2025-10-03 Friday

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings surpass 30,000 BTC, now fourth-largest corporate holder

Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings surpass 30,000 BTC, now fourth-largest corporate holder

The post Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings surpass 30,000 BTC, now fourth-largest corporate holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet is cementing its position as one of the most aggressive corporate adopters of Bitcoin, steadily expanding its treasury strategy. Summary Metaplanet confirmed the acquisition of 5,268 BTC on Oct. 1, worth $615.7 million at an average price of $116,870 per coin. Its total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 30,823 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of $3.33 billion. The firm now ranks fourth among corporate Bitcoin holders worldwide, while remaining the largest listed holder in Asia. Metaplanet recently expanded operations with new subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings have officially reached the 30,000 BTC milestone. The Tokyo-listed firm confirmed the acquisition of 5,268 BTC on October 1, worth about $615.7 million at an average price of $116,870 per coin.  With this purchase, Metaplanet’s total holdings now stand at 30,823 BTC (BTC), acquired at a cumulative cost of $3.33 billion, about $107,912 per bitcoin. The company also reported a 497.1% year-to-date yield in 2025, reflecting the strength of its accumulation strategy, particularly after Bitcoin’s strong rally a few months ago. Metaplanet has acquired 5268 BTC for ~$615.67 million at ~$116,870 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 497.1% YTD 2025. As of 10/1/2025, we hold 30,823 $BTC acquired for ~$3.33 billion at ~$107,912 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/fZ6nzJ8QGC — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) October 1, 2025 According to data compiled by crypto.news, the current holdings place the Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm fourth among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders. It also remains the largest holder among listed companies in Asia. Metaplanet’s accumulation through the year has been funded mainly via international share offerings and reinvested revenue. The firm also recently secured additional capital through an overseas share offering to channel fresh funds directly into Bitcoin purchases, suggesting that further acquisitions may soon follow. Alongside building one of the largest…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 18:28
WLFI Pioneers Real-World Assets on Blockchain

WLFI Pioneers Real-World Assets on Blockchain

The post WLFI Pioneers Real-World Assets on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On October 1, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), supported by the Trump family, launched a new initiative at the Token2049 event in Singapore. The company aims to harmonize blockchain technology with tangible commodities by tokenizing resources such as oil, natural gas, cotton, and timber. Continue Reading:WLFI Pioneers Real-World Assets on Blockchain Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/wlfi-pioneers-real-world-assets-on-blockchain
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 18:27
BlackRock Moves to Launch Premium Income Fund on Nasdaq

BlackRock Moves to Launch Premium Income Fund on Nasdaq

The post BlackRock Moves to Launch Premium Income Fund on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The race to expand crypto investment products has entered a new chapter, with BlackRock now preparing to offer an ETF that doesn’t just mirror Bitcoin’s spot price but aims to generate steady cash returns. On September 30, Nasdaq lodged paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking approval to trade the iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, a fresh addition to the asset manager’s crypto toolkit. A New Angle on Bitcoin Exposure Unlike the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which simply tracks Bitcoin itself, the new fund is structured around a covered call approach. This means investors will still have exposure to BTC through holdings in spot Bitcoin, IBIT shares, and cash, but the ETF will also sell call options on those assets or on indices that follow Bitcoin ETFs. The strategy is designed to provide a premium-style income stream — a way to smooth out volatility and appeal to investors focused on yield. Building Out a Suite, Not a Diversion Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas called the product a “sequel” to IBIT, noting that BlackRock isn’t branching into altcoin territory but rather layering Bitcoin strategies into a broader suite. That move underscores the company’s conviction that investor demand will grow for multiple styles of Bitcoin exposure, from plain-vanilla spot ETFs to yield-generating versions. The SEC has acknowledged Nasdaq’s request, meaning the application cleared the first technical hurdles for eligibility. From here, the agency will invite comments before making a final decision. While approval is not guaranteed, recognition under the commodity trust framework suggests the filing is being taken seriously. What Comes Next BlackRock only recently registered the fund in Delaware, while also adjusting filings for its existing IBIT and the iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA). Those vehicles will need to comply with generic listing standards expected to take effect in early…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 18:23
SWIFT launches 24/7 prototype on blockchain:

SWIFT launches 24/7 prototype on blockchain:

The post SWIFT launches 24/7 prototype on blockchain: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At the Sibos in Frankfurt, SWIFT announced the launch of the first phase of a project for a distributed ledger dedicated to 24/7 operational cross-border payments. The prototype, developed with Consensys, involves over 30 financial institutions in 16 countries. The official announcement was published by SWIFT on September 29, 2025, and the communication highlights the intention to explore an extension to over 200 countries and territories according to the press release notes. According to the data collected during the Sibos on September 29, 2025, the demo-event included technical sessions where participants shared operational insights and integration requirements. Industry analysts present also highlighted the centrality of alignment with standards such as ISO 20022 to make adoption feasible on a large scale. These preliminary findings were gathered directly from the representatives of the banks involved and the development teams on site. What Was Announced SWIFT has initiated the first phase one of the project, starting with a conceptual prototype created by Consensys to evolve into a proof of concept and, if validated, into extensive testing with the global banking community (Business Wire). The proposed architecture envisions a shared ledger capable of coordinating messaging and settlement in real-time, with the aim of reducing execution times, avoiding redundant reconciliations, and increasing transparency along the entire payment chain. In this context, the design aims to integrate existing components without disrupting operational flows. Key Objectives (phase one) Ensure 24/7 operations for cross-border transactions. Reduction of latency end-to-end and errors. Greater security through native ledger controls. Interoperability with existing standards, including ISO 20022. Participants: over 30 banks and feedback from 16 countries The initial phase involves more than 30 financial institutions providing feedback and operational support, representing 16 countries (Swift). Among the institutions involved are: Bank of America BBVA BNP Paribas Commerzbank Deutsche Bank HSBC Societe Generale‑Forge…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 18:13
Bitcoin Core drops OP_RETURN deprecation hours before v30 release

Bitcoin Core drops OP_RETURN deprecation hours before v30 release

The post Bitcoin Core drops OP_RETURN deprecation hours before v30 release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core developers reversed their plan to deprecate the user configurability of OP_RETURN’s default datacarriersize just hours before the scheduled release of Core version 30 (v30), one of the most controversial and widely publicized changes to Bitcoin’s dominant software for thousands of node operators. Pull request (PR) 33453 was merged by Core maintainer Ava Chow into Bitcoin Core’s master branch via GitHub yesterday evening New York time. The eleventh-hour accommodation signaled a slight victory for a dissident movement led by Knots node operators who have vocally protested Core’s easements of OP_RETURN’s datacarriersize. In the view of many Knots node operators, most nodes’ memory pools (mempools) should reject transactions by default carrying large amounts of data unrelated to the on-chain movement of bitcoin (BTC). Rather than burden node operators with storing and relaying arbitrary data around the network for non-currency uses of BTC, defaults should deter such arbitrary data storage in OP_RETURN outputs. Read more: Knots leader says Bitcoin Core v30 could host illegal adult content Although Core v30 software will still increase OP_RETURN’s datacarriersize from less than 90 bytes to 100KB for its default mempool, v30 will retain and not plan to deprecate the ability for users to manually modify that cap on the quantity of arbitrary data that OP_RETURN outputs will carry. Deprecation of datacarrier and datacarriersize configuration options was originally planned for release this October in Core v30. However, due to the successful review and merge of PR 33453, deprecation of user configurability is now on hold indefinitely. The last-minute policy reversal doesn’t undo all of the controversial changes from v29 going into v30. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos Leaks. For more informed news, follow us on X, Bluesky, and Google News, or subscribe to our YouTube channel. Source: https://protos.com/bitcoin-core-drops-op_return-deprecation-hours-before-v30-release/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 18:07
Metaplanet Acquires 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth-Largest Public Bitcoin Treasury

Metaplanet Acquires 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth-Largest Public Bitcoin Treasury

The post Metaplanet Acquires 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth-Largest Public Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo‑listed Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350) today announced the purchase of 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million at about $116,870 per bitcoin. This latest move brings the Japanese bitcoin treasury company’s total holdings to 30,823 BTC, acquired for roughly $3.33 billion (average cost ~$107,912 per BTC). The company also reported a BTC yield of 497.1% year-to-date […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/metaplanet-acquires-5268-btc-becomes-fourth-largest-public-bitcoin-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 17:57
Remixpoint CEO Change Strengthens Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Remixpoint CEO Change Strengthens Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

The post Remixpoint CEO Change Strengthens Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese energy and crypto firm Remixpoint has unexpectedly replaced its CEO, Takashi Tashiro, only three months after his initial appointment, signaling a rapid leadership change amid ongoing corporate strategy adjustments. The leadership reshuffle coincided with a new partnership with SBI VC Trade, aiming to enhance the company’s Bitcoin treasury operations and strengthen its digital asset management framework. Leadership Transition Amid Strategic Shift Remixpoint, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard, announced on September 30 that its President and CEO, Taku Tashiro, resigned after just three months in the role. The board approved his departure on the same day, reinstating Yoshihiko Takahashi, the company’s Chief Financial Officer and former CEO, as the new chief executive. The abrupt leadership change comes as the company intensifies its cryptocurrency-focused financial strategy, particularly through its growing Bitcoin holdings. Sponsored Sponsored The firm has diversified operations in energy, resilience, and cryptocurrency businesses. Since November 2024, it has identified digital assets as a key component of its balance sheet policy, placing Bitcoin at the core. As of September 30, 2025, Remixpoint held 1,350 BTC, ranking third among listed Japanese firms in terms of corporate Bitcoin reserves. The management transition underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to align leadership with its evolving financial priorities. Market observers are now closely watching whether the reshuffle will impact the direction of its treasury and corporate governance strategy. Bitcoin Treasury Management Strengthened With SBI VC Trade Alongside the CEO transition, Remixpoint revealed a partnership with SBI VC Trade, the digital asset subsidiary of SBI Holdings, to reinforce its Bitcoin management framework. The arrangement, executed through “SBIVC for Prime,” will cover trading, custody, and operational support for the company’s Bitcoin reserves. Remixpoint stated that the collaboration aims to improve liquidity, security, and long-term value management of its Bitcoin Treasury and broader digital asset portfolio.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 17:52
Crypto Market Sees Optimism on Oct. 1, Is Uptober Here?

Crypto Market Sees Optimism on Oct. 1, Is Uptober Here?

The post Crypto Market Sees Optimism on Oct. 1, Is Uptober Here? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market seems to have kicked off Uptober with strong gains and renewed optimism. Discover what is driving the rally, key trends to watch, and how investors are reacting. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-crypto-market-investor-optimism-oct-1-uptober-here/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 17:34
Metaplanet surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury to become the world's fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin treasury

Metaplanet surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury to become the world's fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin treasury

PANews reported on October 1 that according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, after announcing an increase of 5,268 bitcoins, the total bitcoin holdings of Japan's listed bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet have surpassed the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company. With 30,823 bitcoins, it has become the world's fourth largest listed bitcoin treasury company, second only to Strategy, MARA and XXI.
PANews 2025/10/01 17:00
Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Supported His Lifestyle, Not Telegram

Pavel Durov Says Bitcoin Supported His Lifestyle, Not Telegram

Highlights: Pavel Durov invested millions in Bitcoin early, holding through crashes for long-term gains. He views Bitcoin as secure, censorship-resistant money, unlike traditional government-issued currencies. Telegram’s TON blockchain supports NFTs and scalability, despite regulatory hurdles and market volatility. On Lex Fridman’s podcast, Telegram founder Pavel Durov discussed his enduring belief in Bitcoin (BTC). He said that back in 2013, he bought several thousand BTC at around $700 each, putting in a few million dollars even though the price was at a local high. When Bitcoin later dropped below $200, many ridiculed him, but Durov told them, “I’m not going to sell it. I believe in this thing. I think this is the way money should work. Nobody can confiscate your Bitcoin from you. Nobody can censor you for political reasons.” Durov said Bitcoin helped him stay afloat, noting that governments are “printing money endlessly.” He added that Bitcoin could reach $1 million because “nobody is printing it,” its production will eventually stop, and it has predictable inflation. He emphasized that Bitcoin will always exist, unlike fiat currencies, whose future remains uncertain. Here's my 4+ hour conversation with Pavel Durov (@durov), founder and CEO of Telegram. This was one of the most fascinating and powerful conversations I've ever had in my life. We discuss everything from his philosophy on freedom to government bureaucracies, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/DDBTnE7A2t — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 30, 2025 Pavel Durov Attributes Financial Success to Early Bitcoin Investments Pavel Durov addressed the misconceptions about his lifestyle, explaining that some people assume his ability to rent luxury locations or fly privately comes from Telegram. He clarified that, in reality, Telegram operates at a personal loss for him and that Bitcoin has been what allowed him to remain financially stable. “Like I said, Telegram is a money-losing operation for me personally. Bitcoin is something that allowed me to stay afloat,” he said. Durov also pointed out that Bitcoin carried unique advantages, as it could not be confiscated or censored for political reasons. For him, Bitcoin was more than just an investment. It gave independence and security. His words also showed how many tech leaders built their fortunes through early crypto investments. TON Blockchain Tackles Scalability and NFT Growth Despite Regulatory Challenges Pavel Durov, detained in France a year ago over allegations that Telegram users committed criminal activities, also spoke about the Telegram Open Network. Developed between 2018 and 2019, this network was designed to serve as a blockchain infrastructure for Telegram. He further noted that Bitcoin and Ether lack the scalability needed to handle the massive traffic from Telegram’s hundreds of millions of users. Durov explained that the main breakthrough was built-in scalability via “shardchains.” Yet, despite completing the technology, Telegram was unable to launch it because of US regulatory constraints. Now named The Open Network, the project remains closely tied to Telegram and is increasingly being used in the NFT space. “TON has become, I think, the largest or the second largest blockchain in terms of daily NFT trading volumes,” he said. Its native token, Toncoin, once touched $8.25 last year but has since dropped by over 67%, showing how unstable the digital asset market can be. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/10/01 16:47
