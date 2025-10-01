Abu Dhabi Fines Farms Dh100,000 for Crypto Mining

Abu Dhabi fines farms Dh100,000 for crypto mining misuse, warns repeat offenders face Dh200,000 ADAFSA cracks down with service cuts, electricity disconnections, and mining equipment confiscations Crypto mining ban on farmland aims to protect food security, preserve resources, and ensure sustainability Abu Dhabi's Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced a new enforcement regime that fines farms Dh100,000 if cryptocurrency mining is detected on agricultural land, doubling that amount for repeat offenders. Violators will also lose access to government support, face power cuts, and see mining equipment confiscated. The crackdown comes after inspections found multiple farms misused for energy-intensive crypto operations. Related: Abu Dhabi Now Accepts Stablecoin Payments for Court Fees Ban confirmed: mining no longer tolerated on farmland Violators now face a fine of Dh100,000, and repeat offenders will see penalties doubled. Additionally, non-compliant farms will lose access to all government support and services. Authorities will disconnect electricity, confiscate mining equipment, and suspend any related support programs for the farm owners or tenants involved. This enforcement comes after 2024 warnings, when fines of Dh10,000 were introduced. The new 2025 penalty marks a significant 900% increase, signaling the government's commitment to preserving agricultural integrity. Penalties escalate: fines, disconnection, confiscation ADAFSA stressed that both farm owners and tenants will be held accountable if cryptocurrency mining occurs on their land. The authority emphasized that these measures protect agricultural sustainability and prevent potential biosecurity risks associated with unauthorized energy-intensive operations. Consequently, farmers are urged to adhere strictly to approved agricultural activities to avoid facing legal action. Why the crackdown: food, sustainability, and resource pressure Authorities highlight that agricultural land plays a critical role in ensuring the region's food security. Farms must remain dedicated to cultivating crops and supporting livestock, rather than hosting energy-demanding crypto rigs. Officials warn that misuse of farmland not only…