buying more Bitcoin, gold, and silver, while predicting a stock market crash. Kiyosaki has been a long-time advocate of the world’s largest crypto, calling BTC ‘pure genius,’ by its design. Robert Kiyosaki Says Buy Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver Before It’s Too Late In his latest message on the X platform, Kiyosaki said that Buffett’s recent shift towards precious metals highlights the stock market turmoil. Over the last several decades, Buffett has criticized holding gold as an investment, as it doesn’t fit in his value investing theory. I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 However, during the COVID-era, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway disclosed over $500 million in investment in gold mining giant, Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: B). Now, with both precious metals, gold and silver, gaining 45-50% so far in 2025, Buffett’s firm is taking a closer look at them. Kiyosaki noted that Buffett’s endorsement may indicate an upcoming crash in stocks and bonds. This could possibly lead to a broader economic downturn. “Might be time to listen to Buffett and buy some gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum,” he added. Robert Kiyosaki has been predicting a major stock market crash and a US recession amid a fragile US economy. He strongly believes that Bitcoin could thrive as a hedge asset in this condition, along with precious metals, while expecting the fall of the US dollar. Is Warren Buffett Fearing Fiat Collapse? Responding to Robert Kiyosaki, market commentator Shanaka Perera said: “If Buffett now embraces gold after decades of contempt, the signal isn’t metals. It’s fiat collapse.” In order to pivot from the US dollar, central banks have been buying Gold in record numbers this year. At the same time, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has amassed a record cash reserve. It has reached an estimated $344 billion to $348 billion by the first half of 2025, up from $167 billion in 2024. The move reflects Buffett’s assessment that most stocks in the market are currently overvalued. The question is: Will Buffett move a large part of his USD cash reserves to precious metals? nextThe post Robert Kiyosaki: Listen to Warren Buffett and Buy BTC, ETH, Gold, and Silver appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats2025/10/01 16:53
SWIFT launches 24/7 prototype on blockchain: 30 banks in the race

SWIFT has announced the launch of the first phase of a project for a distributed ledger dedicated to cross-border payments.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/01 16:28
