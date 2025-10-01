2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

US Government Shutdown Begins, but Bitcoin Holds $114K as ETFs Keep Positive Streak

Blockhead2025/10/01 17:23
DeFi protocol Spark releases roadmap for the next six months, launching new products such as Savings V2 and institutional lending

PANews reported on October 1 that the DeFi protocol Spark released its roadmap for the next six months today, planning to launch several new products including Savings V2, Spark Institutional Lending, and the mobile application Spark Mobile, and further expand stablecoin liquidity services and automated trading business. According to the roadmap, Savings V2 will launch on the Ethereum mainnet in October of this year after receiving governance approval. This version will add support for USDT and ETH, in addition to the existing USDC vault (TVL has reached $620 million). Spark Institutional Lending will leverage the Morpho V2 architecture to provide fixed-rate loans to institutions. It is expected to launch by the end of this year with an initial liquidity of over $100 million and is expected to grow to over $1 billion.
PANews2025/10/01 17:04
Cardano Vs Remittix: Which Of These Could Produce Up To 20x ROI In Q4

As excitement builds toward Q4, many investors ask whether Cardano still has room for explosive gains. Could Cardano deliver 20x returns in a few months? Into that debate comes Remittix (RTX), now frequently tipped as a high-multiplying crypto pick.  This article compares Cardano’s current strength and limits with Remittix’s emerging narrative to see which one [...] The post Cardano Vs Remittix: Which Of These Could Produce Up To 20x ROI In Q4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 17:00
XRP Price Plunge Amid Ripple's CTO Announcement

XRP’s price drops as Ripple announces CTO David Schwartz’s departure. Whale activity and liquidations intensify market volatility amid Ripple leadership change. XRP’s future uncertain as Schwartz steps back, causing price plunge. XRP saw a sharp decline in price after David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), announced he would be stepping down from his daily responsibilities as CTO at the company by the end of 2025. The news resulted in a 0.66% dip, bringing XRP’s price down to $2.85, signaling a shift in market sentiment and investor uncertainty regarding Ripple’s future leadership. Schwartz, who has been a key architect of the XRP Ledger and Ripple’s success, assured the community that while he would no longer handle daily operations, he would remain engaged as CTO Emeritus and a member of Ripple’s Board of Directors. However, his announcement did little to reassure the market in the short term, with the cryptocurrency seeing a price decline amid the leadership change. Also Read: SEC Declares DoubleZero’s 2Z Token Not a Security, Marking Milestone for DePIN Projects Whale Activity and Liquidations Drive Market Volatility The price plunge was compounded by significant whale activity and large liquidations. According to CoinGlass, $59.92 million in XRP positions were liquidated within 24 hours following the news. A staggering $56.99 million came from short liquidations, indicating that many traders, including whales, were betting against XRP’s price movement. Only $2.93 million of the liquidations were from long positions, further showing the dominance of short sellers. Source: Coinglass Adding to the uncertainty, Whale Alert tracked major movements of XRP between unknown wallets, including transfers of over 43 million XRP worth approximately $123 million. Such large-scale transactions by whale accounts often contribute to market volatility and signal possible attempts to influence XRP’s price. The price fell from $2.90 to $2.85, reflecting the combined impact of both Schwartz’s departure and the heightened whale activity. Ripple’s Future Amid Short-Term Volatility Although XRP has faced price challenges, Ripple’s long-term strategy remains focused on innovation within the financial services sector. Schwartz’s transition from his CTO role, while noteworthy, does not signal an end to his involvement with Ripple. He has committed to staying active in the community and contributing to Ripple’s future growth, particularly through his role on the Board of Directors. Despite the short-term volatility, the long-term outlook for Ripple and XRP continues to rest on the continued development of the XRP Ledger and the company’s evolving position in the global financial ecosystem. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Prioritizes Cryptocurrency Regulation in U.S. Financial Oversight The post XRP Price Plunge Amid Ripple’s CTO Announcement appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:00
Solana Ready to Go Parabolic After $291M Inflows, Snorter Token as Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Solana Ready to Go Parabolic After $291M Inflows, Snorter Token as Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 29, institutional inflows of $291M were injected into Solana-linked investment products. Despite most crypto funds seeing net outflows recently, Solana stands as one of the few winners, attracting capital reflecting growing institutional confidence. At $208, $SOL’s price is pushing toward a critical resistance zone of $245-$250. With favorable market conditions and sustained demand, $SOL could break higher. A major catalyst for this price action is the approval of spot SOL ETFs, with analysts expecting key decisions to be made in October. While on-chain metrics, such as revenue and DEX volumes, remain weak and technicals appear stretched, $SOL still has a realistic chance of breaking $300 if ETF approval and broader market sentiment align in its favor. The surge in large institutional inflows has not only boosted investor confidence in Solana itself but has also spilled over to newer SOL-based projects. One standout is the Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale, which is rapidly gaining traction as it capitalizes on Solana’s growing momentum. Solana’s Momentum Builds: Can ETF Approvals and Network Upgrades Push SOL Higher? As digital-asset funds across the broader market still show weakness, with approximately $812M in outflows during the past week, according to the latest report from CoinShares, Solana bucked that trend. Institutions poured fresh money into SOL, highlighting the coin’s growing appeal and resilience. From a technical perspective, $SOL faces a critical resistance zone between $245 and $250, an area where profit-taking could emerge. The coin will require firm conviction and high trading volume to break above this level. Source: CoinMarketCap What could fuel Solana’s next leg of momentum? For starters, if regulators approve spot Solana ETFs, that will open the doors for substantial institutional and retail inflows from investors who prefer regulated fund structures. To add to the fuel, several key developments over the past month have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:00
Webkey Join Forces with GPT360 to Bring AI Solutions to Web3 Communities – Drive Engagement and Growth

By integrating GPT360’s AI, Webkey brings advanced capabilities into its ecosystem and empowers Web3 projects with tools for engagement and growth.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 17:00
Merchant adoption of digital assets has stalled

The post Merchant adoption of digital assets has stalled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. Although we’re seeing digital assets increasingly utilised across the financial ecosystem, merchant adoption remains stagnant when compared to consumer uptake. For me, the primary issue is not a lack of technological advancement; it’s the significant gap in education and a disconnect between what digital asset brands are promoting and what merchants actually need. Summary Merchants remain hesitant to adopt crypto payments due to a lack of clear education, practical demos, and trust in new technology. Stablecoins emerge as the most viable solution, offering faster settlements, reduced fees, and protection against volatility — especially in cross-border payments. Industry missteps — focusing on hype and competition rather than real merchant pain points — have slowed adoption. Building trust through education, government endorsement, and proven case studies is key to unlocking mass merchant adoption. If we fix this disconnect, there are huge benefits for all parties. New technology ultimately allows merchants the ability to move money across borders swiftly, cost-effectively, and securely, while also reducing settlement times dramatically. It’s a tale as old as time: those businesses that adopt new technology have a competitive advantage versus slower movers, with better cash flow, an increase in consumer loyalty, and better relationships with suppliers. So if the benefits are clearly there, why is there a gap? The disconnect between hype and reality I believe the primary reason for the stalled adoption of digital assets by merchants is a lack of educational material around the technological changes. One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of ‘show and tell’ education for traditional merchants. They need to understand the practical benefits of digital asset infrastructure, such as the speed and transparency of stablecoin settlements.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 16:52
Crypto News Today: 21Shares Lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC Ahead of SEC Decisions

The post Crypto News Today: 21Shares Lists Polkadot and Sui ETFs on DTCC Ahead of SEC Decisions appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Private crypto firm 21Shares recently listed two of its ETFs—the 21Shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and 21Shares Sui ETF (TSUI)—on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) on Tuesday. Both listings are part of the standard preparation process for launching new ETFs. It’s important to note that this DTCC listing does not indicate regulatory approval. Instead, …
CoinPedia2025/10/01 16:49
Apple pushes back against Musk's xAI lawsuit over OpenAI partnership

Apple has maintained that its decision to choose OpenAI over Musk’s xAI was a fair call. In a lawsuit filed in August, Musk’s AI venture and X Corp. claimed Apple unfairly leaned toward OpenAI, arguing it slowed innovation and left consumers with fewer alternatives. In court papers filed on Tuesday, Apple, however, countered that its choice of OpenAI doesn’t imply exclusivity, as it intends to work with other generative AI partners as well. Musk asserts that Apple’s arrangement with OpenAI locks out competitors Elon Musk’s companies are seeking billions of dollars in damages in their lawsuit against Apple, arguing that its partnership with OpenAI undermines competition. Musk claims the arrangement “locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing.”  He also claimed their collaboration effectively guarantees ChatGPT’s place at the top of the App Store’s rankings, denying other apps the same visibility. OpenAI has so far dismissed the claims, saying the filing fits Musk’s familiar pattern of harassment. Apple is also urging a judge in Fort Worth, Texas, to throw out the lawsuit, arguing the alleged antitrust claims rest on nothing more than layered speculation. For its defense, the company’s legal team stated that X Corp. was advocating for an “all or nothing” approach to AI partnerships, regardless of business or technical considerations, an obligation they argued the antitrust law does not impose. They stated, “Of course, the antitrust laws do not require that.” Musk accused OpenAI of stealing trade secrets  In another lawsuit, Musk has accused OpenAI of stealing its trade secrets. The suit contends OpenAI recruited former xAI employees to gain access to trade secrets linked to Grok, especially those with knowledge of their bot’s source code, a move he says tilts the AI playing field. Musk accused OpenAI of trying to gain an unfair advantage in the race to develop AI technology. xAI also claimed that the suspected campaign surfaced while it was examining accusations against ex-employee Xuechen Li, charged in another case with passing information to OpenAI. Li has not answered the allegations. The company also stated that OpenAI hired Jimmy Fraiture, a former engineer, alongside Li. Their complaint also includes a screenshot of an email that Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, sent in July, accusing a former executive of failing to uphold confidentiality obligations. OpenAI has, however, insisted that they have no “tolerance for any breaches of confidentiality, nor any interest in trade secrets from other labs.” Musk’s legal actions against the AI giant are the latest chapter in his bitter dispute with Altman, which intensified as ChatGPT creator grew in power. At one point, Musk even sought to block the company’s conversion into a for-profit entity. Musk had teamed up with Altman to launch OpenAI in 2015, but walked away in 2018 after losing a fight over control. Since then, he’s accused Altman of straying from their original mission to serve humanity, pointing to the Microsoft partnership as proof that the company now puts profits first. Altman and his camp push back, saying Musk supported that approach back then and is only taking shots out of frustration now. Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
Coinstats2025/10/01 16:46
Arm plans to appeal Qualcomm's victory in Nuvia licensing dispute

Arm Holdings Plc plans to appeal Qualcomm's victory in a licensing dispute over Nuvia.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 16:35
