Taiwan’s trade negotiator confirms it will not agree to US semiconductor split deal
Taiwan’s trade negotiator has confirmed that the country will not agree to a 50-50 split deal in semiconductor production with the U.S.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 17:38
a16z, Uniswap nominated in crypto ‘popularity contest’ for security enforcers
The post a16z, Uniswap nominated in crypto ‘popularity contest’ for security enforcers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto security nonprofit Security Alliance, known as SEAL, is holding the 2025 Safe Harbor Champion Awards, where nominated companies and organizations will face off to see who used its white hat protection framework best. According to a Wednesday X post announcing the contest, the awards will include 29 nominees, split into two categories: adopters and advocates. Voting has already opened on X, with the public encouraged to support nominees by interacting with campaign posts through likes, reposts, or replies. SEAL co-leads Dickson Wu and Robert MacWha said the initiative stems from the Safe Harbor Agreement, first introduced in 2024, to protect white hats who intervene during active exploits on blockchain networks. 4/ Find your favorite nominees’ post & start voting now! You can vote on as many posts as you want.#SafeHarborChampion2025 pic.twitter.com/m5lzzLqimd — Security Alliance (@_SEAL_Org) October 1, 2025 As seen in the SEAL Safe Harbor forum, the framework is a set of rules for both hackers and projects, which shield those who seize stolen funds for safekeeping from criminal liability. SEAL opens voting on awards through social media The non-profit Web3 security platform has dubbed the campaign “a public popularity contest.” SEAL stated that every social interaction counts as a vote, with no limits on the number of nominees a user can support. “This is about creating visibility and social pressure,” the group posted on X. “When competitors are recognized, others will want to implement Safe Harbor too.” The organization believes that adopting its Safe Harbor framework is imperative for the safety of the entire crypto industry. According to SEAL, when white hats act without fear of legal retaliation, exploits are “stopped faster” and “fewer users lose funds.” “Every organization that implements Safe Harbor makes the entire ecosystem more secure. This is how we get there,” SEAL wrote. Companies…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 17:35
Dogecoin Price Prediction: What is the Best Crypto to Invest in Under $1 as DOGE Stumbles
Dogecoin (DOGE) has lost around 11% as institutional investors dispose of positions and general market sentiment sours. In times like these, investors look for alternatives that are equipped with a combination of price resilience and intrinsic utility, especially in the sub-$1 segment. One such project that is becoming increasingly popular is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 17:30
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 17:29
Crypto.com Secures Full CFTC Derivatives Stack, Clears Way for Margined Crypto Products
The post Crypto.com Secures Full CFTC Derivatives Stack, Clears Way for Margined Crypto Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com announced that its affiliate Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) has received approval for an amended designated contract market (DCM) license, completing a full suite of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) derivatives permissions — DCM, DCO and FCM. The DCM amendment authorizes margined derivatives trading (including crypto perpetuals) on CDNA alongside its existing […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-com-secures-full-cftc-derivatives-stack-clears-way-for-margined-crypto-products/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 17:03
Story Protocol verliest 30% in 7 dagen na IP-conflict en $200 miljoen uitstroom
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Story Protocol ligt onder vuur. Het project achter de IP-token verloor in 7 dagen 30% van zijn waarde nadat een conflict over intellectueel eigendom leidde tot massale uitstroom van kapitaal. In totaal verdween er ruim $200 miljoen uit de markt, waardoor beleggers opnieuw vragen stellen bij de houdbaarheid van het platform. Baby Shark-token valt door de mand De problemen kwamen aan het licht rond een token dat via Story werd gelanceerd met het thema Baby Shark. Entertainmentbedrijf Pinkfong, de officiële rechthebbende, liet weten niets met het project te maken te hebben. Kort daarna stortte de munt met 90% in, van een marktwaarde van ruim $200 miljoen naar iets meer dan $2 miljoen. Story verwijderde promoties rondom het project, maar de schade was al aangericht. Het incident zette vraagtekens bij de controles en het IP-beheer op het platform, dat juist bedoeld is om creatieve rechten veilig vast te leggen en te verhandelen. CMC News: $BabyShark Token Plunges 90% After Brand Disowns Story Protocol Launch. https://t.co/zXIYJwXjfl pic.twitter.com/ONr6W40ykR — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) September 29, 2025 Vertrouwen brokkelt af De ontkenning door Pinkfong leidde tot directe uitstroom bij Story. In korte tijd verdween er rond de 200 miljoen dollar van het platform en het vertrouwen zakte weg. Slechts een minderheid van de handelaren bleef positief, terwijl de meesten hun positie verkochten of aan de zijlijn gingen staan. Ook in de derivatenmarkt was de klap voelbaar. Volgens CoinGlass verdween er $20 miljoen aan liquiditeit in één dag en daalde de open interest naar $273 miljoen. Het long/short-ratio zakte naar 0,95, een signaal dat meer handelaren inzetten op daling dan op herstel. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading Story Protocol verliest 30% in 7 dagen na IP-conflict en $200 miljoen uitstroom document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Handel daalt op Story Protocol De neergang zorgde ervoor dat ook de spotvolumes hard terugliepen. In 24 uur tijd halveerde de handelsactiviteit naar ongeveer $240 miljoen. Voor veel beleggers was het incident aanleiding om posities te sluiten of voorlopig aan de zijlijn te blijven. Momenteel is de handelsactiviteit weer gedaald naar 80 miljoen dollar in 24 uur tijd, een duidelijk signaal dat de terugval van het protocol nog steeds voortduurt. Ondertussen doken er ook berichten op over mogelijke voorkennis: ongeveer 7% van de voorraad van het Baby Shark-token zou kort na de lancering zijn opgekocht, vlak voordat de promotie begon. Een directe link met Story is daarbij niet gevonden, maar het voedt de discussie over transparantie en interne controle. Bron: Coingecko Wat is Story Protocol? Story Protocol presenteert zichzelf als een blockchain voor intellectueel eigendom. Makers kunnen er werken registreren, licenties instellen en royalties automatisch laten uitbetalen. In september wist Story Protocol de pers te halen dankzij het Origin Summit-evenement in Seoul, waar bedrijven als SM Entertainment en Animoca Brands hun visie op IP-tokenisatie deelden. Toch wringt de praktijk. Volgens DefiLlama is Story ruim $2.73 miljard waard, maar heeft alleen zo’n $33 miljoen in TVL. Dat verschil voedt de kritiek dat de verwachtingen rond IP-tokenisatie veel sneller groeien dan het gebruik in de praktijk. Twijfel blijft bestaan De vraag is of Story het vertrouwen kan herstellen na de Baby Shark-rel. De koers schommelt rond $8,7 en het handelsvolume is fors teruggevallen. Daarmee blijft de druk groot. Het incident laat zien dat het koppelen van intellectueel eigendom aan tokens wel nieuwe mogelijkheden geeft, maar dat er direct problemen ontstaan als licenties of controles niet goed geregeld zijn. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Story Protocol verliest 30% in 7 dagen na IP-conflict en $200 miljoen uitstroom is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 17:01
Sygnum Crypto Bank Launches Bitcoin Yield Fund Targeting 8–10% Returns
Sygnum has introduced a new fund offering investors the ability to earn yield on their Bitcoin holdings while maintaining full price exposure.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 16:55
XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple's Rival?
XPL did not yet regain its market place, but whales are trying to push it forward
Coinstats
2025/10/01 16:54
Stripe Eyes U.S. Banking Charter, Pioneers One-Click Stablecoin Issuance for Firms
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 16:41
Ethereum Q3 ends as strongest on record since 2016
ETH completed Q3 with a net gain of 66.55%, the best result for the period since Ethereum's inception in 2016.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 16:16
