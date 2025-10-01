Burza MEXC
SEC Clarifies Custodian Rules, Enabling Ripple and Coinbase's Eligibility
TLDR The SEC issued a no-action letter on September 30, clarifying the eligibility of state-chartered trust companies as custodians for crypto assets. Ripple, Coinbase, and other digital asset firms can now qualify as custodians for registered funds under the new SEC guidance. The SEC's guidance resolves uncertainty about whether state-chartered trust companies meet the definition
Coincentral
2025/10/01 18:41
CZ Hints at 'Uptober' Bitcoin Rally After Green September – Could the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Benefit?
He pointed to $BTC's 7,656% surge from mid-2015 to late-2017 as a precedent, teasing the possibility of another 'Uptober' rally.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 18:27
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tests Key Support as Rebound Zone Returns
Shibarium's bridge remains in containment while developers push decentralization fixes. In a late-September update, core developer Kaal Dhairya said attackers used unauthorized validator signing power on September 12 to push a malicious exit through the PoS bridge. The team froze bridge operations, began outside reviews, and outlined steps to harden validator controls before any phased
Coinstats
2025/10/01 18:00
French central bank's deficit is 'great' for Bitcoin: Arthur Hayes
France's over $176 billion budget deficit may signal trillions of euros of newly printed money, potentially leading to more capital flowing into Bitcoin, according to Arthur Hayes. The ballooning financial deficit of France's central bank may spur a new wave of money printing, potentially unlocking billions in new capital for Bitcoin.France's central bank, the Banque de France (BdF), reported a net loss of 7.7 billion euros ($8 billion) in fiscal year 2024, mainly driven by negative net interest income due to high interest payments, according to a press release published in March 2025.This brought France's government deficit to over 168 billion euros ($176 billion) in 2024, representing 5.8% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), significantly exceeding the European Union's 3% limit.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 17:54
Why a Decentralized Internet Might Still Silence Us
Decentralized systems offer theoretical advantages for preserving free expression. By distributing control across multiple nodes, these networks make centralized censorship more difficult to implement and maintain.Token-based voting systems enable stakeholders to determine platform policies collectively.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 11:36
Breaking the Bottleneck: How Symfony Messenger Handles Heavy Workloads
Users today expect applications to be fast and responsive, which can be a challenge when dealing with resource-intensive tasks.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 11:23
The Metaphysics of the Event Horizon
In 1997 cult-classic film Event Horizon, a spacecraft disappears during a test of its revolutionary gravity drive. The film centres around the physics-bending concept of a gravity drive — a speculative device that creates an artificial black hole to fold spacetime.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 11:16
Natural Intelligence: and That Was How I Met Your Mother—AI
Intelligence—real intelligence is rooted in life, in geometry and in connection.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 10:55
Exploring Machine Learning Techniques for LTV/CLV Prediction
Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) has been the bedrock of customer relationship management. CLV helps you optimize ad spend, focus sales on high-value segments, improve retention via personalized campaigns. Using ML to analyze and predict CLV offers more accurate, actionable insights by learning from behavioral data at scale.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 10:39
Elderly Man Steals $350,634 From Deceased Mother's Account for 17 Years, Faces Decades in Prison
A Pennsylvania man faces up to 20 years in prison after draining more than $350,000 worth of government benefits sent to his deceased mother. Prosecutors say that Richard Burke, 76, withdrew money from his deceased mother's bank account between April 2005 and March 2022, taking cash that was distributed through her Social Security Retirement, Survivors
The Daily Hodl
2025/10/01 04:00
