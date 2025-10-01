Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Bitwise Report: The Value of Cryptocurrency Lies in Its Disruption of Trillion-Dollar Markets, Such as Gold and Payments
PANews reported on October 1 that according to CoinDesk, asset management company Bitwise pointed out in its latest report that the real value of cryptocurrency comes from the huge traditional market it aims to subvert, rather than niche applications. The report uses Bitcoin as an example, arguing that its $2.3 trillion market capitalization stems from its competition with the $25 trillion gold market. Bitwise believes that Bitcoin only needs to capture less than 10% of the gold market to support its current valuation. The same logic applies to smart contract platforms like Ethereum and Solana, which are working to process payments, settlements, and tokenized assets, targeting the $1.8 quadrillion global payments industry and the $665 trillion global stock, bond, and real estate markets.
1
$0.006733
-15.56%
REAL
$0.08058
+3.48%
SMART
$0.004461
-0.44%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 18:40
Podiel
Data: Solana's on-chain DApps have generated over $187 million in revenue in the past 30 days, ranking first among all L1/L2 platforms.
PANews reported on October 1st that Solana's ecosystem data platform, SolanaFloor, revealed that over the past 30 days, the total revenue generated by DApps (decentralized applications) on the Solana chain has exceeded US$187 million, ranking first among all L1 and L2 blockchains.
L1
$0.008134
+3.23%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 18:37
Podiel
TON Foundation appoints former Apple and Nike executive Gerardo Carucci as Chief Marketing Officer
PANews reported on October 1st that the TON Foundation announced the appointment of Gerardo Carucci as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Carucci will be responsible for developing executive marketing and creative strategies to accelerate TON's development within the Telegram ecosystem. Gerardo Carucci's resume shows that he has worked for global brands such as Apple and Nike. While at Apple, he participated in events such as the opening ceremony of Apple Park and the Steve Jobs Theater; while at Nike, he led marketing campaigns for the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games.
TON
$2.832
+1.87%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 18:34
Podiel
Yala: The co-founder's Twitter account was hacked. Please do not click on the airdrop link posted by him.
PANews reported on October 1st that the Web3 project Yala announced on its official Twitter account that the X account (formerly known as Twitter) belonging to its co-founder cktlore has been compromised. The account is currently posting fake airdrop claim links. The Yala team reminds users that these links are phishing links and should not be clicked. Officials emphasize that claims are not currently open. The team will provide an update once account access is restored.
YALA
$0.10305
+12.34%
NOT
$0.001631
+1.49%
LINK
$22.98
+2.08%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 18:29
Podiel
Next Big Crypto: MoonBull Set to Explode as Early Investors Eye 15,000% ROI While Monero and Solana Heat Up
History has shown that early believers in meme coins have reaped massive rewards, and the market is once again buzzing. […] The post Next Big Crypto: MoonBull Set to Explode as Early Investors Eye 15,000% ROI While Monero and Solana Heat Up appeared first on Coindoo.
MEME
$0.002548
+3.66%
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/01 18:15
Podiel
Crypto Calculator Breaks: Tundra Presale Returns Too Massive to Compute
Crypto analysts often rely on ROI calculators to illustrate potential gains, plugging in current prices, bonuses, and target valuations. For XRP Tundra, however, the math stretches conventional expectations. The Phase 4 presale is structured so that even modest allocations translate into outsized outcomes — returns so steep they challenge the utility of traditional forecasting tools. […]
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.44%
XRP
$3.0603
+4.22%
MATH
$0.08515
+1.96%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 18:00
Podiel
Ethena will cooperate with Liminal to launch a new stablecoin on Hyperliquid, requiring the lock-up of 1 million HYPE
PANews reported on October 1 that Guy Young, founder of Ethena Labs, revealed that Ethena is accelerating the layout of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and will cooperate with Liminal to launch a new stablecoin. The stablecoin will reportedly require a lockup of 1 million HYPE tokens and enjoy the same fee discounts as USDH. Furthermore, it will support the use of assets such as BTC, ETH, and SOL as collateral, while offering returns similar to USDe. Young also revealed that Ethena has invested in Based to jointly advance the HIP-3 joint exchange initiative.
LOCK
$0.1765
+21.89%
1
$0.006733
-15.56%
HYPE
$49.95
+6.52%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/01 17:52
Podiel
Gold About To Climax Into Massive Price Target, According to Trader That Called 2021 Market Cycle Top
Veteran trader Dave the Wave is predicting gold will soon hit a massive price target as the precious metal’s bull run continues. The pseudonymous trader tells his 152,100 followers on X that gold will likely hit $4,000 in the near term as he predicts a $7,000 price target in the coming years. The trader shares […] The post Gold About To Climax Into Massive Price Target, According to Trader That Called 2021 Market Cycle Top appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
TRADER
$0.0001256
+7.71%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SOON
$0.5201
+29.92%
Podiel
The Daily Hodl
2025/10/01 15:04
Podiel
Five Bear Market Rules That Actually Matter in 2025 and Beyond
Investing in 2025 feels like walking a tightrope over a canyon while a storm brews below. The old advice about [bear markets] still applies, yet the context has changed.
LIKE
$0.007695
+0.13%
STORM
$0.0166
-0.59%
Podiel
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 10:42
Podiel
The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung Unveils Vision With New AI, Web 3.0 and Mobile Initiatives
Singapore, Singapore, 30th September 2025, Chainwire The post The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung Unveils Vision With New AI, Web 3.0 and Mobile Initiatives appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
VISION
$0.0002832
+0.53%
AI
$0.1287
+5.06%
MOBILE
$0.000353
+1.14%
Podiel
The Daily Hodl
2025/10/01 02:52
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe