Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
US Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Bill
TLDR US government has entered first shutdown since 2018-2019 after budget negotiations failed Shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday (October 1, 2025) as fiscal year started Key disputes center on healthcare subsidies and Medicaid cuts Hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed; economic data releases halted New tariffs on pharmaceuticals and heavy-duty trucks also [...] The post US Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Bill appeared first on Blockonomi.
M
$2.17212
-3.64%
1
$0.006747
-15.39%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 18:45
Podiel
European Regulators Target Circle and Paxos in Stablecoin Crackdown
The post European Regulators Target Circle and Paxos in Stablecoin Crackdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR European Systemic Risk Board recommends banning multi-issuance stablecoins in the EU Major stablecoin issuers like Circle and Paxos could face significant restrictions Regulators warn about financial stability risks during market downturns Dollar-pegged stablecoins dominate with 99% market share, while euro-backed tokens represent just 0.15% European banks plan to launch their own euro-backed stablecoin by 2026, while the ECB targets a digital euro by 2029 The European Union is considering a sweeping ban on certain types of stablecoins, a move that could dramatically alter the crypto landscape in the region. According to recent reports, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has recommended prohibiting “multi-issuance” stablecoins – those jointly issued in the EU and other jurisdictions. This policy recommendation, while not legally binding, puts pressure on EU authorities to restrict activities of major stablecoin issuers operating in Europe. Companies like Circle and Paxos, which issue USD Coin (USDC) and Pax Dollar (USDP) respectively, could face substantial hurdles to their European operations. The ESRB’s recommendation came shortly after European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde called for policymakers to address regulatory gaps in stablecoins issued by non-EU entities. Lagarde has expressed concerns that the current framework leaves the bloc exposed to potential financial risks. The push for restrictions stems from fears about what might happen during market downturns. Regulators worry that investors would rush to redeem their tokens in the EU, potentially overwhelming local reserves and exposing the bloc to liabilities from outside jurisdictions. Multi-issuance stablecoins operate on a model where EU-licensed issuers must hold reserves within the bloc, while their non-EU partners manage reserves for identical tokens overseas. Despite being issued in different regions, these tokens are treated as interchangeable on the market. Dollar Dominance vs. European Financial Sovereignty The potential ban reflects broader concerns in Europe about financial sovereignty. Dollar-denominated…
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
MULTI
$0.03767
+1.39%
MAJOR
$0.12373
+1.06%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:42
Podiel
Can Solana rival Wall Street? Kyle Samani thinks so
The post Can Solana rival Wall Street? Kyle Samani thinks so appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum may have been first to pioneer decentralized finance, but in 2025, questions about scalability still linger. According to Kyle Samani, chairman of Forward Industries, Ethereum’s limitations leave the door wide open for Solana. He argues that Solana is the only blockchain already capable of supporting capital markets on a global scale. Recently dubbed the “Michael Saylor of Solana,” Samani is flattered by the comparison but insists his vision goes far beyond treasury strategy. Forward Industries, one of the largest treasury holders of Solana (SOL), the network’s native token, is working to bring capital markets onchain: from equity tokenization and shareholder governance to dividends and fundraising. “We want to prove these things can be done,” he said in an in-depth conversation with Cointelegraph. In the interview, Samani points to a pivotal moment: a speech by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins introducing “Project Crypto,” a plan to explore bringing US securities markets onchain. Samani viewed the remarks as a signal that traditional financial infrastructure is shifting to blockchain, suggesting Solana is well-positioned to support such a transition. Whether Solana can realistically compete with Wall Street remains an open question. Samani discusses both the potential and the risks, citing prospects such as staking features on Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the challenges of navigating bear markets. Watch the full interview on Cointelegraph’s YouTube channel to dive into Samani’s views on Ethereum, tokenized equities and the potential for Solana to serve as a global settlement layer for capital markets. Magazine: US risks being ‘front run’ on Bitcoin reserve by other nations — Samson Mow Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/can-solana-rival-wall-street-kyle-samani-video?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
MAY
$0.03956
+2.46%
FINANCE
$0.001903
-5.32%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:36
Podiel
XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple’s Rival?
The post XPL, Not XRP: Why Are Whales Shoveling Ripple’s Rival? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XPL’s market path Whales are not enough? An unknown whale is taking risks on the cryptocurrency market — but not with XRP. Instead, whales’ attention is focused on Plasma, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments worldwide. After depositing 31.52 million USDC into Hyperliquid just 10 hours ago, the whale has since bought 29.27 million XPL, which is approximately $31.13 million. XPL’s market path With strong liquidity and high trading volumes, XPL has recently risen on the charts, and this sudden accumulation is igniting speculation about it. CoinMarketCap reports that XPL is trading at $0.94, down 18% for the day, but it has a huge 24-hour volume of $2.49 billion or nearly 147% of its $1.69 billion market cap. XPL is establishing itself as a direct competitor on the payments market, in contrast to XRP, which has been having trouble with resistance levels and low volume. Source: CoinMarketCap Plasma aims to create the foundation of a stablecoin-powered financial system by offering customizable gas tokens and zero-fee USDT transfers. Because of this positioning even in the face of price volatility, wealthy investors are placing significant bets on its long-term prospects. The whale’s repeated behaviors imply that it is confident in accumulation at the present rate. Historically, insider confidence in impending developments or longer adoption cycles have frequently preceded such concentrated buying. Whales are not enough? But traders need to prepare for more volatility given the token’s recent sharp swings, which include an all-time high of $1.68 just three days ago and today’s retracement. This movement presents an indirect challenge to XRP. Although XPL’s whale-driven surge indicates investor interest in alternative payment-layer solutions, Ripple is still firmly established in traditional financial corridors. The long-standing dominance of XRP in cross-border settlements may be seriously challenged if Plasma manages to draw in this kind…
XPL
$0.9578
+0.51%
NOT
$0.00163
+1.36%
XRP
$3.0576
+4.08%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:30
Podiel
Sygnum Launches Fund to Boost Bitcoin Yield Without Selling
TLDR Sygnum’s BTC Alpha Fund: 8–10% Bitcoin yield with full BTC exposure. New BTC Alpha Fund boosts Bitcoin holdings via arbitrage, not selling. Earn Bitcoin yield without exiting BTC—Sygnum’s fund targets 8–10%. Institutional Bitcoin yield fund promises growth with monthly liquidity. Sygnum, Starboard launch BTC fund offering stable returns in Bitcoin. Swiss digital asset bank [...] The post Sygnum Launches Fund to Boost Bitcoin Yield Without Selling appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
BOOST
$0.1055
-1.24%
BTC
$120,149.91
+2.47%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 18:29
Podiel
Chainlink partners with GLEIF to bring institutional-grade on-chain identity to digital assets
The post Chainlink partners with GLEIF to bring institutional-grade on-chain identity to digital assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GLEIF and Chainlink have partnered to provide a trusted on-chain solution for verifying the legal identities behind digital assets and smart contracts. Summary GLEIF and Chainlink will combine vLEI with Chainlink’s CCID and ACE to provide automated, verifiable, and privacy-preserving identity verification for digital assets and smart contracts. The solution enables asset issuers, stablecoin providers, and financial institutions to meet global regulatory standards, verify counterparties, and secure tokenized transactions at scale. The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and Chainlink (LINK) have announced a strategic partnership to develop an institutional-grade identity solution for the blockchain industry. The initiative combines GLEIF’s verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) with Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Identity (CCID) infrastructure and Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) to provide verifiable, compliant, and privacy-preserving identity verification for digital asset transactions. The solution embeds verifiable identity information directly into on-chain assets and smart contracts. This allows institutions and tokenization platforms to automatically verify the origin of assets, enforce compliance policies, and maintain control of assets even in the event of compromised cryptographic keys. “I think their [GLEIF’s] widely used identity standard will also become widely used in the onchain finance world,” said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. What Chainlink-GLEIF partnership means for tokenized finance The partnership unlocks several groundbreaking capabilities for tokenized finance. Most notably, asset issuers and smart contract applications can seamlessly comply with regulations across multiple jurisdictions, including Europe’s MiCA, the U.S. FDTA, and FATF standards. Stablecoin issuers can now prove their legal identity directly at the contract level, providing transparency for regulators, markets, and users while preventing fraudulent imitations. Other use cases include enabling custodians and VASPs to verify counterparties in line with FATF Travel Rule requirements without exposing sensitive customer data, allowing banks and asset managers to issue tokenized assets with verifiable provenance, and giving enterprises the ability to…
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
SMART
$0.004464
-0.42%
ACE
$0.4837
+3.55%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:19
Podiel
Stripe Stablecoin Issuance Platform Launch Amid Intense Competition
The post Stripe Stablecoin Issuance Platform Launch Amid Intense Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe unveiled a platform for businesses to issue custom stablecoins on September 30, accelerating the payments giant’s expansion into the “stablecoin war” landscape. The announcement introduced Open Issuance from Bridge, enabling businesses to launch their own branded stablecoins. Stripe also enabled US businesses to hold stablecoin balances in their financial accounts. Businesses in more than 100 countries can request access. The company added support for stablecoin subscription payments. The features formed part of a broader product update that included money management capabilities with financial accounts. Businesses gained the ability to store funds in multiple currencies, including stablecoins, instantly convert currencies, and create virtual and physical cards that draw from their financial account balances. The functionality launched in the Dashboard for US businesses, with UK support planned. Bridge Acquisition Accelerates Stripe’s Stablecoin Strategy Stripe acquired stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion in October 2024, more than five times its $200 million valuation. Bridge received $58 million in a private fundraising round last year with participation from Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Index Ventures, and Haun Ventures. The platform provided infrastructure to issue and transfer tokenized money across different blockchains. Notable clients include SpaceX, Coinbase, and Stellar. Bridge stated that stablecoins solved critical financial problems by making money easier to move, more economical to hold, and cheaper to send. Stripe processed over $1.4 trillion in total payment volume in 2024, representing a 38% increase from the previous year. Stripe’s payment volume per year | Source: Stripe Tempo Blockchain by Stripe Targets Payment Infrastructure Stripe and Paradigm unveiled Tempo on September 4, a layer-1 blockchain designed for stablecoin payments. The announcement from Paradigm founder Matt Huang validated speculation that began when Stripe posted and quickly deleted blockchain engineering job listings in August. Tempo operated in a private testnet with select partners testing cross-border payouts,…
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
OPEN
$0.45045
-2.33%
BRIDGE
$0.06501
-5.21%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 18:17
Podiel
Paychex Inc. ($PAYX) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings Beat Forecasts but Rising Costs Weigh
TLDR Paychex reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.54B, up 17% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS rose 5% to $1.22, beating expectations, while GAAP EPS fell 10%. Operating expenses increased 29% to $998M, driven by Paycor acquisition. Management raised the fiscal 2026 revenue growth outlook to 16.5–18.5%. Shares closed at $126.76 on September 30, down 1.38% for the [...] The post Paychex Inc. ($PAYX) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings Beat Forecasts but Rising Costs Weigh appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.8452
+12.85%
1
$0.006747
-15.39%
ROSE
$0.02723
+2.32%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 17:51
Podiel
Taiwan pushes back against US 50-50 chip-sharing proposal
The post Taiwan pushes back against US 50-50 chip-sharing proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-Chun said on Wednesday that Taiwan will not agree to a half-trade of all semiconductor production taking place in the country. She responded to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s remarks over the weekend, stating that Washington’s pitch to Taiwan would involve a 50-50 split in chip production. Cheng, Taiwan’s lead tariff negotiator with Washington, told reporters upon returning to the country that she had not discussed the 50-50 idea suggested by the U.S. during the talks. She also maintained that the negotiating team would never agree to such conditions. U.S. aims for 40% semiconductor market share Taiwan is still working to finalize a tariff deal with the U.S., following President Donald Trump’s imposition of a temporary 20% tariff on the island. Trump has also threatened to impose additional levies on semiconductors coming into the U.S. Cheng acknowledged that there was some progress in negotiations over U.S. levies on Taiwanese shipments. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Lutnick, over the weekend, said having half of Taiwan’s chip production in the U.S. would ensure the U.S. has much-needed capacity. He added that the conversations Washington has had with Taiwan have maintained that it’s vital for the island to have the U.S. produce 50% of semiconductor chips. “Our goal is to get to 40% market share, and maybe 50% market share, of producing the chips and the wafers, you know, the semiconductor we need for American consumption, that’s our objective.” –Howard Lutnick, United States Secretary of Commerce. Cheng said she hopes for more comprehensive talks on special considerations under Section 232, a U.S. law that allows tariffs on imports deemed a national security risk. Trump had previously accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip business. The cabinet stated in a press release that more than 70% of Taiwan’s exports to the…
COM
$0.013679
-5.09%
VICE
$0.02869
+20.29%
NOT
$0.00163
+1.36%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 17:50
Podiel
Don’t Let Presale Hype Fool You
The post Don’t Let Presale Hype Fool You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has seen countless projects raising millions in flashy presales, only to disappear without a trace. For many investors this created fatigue and skepticism: can you actually trust new tokens anymore? Against this backdrop, Alfa Crypto stands out as a rare exception. It is not just an idea on paper but a working ecosystem with proven products, tested technologies, and real results. Flagship business: Sheepy. Working product with 100k+ users. The flagship business of the team is Sheepy. Today this service already serves more than 100,000 users. It powers instant crypto payments and mass payouts, while companies issue hundreds of invoices for their clients every day. Sheepy has proven that the team can build demanded products and scale them successfully. First investment round of $2 million Another cornerstone is investment. Alfa Crypto has completed its first funding round and raised $2 million from 3 major funds. In a crypto market where venture funds are cautious with their bets, this is a strong sign of trust. AI bots: automated trading in just a few clicks Alfa Crypto puts technology at the center of its value. AI bots successfully passed six months of testing. Connecting them takes only a couple of clicks, and the setup is simple even for beginners. Average performance during tests showed around 8% monthly returns. Banking cards with Apple Pay and Google Pay The next milestone for Alfa Crypto is the launch of physical banking cards. These cards will be issued in three major jurisdictions and will support Apple Pay and Google Pay. This means crypto can be spent as easily as any traditional payment card. Staking pools: rewards and liquidity Staking pools are already live on the platform, every user can test it by registration. Classic staking offers fixed yields for users, while liquidity pools…
DON
$0.000722
+4.33%
T
$0.01566
+1.95%
HYPE
$49.95
+6.43%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 17:49
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe