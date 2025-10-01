The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Gone Is Gone. Who Will Bear The Higher Costs?

The post The $7,500 EV Tax Credit Gone Is Gone. Who Will Bear The Higher Costs? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EV Production Line on Advanced Automated Smart Factory. High Performance Electric Car Manufacturing. Car Batteries Installation on Electric Vehicles on Assembly line. Automotive Plant. getty The $7,500 EV tax credit was one of many casualties resulting from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. While this bill was signed into law on July 4, the credit did not expire for several months, according to Forbes. However, as of October 1, these credits are no longer available, leading to questions about the future of this segment of the automotive industry. Most notably, the tax incidence for purchasing these vehicles shifts from the Federal government to the purchasers or the car manufacturers. This article discusses how tax incidence shapes retail consumer decisions and whether the disappearance of this credit will affect the automotive industry, most notably, those companies that have invested heavily in the manufacturing and production of EVs. EV Tax Credits The EV tax credit was first introduced in 2005 and greatly expanded in 2011, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The amount that has been given for these vehicles is up to $7,500, which the dealer removed from the price of the car. In turn, the dealer applied for a rebate from the federal government for the amount of the tax credit. This tax credit has led to a massive increase in the number of EVS purchased over the past two decades. As discussed by Forbes, EVs were once extraordinarily expensive, and purchasing one meant an undue financial burden on the consumer. Put differently, most purchasers early on acquired these vehicles less because it was a wise financial decision and more because of the non-financial benefits, such as making a positive impact on the environment and fighting global warming. The EV tax credits changed the calculus for purchasing these vehicles.…