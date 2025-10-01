Metaplanet Buys 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth Largest Public Holder

The post Metaplanet Buys 5,268 BTC, Becomes Fourth Largest Public Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Its total holding now stands at 30,823 BTC, which makes it the fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company worldwide. The announcement was made after its record-breaking $632 million acquisition just weeks ago and comes alongside strong Q3 earnings. At the same time, lawmakers in Massachusetts are considering their own Bitcoin reserve bill. Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet made another massive addition to its crypto holdings, and announced that it bought 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen ($623 million). The purchase price equated to roughly 17.4 million yen, or $118,328, per coin. With this acquisition, the company now holds a total of 30,823 BTC, which makes it the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. According to CEO Simon Gerovich, only Strategy, MARA Holdings, and XXI hold larger reserves. The announcement was made just days after Metaplanet disclosed its largest single Bitcoin acquisition to date on Sept. 21, when it bought $632 million worth of BTC. Gerovich said in a Wednesday post on X that the Q3 earnings and recent purchases prove the firm’s scalability and reinforce the foundation for its long-term treasury goals. Metaplanet’s Q3 financial results also shed some light on the momentum behind its strategy. The company reported revenue of 2.438 billion yen ($16.5 million), a 115.7% increase from Q2. Gerovich pointed out that this performance supports Metaplanet’s plan to issue preferred shares as part of a larger $1.4 billion capital raise. The company previously announced that it will issue 385 million new shares, with the proceeds dedicated to even more Bitcoin purchases. In addition, its board recently approved the creation of a US subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., which will focus on scaling a “Bitcoin income generation” business that includes derivatives and other related financial products. Despite the bold expansion, the company’s stock faced short-term volatility. Metaplanet shares…