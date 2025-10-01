2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
‘I Want to Vomit’: Robert Kiyosaki Blasts Buffett Over New Gold and Silver Push

‘I Want to Vomit’: Robert Kiyosaki Blasts Buffett Over New Gold and Silver Push

The post ‘I Want to Vomit’: Robert Kiyosaki Blasts Buffett Over New Gold and Silver Push appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Robert Kiyosaki is furious. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author said he wanted to “vomit” after hearing Warren Buffett praise gold and silver – two assets the billionaire has ridiculed for decades. Kiyosaki believes Buffett’s sudden change in tone is a warning.  “Even though Buffett shit on gold and silver investors like me for years, …
EPNS
PUSH$0.03103+2.47%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185785+4.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.007695+0.22%
Podiel
CoinPedia2025/10/01 18:29
Podiel
Abu Dhabi Fines Farms Dh100,000 for Crypto Mining

Abu Dhabi Fines Farms Dh100,000 for Crypto Mining

The post Abu Dhabi Fines Farms Dh100,000 for Crypto Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abu Dhabi fines farms Dh100,000 for crypto mining misuse, warns repeat offenders face Dh200,000 ADAFSA cracks down with service cuts, electricity disconnections, and mining equipment confiscations Crypto mining ban on farmland aims to protect food security, preserve resources, and ensure sustainability Abu Dhabi’s Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced a new enforcement regime that fines farms Dh100,000 if cryptocurrency mining is detected on agricultural land, doubling that amount for repeat offenders.  Violators will also lose access to government support, face power cuts, and see mining equipment confiscated. The crackdown comes after inspections found multiple farms misused for energy-intensive crypto operations. Related: Abu Dhabi Now Accepts Stablecoin Payments for Court Fees Ban confirmed: mining no longer tolerated on farmland Violators now face a fine of Dh100,000, and repeat offenders will see penalties doubled. Additionally, non-compliant farms will lose access to all government support and services. Authorities will disconnect electricity, confiscate mining equipment, and suspend any related support programs for the farm owners or tenants involved.  This enforcement comes after 2024 warnings, when fines of Dh10,000 were introduced. The new 2025 penalty marks a significant 900% increase, signaling the government’s commitment to preserving agricultural integrity. Penalties escalate: fines, disconnection, confiscation ADAFSA stressed that both farm owners and tenants will be held accountable if cryptocurrency mining occurs on their land.  The authority emphasized that these measures protect agricultural sustainability and prevent potential biosecurity risks associated with unauthorized energy-intensive operations. Consequently, farmers are urged to adhere strictly to approved agricultural activities to avoid facing legal action. Why the crackdown: food, sustainability, and resource pressure Authorities highlight that agricultural land plays a critical role in ensuring the region’s food security. Farms must remain dedicated to cultivating crops and supporting livestock, rather than hosting energy-demanding crypto rigs.  Officials warn that misuse of farmland not only…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013679-5.09%
Comedian
BAN$0.06895+1.87%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000405+5.46%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:22
Podiel
Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On

Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On

Here’s a closer look at these cryptos and why they might make moves in the next few days. Dogecoin: The […] The post Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week: Dogecoin and 4 Other Coins to Keep an Eye On appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.1014+376.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+4.56%
Podiel
Coindoo2025/10/01 18:05
Podiel
XRP Price Resistance Remains At $2.95 As Investors Snap Up Remittix In Latest Buying Round Of Viral Crypto Presale

XRP Price Resistance Remains At $2.95 As Investors Snap Up Remittix In Latest Buying Round Of Viral Crypto Presale

Ripple has been the top PayFi token for a while, with the blockchain dominating payments between crypto and fiat currencies. But the fluctuations on the XRP price charts have started to scare traders. Especially in the presence of another contender for the top position in the PayFi sector. Remittix is on its way to a [...] The post XRP Price Resistance Remains At $2.95 As Investors Snap Up Remittix In Latest Buying Round Of Viral Crypto Presale appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.0567+4.05%
SNAP
SNAP$0.000004642+4.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/01 18:00
Podiel
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 1)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 1)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 1, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01488-1.26%
1
1$0.006747-15.39%
4
4$0.1014+376.05%
Podiel
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 18:00
Podiel
XRP Price Outlook After Ripple CTO David Schwartz Resigns

XRP Price Outlook After Ripple CTO David Schwartz Resigns

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$3.0567+4.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013679-5.09%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:58
Podiel
From Nairobi to Lagos: How Africans are using stablecoins to survive inflation

From Nairobi to Lagos: How Africans are using stablecoins to survive inflation

In Nairobi and Lagos, stablecoins like USDT and USDC help people fight inflation, cut costly remittances and move money through mobile wallets such as M-Pesa. Stablecoins are now everyday tools for savings, payments and trade in Nairobi and Lagos.Inflation, FX swings and high remittance costs drive adoption.Mobile money links make stablecoins feel familiar and practical.Read more
Wink
LIKE$0.007695+0.22%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01807+3.73%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:53
Podiel
Crypto Price Predictions: Why BlockchainFX Could Race Past Solana And Ethereum As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Crypto Price Predictions: Why BlockchainFX Could Race Past Solana And Ethereum As The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025

Analysts say BlockchainFX could outpace Ethereum and Solana in 2025 with staking rewards, cross-market trading, and a presale-only Visa Card boosting ROI.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23143-3.45%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 17:50
Podiel
The Battle for Agent Commerce: Google's AP2 vs OpenAI's ACP

The Battle for Agent Commerce: Google's AP2 vs OpenAI's ACP

The protocols being built right now will shape how we interact with money for the next decade.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498-13.39%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 11:44
Podiel
Hands-On WPA Cracking — Capture, Convert, Crack with Hashcat

Hands-On WPA Cracking — Capture, Convert, Crack with Hashcat

This blog post walks you through cracking a captured WPA handshake using Hashcat — from understanding password hashing and brute-force attacks to converting capture files and executing mask-based attacks. It also demonstrates how weak password choices can leave even WPA-secured networks vulnerable.
Mask Network
MASK$1.282+0.86%
Podiel
Hackernoon2025/10/01 11:29
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe