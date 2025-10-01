2025-10-03 Friday

Skills Over Luck: Why Tapzi is the Next Big GamiFi Thing

The crypto market is flooded with GameFi projects that promise the next Fortnite and deliver nothing more than overpriced NFTs. So it’s no wonder that investors ghosted tokens like SAND (The Sandbox) and MANA (Decentraland) after the metaverse mania cooled off. Once it occurred to them that virtual plots in pixelated universes aren’t exactly generational wealth, these cryptos plunged more than 95% to a point of no return. The GameFi movement has been mostly lukewarm ever since. But things are changing, and the coming crypto bull cycle could see another GameFi token race for the top charts. Let’s take a closer look at Tapzi ($TAPZI) – an underrated crypto gem trending among early backers now. How Tapzi Redefines Gamefi Your success largely hinges on luck more than gameplay in GameFi, whether it’s the rewards you earn or the value appreciation of the token. But if we take the long-term picture, it’s game mechanics that retain users, and gamers who drive the token price. Any project that compromises the interests of the gamer for the gamblers’ is likely to fail. And the painful dissipation of the metaverse mania made it clear that hype is far from enough to build a serious gaming community. Tapzi is a decentralized skill-based gaming platform that challenges the GameFi status quo. Here, players can stake tokens to compete in real games – like Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, or Tic Tac Toe – and unlock rewards as they hone their skills. Crypto incentivization is integral to Tapzi’s gaming economy, but it doesn’t come at the cost of real engagement. Built on the BNB Chain, the project shows that the crypto gaming sector has more to offer than tokenomics and chance mechanics. Tapzi’s Skill-Based Gaming Model: Explained Tapzi has a mobile-first design where you can play on the go. On a commute or stuck in a boring meeting, you no longer have to mindlessly scroll through Instagram anymore. Tapzi gives your mind a much-needed refresh with its skill-based games. And if you’re good enough, you can claim prize pools directly from opponent stakes. Being entirely funded by players, the prize pools don’t rely on a central treasury. The entry barrier is set low, financially and technically. Anybody can join the gasless gameplay, and there is even a free mode where you can get plenty of practice before shifting to the paid version. Tapzi’s developer ecosystem is not limited to a single project. It provides SDKs and exposure to promising projects, aligned with its goal to build a hub for skill-based Web3 games. All gaming rewards and payments are paid in $TAPZI tokens. The native crypto has a fixed supply of 5B, out of which 20% is made available for early backers at low prices in the ongoing presale. 25% of the presale tokens unlock at the TGE, and the remaining 75% follows a 3-month vesting schedule to prevent supply shocks. Team tokens, on the other hand, are locked for six months, and vested over 18 months. Together, these strategies encourage long-term adoption of the game and nurture a sustainable gaming economy. Entertainment doesn’t always have to be brain-rot. It can sometimes sharpen your mind and earn money, too. Visit the Tapzi website for more details about the gaming hub and how it works. More in Store Tapzi’s roadmap focuses on phased infrastructure development over feature overload, instilling confidence in its journey ahead. For example, the demo game launch (Web Beta) is scheduled for this quarter, followed by the public release of Tapzi’s web-based multiplayer engine with sample games (Chess, Checkers, RPS, Tic Tac Toe), staking preview, and matchmaking. Alongside, the team will run user acquisition campaigns through gaming guilds, influencer partnerships, and paid traffic from high-conversion Web3 channels. Once the presale is sold out, the token will make its exchange debut on PancakeSwap, with the launch of the $TAPZI/BNB pair. In addition to these, the launch of the Tapzi Platform Beta (mainnet), the first global tournament with a live leaderboard and sponsored rewards, and the mobile gaming app debut are also slated for this quarter. The next phases will focus on expansion and scaling. Some of the most awaited features are NFT avatars, cosmetic stores, cosmetic rarity system, analytic dashboard, and multilingual support. Presale Hits 41% – The Next Crypto to Explode? The $TAPZI presale has already completed 41.6% of its goal, leaving investors with a small window to grab the token before it hits exchanges. The token is currently priced at $0.0035, while the planned launch price is $0.01. So early presale investors are sitting on 186% profit even before the price action begins. But what about early-stage dumping? Tapzi has taken care of that, too. The vesting schedule prevents sell-offs and supports the token’s sustainable value appreciation. And the smart contract has undergone extensive audits by Solidproof and Coinsult, clearing any concerns early-stage investors may have around code vulnerabilities and fraud. But the project’s long-term growth is rooted in its gameplay, boldly shifting the focus from chance to skills. The global gaming industry is predicted to cross $400B by 2028, with mobile gaming at its core, and Web3 gaming is expected to grow from $25B in 2024 to nearly $125B by 2032. These numbers highlight what early positioning in a promising GameFi project like Tapzi could capture in a few years. The $TAPZI presale supports purchases using both cryptocurrencies and fiat cards. But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice. Authored by Aaron Walker – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/tapzi-redefines-gamifi-next-altcoin-to-explode
NewsBTC2025/10/01 18:41
French asset management company Melanion Capital plans to raise €50 million to allocate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on October 1 that according to The Fintech Times, Paris-based asset management company Melanion Capital announced the launch of a new strategy, planning to raise 50 million euros, all of which will be used to allocate Bitcoin as the company's own reserve assets. The company stated that this move aims to launch Europe's first regulated private Bitcoin reserve model and provide a proof-of-concept for other private companies to follow. Unlike passive holdings, Melanion Capital plans to actively manage its holdings through methods such as fund optimization to improve performance, aiming to transform Bitcoin from a defensive investment into an asset source that actively outperforms the market. Melanion Capital launched Europe's first UCITS-compliant Bitcoin-themed ETF in 2021.
PANews2025/10/01 18:31
Tokenwell Launches Retail Crypto App in US, Expands to Europe

