2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Solana Price : Solstice Launches SOL Stablecoin USX With $160 Million TVL

Solana Price : Solstice Launches SOL Stablecoin USX With $160 Million TVL

The post Solana Price : Solstice Launches SOL Stablecoin USX With $160 Million TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana trades near $206 as USX stablecoin launches with $160M TVL. Institutional investors are increasingly backing Solana and DeFi protocols. YieldVault offers 21.5% returns for USX holders, boosting confidence. Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention as a high-growth PayFi altcoin. Its wallet beta and #1 CertiK ranking enhances investor trust. Early adoption and cross-border utility make Remittix a strong alternative. Solana Price : Solstice Launches USX Stablecoin and YieldVault Solana price is currently $206. Solana continues to attract attention as its ecosystem grows with innovative protocols. The launch of Solstice Finance’s Solana-native stablecoin, USX, marks a major step for institutional-grade yields and DeFi adoption on the Solana blockchain. The protocol has already locked over $160 million in total value (TVL) at launch, giving users access to real-time proof of reserves via Chainlink. Solstice Finance’s USX offers 1:1 collateral backing and transparent reserves. Its YieldVault program delivers 21.5% returns for 2024 using delta-neutral strategies, providing institutional-grade yields for all USX holders. Backed by Galaxy Digital, Bitcoin Suisse, and the Solana Foundation, USX bridges traditional finance (TradFi) returns with DeFi accessibility. The protocol is planning the distribution of its native SLX token and integration with over 30 partners. The team includes over 30 experts with experience at Solana Labs, Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, and BlackRock. Partnerships with Chainlink, Ceffu, and Copper ensure secure settlements, while the YieldVault allows users to convert USX into eUSX representing their share of the yield fund. Remittix: A High-Growth PayFi Alternative Remittix has raised over $26.8 million, sold over 673 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. The project is verified as #1 on CertiK and has a live wallet beta offering crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries. Remittix provides a deflationary token model, real-world use cases, and institutional-ready infrastructure. Remittix Key Highlights: Verified #1 on CertiK, ensuring maximum…
Solana
SOL$232.71+6.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013679-5.09%
NEAR
NEAR$2.951+3.39%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:43
Podiel
Polychain CEO on memecoin and tokenizing social media

Polychain CEO on memecoin and tokenizing social media

The post Polychain CEO on memecoin and tokenizing social media appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee say retail and institutional investors have different ways of approaching meme coins, with virality being a core value that drives the market. Summary Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee said institutions see meme coins as speculative “gambling tools,” while retail investors value them for their social and viral characteristics. He proposed tokenizing social media posts to replace ad-driven models with market-based monetization, allowing users and communities to profit directly from viral content. At the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Oct. 1, Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee delivered a keynote speech with the main theme “Meme Coins are Information Markets.” Carlson-Wee stated that there are major differences regarding how most investors see meme coins. He stated in his speech that institutional investors often view meme coins as instruments used for “gambling and zero-sum games.” This means that unlike major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which institutions might view as long-term assets with utility or as hedges, meme coins are often regarded as highly speculative tokens with little intrinsic value. As a result, they hardly take meme coins seriously for their underlying fundamentals; seeing them more as gambling tools due to their volatile nature and short-term price swings. The volatility of these tokens make them ideal for zero-sum trading, where one investor could win big at the expense of other traders’ losses. This sort of approach explains why many large funds and traditional institutions are still reluctant to engage with meme coins, despite their massive retail popularity. The Polychain CEO remarked that this directly contrasts how retail investors view meme coins. While institutional investors see meme coins as high risk assets, retail investor enthusiasm has always driven the meme coin market higher and higher. Carlson-Wee stated that retails investors are driven to buy meme coins more for their…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001629+25.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013679-5.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002545+3.49%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:37
Podiel
Cronos Locks Arms With AWS to Push Tokenization and AI DeFi to Institutions

Cronos Locks Arms With AWS to Push Tokenization and AI DeFi to Institutions

TLDR: Cronos and AWS team up to deliver tokenization and AI tools for institutions through cloud-based blockchain infrastructure. AWS will grant selected Cronos builders up to $100,000 in credits to support RWA and DeFi development. Cronos targets $10 billion in tokenized assets and 20 million users across CeFi and DeFi by 2026. Faster block times [...] The post Cronos Locks Arms With AWS to Push Tokenization and AI DeFi to Institutions appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03103+2.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1287+5.06%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002018+20.83%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/01 18:22
Podiel
Traditional systems can't handle AI agents in financial markets, Coinbase exec

Traditional systems can't handle AI agents in financial markets, Coinbase exec

Coinbase’s John D’Agostino says AI agents cannot work well on old financial systems.
Threshold
T$0.01566+1.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1287+5.06%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01625+4.70%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 18:22
Podiel
Top Crypto Presales in 2025: $BFX Raises $8.5M While SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain Chase 100x Gains

Top Crypto Presales in 2025: $BFX Raises $8.5M While SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain Chase 100x Gains

That’s exactly what BlockchainFX ($BFX) is building, and its presale already has over $8.5 million raised to prove investors are […] The post Top Crypto Presales in 2025: $BFX Raises $8.5M While SUBBD, Space Pay, Unstaked, and Lightchain Chase 100x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2118--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.39%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/01 18:15
Podiel
Bank of England Governor: Any stablecoin widely used in the UK in the future should be able to access the central bank's account

Bank of England Governor: Any stablecoin widely used in the UK in the future should be able to access the central bank's account

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi Data, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that in the future, any stablecoin that is widely used in the UK should be able to be connected to the Bank of England's account to consolidate its currency status. Bailey also noted that stablecoins could help transition the financial system away from a commercial lending model.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06811-1.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12242+0.18%
1
1$0.006747-15.39%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 18:13
Podiel
Why ProfitableMining is a leading investor choice in market

Why ProfitableMining is a leading investor choice in market

The post Why ProfitableMining is a leading investor choice in market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. With high hardware costs and rising electricity prices pushing retail investors out of traditional mining, ProfitableMining positions itself as a reliable option in the 2025 cloud mining reshuffle. Summary ProfitableMining offers stable daily income through intelligent hashrate scheduling across multiple mining pools, reducing the impact of market swings. It maintains transparency by clearly disclosing electricity, maintenance, and service fees so investors avoid hidden costs. The platform expands globally with mining farms powered by renewable energy, lowering expenses while aligning with environmental standards. With the intensified global hashrate competition, the cloud mining industry entered a new round of reshuffle in 2025. Traditional mining machines are no longer suitable for average investors due to high hardware costs, rising electricity costs, and difficult operations and maintenance. Cloud mining, with its “rental computing power, easy mining, and automatic settlement” model, has once again become a focus of global investors. However, with the numerous cloud mining platforms on the market and varying quality, choosing a legitimate, transparent, and reliable platform is a challenge for investors. Amid this, one platform stands out: ProfitableMining. ProfitableMining core advantages Stable income mechanism: By connecting to multiple mining pools and intelligent hashrate scheduling, the platform mitigates the impact of price fluctuations of a single currency, ensuring investors receive substantial daily passive income. Transparent contracts and fees: ProfitableMining publicly discloses electricity, operation, and maintenance fees, as well as service fees. Investors can clearly understand every investment and potential return before purchasing hashrate, avoiding hidden costs. Globalization and green energy layout: Mining farms are located in North America, Europe, and some Asian countries. They utilize clean energy sources such as hydropower and wind power, which not only conforms to environmental trends…
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013679-5.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001631+1.43%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:10
Podiel
YGG Play launches its Launchpad platform, with the first project being the League of Legends Land token.

YGG Play launches its Launchpad platform, with the first project being the League of Legends Land token.

PANews reported on October 1st that YGG Play, backed by Yield Guild Games, announced the launch of its Launchpad platform, designed to support casual gaming. Its first project will be League of Legends Land's in-game loyalty and rewards token, League of Legends Land. Officials emphasized that League of Legends Land is a gaming utility token traded exclusively on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), with no plans to list it on centralized exchanges. According to the schedule, Launchpad will be opened and the points task will be started on October 15; the contribution period will be from October 29 to 31; the LOL token will be officially launched on November 1 and trading will start on DEX. The total supply of League of Legends tokens is 5 billion, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $900,000. Regarding the token distribution, 10% will be allocated for Play-to-Airdrop, 10% for Launchpad events, and 10% for the development team. YGG Play itself will not receive any share. Additionally, the League of Legends Land Play-to-Airdrop event began on August 15th, airdropping 10% of the total token supply to players.
Yield Guild Games
YGG$0.1812+6.96%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04175+0.48%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000405+5.46%
Podiel
PANews2025/10/01 17:59
Podiel
Pundit: ‘Panic In The Ranks? SWIFT’s New Move Only Proves XRP is Inevitable’ – Here’s Why

