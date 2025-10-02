2025-10-03 Friday

Is the Digital Heist Landscape Shifting?

The post Is the Digital Heist Landscape Shifting? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s SBI Crypto, a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining arena, recently fell prey to a cyberattack that resulted in a staggering $21 million loss. Observations suggest that the attack patterns are consistent with those employed by the Lazarus Group, a state-sponsored hacking organization from North Korea. Continue Reading:Is the Digital Heist Landscape Shifting? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-the-digital-heist-landscape-shifting
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 23:37
SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway

The post SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway SWIFT, the world’s largest international financial messaging network, announced that it has begun developing a blockchain-based shared digital ledger, along with a group of over 30 banks from 16 countries, with the first use case focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. The shared ledger will provide a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions by recording, sequencing, and validating transactions on the blockchain, with rules enforced through smart contracts. “At Swift, our mission has always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. Today, we are taking a pivotal step forward: adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to our technology infrastructure,” the network stated in a press release. “The ledger will be built for interoperability, both with existing and emerging networks, while maintaining the trust, resilience and compliance synonymous with Swift and critical to the secure functioning of global finance.” SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative made up of over 11,500 global financial institutions and banks across more than 200 countries. It provides an international messaging network that informs users when payments have been sent and received. It is the largest such platform and, according to SWIFT, the entire world’s gross domestic product (GDP) passes over its network roughly every three days “to keep supply chains moving and economies turning.” SWIFT’s new landmark initiative was announced at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, with the organization saying it will “extend Swift’s trusted platform into a digital environment, unlocking the potential for instant, always-on transactions at global scale and accelerating the industry’s transition to digital finance across more than 200 countries and territories.” The project will start with a conceptual prototype, designed in collaboration with blockchain technology company…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 23:23
Polygon partners with AlloyX and Standard Chartered on tokenized fund

The post Polygon partners with AlloyX and Standard Chartered on tokenized fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon has become the launch venue for a new tokenized money market fund (MMF) developed by AlloyX, with Standard Chartered Bank taking on the roles of custodian and registrar. Announced Thursday, the partnership is designed to offer institutional investors a bridge between traditional regulated fund products and blockchain-based financial infrastructure. At the center of the rollout is the AlloyX Real Yield Token (RYT), which represents exposure to the China Asset Management Select USD Money Market Fund. Unlike conventional shares, these tokens are issued and transacted on Polygon’s blockchain, while Standard Chartered ensures off-chain asset custody and recordkeeping. AlloyX has integrated Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve and NAVLink to provide real-time transparency into the assets backing the token, aiming to address a common institutional concern about on-chain financial products. AlloyX was acquired earlier this year by Hong Kong’s Solowin Holdings for $350 million, a move that reinforced its positioning as a stablecoin and tokenization provider for the Asia-Pacific market. With RYT, the company is adding an additional layer of decentralized finance mechanics, such as looping strategies on Polygon, to enhance liquidity and yield. The project reflects a broader push toward real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, which has attracted both startups and established asset managers. Franklin Templeton and Ondo Finance, among others, have previously launched tokenized MMF structures. AlloyX’s decision to work with Standard Chartered signals an effort to reassure institutional clients on issues of custody, compliance, and oversight, while Polygon’s low-cost settlement network provides scalability for fund transactions. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/polygon-alloyx-standard-chartered
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 23:14
Circle Expands $635M Treasury to Solana, Upexy Places All Bets on Solana, and More…

The post Circle Expands $635M Treasury to Solana, Upexy Places All Bets on Solana, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Circle Expands $635M Treasury to Solana, Upexy Places All Bets on Solana, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-october-2-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 23:13
US government report paints Chinese AI models a security risk

The post US government report paints Chinese AI models a security risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, security, and adoption, despite their growing global popularity.  The US has had issues with China’s AI, but more so with DeepSeek. China’s most high-profile AI company that challenged the dominance of the US AI. Most recently, DeepSeek has come under fire in the US after being accused of stealing user data and amplifying Chinese state narratives. The US government weighs DeepSeek against its AI models The evaluation by CAISI marks the first time the US government has conducted a comprehensive assessment of DeepSeek’s capabilities and popularity in comparison to top US models, including Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4, OpenAI’s GPT-5, and its open-source model, gpt-oss. The study said that DeepSeek’s models scored lower than US models on almost all of 19 public and internal benchmarks. The report also states that the models are more likely to be jailbroken by hackers and cybercriminals seeking to engage in illegal activities. The Hangzhou start-up’s open-weight models have helped China catch up to the US in the global AI adoption race. Open-weight models, which are also sometimes called open-source models, have their intelligence encoded in variables that are made public.  Since January, DeepSeek downloads models on the developer site Hugging Face have gone up by almost 1,000%. Downloads of models from Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen family also went up by 135%, the report found. Alibaba Cloud is closing in on Meta Platforms, the developer behind the Llama family of models, as the second-most popular model of all time. However, US firms…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 23:12
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Occidental’s OxyChem For $9.7 Billion

The post Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Occidental’s OxyChem For $9.7 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Berkshire Hathaway announced Thursday it would acquire Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical unit, OxyChem, in a deal valued at $9.7 billion, the largest deal by billionaire Warren Buffett’s firm in the last three years. Buffett has said his Berkshire Hathaway would not take complete control of the oil firm. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Berkshire, which holds a roughly 28.2% stake in Occidental, announced it would pay $9.7 billion in an all-cash transaction for OxyChem, $6.5 billion of which Occidental said it would use to reduce debt to below $15 billion. The acquisition appears to be the largest for Berkshire since it acquired insurance firm Allegheny Corporation for $11.6 billion in 2022. OxyChem produces basic chemicals like chlorine, sodium hydroxide and others used for water treatment and healthcare, and Occidental in August lowered its full-year forecast for the unit’s pre-tax income by about 15% to a range of $800 million to $900 million, citing an ongoing market surplus. Surprising Fact Berkshire’s announcement does not mention Buffett, marking an apparent signal of the firm’s leadership transition to Greg Abel, whom Buffett said in May would assume Berkshire’s chief executive role. Abel serves as Berkshire’s vice chair, and Buffett will remain the company’s chairman and will still be involved in decision-making processes. Forbes Valuation Buffett, who became Berkshire’s CEO in 1970, has a fortune estimated at $148.5 billion, ranking him the 10th-wealthiest person in the world. His Berkshire currently holds about $344 billion in cash. Key Background Buffett’s Berkshire has long held investments in Occidental, after first fueling the company’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum with a $10 billion commitment in 2019. Berkshire was granted regulatory approval in 2022 to acquire as much as a 50% stake in Occidental, and the conglomerate—whose investing portfolio ranges from stakes in Apple,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:57
ZEC Price Soars 150% in a Week amid Renewed Calls for Privacy

The post ZEC Price Soars 150% in a Week amid Renewed Calls for Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zcash has become one of crypto’s hottest coins in recent weeks, climbing over 250% in just 30 days. Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC) has staged one of crypto’s sharpest rallies in recent weeks, climbing more than 150% in the past seven days, and over 250% on the monthly timeframe. Data from The Defiant’s price tracker shows that the price of ZEC jumped over 67% in the last 24 hours, pushing the token above $150 — a level last seen in April 2022 — to become the biggest gainer among the top-100 crypto assets, according to CoinGecko data. ZEC 1-month price chart. Source: CoinGecko The sharp rally has drawn attention from investors and builders who see privacy as an overlooked part of crypto’s future. Mert Mumtaz, co-founder of Solana infrastructure firm Helius, wrote on X yesterday that Zcash remains “extremely undervalued” compared with other privacy-focused peers like Monero (XMR), arguing that ZEC has “a stronger privacy and scale design.” Mumtaz also said in the post that as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and institutional blockchains grow, demand for private transactions will rise: “A world where crypto succeeds but privacy doesn’t is a dystopian nightmare — we have no choice.” Crypto asset manager Grayscale, which has over $33 billion in assets under management, noted in an X post promoting its ZEC fund yesterday that Zcash was built on Bitcoin’s code base but uses privacy technology to let users shield assets, positioning it as a closer relative to Bitcoin than most other altcoins. Naval Ravikant, a well-known angel investor and co-founder of AngelList, also weighed in, stating, “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat. Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.” The statement references the idea of BTC as a hedge against fiat currencies with infinite money supply, and the fact that BTC leaves transaction data open to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:56
Leading Solana treasury company Sharps Technology announces $100M stock buyback

