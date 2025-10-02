Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Avalanche Treasury Co to merge with MLAC in $675M deal
The post Avalanche Treasury Co to merge with MLAC in $675M deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT), a digital asset treasury firm aligned with the Avalanche Foundation will merge with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MLAC) in a business combination valued at more than $675 million. The deal, which includes about $460 million in treasury assets, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals, with the combined company slated to list on Nasdaq. The transaction gives institutional investors a new pathway to gain AVAX exposure through a public vehicle. AVAT’s launch strategy includes discounted token purchases and priority rights on Avalanche Foundation sales to US treasury companies, offering an entry point at 0.77x multiple of net asset value. The firm aims to expand its holdings to more than $1 billion in AVAX, positioning itself as a key partner in Avalanche’s growing ecosystem, according to the company’s press release. Advisors and board members include Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer, Ava Labs executive John Nahas, and representatives from Dragonfly Capital, Galaxy Digital and Aave. CEO Bart Smith, formerly of Susquehanna International Group and AllianceBernstein, said the company intends to deploy capital actively across ecosystem initiatives, including real-world asset tokenization, stablecoin infrastructure and validator operations. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/avalanche-treasury-merge-mlac
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
MORE
$0.06996
-0.51%
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:44
Podiel
Elon Musk Tells 227 Million Followers To Cancel Netflix, Citing Three Shows
The post Elon Musk Tells 227 Million Followers To Cancel Netflix, Citing Three Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Elon Musk is not intertwined with the Trump administration anymore, with his DOGE days over, he is still pushing many political causes, including a crusade against what he deems “transgender ideology.” That has extended into a new campaign against Netflix, where in a few dozen tweets over the last 48 hours, he has urged his 227 million followers to cancel the service. Musk, who has a transgender daughter, has repeatedly been tweeting “Cancel Netflix” while retweeting large right-wing accounts like LibsofTikTok and Benny Johnson, who have been spearheading this. The accusation is that Netflix is “indoctrinating” kids with ideology, in addition to other claims. At least three specific shows were cited in referencing trans issues over the course of the tirade: The Baby-Sitter’s Club – There’s a scene where there’s pushback about misgendering a child in a hospital Dead End: Paranormal Park – A series that has a trans main character. CoComelon – There’s a segment where gay dads allegedly try to “raise their child transgender.” The Baby-Sitters Club Netflix Of note, two of these shows were canceled years ago. The Baby-Sitter’s Club, despite 100% scores from critics, was canceled in 2021. Dead End: Paranormal Park ended in 2022. Cocomelon is still on, obviously, but it’s a show with 13 seasons spanning 28 full hours of content. And there’s a lot of reading into the scene cited in any case (the child is simply choosing whether to wear different kinds of clothes during a playtime dance). Those who have instigated this have claimed the campaign has gone “viral,” with screenshots of users posting that they’ve canceled Netflix. There’s no indication yet this has made a noticable impact on the service yet, but it is of note that the first man to have a $500 billion net worth as of…
ELON
$0.00000010331
+3.52%
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
NOT
$0.001628
+1.24%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:39
Podiel
Coinbase’s Bitcoin loans could hit $100B target by 2030
The post Coinbase’s Bitcoin loans could hit $100B target by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has surpassed $1 billion in on-chain Bitcoin-backed loan originations eight months after launching the product in January 2025, and CEO Brian Armstrong has set a $100 billion lifetime originations target.. The run rate implied by the first eight months is roughly $125 million per month, which frames the pace required to reach the new objective. The loans post Bitcoin collateral on the chain via Coinbase-wrapped Bitcoin, cbBTC, which is then routed to a Morpho market on Base. Utilization sets a variable interest rate every block, and USDC is delivered to a borrower’s Coinbase account. Liquidation occurs if the loan-to-value ratio reaches 86 percent, repayment has no fixed schedule, and Coinbase lists a 4.38 percent liquidation penalty in customer materials. According to Coinbase documentation, borrowers must maintain over-collateralization at all times, with U.S. availability that excludes New York for now. Per Coinbase, cbBTC is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin under custody with public proof-of-reserves and canonical addresses published. Scale on the back end matters