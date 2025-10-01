2025-10-03 Friday

Tether Stacks More Bitcoin With Fresh 8,888 BTC Acquisition Worth $1 Billion

Tether Stacks More Bitcoin With Fresh 8,888 BTC Acquisition Worth $1 Billion

The post Tether Stacks More Bitcoin With Fresh 8,888 BTC Acquisition Worth $1 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Stacks More Bitcoin With Fresh 8,888 BTC Acquisition Worth $1 Billion | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided him…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:42
Metaplanet Buys 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth Largest Public Holder

Metaplanet Buys 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth Largest Public Holder

The post Metaplanet Buys 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth Largest Public Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Its total holding now stands at 30,823 BTC, which makes it the fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company worldwide. The announcement was made after its record-breaking $632 million acquisition just weeks ago and comes alongside strong Q3 earnings. At the same time, lawmakers in Massachusetts are considering their own Bitcoin reserve bill. Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet made another massive addition to its crypto holdings, and announced that it bought 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen ($623 million). The purchase price equated to roughly 17.4 million yen, or $118,328, per coin. With this acquisition, the company now holds a total of 30,823 BTC, which makes it the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, only Strategy, MARA Holdings, and XXI hold larger reserves. The announcement was made just days after Metaplanet disclosed its largest single Bitcoin acquisition to date on Sept. 21, when it bought $632 million worth of BTC. Gerovich said in a Wednesday post on X that the Q3 earnings and recent purchases prove the firm’s scalability and reinforce the foundation for its long-term treasury goals. Metaplanet’s Q3 financial results also shed some light on the momentum behind its strategy. The company reported revenue of 2.438 billion yen ($16.5 million), a 115.7% increase from Q2. Gerovich pointed out that this performance supports Metaplanet’s plan to issue preferred shares as part of a larger $1.4 billion capital raise.  The company previously announced that it will issue 385 million new shares, with the proceeds dedicated to even more Bitcoin purchases. In addition, its board recently approved the creation of a US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., which will focus on scaling a “Bitcoin income generation” business that includes derivatives and other related financial products. Despite the bold expansion, the company’s stock faced short-term volatility. Metaplanet shares…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:37
AVAX Consolidates Near $30 After Record $31B September DEX Volume and Major Upgrade Funding

AVAX Consolidates Near $30 After Record $31B September DEX Volume and Major Upgrade Funding

The post AVAX Consolidates Near $30 After Record $31B September DEX Volume and Major Upgrade Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 30, 2025 06:57 Avalanche trades at $29.74 following record-breaking September DEX activity and $250M funding for December upgrade, with technical indicators showing neutral momentum. What Happened Avalanche has consolidated around the $30 level following a series of significant developments that drove September to become a record month for the network. The AVAX price currently sits at $29.74, up 0.64% in the past 24 hours, after the network reported $31 billion in decentralized exchange volume for September 2025. The Details The surge in activity stems from multiple catalysts converging simultaneously. Avalanche’s DEX trading volumes hit an all-time high of $1.3 billion in a single session, surpassing previous 2025 records by $120 million. This trading surge coincided with significant institutional developments, including Hivemind Capital Partners announcing a $550 million fundraising plan for the AVAX One project focused on tokenizing financial assets. Real-world asset adoption has emerged as a key growth driver, with RWA activity increasing 139% over 30 days to surpass $450 million. Janus Henderson’s on-chain CLO fund has been particularly instrumental in this expansion. Additionally, Avalanche secured $250 million in funding specifically for the Avalanche9000 upgrade, scheduled for December 16th, which aims to enhance scalability and transaction throughput significantly. Technical Response The AVAX price has responded positively to these developments, trading above both the 50-day moving average at $27.13 and the 200-day moving average at $22.45. However, the token remains below the 20-day moving average at $31.05, indicating some near-term consolidation pressure. Trading volume has been robust at $139.5 million over 24 hours, though this represents a cooling from the peak $1.8 billion daily volumes seen during the initial breakout. The RSI reading of 50.9 suggests neutral momentum, while the MACD indicator shows bearish divergence with a histogram reading of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 19:03
Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets [October 2025]: Secure Picks for Every User

Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets [October 2025]: Secure Picks for Every User

The post Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets [October 2025]: Secure Picks for Every User appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in October 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in Q4 2025 Q4 has arrived, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/best-bitcoin-crypto-wallets-october-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 18:45
XXKK Exchange Launches 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition

XXKK Exchange Launches 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition

XXKK Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, announced the launch of its 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition, inviting traders worldwide to showcase their strategies, compete for top rankings, and share substantial rewards.  The competition will take place in two stages: Registration Period: September 29, 2025, 10:00 UTC+8 – October 6, 2025, 10:00 UTC+8 […] The post XXKK Exchange Launches 90,000 USDT Global Trading Competition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 18:23
Long Term Crypto Investments 2025: Why BlockchainFX Leads Ahead of Coldware Security and Remittix Cross-Border Utility

Long Term Crypto Investments 2025: Why BlockchainFX Leads Ahead of Coldware Security and Remittix Cross-Border Utility

What is the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 that everyone is talking about? The answer right now is BlockchainFX ($BFX) — a live, revenue-generating trading super app already pulling in millions from eager buyers. Unlike many presales that exist only on paper, BlockchainFX is fully operational, combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one […] The post Long Term Crypto Investments 2025: Why BlockchainFX Leads Ahead of Coldware Security and Remittix Cross-Border Utility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 18:21
BlockchainFX Presale Presents a Unique Opportunity for Early Investors At Just $0.026

BlockchainFX Presale Presents a Unique Opportunity for Early Investors At Just $0.026

In a market where volatility often overshadows innovation, investors are looking for more than just the next speculative token. Many have experienced the ups and downs of established altcoins like Ethereum and Solana, whose ecosystems offer promise but can leave holders waiting for consistent returns. That’s why a growing number of eyes are turning to […] The post BlockchainFX Presale Presents a Unique Opportunity for Early Investors At Just $0.026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 18:17
The Trumps’ crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19

The Trumps’ crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19

19-year-old Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, is rapidly increasing his net worth by investing in cryptocurrencies. According to Forbes, his wealth has grown by $80 million in recent months alone, reaching $150 million. According to the publication, the young Trump also owns around 2.3 billion WLFI […] Сообщение The Trumps’ crypto empire: Barron Trump earned $150 million at the age of 19 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/01 18:02
Robert Kiyosaki slams Warren Buffett for switching gold, silver stance after decades of criticism

Robert Kiyosaki slams Warren Buffett for switching gold, silver stance after decades of criticism

Kiyosaki said he wants to “vomit” after hearing the exiting Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett touting investments in gold and silver after bashing the precious metals for decades. According to the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, this means the market is about to crash. Warren Buffett has been bearish on gold since he took […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 17:50
How to Improve AI Models While Training Only 0.1% of Parameters

How to Improve AI Models While Training Only 0.1% of Parameters

AdaMix is a parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) method for large language models that outperforms both full fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like LoRA and adapters. By using a mixture of adaptation modules with stochastic routing and merging, AdaMix trains only 0.1–0.2% of parameters while maintaining the same computational cost as baseline PEFT methods. This innovation dramatically reduces storage needs and boosts performance across NLU and NLG tasks, making it one of the most effective fine-tuning techniques to date.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 15:00
