2025-10-03 Friday

Struggling China Vanke To Sell Off Businesses At Popular Ski Resort

Struggling China Vanke To Sell Off Businesses At Popular Ski Resort

The post Struggling China Vanke To Sell Off Businesses At Popular Ski Resort appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics has given a big boost to its ski industry. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Getty Images Struggling China Vanke, one of the country’s largest real estate developers, plans to sell the operations of a popular ski resort to a majority state-owned tourism and travel company, according to a filing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Eyeing growth in China’s ski industry, Hong Kong-listed China Travel International Investment has agreed to pay 295 million yuan, or $41 million, to a subsidiary of China Vanke for 100% ownership of Jilin Songhua Lake International Resorts, the operator of Lake Songhua Ski Resort. The Jilin company also owns the Lake Songhua Resort, the Seibu Prince Hotel, Zhanyun Salomon Hotel, Qingshan Apartment and “a business town,” China Travel International Investment said in the filing. China Travel International Investment, also through its CTS Scenery subsidiary, would additionally pay five million yuan for full ownership of of Beijing Wanbingxue Sports, whose business covers ski resort development and planning, construction consulting, operation management, marketing promotion and ski coaching. It manages nine well-known ski resorts, the announcement said. “This project is in line with the company’s development strategy for urban and leisure resort products,” China Travel International Investment said. “It represents an important choice to seize historic opportunities, cultivate new growth poles, and expand into the snow economy. The project as a whole is of high strategic significance.” The company earlier said it has planned to hold 75% of each of the two businesses. China’s ski industry has enjoyed rapid growth in the past decade following the country’s winning bid to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The number of skier visits at domestic ski resorts climbed by nearly 13% in the year ending April 30 to a record…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:38
Stripe Bets Big on Stablecoins, Eyes U.S. Charter

Stripe Bets Big on Stablecoins, Eyes U.S. Charter

The post Stripe Bets Big on Stablecoins, Eyes U.S. Charter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Stripe is accelerating its push into digital finance, announcing a slate of new services aimed at giving businesses direct access to the booming stablecoin market. At the company’s New York showcase, executives highlighted more than 40 product upgrades, with one clear standout: a toolkit that lets firms issue their own tokens almost instantly. This feature, branded Open Issuance, is the result of Stripe’s $1.1 billion acquisition of Bridge earlier this year. By plugging into the system, companies can design stablecoins backed by cash or treasuries, manage redemptions on demand, and route reserves through partners such as Fidelity, BlackRock, or Lead Bank. Stripe says issuers will also be able to pass on incentives to customers, while keeping the yield from underlying assets. The timing is deliberate. Demand for stablecoins has jumped nearly 60% in the past twelve months, making them one of the fastest-growing areas of crypto adoption. Stripe is trying to capture this momentum not just with token issuance, but with broader merchant features: stablecoin subscriptions, settlement in crypto or fiat, and even spending directly through cards linked to reserves. Beyond the technology, Stripe is preparing a major regulatory leap. According to industry reports, the company is seeking a U.S. national trust charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and a trust license in New York, moves that would put it on par with the most tightly supervised digital finance players. Unlike Circle or Tether, however, Stripe insists it has no interest in minting a branded token – its model is to supply the rails, while charging a service fee to issuers. Stripe’s ambitions mirror a larger shift in the market. Firms like Paxos, Ripple, and Circle are all chasing federal oversight to position themselves as long-term players in a regulated environment. If approved, Stripe’s entry…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:35
Sui (SUI) Price: Coinbase Futures Listing Set for October 20 as Token Falls 3%

Sui (SUI) Price: Coinbase Futures Listing Set for October 20 as Token Falls 3%

TLDR SUI price currently sits at $3.16-$3.21, recently dropping 3.3% from $3.32 A $143.9 million token unlock releasing 44 million tokens is creating selling pressure Coinbase confirmed SUI futures listing on October 20, potentially increasing institutional interest SUI has historically shown strong rebounds from its ascending support trendline Technical analysis suggests a potential target of [...] The post Sui (SUI) Price: Coinbase Futures Listing Set for October 20 as Token Falls 3% appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 18:32
$BFX Raises $8.5M While SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain Chase 100x Gains

$BFX Raises $8.5M While SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain Chase 100x Gains