The post Leading Solana treasury company Sharps Technology announces $100M stock buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sharps Technology, one of the leading Solana treasury companies, announced a $100M buyback of its common stock. The deal will boost Sharps Technology shares with a mix of open-market and negotiated purchases.  Sharps Technology, Inc., one of the leading Solana treasuries, announced a plan to buy back its own shares, reinvesting $100M. The buyback will include a mix of open-market and negotiated purchases. Sharps Technology took up its buyback as other DAT stocks were sliding, losing between 40% and 85% from their peak valuations.  To date, Sharps Technology has acquired 2.140M SOL, making it the second-largest DAT company for Solana. Following the repurchase announcement, SSTS shares traded at $6.78, near their lower range for the past six months.  The Sharps Technology treasury has been building up for a little over a month, with $400M in investments. The treasury was launched on September 2, briefly standing out as the largest SOL reserve. Soon after that, Forward Technologies took the lead with over 6.8M in SOL. Over time, Solana companies acquired 17.80M SOL, of which 11.58M are staked, with 2M added in the past weeks. Solana treasuries are the first to try staking at scale, including liquid staking.  Sharps Technology retains its pharmaceutical product business, after reaching the revenue stage in August. Sharps Technology to retain entire SOL treasury The stock buybacks will not affect the SOL reserves, and Sharps Technology does not plan treasury operations for the financing.  DAT companies resort to buybacks to boost their share’s reputation. Crypto fluctuations often mean treasury companies log significant market price losses after the initial phase of enthusiasm.  Recently, DeFi Dev Corp., another high-profile treasury company, also extended its share repurchase program.  Treasury companies rely on a strong holder ethos, so far avoiding contagion and not selling any of the crypto in their treasuries.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:51
Injective Launches Pre-IPO Derivatives, Distances from Robinhood Offering

The post Injective Launches Pre-IPO Derivatives, Distances from Robinhood Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Injective Protocol, a layer-1 blockchain focused on decentralized finance, is launching onchain pre-IPO perpetual markets, giving global investors access to trade synthetic versions of major private companies such as OpenAI. The new offering allows users to take up to five times leveraged positions on private company valuations directly through Injective, a move the protocol says distinguishes it from centralized pre-IPO products offered by platforms like Robinhood. According to Injective’s announcement on Wednesday, the Pre-IPO perpetuals are powered by onchain data sourced from Seda Protocol, which provides decentralized oracle infrastructure to bring price data onto blockchains, and Caplight, which aggregates private market pricing data for venture-backed companies. Source: Injective “Unlike other pre-IPO solutions from Robinhood and others, Injective’s Pre-IPO perps are built different,” the protocol said, highlighting features such as full onchain execution, programmability, composability and capital efficiency. The first pre-IPO perpetual market will list ChatGPT developer OpenAI, with trading available on Helix, a decentralized exchange built on Injective. The protocol said additional private companies will be added in October. Injective positioned the launch as part of its broader mission to “bring every financial market onchain,” referencing its focus on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and the expansion of DeFi into traditional markets. The RWA market has grown rapidly this year, with the total value of onchain financial assets reaching almost $32 billion, according to industry data. The RWA market is currently dominated by private credit and US Treasury debt. Source: RWA.xyz Related: Deutsche Telekom subsidiary becomes a validator for Injective blockchain A distinction from Robinhood’s private equity tokens Historically, pre-IPO market access has been restricted to institutional or accredited investors, creating barriers for retail participants. Injective’s model uses onchain perpetual derivatives tied to reference prices of private companies, offering a decentralized and permissionless way to gain exposure, though not equivalent to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:49
‘It Was A Great Performance That’s In The Past’

The post ‘It Was A Great Performance That’s In The Past’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love is already looking ahead to the team’s next opponent after his four-touchdown explosion. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images Jeremiyah Love is coming off of a historic performance following the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s 56-13 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 20-year-old running back scored four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) in the first half alone, becoming the first Irish player to score four touchdowns in one half. It led to Notre Dame scoring 42 points, tied for the third-most in program history. Love was lined up all over the offense, including as a receiver, showcasing his versatility and solidifying why he may be one of the top running backs taken off board in the NFL draft next year. “I would say I wasn’t really able to have that performance if it wasn’t for my big guys up front, or the defense doing their job, ” says Love in a one-on-one interview. “Or my quarterback making smart decisions or for the receivers doing things they do on the perimeter to help everybody have success.” The performance earned Notre Dame their second straight victory after they had dropped their first two games of the season by a combined total of four points in losses to the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies. Notre Dame entered the season No. 6 but had dropped to No. 24 following those defeats. They’ve since bounced back with big wins over Arkansas and the Purdue Boilermakers. The wins show the resilience of a team that had advanced to the National Championship Game last season. Love’s numbers so far this season hasn’t been as robust as they were last year, but he’s still producing in a major way. During the 2024 season, Love posted 6.9 yards per carry…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:48
