Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Hold Key Support: Ready to Rally?

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Hold Key Support: Ready to Rally?

With Bitcoin (BTC) in the midst of a key breakout, the altcoins are also beginning to run. Memecoins are usually at the forefront of crypto breakouts and $DOGE, $SHIB, and $PENGU, having held key support, are starting to apply the afterburners.
DOGE
DOGE$0.25873+4.82%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000589+6.12%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001268+2.83%
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 18:35
MoonBull Presale Live With 95% APY Staking As Monero And Solana Heat Up – Next Big Crypto Buzz

MoonBull Presale Live With 95% APY Staking As Monero And Solana Heat Up – Next Big Crypto Buzz

The post MoonBull Presale Live With 95% APY Staking As Monero And Solana Heat Up – Next Big Crypto Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull presale explodes with 95% APY staking and record momentum as Monero and Solana surge. Could MoonBull be the next big crypto? History has shown that early believers in meme coins have reaped massive rewards, and the market is once again buzzing. While Monero continues to hold strong with privacy enthusiasts and Solana keeps climbing with impressive daily volumes, a new contender has stormed into the spotlight. The MoonBull presale is live now, capturing attention with its explosive start, unmatched staking rewards, and game-changing referral system. This surge in excitement is making traders ask: will this be the golden ticket everyone is waiting for? One thing is sure: those waiting too long could be left empty-handed as the MoonBull presale stages vanish at lightning speed. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins, MoonBull, Monero, and Solana. MoonBull’s 95% APY Staking and Referral Rewards Driving Frenzy MoonBull is rewriting the rules of meme coin launches by delivering a powerhouse of features designed to ignite massive community engagement. At Stage 10 of the presale, the project introduces a fixed 95% APY staking program, offering holders a rare opportunity to double their tokens. Rewards are calculated daily, offering a sense of continuous growth, while a two-month lock-in provides stability. What stands out is the freedom to unstake at any time, thereby maintaining investor control. A gigantic pool of 14.6 billion $MOBU tokens has been dedicated to staking, making the system both sustainable and rewarding. But that is just the beginning. MoonBull also lights the fire with a referral system built for viral expansion. Each time a new participant enters with your code, you receive 15% of their purchase in $MOBU, while they also pocket 15% extra tokens instantly. The cherry on top comes with monthly leaderboards…
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01489-1.19%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005709+3.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013679-5.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:32
U.S. Government Shutdown Hits Markets Hard: Stocks, Gold, and Crypto React

U.S. Government Shutdown Hits Markets Hard: Stocks, Gold, and Crypto React

The post U.S. Government Shutdown Hits Markets Hard: Stocks, Gold, and Crypto React appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. government has officially shut down, and markets are starting to feel the effects. Investors are bracing for uncertainty as there are concerns that key economic reports could be delayed and volatility is expected to rise in the markets. Read on to learn more about market impact and the crypto outlook. Shutdown Begins, Markets …
Union
U$0.009826-0.43%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.08084-1.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010401+1.74%
CoinPedia2025/10/01 18:32
Reserve Bank of India maintains policy rate at 5.5%, in line with forecasts

Reserve Bank of India maintains policy rate at 5.5%, in line with forecasts

The RBI also revised the inflation rate forecasts for the fiscal year 2025 from 3.1% to 2.6% due to easing food prices.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06811-1.43%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000279+5.28%
1
1$0.006739-15.49%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 18:14
Polychain CEO on memecoins and tokenizing social media

Polychain CEO on memecoins and tokenizing social media

Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee say retail and institutional investors have different ways of approaching meme coins, with virality being a core value that drives the market. At the Token2049 conference in Singapore on Oct. 1, Polychain CEO Olaf Carlson-Wee delivered…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002546+3.53%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4095+4.54%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08507+2.28%
Crypto.news2025/10/01 18:10
Japanese Firm Metaplanet Acquires $623M in Bitcoin, Becomes 4th-Largest Corporate Holder

Japanese Firm Metaplanet Acquires $623M in Bitcoin, Becomes 4th-Largest Corporate Holder

Japanese Metaplanet has purchased 5,268 Bitcoin for $623 million, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC, worth approximately $3.3 billion at an average acquisition price of $108,038 per coin. The Tokyo-listed company now ranks as the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, surpassing its fiscal year 2025 target of 30,000 BTC ahead of schedule.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The acquisition puts Metaplanet’s behind Strategy’s 640,031 BTC, MARA Holdings’ 52,477 BTC, and XXI’s 43,514 BTC. CEO Simon Gerovich has set an ambitious goal of accumulating 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027, representing approximately 1% of the total Bitcoin supply. Metaplanet achieved a 33.0% BTC yield in the third quarter of 2025, adding 4,412 BTC in gains through its treasury operations. The company’s quarterly BTC yield has consistently exceeded targets, with Q4 2024 posting 309.8%, Q1 2025 achieving 95.6%, and Q2 2025 recording 129.4%. Options Trading Revenue Surges 116% as Phase II Strategy Launches Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Generation business reported $16.28 million in quarterly revenue, representing a 115.7% increase from Q2 2025.Source: Phase II Report The breakout performance prompted management to revise full-year consolidated guidance to $45.4 million in revenue and $31.38 million in operating profit, representing a 100% increase in revenue and 88% increase in operating profit compared to prior forecasts. The options trading segment has also grown rapidly since its launch, with Q4 2024 generating $4.62 million, Q1 2025 producing $5.14 million, and Q2 2025 reaching $7.55 million, before the surge in Q3. Metaplanet allocated $136.3 million exclusively to Bitcoin Income Generation operations, using capital to sell Bitcoin options and monetize implied volatility while keeping long-term holdings in cold storage. The company unveiled Phase II of its strategy on October 1, introducing complementary business lines designed to amplify accumulation capacity without common equity dilution. The plan includes three revenue streams. Internal Bitcoin Income Generation through proprietary options trading, Bitcoin.jp platform revenue from media and conferences, and Project NOVA, a classified initiative scheduled for 2026 launch. Management is scaling sophisticated trading operations by onboarding global talent with expertise in institutional derivatives. The revenue expansion will support planned perpetual preferred share issuances capped at 6% annual dividend yield, approved at the September 1 Extraordinary General Meeting, though not yet issued. Metaplanet targets a perpetual preferred capacity of 25% of net asset value initially, with the potential to expand as revenue grows. Class A perpetual preferreds will be non-convertible with no common equity dilution, while Class B may partially dilute upon conversion. The company is considering listing these securities pending consultation with the exchange, although no formal examination has commenced. Capital Group Takes 11.45% Stake as Stock Trades Below Bitcoin Holdings Capital Group acquired an 11.45% stake, worth nearly $500 million, through its subsidiary, Capital Research and Management Company, becoming Metaplanet’s largest shareholder. The $2.6 trillion asset manager increased ownership from 8.31% in August to 11.39% by September 17, surpassing the previous largest shareholder, National Financial Services. The investment validates the corporate Bitcoin treasury model as over 196 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, totaling more than $120 billion in combined holdings.Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The investment coincided with Metaplanet’s $1.45 billion international offering completed on September 17, which issued 385 million new common shares to qualified institutional buyers. The company raised over 500 billion yen ($3.34 billion) through multiple financing mechanisms, including moving strike warrants, convertible bonds, and equity offerings, since adopting its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Eric Trump also joined Metaplanet’s advisory board in March and appeared at shareholder meetings to support the Bitcoin-focused strategy. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin.jp initiative will serve as the distribution gateway for Bitcoin-related content, education, products, and services in Japan.Source: Phase II Report The premium domain platform will generate revenue through multi-channel partnerships, advertising, white-labeled services, and affiliate programs while hosting Bitcoin Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan 2027 conference. At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading at close $116,000 after a 2.53% increase in the past 24 hours
CryptoNews2025/10/01 18:07
World Liberty Financial Analysts Brave the Cold: XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Model Worth the Journey

World Liberty Financial Analysts Brave the Cold: XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Model Worth the Journey

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a Trump-linked venture pushing stablecoin adoption and bridging traditional finance with DeFi, has captured attention across political and crypto circles. Its own WLFI token and USD1 stablecoin are positioned to serve global markets, but its analysts have also been tracking external presales that emphasize structure and verifiable mechanics. XRP Tundra is […]
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04014-9.22%
XRP
XRP$3.0581+4.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+4.62%
Tronweekly2025/10/01 18:00
Dogecoin Is Surging Early Morning — Here's What's Driving It

Dogecoin Is Surging Early Morning — Here's What's Driving It

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading higher early Wednesday after DogeHash Technologies, a DOGE-focused mining firm, secured a $2.5 million loan from a Donald Trump Jr.-backed company.read more
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+4.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25873+4.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.764+2.73%
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:58
Major Bull Tom Lee Reveals Incredible Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! "In the Short Term…"

Major Bull Tom Lee Reveals Incredible Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! "In the Short Term…"

Fundstrat co-founder and BitMine president Tom Lee predicted that Bitcoin could reach $140,000 and Ethereum could reach $22,000. Continue Reading: Major Bull Tom Lee Reveals Incredible Price Predictions for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)! "In the Short Term…"
Major
MAJOR$0.12363+0.98%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002027+5.18%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000244-3.17%
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:49
Top Crypto Coins Right Now: BlockchainFX ($BFX) Steals the Spotlight From Pudgy Penguins and Snek With Visa Card Utility

Top Crypto Coins Right Now: BlockchainFX ($BFX) Steals the Spotlight From Pudgy Penguins and Snek With Visa Card Utility

Ever tried juggling three or four apps just to trade crypto, stocks, or even gold, only to miss the moment because fees, wallets, or networks got in the way? That frustration with fragmented platforms is exactly the problem traders face daily.BlockchainFX ($BFX) is designed as the solution. It’s the world’s first crypto-native trading super app where more than 500 assets, from Bitcoin to forex, ETFs, commodities, and even meme coins, can be traded in one place. Holders earn USDT rewards every time someone trades, even during the presale, with up to 70% of fees redistributed. Built on Ethereum with a 3.5 billion supply, it incorporates deflationary mechanics, including unsold token burns, liquidity locks at launch, and daily staking options. Add advanced security, a KYC-verified team, referral rewards, and a $500,000 community giveaway, and you have a project structured to blend trust, rewards, and accessibility. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Pudgy Penguins, and Snek. The $BFX Visa Card: Turning Crypto Into Everyday Spending Power One of the most exciting utilities set to arrive with BlockchainFX ($BFX) is its upcoming BFX Visa Card. This feature bridges the gap between digital wealth and real-world use by allowing holders to spend their BFX rewards and crypto earnings directly at millions of merchants worldwide.  Whether it’s buying coffee, booking flights, or shopping online, the BFX Visa Card makes crypto as convenient as cash, with rewards continuing to flow every time transactions are made on the BlockchainFX platform. It’s not just a trading app, it’s a lifestyle tool, turning top crypto coins right now into everyday spending power. Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Stands Out with Reward Mechanics One of the biggest draws of BlockchainFX lies in its reward distribution model. Every time someone trades within the platform, holders receive USDT rewards, which means passive earning isn’t just a marketing promise, it’s baked into the token’s DNA. This type of yield mechanism places it in conversations with the top cryptocurrencies to buy among yield-seeking investors. Beyond that, $BFX features deflationary tokenomics, where unsold tokens will be burned, and liquidity is locked post-launch. Each measure is designed to build trust and reduce supply over time. As more trades occur, more rewards are distributed to holders, providing momentum for price growth. Presale Metrics and Tokenomics BlockchainFX ($BFX) is structured to deliver lasting value through a blend of reward mechanics and deflationary supply design and many other features discussed below. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, it’s aiming for a $0.05 listing price.But what’s turning heads right now is the BlockchainFX presale. In its current stage, the BlockchainFX presale price is $0.026 and already over $8.5M raised. Early buyers receive a huge advantage: once the token hits its final listing price of $0.05, those early positions could lock in outsized returns. Unsold tokens are set to be burned, and liquidity will be locked post-launch, reinforcing long-term trust. $3,000 Investment Scenario Let’s say you invest $3,000 at the presale price of $0.026. You’d receive: 3,000 ÷ 0.026 = ≈ 115,384 $BFX tokens If $BFX launches at $0.05, your holdings would be worth about: 115,384 × 0.05 = $5,769 That’s roughly 1.92× your original capital, not counting USDT rewards earned over time from trading activity. $1.00 Price Prediction A bold long-term projection: should $BFX reach $1.00, your 115,384 tokens would be worth $115,384. That assumes significant adoption, strong trading volume across the platform, and continued reward flows. It’s ambitious—but in bull cycles, bold forecasts attract attention. Flash Offer: OCT35 Gives You +35% Bonus Tokens This Week From September 29, 2025, until October 6, 2025, every purchase of BlockchainFX ($BFX) tokens comes with extra rewards. Use the promo code OCT35 and instantly grab +35% bonus tokens before the countdown ends. This flash offer is tied to the ongoing presale and won’t last long, making it the perfect moment to lock in your stake while prices remain at $0.026 and momentum builds toward the $0.05 listing price. Pudgy Penguins: NFT Utility Pudgy Penguins recently unveiled plans to integrate with a new virtual world, promising limited edition NFT utility and exclusive events for token holders. The announcement stirred renewed interest from collectors and meme enthusiasts alike. They also reported a collaboration with a fashion brand to produce physical merchandise tied to on-chain collectibles—an approach that has historically driven hype and engagement. While promising, these moves are classic meme playbook maneuvers: partnerships, utility drops, and community speculation. Snek: Partial Token Burn Snek caught attention by announcing a partial token burn of its total supply, aiming to reduce circulating tokens and increase scarcity. That kind of supply adjustment often feeds into upward price pressure if demand holds. Additionally, Snek’s team teased a tie-in with a gaming DAO, promising that early holders could receive in-game perks. Comparable projects have used such integrations to jump into “top crypto to buy right now” conversations—but execution will be key. Why You Should Jump Into $BFX Now Here’s something you won’t see elsewhere: BlockchainFX is giving away $500,000 worth of BFX tokens to celebrate the presale, with 20 winners sharing the prize pool — including $250,000 for 1st place, $100,000 for 2nd, $50,000 for 3rd, $30,000 for 4th, $20,000 for 5th, $10,000 each for 6th–10th, and $1,000 each for 11th–20th. Enter by completing simple actions like buying BFX, leaving a TrustPilot review, following or reposting on X, joining Telegram, or posting about BlockchainFX on Reddit/TikTok, with bonus entries for doing them all.  🎉 The giveaway will launch once the presale sells out — don’t miss your chance to win! This is your moment to stake a claim. As the presale continues, positioning yourself early means not only benefiting from potential price appreciation but also qualifying for giveaways and rewards that further amplify upside. Top crypto coins right now don’t often come with built-in yield and community incentives all at once — but BFX does. Conclusion Pudgy Penguins and Snek are making their marks through NFTs, burns, and brand tie-ins, classic meme strategies that excite communities. Yet none offer the combined mechanics of reward generation, deflation, and real trading access that BlockchainFX ($BFX) provides. If you believe in the next wave of meme / hybrid tokens that want to transcend hype and deliver utility, $BFX deserves your attention. The presale is live, the incentives are bold, and the community is rallying. Don’t let this chance pass you by, lock in your stake now, ride the rewards, and get ready to be part of the next “top crypto to buy in 2025” narrative with BlockchainFX. For More Information: Website: https://blockchainfx.com/  X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00497-13.56%
SNEK
SNEK$0.004153+5.46%
Coinstats2025/10/01 17:46