The post $BFX Raises $8.5M While SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain Chase 100x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Imagine a coin that doesn’t just sit in your wallet but pays you daily while also letting you spend those rewards on real-world purchases with a Visa card. That’s exactly what BlockchainFX ($BFX) is building, and its presale already has over $8.5 million raised to prove investors are taking notice. It’s being talked about among the top crypto presales and for good reason—it blends meme-coin energy with institutional-grade mechanics. Elsewhere, SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain are making noise in their corners of the market, promising fresh ideas and intriguing presale structures. Yet none of them can match the presale excitement building around $BFX. This article will cover the developments and updates of BlockchainFX ($BFX), SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain. BlockchainFX: Daily Rewards and Real-World Spending At its core, BlockchainFX ($BFX) transforms the way investors think about token holding. Up to 70% of trading fees generated across its 500+ assets, crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and commodities—flow back to token holders as rewards. Payments arrive in both BFX and USDT, offering a blend of growth potential and stable returns. Beyond that, $BFX integrates a Visa Card, giving holders the ability to spend rewards instantly anywhere Visa is accepted. This feature pushes BlockchainFX beyond speculation and into practical, everyday use, setting it apart as one of the best crypto presales this year. BlockchainFX: Deflationary Design for Long-Term Strength BlockchainFX isn’t only about rewards; it’s also about longevity. Unsold tokens are set to be burned, and liquidity will be locked post-launch. With a total supply capped at 3.5 billion, scarcity is engineered directly into the project. Combined with external audits by Coinsult and CertiK and KYC verification by Solidproof, $BFX is positioning itself as a trustworthy bridge between DeFi and traditional finance. BlockchainFX Presale Numbers and $5,000 Scenario The presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:29
Will Bitcoin eventually be replaced too?

Will Bitcoin eventually be replaced too?

The post Will Bitcoin eventually be replaced too? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AOL discontinued dial-up internet access yesterday, Sept. 30, 2025, ending the access service while AOL Mail and other products remain. According to AOL, the AOL Dialer and AOL Shield are now retired, with instructions for users to transition off legacy connections now posted for support reference. The shutdown affects a tiny fraction of U.S. households and arrives as crypto markets mature through new access channels that change how investors reach Bitcoin without changing what Bitcoin is. The dial-up analogy surfaces whenever markets rotate or infrastructure sunsets, yet dial-up was an access modality to a network, not the network itself. So, in short, no, Bitcoin is not going to be replaced like dial-up has been. However, let’s dive into why and where the actual comparison between the internet and Bitcoin adoption remains valid. Bitcoin is a monetary asset and a base settlement protocol. If there is a parallel to AOL in crypto, it is the set of custodial front ends, exchange on-ramps, and second-layer user experiences that rotate as technology and regulation move. The network that dial-up connected to, the Internet, persisted and scaled across broadband and mobile generations. Per the International Telecommunication Union, about 5.5 billion people, roughly 68 percent of the world, were online in 2024, a reminder that networks expand while edge access changes. The proper crypto mapping treats ETFs, stablecoins, and Layer-2s as access rails that can broaden participation, not as replacements for the base monetary layer. Dial-up’s remaining footprint offers a perspective on sunset dynamics. The 2023 American Community Survey counted about 163,401 U.S. households reporting dial-up alone, a heavily rural slice that persisted because of last-mile constraints and price sensitivity. According to the US Census Bureau, those households sit beside far larger shares on mobile broadband and fixed broadband, underscoring that a network’s long tail…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:16
Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On

Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On

The post Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News New updates get shipped into the space every day, and some coins appear poised to make significant gains. This week, there are a few tokens that may be worth watching, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and four others with some solid upside. Here’s a closer look at these cryptos and why they might make moves in the next few days. Dogecoin: The Meme Coin That’s Still Going Strong in 2025 DOGE remains a prominent name in the meme coin world, and 2025 appears to be a potential game-changer for it. Currently, it’s priced at $0.261 with a market capitalization of $40.88 billion. It’s generating a lot of buzz due to its expanding uses and interest from major investors. The new US DOGE ETF (DOJE), to be launched by Rex-Osprey on September 18, 2025, has been particularly helpful, allowing traditional investors to jump in more easily. Elon Musk remains the key opinion leader, and he’s got Tesla accepting DOGE for merchandise, with whispers also circulating about Supercharger payments. To add to this, reports have made it clear that smart money are snapping up more DOGE, which suggests they’re betting on future price increases. Examining the charts, if Dogecoin breaks past key price barriers, it could surge to $0.45 or even higher in the near future. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A New Meme Coin Set for Big Gains Little Pepe is still in its early sales stage, but it’s gaining momentum quickly. At $0.0022 in its 13th round, it has already raised $25.5 million and sold nearly 15.7 billion tokens. This kind of start reminds me of coins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Filecoin (FIL), which experienced significant price increases after their launches. It has built a fast-growing group of fans, with over 41,000 holders and 29,700 people chatting on Telegram. Their $777,000 prize…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:08
Robert Kiyosaki goes after Warren Buffett for gold and silver skepticism

