Robinhood to Expand Prediction Markets to UK and European Markets
TLDR Robinhood is exploring expansion of its prediction markets to UK and Europe following US success The company faces regulatory classification challenges as these markets are treated as futures in the US but may fall under gambling laws elsewhere Over 4 billion event contracts have been traded on Robinhood’s platform, with more than half in [...] The post Robinhood to Expand Prediction Markets to UK and European Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 18:35
Will the Rebound in Cryptos Last?
Digital assets rebound sharply after last week's selloff, led by Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows and improving risk appetite.
Blockhead
2025/10/01 18:30
Bitcoin Skyrockets to 2-Week High as ZEC, PUMP, PENGU Chart Double-Digit Gains: Market Watch
The total crypto market cap has soared to $4.1 trillion.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 18:10
Robinhood Eyes Europe Expansion as CEO Boasts $4B Prediction Contracts in Q3
TLDR: Robinhood Prediction Markets surpassed $4B in all-time trades, with half of that recorded in just Q3 2025. The firm is in talks with the UK’s FCA on local rollout as overseas demand continues to grow. Prediction markets face regulatory hurdles since they’re treated as futures in the US but gambling elsewhere. Robinhood aims to [...] The post Robinhood Eyes Europe Expansion as CEO Boasts $4B Prediction Contracts in Q3 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 18:09
Why ProfitableMining is a leading investor choice in the market
With high hardware costs driving retail investors away from traditional mining, ProfitableMining positions itself as a reliable option in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 18:02
US Gold Reserves Shatter $1,000,000,000,000 As Precious Metal Climbs to New Record Highs: Report
The value of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s gold holdings passed $1 trillion on Monday as gold prices continue to climb. Data from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service indicates the Treasury Department holds 261,498,926.241 fine troy ounces of gold. Gold is trading at $3,865.43 per ounce at time of writing, according to data […] The post US Gold Reserves Shatter $1,000,000,000,000 As Precious Metal Climbs to New Record Highs: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/10/01 17:15
Temple Capital Appoints Director and Head of Capital Formation
London, United Kingdom, 1st October 2025, Chainwire The post Temple Capital Appoints Director and Head of Capital Formation appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/10/01 16:00
Moxie Marlinspike: The Cypherpunk Pirate Who Built Signal
Moxie Marlinspike is a cryptographer and creator of privacy-focused digital tools for everyone. His work led to the creation of the Signal app and the encryption protocol behind it.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 12:15
How I Built Google's "Adaptive Timeout" Feature 9 Years Before Google Did
I built SmartScreen in November 2015 with intelligent screen timeout using sensor fusion and ML algorithms.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 10:57
Institutions Anticipating Potential XRP and Solana ETFs Amid Strong Product Inflows: CoinShares
Leading digital asset research manager CoinShares says institutional investors are pouring money into altcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) in anticipation of XRP and Solana (SOL) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that Bitcoin (BTC), which usually leads the pack in inflows, suffered outflows last week while certain altcoins […] The post Institutions Anticipating Potential XRP and Solana ETFs Amid Strong Product Inflows: CoinShares appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl
2025/10/01 06:01