Pundit: ‘Panic In The Ranks? SWIFT’s New Move Only Proves XRP is Inevitable’ – Here’s Why

SWIFT’s blockchain move highlights XRP’s inevitable rise in global finance. XRP’s speed and compliance outshine Ethereum’s slow and costly blockchain. Ripple’s real-world infrastructure secures its place in financial transactions. SWIFT’s recent announcement of a blockchain prototype developed in partnership with ConsenSys, the company behind Ethereum, has caused significant ripples within the cryptocurrency community. While the move initially sparked excitement, pundits, including well-known analyst Pumpius, suggest this is more evidence that XRP is the inevitable solution for global financial transactions. According to Pumpius, the push by SWIFT to incorporate blockchain technology highlights a growing recognition of the need for advanced, scalable solutions. Still, it also underscores that the traditional systems are quickly becoming obsolete. Despite the buzz around SWIFT’s experiment with Ethereum-based blockchain, Pumpius points out that Ethereum’s limitations in terms of speed, scalability, and costs make it an impractical choice for replacing traditional financial infrastructure. Ethereum’s centralization and slow transaction speeds present clear barriers to the adoption of a technology that must function at a global scale. The expert believes that SWIFT’s move is simply a “Band-Aid fix,” a short-term solution to cover the cracks in its aging financial framework, rather than a game-changing leap forward. Also Read: CoinsKid Warns: ‘XRP Could Be in Free Fall If This Happens’ PANIC IN THE RANKS? When SWIFT announced a blockchain prototype with Consensys (Ethereum), some panicked. But here’s the truth: This move only proves what we’ve been saying for years, the old guard is scrambling, XRP is inevitable. pic.twitter.com/CxPYCIashl — Pumpius (@pumpius) September 30, 2025 XRP’s Infrastructure Dominates the Market In contrast to SWIFT’s exploratory efforts, Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) has already proven itself as an enterprise-grade solution. The XRP ecosystem is active across numerous regions, supported by over 100 financial institutions and regulators. XRPL’s ability to settle transactions in just a few seconds at near-zero costs sets it apart from Ethereum and provides a viable alternative for cross-border payments. This existing infrastructure gives Ripple an undeniable edge over SWIFT’s testing phase, which is still far from mainstream implementation. One critical area where XRP shines is regulatory compliance. While SWIFT’s reliance on Ethereum faces significant challenges regarding Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards, Ripple has already integrated advanced solutions such as the DNA Protocol, which offers verifiable, privacy-preserving digital identities. These tools ensure that XRP meets the necessary compliance requirements that regulators and financial institutions demand. XRP’s Path to Global Adoption Ripple’s ongoing expansion further solidifies the inevitability of XRP in the future of finance. With active partnerships and a growing number of corridors for cross-border payments, Ripple is already building the infrastructure necessary for a seamless global payment network. XRP’s legal clarity in the U.S. and its compliance with the ISO 20022 messaging standard make it a preferred choice for financial institutions seeking a reliable digital asset to facilitate cross-border transactions. While SWIFT experiments with blockchain, Ripple is deploying real-world solutions that are already transforming the financial landscape. The integration of stablecoins like RLUSD and the company’s ongoing banking license applications only add to XRP’s credibility as a long-term solution. Therefore, as SWIFT grapples with a temporary blockchain fix, XRP’s real-world applications continue to move forward, proving that the future of cross-border payments is already in motion with Ripple at the forefront. Also Read: XRP Price Plunge Amid Ripple’s CTO Announcement The post Pundit: ‘Panic In The Ranks? SWIFT’s New Move Only Proves XRP is Inevitable’ – Here’s Why appeared first on 36Crypto.
Movement
MOVE$0.1161+4.78%
XRP
XRP$3.0567+4.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+4.56%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:44
Podiel
How Mixture-of-Adaptations Makes Language Model Fine-Tuning Cheaper and Smarter

How Mixture-of-Adaptations Makes Language Model Fine-Tuning Cheaper and Smarter

Mixture-of-Adaptations (MoA) introduces stochastic routing, consistency regularization, and module merging to make large language model fine-tuning more parameter-efficient. By randomly routing inputs across adaptation modules, then merging or averaging their weights, MoA reduces FLOPs and computational cost without sacrificing performance. This approach connects with Bayesian inference and model ensembling, offering a robust yet efficient path to adapting LLMs.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014459+6.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06989-0.61%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 17:00
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe