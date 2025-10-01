a16z, Uniswap nominated in crypto ‘popularity contest’ for security enforcers

Crypto security nonprofit Security Alliance, known as SEAL, is holding the 2025 Safe Harbor Champion Awards, where nominated companies and organizations will face off to see who used its white hat protection framework best. According to a Wednesday X post announcing the contest, the awards will include 29 nominees, split into two categories: adopters and advocates. Voting has already opened on X, with the public encouraged to support nominees by interacting with campaign posts through likes, reposts, or replies. SEAL co-leads Dickson Wu and Robert MacWha said the initiative stems from the Safe Harbor Agreement, first introduced in 2024, to protect white hats who intervene during active exploits on blockchain networks. 4/ Find your favorite nominees' post & start voting now! You can vote on as many posts as you want.#SafeHarborChampion2025 pic.twitter.com/m5lzzLqimd — Security Alliance (@_SEAL_Org) October 1, 2025 As seen in the SEAL Safe Harbor forum, the framework is a set of rules for both hackers and projects, which shield those who seize stolen funds for safekeeping from criminal liability. SEAL opens voting on awards through social media The non-profit Web3 security platform has dubbed the campaign "a public popularity contest." SEAL stated that every social interaction counts as a vote, with no limits on the number of nominees a user can support. "This is about creating visibility and social pressure," the group posted on X. "When competitors are recognized, others will want to implement Safe Harbor too." The organization believes that adopting its Safe Harbor framework is imperative for the safety of the entire crypto industry. According to SEAL, when white hats act without fear of legal retaliation, exploits are "stopped faster" and "fewer users lose funds." "Every organization that implements Safe Harbor makes the entire ecosystem more secure. This is how we get there," SEAL wrote. Companies…