Robert Kiyosaki goes after Warren Buffett for gold and silver skepticism

The post Robert Kiyosaki goes after Warren Buffett for gold and silver skepticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kiyosaki said he wants to “vomit” after hearing the exiting Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett touting investments in gold and silver after bashing the precious metals for decades. According to the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, this means the market is about to crash. Warren Buffett has been bearish on gold since he took the reins at the Omaha-based multinational holding conglomerate in 1970, saying it is “neither of much use nor procreative.” During a shareholder meeting in 2005, the Oracle of Omaha said precious metals were “down on his store of value list,” adding that he would rather invest in a “hundred acres of land near Nebraska, or an apartment house, or an index fund.” Twenty years later, according to Robert Kiyosaki, Buffett is now touting the benefits of investing in the two assets, as spot gold rose 0.4% to reach $3,872 per ounce. In contrast, US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.7% to $3,901. Silver is up $47.27 per troy ounce, a 15.55% uptick over the past month and 48.43% higher than the same period a year ago, according to CFD trading data tracking the benchmark market. “I want to vomit: getting nauseous, listening to Buffett tout the virtues of gold and silver… after he ridiculed gold and silver for years,” Kiyosaki wrote on X. “That means the stock and bond markets are about to crash. Depression ahead?” Buffett did not like gold In a 2011 interview with CNBC, Buffett called gold investments “a way of going along on fear.” He proposed that its value was largely based on sentiment, explaining that when people were fearful, gold demand and prices rose. At the same time, calmer conditions led to a decline in demand and, eventually, a drop in prices. Despite his long-standing criticism, Berkshire Hathaway briefly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:05
Arc Miner Secures $100 Million In Strategic Funding To Provide Users With Better Services And Profits.

Arc Miner Secures $100 Million In Strategic Funding To Provide Users With Better Services And Profits.

The post Arc Miner Secures $100 Million In Strategic Funding To Provide Users With Better Services And Profits. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arc Miner Secures $100 Million In Strategic Funding To Provide Users With Better Services And Profits. – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Arc Miner Secures $100 Million in Strategic Funding to Provide Users with Better Services and Profits. Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/arc-miner-secures-100-million-in-strategic-funding-to-provide-users-with-better-services-and-profits/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:01
The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Gone Is Gone. Who Will Bear The Higher Costs?

The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Gone Is Gone. Who Will Bear The Higher Costs?

The post The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Gone Is Gone. Who Will Bear The Higher Costs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EV Production Line on Advanced Automated Smart Factory. High Performance Electric Car Manufacturing. Car Batteries Installation on Electric Vehicles on Assembly line. Automotive Plant. getty The $7,500 EV tax credit was one of many casualties resulting from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. While this bill was signed into law on July 4, the credit did not expire for several months, according to Forbes. However, as of October 1, these credits are no longer available, leading to questions about the future of this segment of the automotive industry. Most notably, the tax incidence for purchasing these vehicles shifts from the Federal government to the purchasers or the car manufacturers. This article discusses how tax incidence shapes retail consumer decisions and whether the disappearance of this credit will affect the automotive industry, most notably, those companies that have invested heavily in the manufacturing and production of EVs. EV Tax Credits The EV tax credit was first introduced in 2005 and greatly expanded in 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The amount that has been given for these vehicles is up to $7,500, which the dealer removed from the price of the car. In turn, the dealer applied for a rebate from the federal government for the amount of the tax credit. This tax credit has led to a massive increase in the number of EVS purchased over the past two decades. As discussed by Forbes, EVs were once extraordinarily expensive, and purchasing one meant an undue financial burden on the consumer. Put differently, most purchasers early on acquired these vehicles less because it was a wise financial decision and more because of the non-financial benefits, such as making a positive impact on the environment and fighting global warming. The EV tax credits changed the calculus for purchasing these vehicles.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:56
Kimmel And Colbert Appear On Each Other’s Shows: Address Cancellation and Suspension

Kimmel And Colbert Appear On Each Other's Shows: Address Cancellation and Suspension

The post Kimmel And Colbert Appear On Each Other’s Shows: Address Cancellation and Suspension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert appeared as guests on each other’s late-night talk shows on Tuesday night and discussed the cancellation of Colbert’s “The Late Show” and the recent controversial suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while taking some jabs at President Donald Trump. File Photo: Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel appeared as guests on each other’s show on Tuesday night. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts In his opening monologue, Kimmel announced Colbert will be a guest on his show and he will simultaneously be a guest on “The Late Show”, and said: “We’re doing something unprecedented tonight…We thought it might be a fun way to drive the president nuts.” Kimmel joked about it being the show “the FCC doesn’t want you to see,” before showing photos of signs above Highway 101 in Los Angeles, which read: “Public pressure works—Kimmel is back!” and “Now do Colbert.” While interviewing Colbert, Kimmel quipped about the two of them being put in “Guantanamo Bay together” before asking about his show’s cancellation. Colbert learned about the cancellation from James Dixon—who is both his and Kimmel’s manager—after returning from a vacation, and said that after his long meeting to discuss this, his wife—who was unaware—jokingly asked him, “What happened, did you get canceled?” Kimmel said he was at the “No Kings” protest march with his wife and kids when he found out Colbert’s show had been canceled and added: “I was just absolutely shocked because it’s not right.” Colbert also shared a clip of him finding out during a taping of his show that Kimmel had been pulled off the air by ABC, where he appears shocked, says “wow’ a few times, and then steps off stage, telling his audience, “I want to find out what this is about.” What Did Kimmel Say On…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 17:47