The post Tokenwell Launches Retail Crypto App in US, Expands to Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenwell has launched a new retail-focused crypto investing application in the US, enabling non-institutional investors to access curated crypto baskets. The company also announced plans to enter Europe, beginning with Germany, to broaden its geographic footprint. App Launch Brings Crypto Baskets to Retail Sector Tokenwell Platforms Inc. has launched a crypto investing app for retail users in the US. The app provides access to professionally designed baskets of digital assets. These baskets were previously available only to accredited and institutional investors. Sponsored Sponsored The app is now available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This launch follows Tokenwell’s acquisition of WealthAgile Inc., which supports its infrastructure for managing diversified baskets. By promoting portfolio models with built-in diversification, Tokenwell aims to reduce entry barriers for everyday investors in the crypto space. Underlying risk management and rebalancing measures are expected to play a role in maintaining the integrity of these baskets, though the firm has provided limited public detail on algorithmic weighting criteria or liquidity thresholds. Observers note that the challenge will be to balance accessibility with robust safeguards against volatility inherent in crypto markets. Tokenwell’s launch reflects a broader fintech trend. Platforms are increasingly aiming to democratize access to complex investment strategies. If successful, these offerings could boost participation in the digital asset market. However, they also raise questions about disclosure, user education, and regulatory compliance. Expansion Strategy Focuses on Germany and the European Market In parallel with its US launch, Tokenwell has announced intentions to expand into Europe, starting with Germany as its primary entry point. Germany is often regarded as one of Europe’s more crypto-friendly jurisdictions with clearer regulatory frameworks for digital assets. The company has engaged Dr. Sheldon Levy as a strategic advisor to support its phased rollout across European markets. The expansion plan appears…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:25
DTCC Clears Path for 21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs, SEC Awaits

TLDR 21Shares has received a DTCC listing for its SUI and Polkadot ETFs, clearing the way for potential market entry. The DTCC listing does not confirm SEC approval but signals operational readiness for these crypto ETFs. The SUI ETF was listed under the ticker TSUI, while the Polkadot ETF was listed under TDOT. Despite the [...] The post DTCC Clears Path for 21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs, SEC Awaits appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 18:21
Introducing The 1000x Potential Crypto That Delivers Better ROI Than Cardano And Solana

Imagine stepping into a world where your crypto doesn’t just sit in a wallet but actively works for you, offering multiple ways to grow, trade, and spend. For years, investors have looked to altcoins like Cardano and Solana for opportunity, only to find themselves navigating fluctuating prices and limited utility. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX) changes […] The post Introducing The 1000x Potential Crypto That Delivers Better ROI Than Cardano And Solana appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 18:14
Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-B) Stock: Buffett Eyes $10B Occidental Chemicals Deal

TLDR Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating a $10B purchase of Occidental’s OxyChem unit. The deal would be Berkshire’s largest since its 2022 Alleghany acquisition. Occidental seeks to reduce debt after major acquisitions, including CrownRock. Buffett, set to step down as CEO in 2025, still drives Berkshire’s strategy. BRK-B stock closed at $502.74 on September 30, up [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-B) Stock: Buffett Eyes $10B Occidental Chemicals Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 18:08
Here’s Where Whales Are Putting Their Capital as Spot Ethereum ETFs See Biggest Outflow Since Inception

The post Here’s Where Whales Are Putting Their Capital as Spot Ethereum ETFs See Biggest Outflow Since Inception appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market was caught off guard this week as spot Ethereum ETFs recorded their largest outflows since launch, signaling a sharp shift in institutional sentiment. Instead of doubling down on traditional large-cap assets, whale investors are aggressively rotating into early-stage, high-utility projects with far greater upside potential, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is on top of that list. Priced at just $0.035, Mutuum Finance is fast becoming a whale-accumulation magnet thanks to its dual-layer lending ecosystem, and non-custodial smart contract infrastructure designed to bring institutional-grade DeFi services to retail users. With over 16,670 holders already onboarded and more than $16.6 million raised ahead of launch, MUTM represents the kind of 50x asymmetric opportunity whales look for when rotating out of overbought blue-chip assets like ETH. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Record $795.6M Outflows as Price Struggles to Hold Above $4,000 Ethereum faced renewed market pressure last week as U.S.-based spot ETH ETFs recorded their largest-ever weekly outflows, nearly $800 million, since launching in July 2024, according to SoSoValue data. Investor sentiment weakened as Ether’s price briefly dipped below the $4,000 mark, driven by a mix of technical breakdowns, macroeconomic uncertainty, and cascading liquidations. BlackRock’s flagship ETHA fund saw over $200 million in withdrawals, while Fidelity’s FETH experienced a deeper $362 million outflow, highlighting waning institutional confidence in the short term. Daily outflows of around $250 million on Thursday and Friday marked the worst two-day stretch since mid-August, although ETH managed a slight rebound to trade near $4,020 by the weekend. And while investors reassess Ethereum’s near-term trajectory, many are now exploring emerging opportunities in the DeFi sector, with growing attention turning towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as potential higher-upside alternatives. Presale Dynamics and Market Outlook Mutuum Finance (MUTM) remains in the headlines as Stage 6 of its presale keeps gaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:02
The US dollar continues to fall due to the government shutdown, and risk reversal indicators show that it still has downside risks.

PANews reported on October 1st that, according to Jinshi, the US dollar is experiencing its longest consecutive decline in a month as the US government enters its first shutdown in nearly seven years. Risk reversals in the options market suggest that the US dollar faces further downside risks in the coming month. Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies, said he expects the dollar's weakness to continue, noting that the foreign exchange market is one they "would not expect to reverse the current trend." The report said the duration of the government shutdown will be a key factor, and the longer the shutdown, the greater the pressure on the dollar.
PANews2025/10/01 17:54
Web3 game studio Ambrus Studio receives $15 million investment commitment from Bolts Capital

PANews reported on October 1st that Web3 game studio Ambrus Studio has received a $15 million investment commitment from Bolts Capital, according to a tweet from its founder. The funds will reportedly be used to fuel its AI-driven game development and further expand into the Web2 and Web3 markets.
PANews2025/10/01 17:49
Trader Eugene: Already established a position in XPL, optimistic about the stablecoin narrative

PANews reported on October 1st that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio announced on his personal channel that he has established a position in XPL. He believes that with mainstream institutions entering the market, the market's pursuit of the stablecoin narrative will not fade anytime soon. He also expressed hope that the XPL price drop below $1 is only temporary and that market momentum will return.
PANews2025/10/01 17:46