because origination capacity depends on dollar liquidity and throughput. Total deposits rose into the low teens in billions over the summer, and Morpho posts show Coinbase-connected collateral passing $1 billion with several hundred million in active loans during mid-year. According to DefiLlama, daily transactions and active addresses remain elevated with a double-digit-billion bridged TVL, which supports reliable liquidation execution and faster recycling of collateral into fresh originations. Macro credit context has turned favorable for asset-backed structures. Decentralized lending outstanding reached $26.47 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 42 percent quarter over quarter, while combined DeFi, CeFi, and tokenized credit climbed further. Outside crypto, private credit managers continue to add asset-based finance capacity. KKR closed a $6.5 billion raise for asset-based finance this year, illustrating broader demand for secured credit instruments that can coexist with on-chain…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:38
Podiel
a $675 million operation to revolutionize AVAX
The post a $675 million operation to revolutionize AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced one of the most significant operations in the digital asset sector, signing a definitive business combination agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MLAC). The total value of the transaction exceeds 675 million dollars, marking a crucial step towards creating a public and integrated financial ecosystem for AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. The operation, made public on October 1, 2025, stipulates that the new company resulting from the merger will be listed on Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. This project aims to offer institutional investors privileged and strategic access to AVAX, going beyond the simple passive exposures offered by traditional ETFs. An ecosystem worth over a billion dollars The stated goal of AVAT is ambitious: to build a treasury ecosystem worth over a billion dollars in AVAX assets, solidifying its position as a key partner within the Avalanche network. The initial capital raise will bring about 460 million dollars in treasury assets, funded concurrently or immediately after the announcement of the operation. This capitalization strategy aims to make AVAT the leading public vehicle for institutional exposure to AVAX, offering investors a unique opportunity to actively participate in the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. A discounted entry for investors One of the most significant elements of the agreement is the opportunity for investors to enter the AVAX ecosystem under particularly advantageous conditions. The operation indeed provides an entry point at 0.77x of the net asset value (mNAV), which translates to a 23% discount compared to the direct purchase of AVAX or through passive ETFs, according to current data. This competitive advantage stems from the exclusive relationship between AVAT and the Avalanche Foundation, which materializes in an initial acquisition of AVAX tokens at a discounted price…
AVAX
$30.66
+0.26%
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
PUBLIC
$0.04878
-5.41%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:29
Podiel
Global chipmakers surge $200 billion amid AI frenzy
The post Global chipmakers surge $200 billion amid AI frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market value of global chipmakers surged to over $200 billion as investors showed interest in artificial intelligence. OpenAI deepened its alliances with Samsung and SK to expand Korea’s AI infrastructure under the Stargate program. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that Worldwide chip sales increased 3.6% month-to-month. The report revealed that an estimated $62.1 billion of global semiconductor sales were recorded worldwide in July 2025, representing a 20.6% increase over the $51.5 billion sold in July 2024 and a 3.6% rise over the $59.9 billion sold in June 2025. John Neufer, SIA president and CEO, stated that global semiconductor sales remained robust, surpassing the outcome in June and outpacing those of July last year. The SIA report elaborated that regionally, sales in July were down in Japan (-6.3%) but up in the Americas (29.3%), other (35.6%), China (10.4%), and Europe (5.7%). The Americas (8.6%) and the other regions (4.9%) experienced month-to-month sales growth in May, while the European region (0.0%) remained stable. In contrast, China (-1.3%) and Japan (-0.2%) saw declines. OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels On October 2, OpenAI recorded a US$500 billion (RM2.1 trillion) valuation in an employee share sale under its contract with a consortium of South Korean chipmakers. OpenAI deal pushed the KOSPI (KRX) Index to a record high of 2.70%, and Korean chip firms are among the most profitable today. NVIDIA Corp. looked set to power with a 1.35% increase today, while Samsung Electronics Co. saw a 3.49% increase in share price, and SK Hynix Inc. saw a 9.86% increase. NVIDIA sales jumped 56% to $46.74 billion in the three months that ended in July. Profit reached more than 59% to $26.42 billion, Nvidia’s results have been highly anticipated since the publication of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in…
AI
$0.1284
+4.81%
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
1
$0.006747
-15.39%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:24
Podiel
Rising Foreclosures Point To A Need For Mortgage Alternatives
The post Rising Foreclosures Point To A Need For Mortgage Alternatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rising foreclosures indicate an ongoing need for more creative forms of financing. getty I have become very wary of data dumps about single-family housing trends. Like many things in life, housing data is often only understood months or even years after the initial delivery. Also, the data can also be confounded by countervailing trends that may or may not be causal or correlated. Still, I was interested in a recent post at Realtor.com about foreclosures. According to the post, foreclosures are rising noticeably, up 18% since about a year ago. Factors, according to the post, are high housing costs, interest rates, and homeowners with less cash. The post calls out Florida and Texas as places where the problem is more acute. Are we headed for another 2008 style default driven crisis. The post doesn’t point to that, but rising foreclosures are a troubling trend and another indicator of the nation’s overreliance on the 30-year mortgage. The data in the post comes from ATTOM a data aggregator and analyst. In August, there were a total of 35,697 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings—default notices, scheduled auctions, or bank repossessions—according to ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property data, and real estate analytics. That figure was down 1% from July but up 18% compared with August of last year. “While overall levels remain below those seen before the pandemic,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM, “the ongoing rise in both foreclosure starts and completions suggests that some homeowners may be experiencing added financial strain in the current high-cost and high-interest-rate environment.” And here is a spot where I doubt that even the most analysts can make much sense of the trend. Clearly, more foreclosures mean households have less money and thus are missing payments, enough payments in a row to trigger legal action…
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
MORE
$0.06996
-0.51%
LIKE
$0.007709
+0.40%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:21
Podiel
Trump Announces Meeting Today ‘To Determine Which Of The Many Democrat Agendas’ He’ll Cut During Shutdown
The post Trump Announces Meeting Today ‘To Determine Which Of The Many Democrat Agendas’ He’ll Cut During Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Thursday he’d meet with White House budget chief Russell Vought to map out which Democratic-aligned agencies in the federal government will be cut during the government shutdown, and potentially permanently, escalating threats to punish Democrats for the shutdown as it enters its second day. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent” in a Truth Social post Thursday, adding “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” Trump made the comments after the White House announced Tuesday it would target several Democrat-led states, including New York, with funding freezes attributed to the shutdown, and as the Trump administration has repeatedly warned it would use the shutdown as an opportunity to make additional permanent federal workforce cuts. The moves are widely viewed as a way to force Democrats to agree to the GOP-backed funding proposal to lift the shutdown, which needs at least seven Democratic votes to pass the Senate. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/02/trump-will-meet-budget-chief-to-determine-which-of-the-many-democrat-agendas-hell-cut-during-shutdown/
TRUMP
$7.758
+2.65%
LL
$0.009678
+1.98%
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:09
Podiel
ETF data on October 2: Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $675 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $65.64 million.
According to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a combined net inflow of 5,643 BTC (approximately $675 million) on October 2 (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of 3,451 BTC (approximately $413 million) on the day. BlackRock currently holds a total of 773,461 BTC, valued at approximately $92.54 billion. On the same day, nine Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of 14,864 ETH, equivalent to approximately US$65.64 million. Among them, Fidelity's Ethereum ETF had the largest inflow, at 8,324 ETH (approximately US$36.76 million).
NET
$0.00007589
-10.48%
BTC
$120,151.77
+2.48%
ETH
$4,488.3
+4.09%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 22:21
Podiel
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
MOVE
$0.1161
+4.78%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 22:09
Podiel
Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner
PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
$0.2997
+0.80%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
EXPERT
$0.000934
+1.85%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 22:03
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe