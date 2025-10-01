Taiwan pushes back against US 50-50 chip-sharing proposal

Taiwan Vice Premier Cheng Li-Chun said on Wednesday that Taiwan will not agree to a half-trade of all semiconductor production taking place in the country. She responded to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick's remarks over the weekend, stating that Washington's pitch to Taiwan would involve a 50-50 split in chip production. Cheng, Taiwan's lead tariff negotiator with Washington, told reporters upon returning to the country that she had not discussed the 50-50 idea suggested by the U.S. during the talks. She also maintained that the negotiating team would never agree to such conditions. U.S. aims for 40% semiconductor market share Taiwan is still working to finalize a tariff deal with the U.S., following President Donald Trump's imposition of a temporary 20% tariff on the island. Trump has also threatened to impose additional levies on semiconductors coming into the U.S. Cheng acknowledged that there was some progress in negotiations over U.S. levies on Taiwanese shipments. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Lutnick, over the weekend, said having half of Taiwan's chip production in the U.S. would ensure the U.S. has much-needed capacity. He added that the conversations Washington has had with Taiwan have maintained that it's vital for the island to have the U.S. produce 50% of semiconductor chips. "Our goal is to get to 40% market share, and maybe 50% market share, of producing the chips and the wafers, you know, the semiconductor we need for American consumption, that's our objective." –Howard Lutnick, United States Secretary of Commerce. Cheng said she hopes for more comprehensive talks on special considerations under Section 232, a U.S. law that allows tariffs on imports deemed a national security risk. Trump had previously accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip business. The cabinet stated in a press release that more than 70% of Taiwan's exports to the…